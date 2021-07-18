 Monday's Rugby News - 19th July 2021 - Green and Gold Rugby
All Blacks

Monday’s Rugby News – 19th July 2021

Monday’s Rugby News – 19th July 2021

 

 

Welcome to Monday’s news, GAGRs! I hope you’re all doing well after Saturday’s phenomenal match in Bris-vegas. I, for one, struggled to sleep for a number of hours due to the excitement of the victory! We’ll have a recap of the Wallabies victory, the British and Irish Lions Tour, other international matches. Finally, a quick thought about a trend that has been steadily creeping in to the game in the last few years… As always, happy to hear your thoughts in the comments. Happy Monday! :) 

 

Le Decideur – Wallabies v France Game 3

What. A. Game!!! What. A. Series!!!

The Wallabies produced their best performance since the Bledisloe in Perth in 2019 to win a famous victory over the French side in the 3rd Test in Brisbane with a final score of 33-30. I haven’t, personally, been captivated by a test series in a number of years. Indeed, initial reports suggest 952,000 viewers during the final moments without including Stan and 9Now figures with an average viewer rate of ~651,000. That is a phenomenal result for Rugby AU and their associated sponsors.

Say what you will about the French side; they were the side selected to come out to Australia and represent their country. They certainly did not see themselves, nor play, as some second, or third, string side. Indeed, many of these players will be knocking on (read: barging down) Fabien Galthie’s door for more opportunities at a national level. They were an impressive outfit and will benefit immensely from this experience.

Despite the early misfortune to Daugunu and the equally unfortunate sending off of Koroibete, the Wallabies steeled themselves like we haven’t seen for many years. Some players have surely locked down spots in the 23 for some time. I definitely note that one series win doth not a World Cup make and we still have plenty of room for improvement. At the same time, for this squad to achieve a series win in the way that they did over the three matches demonstrates that Rennie’s influence is starting to seep in. Ditto indeed for Dan McKellar and impact with the forwards.

Whilst I have never been the biggest Hooper fan, I’ll gladly eat humble pie and acknowledge that this was the best performance from him as a captain, well, ever! The highlight for me was his interaction with Ben O’Keeffe. Notably, it was mentioned by commentators that he did not allow the frustration of the Koroibete sending off to affect his relationship. I quite enjoyed the banter when pointing out that “37,000 fans disagree with you” which brought out a wry smile from O’Keeffe. Again, the influence of Rennie (against his immediate predecessor “He Who Shall Not Be Named”) on a leadership perspective cannot be lost. Furthermore, I wonder if his sabbatical in Japan where he worked directly with Kieran Read, et al may have yielded some extra benefits which might not have been so obvious.

Anyhoo… A jolly good result but still plenty to work on and look forward to. Bledisloe ahoy!

 

British and Irish Lions Tour 2021

Another interesting week within the British and Irish Lions Tour of the Republic. A loss to the “Springboks A” side (who are they kidding… It was a 4th Test!) during the midweek (17-13) and a win over the Stormers (49-3) on Saturday means that the domestic schedule of matches is over. The eagerly awaited first test of the series starts next weekend!

Not unsurprisingly, there hasn’t been much of a game plan exhibited by the BIL as yet. Indeed, it is difficult to identify exactly who the BIL staff have identified as their starting 23. The selection table is always divisive within one country let alone carrying the weight of the Home Nations! Although you could historically bet your house plus some on a bit of Warren-ball, there is still a possibility of, say, a Marcus Smith surprise at some point. Indeed, there are question marks as to whether previous automatic selections, say Farrell or Murray, would even make a 23. Overall, I’m going to play it remarkably safe. I will bet on a relatively ‘expected’ match day 23 inclusive of big-name stars, e.g. Farrell, Murray, etc. for the first test; however, it should be a literal belter (pardon the pun…). With the Australian Nic Berry in charge, expect the breakdown to be policed quickly yet fairly. The set piece battle will be ferocious and I expect nothing less than some exceptional physicality. Both teams have everything to lose, though the World Champions maybe slightly moreso. Bring on next weekend! 

 

A Bane of My Rugby Passion

This weekend saw one of my absolute pet peeves creep into our sport: whinging. From Jalonche’s now infamous ‘dive’ to some carrying-on in the NZ v Fiji game, the way the game has headed in recent years is not in the spirit of rugby.

I listened with great interest in the 47th minute of the NZ v Fiji match to commentator Grant “Nisbo” Nisbett calling the game. He made an excellent point about how teams are utilising what soccer calls ‘simulation’ to get the attention of the officials, particularly of the TMO. In this example, there was a kick that seemingly went out on the full. The official on the touch line, Jordan Way, made a reasonable decision considering his line of sight was impeded by the none-too-small figure of Nemani Nadolo! Whilst it was nice in a way that the ‘correct decision’ was eventually made, the manner in which the decision was arrived at was unsavoury. Indeed, Law 6A4(a) states that “The referee is the sole judge of fact and law”. In this instance, Murphy quite rightly trusted his assistant referee’s decision and went back for a scrum option. There was a plethora of NZ players whinging at Damon Murphy which thus instigated a TMO ‘unofficial check’. It was messy and unnecessary. At the end of the day, the officials called it as they saw it and that should be good enough. This comes back to the captain’s referral which I ABSOLUTELY hate and Nisbett said as much, too.

This act of simulation was never more obvious with the French captain’s involvement in Koroibete’s sending off. I don’t want to descend into an argument about the justification of the red card as what is done is done. For me, whilst there are many so-called ‘blights on the game’, this is one that gives me the absolute shits. World Rugby must take a serious stance on this and look into ways to eliminate this from our game. In particular, we do not want to see this come (further) to the level of community rugby. As Nigel Owens famously said… “this is not soccer!” Hear, Hear, Nigel! Perhaps you can provide Jalonche with a similar roasting like you did Stuart Hogg in 2015…. 

 

 Other International Matches

There was an entertaining battle for RWC 2023 qualification in NZ with Manu Samoa playing against Tonga. Despite the atrocious conditions, the game was still an enjoyable one to watch. Despite the aggregate score line from the first test, the Tongans pressed Manu Samoa consistently through the game. I particularly both sides efforts at the tackle and ruck. In the end, there had to be a winner and Manu Samoa will progress directly to RWC 2023. Tonga have a RWC play-off this weekend against the Cook Islands.

Argentina played a home match at Millennium Stadium against Wales. Again, another gripping encounter which saw some excellent physical battles and some quality rugby played in the blistering conditions in the UK at present. Argentina came away with a 33-11 win against a Wales side that ran out of steam and class at the end.

Related Items
  • laurence king

    Thanks Charlie for the write up. Fantastic game, been camping for a week and only caught the last half hour of it on the phone last night before seeing the replay earlier today. My word the Wallabies were clinical, a little pissed off I think. So good at the breakdown, scrum was huge. Did anyone play poorly, don’t think so. Hooper’s reborn as a player and captain. I think that simulation of Jelonch’s type should be punished like for like. In other words, he should have gone off as well. Cheers.

    Report
    • Timbo

      Banks wasn’t as dynamic as he could have been. Still think he’s found lacking at test level. Especially when the two attacking players beside him had been removed by a knee and a diving Frenchman/overzealous AR. Maybe that meant he needed to play more conservatively, but I don’t think he’s our solution at FB. the issue is, we don’t have another option. Hodge is a utility and has never cemented a position. Kellaway isn’t ready and Maddocks and Petaia are confidence players. Maybe Banks is the solution :/

      Report
      • Ads

        I reckon Hodge can still be the utility Mr fix-it, but start the game at 15. You can then have a specialist on the bench.

        Report
  • RedAnt

    Nice work, Charlie, agree with pretty much all your thoughts here! One of the things I’ve always liked about rugby is the respect for the referee and it is sad to see that slipping away. I guess increased professionalism puts everyone (players and officials) under more pressure, but if WR doesn’t do something about players trying to game the system it will only get worse.

    Report
    • KwAussie Rugby Lover

      I think coaches who publicly make comments against the referees should be sanctioned. Every time a coach speaks out he/she’s giving the players the right to complain.

      Report
    • KwAussie Rugby Lover

      I think coaches who publicly make comments against the referees should be sanctioned. Every time a coach speaks out he/she’s giving the players the right to complain.

      Report
      • Yowie

        I’m not searching for it with enough correct terms, but who is that coach who got sanctioned for being to outspoken at a presser after one game, so after the next game he did a TV interview (with a journalist) just agreeing with everything very nicely, even when one journo-proposition was the polar opposite of the last one.

        The footage is pure gold. Anyone remember the details better?

        Report
        • KwAussie Rugby Lover

          That was gold. Boy was he pissed or what?

          Report
        • Yowie

          “Very good, very good, I’ll have to think about it”

          Report
        • Funk

          “…think deeply”

          Report

        • Venter has some really good coaching tutorials up on youtube somewhere.
          Interestingly, there not on how to deal with the media.

          Report
      • Ads

        If there was a legitimate independent process behind closed doors I’d agree. They need to voice concerns as some refs make very poor/inconsistent decisions, and not discussing has no accountability on the referees. Which is probably as bad/worse for the game as a whole.

        Report
        • KwAussie Rugby Lover

          Absolutely. But not publicly

          Report
  • Patrick

    Great write-up, thank you!

    And I want to say as a long-time Hooper detractor that whilst he was my man of the series for his playing he was also an excellent captain on the weekend. I’d rate him 9 or even 10.

    And with the possible exception of JOC to 12 and Hodge to 15 that should definitely be the XV we take into the RC.

    Report
  • GeorgiaSatellite

    Good stuff, Charlie. Haven’t seen a minute of rugby this year due to Covid, family, time difference and streaming issues, but always grateful to have a finger on the pulse via this site. Hope those held Hosstage in Brisbane over the weekend have all recovered sufficiently.

    Report
    • Keith Butler

      As models of temperance we failed miserably. Great weekend, great company and a fantastic result. Everyone in the team contributed to the result. Jelonch should be cited for bringing the game into disrepute.

      Report
      • KwAussie Rugby Lover

        Or told to piss off and play soccer

        Report
      • KwAussie Rugby Lover

        Or told to piss off and play soccer

        Report
        • Keith Butler

          Refs should engage their inner Nigel respond accordingly

          Report
      • Timbo

        The dive really was a blight on his game. He was one of the best over the 3 games and probably could have been picked as player of the series had it not been for the Rivaldo-esque acting

        Report
      • onlinesideline

        Was that everyone in the drinking team contributed to the result ? Geeze you must have downed a lot of booze to think you were actually on the field.

        Report
        • Keith Butler

          Hoss nearly disgraced himself in the Gresham. One more double and he would have been cooked.

          Report
        • onlinesideline

          I’d pay a pretty penny to see a pic of you lot – maybe even 2 pics, a before and after. It could be the default photo for the GGR site, in fact maybe even for the 2027 WC bid ?

          Report
        • Yowie

          As much as I like a good exaggerated/BS story to take on a life of its own (and I really do), for this one I’m involved so accuracy is important :p

          KB’s post might be giving the impression of a more interesting spectacle than the reality of three blokes enjoying a drink and a chat until knocking-off relatively early on Friday night as pre-planned. We’re not exactly a multi-band rock tour in terms of wild antics.

          Report

        • damage control measure eh

          Report
        • Yowie

          I don’t know how that grand piano ended up falling off the veranda at the Gresham.

          Report
        • onlinesideline

          especially with Hoss going over with it still seated on the piano chair trying to belt out Hey Jude at half time – right at the na na na nananaaaaa na bit ?

          Report
        • onlinesideline

          Ah yes the vicissitudes of life do tend to wear us all down eventually. So what your basically saying, is that you are a bunch of old farts and at this point most things are second to a nice pillow and clean duve. Ashamedly I know the feeling.

          Report

        • A NSWelshman, 2 Qlder’s and a English/Tasmanian go into a bar…

          Report
    • KwAussie Rugby Lover

      Mate sounds rough. Hope you and the family are ok

      Report
  • Brisneyland Local

    Morning GAGR’s, and thanks to Charlie Mc for the news today. and plenty to discuss. BL’s random thoughts whilst imbibing kwoffee.
    – After getting home from the AUs game I re-watched the NZ v F1J1 game. Not only were the nearlies whinging, they way in which they were whinging made my 12 year old daughter look like an amatuer. For a bunch of men that get paid a gazillion dollars to play professionally and set the example for all those kids over in NZ playing ruggers, it is a blight on the game.
    – Speaking of blights on the game.

    Report
    • KwAussie Rugby Lover

      It was pretty crap. I hope Foster brings this up with the team this week. Not what we want to see

      Report
      • Brisneyland Local

        Yeah lets hope so. I understand no9’s whinging. Because they are yappy little dogs and that is what they do. But surely not forwards.

        Report
        • KwAussie Rugby Lover

          When I was playing if I whinged at the Ref I’d get a smack in the head from my captain

          Report
        • Brisneyland Local

          I got marched for gobbing off.

          Report
      • Happyman

        I doubt you will hear much from over the ditch mate. Like many things it will be nothing to see here.
        Appealing to the ref has been getting worse for some time and I don’t think it will change. My view is the ref should always be called sir and the players by the number or Captain.

        But I am old

        Report
        • Funk

          I’m pretty sure that Nigel Owen used to call Rutchie “Sir” and used to appologise profusely before ask him for permission to penalise the aigs?,

          Report
        • KwAussie Rugby Lover

          As it should be

          Report
      • Who?

        It’s a fascinating one. Because it ties back to the AB’s history of only selecting good men, and defining themselves in no small part by their character. Will Foster see that behaviour as a threat to that legacy?

        Report
        • KwAussie Rugby Lover

          He should

          Report
    • Greg
      • Brisneyland Local

        That one is gold too!

        Report
      • Greg

        This one as well.

        He talks at length about inclusiveness and then moves one to respect for referees

        https://youtu.be/0uxjPcS_9po?t=780

        Report
        • Keith Butler

          Nigel such a decent bloke talking sense.

          Report
        • Yowie

          A genuinely funny bloke as well (not specifically in that clip).

          Report
  • Brisneyland Local

    Morning GAGR’s, and thanks to Charlie Mc for the news today. and plenty to discuss. BL’s random thoughts whilst imbibing kwoffee.
    – After getting home from the AUs game I re-watched the NZ v F1J1 game. Not only were the nearlies whinging, they way in which they were whinging made my 12 year old daughter look like an amatuer. For a bunch of men that get paid a gazillion dollars to play professionally and set the example for all those kids over in NZ playing ruggers, it is a blight on the game.
    – Speaking of blights on the game.

    Report
  • Geoffro

    Very interesting re the Argies.We barely put away the second string Frenchies but they were pretty convincing against the second string 6N champs.. RC Should be a cracker.

    Report
  • onlinesideline

    Breaking NEWS: Swheppes, the owner of the software drink Fanta, while siting the new Wallaby jersey is the suing RA for trademark infringement.

    The textile factory responsible for producing the jumper has also sacked the dyemaster for the worst impersonation of the colour Gold since Trump Towers advertised gold dunnies in their new apartments.

    Report
  • Tah Tragic

    I also thought Hooper’s discussions with the ref were interesting and have subtlety changed. When MK was red carded and after Hoops had questioned if there were any mitigating factors he then said something along the lines of “well surely if there has been contact to the head then it’s an HIA”. To which the ref agreed. Jalonche was then sent for an HIA. That got the captain off the field for 12 minutes; a small victory and I thought nicely handled by Hooper.

    Report
  • Greg

    Aside from all of the debate about the rights and wrongs of the red card, one thing that was good was that the decision was accepted. There was no yelling, pushing, hand waving.

    Notwithstanding that the ref’s obvious visual impairment would have meant that much of that would have gone unnoticed… it is one of great things about rugby that there is generally respect for the ref.

    Report
  • Missing Link

    Watershed moment for the Wallabies, and such a great win. Years gone by we would have lamented the fact that if it wasn’t for the ref then we could have won. This time, we learned to take the ref out of the game!

    Still a poor decision by O’Keefe/TMO/et al, but I thought O’Keefe was ok in other aspects especially with the French breakdown loiterers.
    Ultimately would love to see Gelanch get a week off for being a pathetic flop.

    It reminds me a bit of the Ireland series a few years ago where the Irish were lifting men to compete with Folau and when the ball was lost, simply dropping their own man to win a penalty and yellow card against Folau. Gelanch got smashed in the shoulder by a winger, and when he realised he’d lost possession of the ball, grabbed his face and rolled around on the ground. Absolute Flop!

    Report
    • laurence king

      What this series has done for me and I imagine for others is to create a burgeoning sense of hope. This French side, though not their best is a dam fine team. Well coached, highly disciplined, talented and lots of mongrel and we beat them. It is now evident that we have a coach/s of excellence and that this young team are on the right path. Cheers

      Report
  • donktec

    Morning Charlie, agree it was a great series to watch with a fittingly close finish. The 80+ minutes were pretty much non-stop intensity, with the Wallabies winning through a lot of grit and determination. Big shout to the French for coming out and playing their hearts out.

    Report
  • Who?

    So… Mr Berry has a big game this weekend. And the pressure’s already on him. I’ve no idea why, but the South African coaches have raised questions about the tackling technique of the pure-as-the-driven-snow Owen Farrell…
    What on earth could they be on about?!
    :-P

    Report
    • Crescent

      Saffas are just worried. They have been reading the comments after the Super AU final, and are worried the Berry may have a love for red jerseys that may not help them…..

      Report
  • Frosty morning

    Thanks Charlie. For the first time in a very long time I was truly proud of the Wallabies. Guts, heart and passion – the difference this time was that we could see them digging in after early adversity. Every player stood tall, and whilst in the past I have been critical of Hooper, on Saturday he was magnificent. I really like how he had a different tone in his dealing with the ref. In the past his tone was whinging/whining which immediately alienates him and the team from the ref, but on Saturday he was much lighter and almost jovial which has the subconscious effect of aligning himself with the ref. Think of his comment about “37,000 fans disagree with you”. If that was said in a complaining tone the ref would have been pissed off and perhaps subconsciously been harder on the Wallabies, but because he said it in a joking manner with a smile it had the effect of relaxing the tension and bringing the ref onboard.

    Report
  • Ads

    Thanks Charlie. Well the series answered some selection questions which was good.

    I think we are maybe 12-13 players away from having an average good team.

    Report
All Blacks

Related Items

More in All Blacks