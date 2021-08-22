 Monday's Rugby News - 23/8/21 - Green and Gold Rugby
Monday’s Rugby News – 23/8/21

Monday’s Rugby News – 23/8/21

 

 

Greetings and welcome to GAGR’s Rugby News for Monday. Last week I had a gift horse story with the ‘Giteau Law’ changes being abruptly announced. This week, I seem to have gotten somewhat lucky again! The feuding between Rugby AU, Rugby NZ and the shitfuckery flying about is the story that seems to keep on giving…!

Looking ahead, on behalf of us all, I wish the Aussie Paralympians the very best, particularly our wheelchair rugger side. Go get ‘em!

 

This pretty much sums up the game. I attempted to watch the first half whilst on night shift; alas, after about 15 minutes (and 10 or so penalties which meant even more kicking…), I decided that I had to stay awake to actually do my job. And I switched off Stan Sports.

Sure, South African “fans” i.e. the trolls on social media, will send their laughable attempts of abuse and cries of “32-12”, and, “2-1 win against the BIL!” to try and prove their point, but the fact remains that this style of rugby (yes, it is a style) is a dreadful advertisement for the game. True South African fans will appreciate that, once this generation of players (aka the Stormers side of a few seasons ago) disbands, there isn’t exactly much left to hope for. In all fairness, Los Pumas weren’t exactly setting the world on fire, either. One try scored in the course of two weekends is, in itself, a very poor return for the Argentine national side. Either side could well find themselves in some trouble against the Darkness, and, dare I say it, even a switched-on Wallabies side (if that is a thing…). The final score: 29 – 10 to the Boks.

 

Escorting

In the first half of the Pumas v Boks game, at approx. 13:40, Reinach passed deep to Pollard, who hoisted a Garryowen into the Pumas’ half. Chasing on the right wing was Cheslin Kolbe. In position to catch was the Pumas fullback, whilst chasing with Kolbe was another Pumas player. The player level with Kolbe ‘escorted’ him, and ended up preventing any possible contest in the air (I digress, a long shot, but still). What made it worse was that Kolbe pushed the player in front of him into the Puma’s player in the air. Whilst nothing came of it this time, there have been previous incidents of this ‘escorting’ business leading to the jumping player being compromised, as well as the genuine contest being eliminated. I, for one, would love to see this tactic eliminated, both for player safety and that it simply pisses me off. It’s a grubby, gamesmanship sort of tactic, and causes nothing but bother. I appreciate that there are myriad other little things to nit-pick; however, this one has been a bugbear of mine for quite some time.

 

Options for The Rugby Championship, 2021

After the Kiwis thought better of a trip to Perth (can’t really blame them… then again, I’m from Canberra so what do I know!), we now have absolutely no clear and fixed idea (YET!) if/when/where any of the remaining games will be played. Whilst the alleged communication problems with NZ Rugby’s CEO (a repeat offender, it seems) have caused both frustration on this side of the ditch, RA will be cursing the financial implication of missing a 60,000-spectator event where the dosh would have been most welcome. Apparently, all is to be revealed over the coming 24-48 hours.

Recent reports from Fox’s Christy Doran (so read into this with a pinch of salt… shit-stirring flog) suggest that the real reason behind the failure to board the plane to WA is the private equity stake that Rugby NZ are looking to secure with the Europe-based businesses associated with PE firm, Silver Lake. Mark Robinson, CEO of Rugby NZ, remains adamant that the decision is based on player welfare grounds. As always, the true story will probably lie somewhere in the middle.

At present, the options are:

  • Play in Australia.
  • Play in South Africa
  • Play in Europe

Option One would be my first choice, if at all possible. There is still a chance of some fan participation and, from a domestic point of view, it is ideal to keep the games where it is likely there will be some engagement and interest, especially on Stan. It’s a catch-22 with travel as at least two teams will have to relocate over a significant distance; however, it was the travel that had been planned. It would be interesting to see if somewhere like Adelaide Oval might be available, too (granted, I haven’t looked into this option in-depth). There is still an outside hope of the match to happen on September 4th in WA prior to any other departure.

As of 2200 on Sunday night, RA seem to be indicating that the Queensland option remains the best and most probable location to host the remainder of TRC, with the SMH indicating that venues have been secured that don’t compromise on the thugby league and AFL matches, and is able to include the ‘managed isolation’ protocols for the Boks and Pumas. According to SMH, this proposal will be tied up by Monday afternoon, so we ought to know by then.

Option Two is my last choice. Not only is South Africa Covid-stricken, but there is absolutely zero chance of any spectators, which means the financial windfall will not eventuate. Whilst the facilities are available and are good, the time zone is not favourable for Australian and Kiwi domestic audiences.

Option Three is my second choice. There are two benefits for this proposal: the financial benefits of having sold out Stadia, and that teams will be in place for the Northern Hemisphere tour in October/November/December. Otherwise, we are relocating all teams a distant way and out of sight and mind for domestic audiences.

 

Turning the Tables

GAGRs, I would love to hear from you all in the comments about some positive rugby stories that you have experienced this year. For many of us, stuck in a Covid Lockdown without any community rugby is not ideal, there isn’t exactly much to go on. So, regale your fellow rugger lovers with some tales of either a bygone era, some amazing event or a cracking laugh…

For me: it will be the future referee fines evening in Melbourne. After being appointed to a Premier 1st Grade (Dewar Shield) debut twice this season, each time said debut was canned due to lockdown. Unfortunately, the Sheriff’s case will be that I caused the lockdown and, as we all know, in a kangaroo court, the more you argue, the heftier the penalty! Bugger.

NB: I did get the elusive debut in the end…. Third time lucky!

 

  • skip

    Everyone: Erasmus must be the most tactless idiot in the game right now
    NZRU: Hold my beer, cuz.

    Report
  • Greg

    Thanks Charlie.

    Great to hear you made your debut. Congrats!

    With NZ…. I really did wonder if this was just them being precious.
    – Yep, everyone is doing it tough atm. Small businesses and casual workers more than everyone else.

    – Yep, it is tough to be away from home with some uncertainty about return.

    – Yep, it is the same for all of the other teams.
    – Yep, it is what you get paid to do.

    So was there an issue with the risk protocols that were in place (possibly)? Or they just couldn’t be bothered?

    Report
    • Charlie Mackay

      Made it through sans any major f*** ups, too! Less fines for meeee! :) Cheers

      Report
    • Dally M

      From what i’ve read over the weekend the Perth game wasn’t an issue. They wanted certainty around where the next games would be. ARU was trying to sort that out & go back to everyone.

      NZ set a deadline of midday even though they had a SANZAAR meeting at 3 to discuss it. Andy asked Mark to give him until 3 to get some more clarity from QLD and Mark said no.

      Once they leave NZ they cannot go back until Nov 23 as there are no places in hotel quarantine until then supposedly. That doesn’t make much sense with their borders closed to everyone.

      I get NZ are concerned about where they will be playing etc. after they leave home, but FFS in the current environment you should be grateful you are still playing, earning some coin and not locked down. Flexibility is the key.

      At the end of the day i guess it’s not what they did, more so how Robbo went about it. And he has some form in this regard.

      I seriously doubt a full TT goes ahead next year. I suspect it will separate comps and the same TT again if at all. Not sure the $’s are there without a full TT for NZ to accommodate both Pasifika teams and share the money.

      Report
      • Jerry

        “Once they leave NZ they cannot go back until Nov 23 as there are no places in hotel quarantine until then supposedly. That doesn’t make much sense with their borders closed to everyone.”

        The borders aren’t closed to everyone, Kiwis can return to the country, but they have to go through 14 days Managed Isolation in hotel facilities. There’s only so many spots and they’re booked well in advance and there’d be no way for the AB’s to jump the queue.

        Report
        • Reds Revival

          They all need to commit a felony, as AB’s get a free pass through the courts every time. Much like our NRL and AFL players.

          Report
        • Dally M

          4,500 rooms a fortnight though, surely there’s not that many Kiwi’s heading home.

          The cafe’s in Bondi will go broke.

          Report
        • KwAussie Rugby Lover

          Hahaha Gold

          Report
        • Greg

          The cafe’s might go broke…. but the Centrelink office will be bale to take it easy!

          Report
      • Who?

        I think you’re not far off it.
        But the rule of thumb for all sporting teams – especially when dealing with Covid-inflexible jurisdistions like NZ and WA – is to avoid lockdowns at all costs. Your current place is going into lockdown? Jump onto a plane NOW, for somewhere not in lockdown. That way you’re half a chance of avoiding quarantine, or at least your quarantine period’s started. It’s what the Wallabies did when they moved to NZ before Eden Park. This is the mistake…

        If TRC goes ahead in Qld, there should be an option to allow partners/children to travel across with them, as is appropriate. If they’re school aged, that’s a bit harder, obviously. But setting up for TRC means you could book medium term accommodation, likely at lower cost, which may create space in the budget to allow it. Which would help with the feeling of isolation from home and family for AB players (but not for Tahs in the Wallabies who’ve already been away 2 months and won’t see family until December).

        Report
        • Yowie

          an option to allow partners/children to travel across with them…could book medium term accommodation.

          Some sort of agistment agreement for a nice grassy paddock should do the trick.

          Report
        • Dally M

          If the first available places in MIQ is November 23 and the AB’s have booked them, then partners/families definitely won’t be an option of travelling with them.

          Report
        • Who?

          I believe the first places in MIQ being November 23 is based on two points.
          1. The ABs are going to Europe for their EOYT. That means they’re required to quarantine, and they can’t come home before a given date (in November).
          2. Given Qld is Covid-free and NZ isn’t, there’s no reason why families visiting in Qld should have to go into MIQ. Of course, Jacinda’s been famously inflexible with that before (making Covid-bubble ensconced in Covid-free Qld All Blacks go into MIQ last year), but there should be a reasonable chance that those family members couldn’t simply use the Travel Bubble to be able to get home unencumbered.

          As mentioned, it all depends on the intransigence of the Kiwi Government.

          Report

    • I suspect we won’t ever know the true story? There is a lot of finger-pointing and facts that don’t quite line up coming out from both sides.

      That leads me to suspect there were red-lines on both sides that were just not met, and boom, it fell apart.

      And we have to remember on both sides that neither of them are wholly masters of their own destiny. NZRU can’t control what happens about their players coming home – the NZ government has a big role there. Likewise RA can’t make statements about bubbles, quarantine etc. in various cities – city, state and even federal government all have roles there. Neither side can make statements about the health and covid status of the SA side, who went into a bubble for the BIL series, then about 1/4 of the side had Covid… says a lot about something.

      I fervently hope it gets sorted out. But finger-pointing and acting like kids in the playground – both sides are guilty – is not the smart way forward.

      Report
  • GeorgiaSatellite

    Thanks Charlie. Really starting to hear your voice in your writing, which is great.

    To the general rabble on here: I made a comment last week about the lack of ethnic diversity of the commentary team on Stan/Nine, but I’m not sure if the muted response was through lack of interest, a ‘don’t go there’ sensibility, or that nobody saw it because – as usual – I posted it very late.

    I’m genuinely curious as to your thoughts on the composition in the box and on the sideline, as it seems to me that the names on most of the team sheets in SR and the Cadbury Rum’n’Raisins are not quite the same make-up as the names on the commentary team (SBW excepted).

    I have no desire to be tokenistic, but I wonder if the broadcast wouldn’t better serve an audience were it more representative? I guess I’m thinking more about Nutta’s ardent case for being more (or at all?) inclusive of Western Sydney in this mix, although I have a feeling the demography extends far beyond this geography. Alas, I write from afar.

    Anyway, I’m curious to know if I’m barking up the wrong tree, have stumbled on to a winner, or am just flat out wrong (in which case, I could simply have asked my wife, but thanks).

    Report
    • Brisneyland Local

      Genral rabble? Hang on I resemble that comment!

      Report
      • GeorgiaSatellite

        Don’t worry, so do I!

        Report
    • KwAussie Rugby Lover

      Yeah I get what you’re saying the issue for me is that I don’t care who commentates but I just want them to be good at it. SBW is embarrassing for me.

      Report
      • Who?

        I’m with you. The issues are likely around media training as much as anything else for now. These roles are often filled by former players – give it 10 years and have another look.
        An example that things will move that way is that Turinui’s on there. He’s nothing like a diversity hire – he’s just a former player who speaks well and does some excellent analysis. As more people like him come through (i.e. former players), things will change. The interesting thing will be to see which players they are. Will it be Taf? Elia Greene? Genia? Cooper? It’s interesting because Cooper would have some excellent insights into the game. But listening to him speak, I can’t help but worry he’d be halfway to being as bad as SBW in front of a mic.

        Report
    • Yowie

      I made a comment last week about the lack of ethnic diversity of the commentary team on Stan/Nine, but I’m not sure if the muted response was through lack of interest, a ‘don’t go there’ sensibility, or that nobody saw it because – as usual – I posted it very late.

      Considering the issue now, my first thought was “they have Morgan Turinui”. I then googled the Stan Rugby commentary team and I see what you mean. Second thought: yeah sure a bit more diversity would be good. As you note, the Pacific Island heritage on the field is more prevalent than with the microphones.

      Third thought: as a relatively insulated white middle-class bloke, “wadaya do?” between commenting in ignorance (like a whitemansplaining f-wit) on a BIIIIIG issue with long historical roots or shutting-up long enough for people who know more about it to speak up?

      Dispensing with “look internet I’m a great person!” BS for a minute, If there was a petition for Stan to hire more Islander ex-players to commentate I would sign it, but I don’t know enough or feel strongly enough to go full David Pocock chained to mining equipment about it.

      Report
      • GeorgiaSatellite

        Yeah, I’m also mindful of the potential SJW and the middle-class white bloke accusations. Trying to be careful to avoid didacticism in anything I post on the internet – mainly because I don’t know much about anything. Thanks for the response.

        Report
    • idiot savant

      This is just the view of one of the general rabble, but I think Stan has made great strides since taking over from Fox with the addition of a female analyst, allowing kiwis to commentate (and occasionally abuse the privilege), and the addition of commentators with Tongan and Lebanese heritage. The terminally adolescent Sean Moloney is also a nod to a younger demographic. More diversity would be of course be admirable and the inclusion of someone from the PI community with an unpronounceable name (is that casual racism?) would be good for that community of supporters. I wonder if Kurtley Beale is interested in commentary post football? He speaks well. But bottom line they have to be able to do their job well – be able to read the game and analyse – and not just be on a post career gravy train. So far I feel Stan is treating its audience with respect.

      Report

    • I didn’t see it (sorry) or I’d have commented.

      I think there is a case for it – representation matters – and while I think the representation that matters most is on the pitch, being one of the smart guys that does the analysis and talking before and after is a different sort of representation and it matters too.

      I’m going to assume that Fux and Stan/Nine aren’t just racist which leaves me wondering why there aren’t more Pacifika faces in their commentary teams. Maybe they just don’t want to be, they’re off doing other things? BT Sport, Sky Sports in NZ manage it ok and BT are expanding their representation at long last, but not Aussie rugby, seems odd…

      Report
  • onlinesideline

    I wouldn’t mind seeing Dave Rennie’s death stare. He doesn’t exactly have that “if you’re passing by, drop in for some pikelets” look. Although I hazard to guess hes quite the hospitable bloke. But gee these Maoris and Islanders have a head start when it comes to the “What the hell you looking at” look.

    Report
    • KwAussie Rugby Lover

      Every coach needs that look at time. It stops them needing to resort to golf clubs.

      Report
      • Who?

        Dave also looks like he could stop himself when required. Whereas blokes who go looking for golf clubs look like they may not have that level of control…

        Report
        • Yowie

          Dave R looks more like the “I’m not mad, I’m just disappointed” father figure than the rabid mad dog.

          Report
        • Damo

          He would bring a putter rather than a driver to the change room. ‘Disappointed’ is my usual facial expression when I have that club in hand.

          Report
    • Reds Revival

      Dave looks like he could go fully “Jake the Muss”!!

      Report
      • KwAussie Rugby Lover

        Too much weights, not enough speed man

        Report
  • Happyman

    Tatafa would be my pick recently retired involved in Western Sydney Rugby two Blues

    Report
    • Ads

      Great pic!

      Report
    • Reds Revival

      That would also go some way to evening out the eastern suburbs bias with Morgs and Drew.

      Report
    • GeorgiaSatellite

      Yeah, he was top of mind, along with Sekope (don’t know about his availability). I don’t know how well Lote Tuquiri speaks.

      Report
      • Reds Revival

        Lote speaks well. He is always very entertaining in the interviews I have seen him in. Plus he could do League and Union.

        Report
  • Yowie

    To the general rabble on here…

    I’m surpwised to hear a man like you wattled by a wabble of wowdy webels.

    Report
    • Brisneyland Local

      I have a friend in Brisbane called Longus slongus!

      Report
      • Yowie

        “He has a wife you know….”

        Report
  • KwAussie Rugby Lover

    Thanks Charlie, congratulations on the appointment and of course it is your fault the games didn’t go ahead. Just bring beer money and you’ll be fine(d). I’d be really interested to see some of your comments on anything I say about refereeing as I know it can be a bit subjective at times and it’s always good to get a differing opinion.

    With you on the FISM vs DDG game. FISM in particular seemed to struggle with the kicks and then didn’t really seem to want to try anything. I guess the issue with the escorting is that if the defender doesn’t change his line then it’s all in accordance with the rules. Still allowed shoulder to shoulder pushing though so nothing to stop Kolbi getting into his shoulder and pushing him out of the way. The escorting is hard to do without changing your line so good defensive play. Not in the spirit of the game if your game is good rugby but the DDGs are only interested in winning and don’t care how bad it looks as long as they come out on top. I personally think this will bite them but it is effective.

    Interesting kerfuffle in the weekend with he said/she said/we said/they said all muddying the waters. It was interesting to see Marinos backtrack and admit he did know what was happening but that his issue was NZ said it before he told his stakeholders. To me Marinos is starting to show the same sh!t behavior he showed as boss of SANZAAR and I’m not surprised RA is going down the same hole. The only reason he applied for the RA position was because he knew there was no future in SANZAAR and he missed out on the boss of World Rugby. He’s demonstrating yet again that he is untrustworthy and will say anything to try and protect himself. Personally I don’t see what the issue is; Rennie is able to say he hasn’t lost that game and if it doesn’t occur then he just might be given the win and the points for NZ not showing. Might be the only points he gets so he should treasure them. Although if the game in the weekend is any indicator the Wallabies should thrash the FISM and if they gets the backs working will give the DDG a run for their money too.

    I hope QLD gets the gig. Going to Europe, while it has benefits, will be only milder worse than going to SA for me. Keep it local.

    Report
    • Brisneyland Local

      Shit time zone. Keep it local so we can watch it at a reasonable hour.

      Report
      • Alister Smith

        Is Singapore up an running? They used to have a fair expat population and it might draw some new crowd. Also better for SA and Argentina perhaps.

        Report
        • Brisneyland Local

          Yep it is operating, not at 100%. I sued to live there and be part of that expat community. Great rugby scene there. Plus a great place to live.

          Report
        • KwAussie Rugby Lover

          a Fine p[lace to live mate. Fines for everything

          Report
        • Greg

          yep… the “fine” joke is the traditional Singapore joke. I was shocked at the “Four floors of…” Not really my thing.

          Report
    • Reds Revival

      I’m okay with Australia getting the points for the Perth Test, but shouldn’t we also get the bonus point based on the last time we played them on that ground?

      Report
      • KwAussie Rugby Lover

        Yeah why not? Every little bit counts

        Report
        • Greg

          I was expecting double points (plus bonus) in recognition of the mental anguish.

          Report
        • KwAussie Rugby Lover

          Now let’s not go too far

          Report
        • Mike D

          I reckon we just claim the Bledisloe because of the forfeit. ;)

          Report
        • Yowie

          from *ahem* “found in the archives” fine print written by Lord Bledisloe back in the day?

          Report
        • KwAussie Rugby Lover

          Hahahahahaha good try

          Report
      • KwAussie Rugby Lover

        Hahahaha fair call.

        Report
    • idiot savant

      Ah KARL, you can take the kiwi out the country….

      You don’t see what the issue is and then go on to attack Marinos and end with a backhanded arrogant swipe at Rennie. You mirror the disrespect Robinson showed towards Australian rugby. You are all class KARL.

      Report
      • Reds Revival

        Gents, I may be out of line (and would appreciate it if other GAGR’s could let me know), but I would hate to see this site denigrate into the sort of barb throwing that I see on The Roar. Please let’s discuss the topic, not the man/woman/hermaphrodite.
        Thanks.

        Report
        • KwAussie Rugby Lover

          Fair call. I’ll pull my head in

          Report
        • Reds Revival

          Thanks KARL. Greatly appreciated!

          Report
        • Damo

          Nice arbitration RR. Also appreciated.

          Report
        • Yowie

          Rassie is working on a video critique.

          Report
        • Reds Revival

          Notice I entered from the side, rather than taking them head on? I wonder what Rassie will have to say about that…

          Report
        • KwAussie Rugby Lover

          He’ll blame Ritchie

          Report
        • idiot savant

          My apologies to all for not showing more restraint. It was precisely the kind of Roar sledging that I was drawing attention to. I agree that GAGR should rise above the Roar!

          Report
        • Reds Revival

          Thanks IS!

          Report
      • KwAussie Rugby Lover

        I do see what the issue is mate, I just don’t think it’s all NZ’s fault. I absolutely believe that NZ could have done it differently but from NZ’s point of view; The WA Govt was set to make an announcement to allow NZ into the state with a 7 Day “soft” quarantine. so seven days is Saturday, The announcement was made on Friday before this opportunity had been confirmed, NZ is in Lvl 4 lockdown with the flight to Perth already cancelled. So they couldn’t have got to Pert in time even if they wanted to. Merinos was well aware of all this because he’d been talking to NZ but he hadn’t shared it with Rennie and others – why I don’t know.
        Look if it makes people feel better by all means blame NZ. Personally I think there are faults on both sides

        Report
        • Hoss

          I blame NZ for everything. I just think it’s easier and saves time ending up were we all would anyway – bugger facts.

          #letsbombauckland

          Report
        • Brisneyland Local

          we dont need to! It is already a total hole! ;-)

          Report
        • KwAussie Rugby Lover

          Yep JAFAs.

          Report
        • Hoss

          So you’re suggesting it would possibly improve the place?

          Report
        • Brisneyland Local

          Cant hurt!

          Report
        • Yowie

          #letsbombauckland

          You can’t do that. There would be hundreds of dollars worth of damage.

          Report
        • KwAussie Rugby Lover

          Fair call

          Report
        • Yowie
        • KwAussie Rugby Lover

          Hahahahahaha

          Report
        • Damo

          It’s aboot time someone blamed Canada. They’re the ones that let bears sh1t in the woods.

          Report
        • Yowie

          “Captain Foley, fire the artillery barrage across the Tasman!”

          Report
        • Who?

          Hopefully you don’t mean Spanners. He’d aim for Auckland but fail to clear the ditch.

          Report
        • Yowie

          I tried to look up the technical term and now “drop shorts” is on my work computer search history.

          Report
        • Who?

          We should just invade – half the Kiwi defence forces are already here (i.e. KARL!). :-P

          As they said on Gruen many years ago… 100% pure, 100% there for the taking. :-P

          Report
        • Greg

          Why did you do that?

          Someone in dark sun glasses, talking into his sleeve, just knocked on my front door.

          Report
        • Fatflanker

          Not sure the F35s have that sort of range…might make it to Bondi.

          Report
        • Crescent

          As always, we outsiders only get part of the story. The truth is usually somewhere in between. In my view, McGowan did not help the situation by opening his trap about possibly not allowing it to go ahead, the NZRU had to make a call. How and when that was communicated, I don’t know, and to be honest, care even less. I don’t envy the balance – I am creating a bun fight in my professional life by preventing a colleague from travelling due to the risk of not being able to work or return, so I kind of have some sympathy for both sides of the argument.

          I hope they can find a way to have the match at some point.

          Report
        • KwAussie Rugby Lover

          Bang on mate. We don’t know all sides and have to be careful as we’re not hearing all from each side

          Report
        • Who?

          I believe I did originally in the comments say that the Bledisloe was under threat from McGowan… And I was told, “Nah mate, it’s Covid. Covid, not McGowan!”

          Report
  • Greg

    Relax Charlie…. we’ll get back to that.

    so…. I thought the breakdown in the DDF/FISM game was absolutely wild west. Not sure who the ref was. Supporting own weight on turnovers seemed optional. Staying on feet expunged from the law book. Were the penalties about 15:5?

    Maybe his strategy was to avoid giving *any* chance for someone to kick the #$$#@ ball again.

    Report
    • KwAussie Rugby Lover

      I wonder how much that rant from Erasmus is having on referees, especially as there has been no comment yet from World Rugby

      Report
  • KwAussie Rugby Lover

    Yeah I thought that too mate

    Report
  • KwAussie Rugby Lover

    Hahahahaha Nigel is still my hero – just for the comments he made to the players

    Report
    • Greg

      “I don’t think we’ve met. I’m the referee”

      Report
      • KwAussie Rugby Lover

        “I’m straighter than that throw” was always my favourite

        Report
  • Alister Smith

    I don’t want this comment to be taken as an anti Kiwi comment and it is certainly not intended as such but I don’t have a great deal of confidence that the the two parties will be able to work together for TT. I unfortunately think we can’t see beyond our own self interests. If we have different private equity partners (each with their own self-interest) that is only likely to get worse. My preferred option to date had been a fully integrated TT but if that can’t be worked through for mutual benefit then maybe we are better off trying to go on our own. Still I like the idea of TT and again that’s what I’d prefer.

    Report
    • Charlie Mackay
      • idiot savant

        Thanks Charlie. Really liking your work btw, and Im sure the Dewar Shield players are lucky to have you on the whistle.

        If this outcome is true, it appears common sense and and genuine give and take has prevailed, Lets hope so and we can put the ugliness of the past coupe of years behind us.

        Report
        • Charlie Mackay

          I think they’re lucky ;) hahaha

          Report
      • Alister Smith

        Well that’s maybe good news. I get the feeling that it is important to NZR that it’s their comp and that they are the ones running it rather than a partnership even where they are the senior partner. That is perhaps supported by the fact that they are taking responsibility for the Drua and Pasifika teams. Rather than having shared responsibility or one each (ie one each added to each pool). I hope it works.

        Report
        • Reds Revival

          I have my concerns already Alister. The Australian rugby public wanted more local derbies, and RA swapped that for more cash. Didn’t they learn from last time that chasing the dollars rather than providing an entertaining format that fans can buy into will only go one way.
          Lex Marinos has kicked an own goal there, as far as I am concerned.

          Report
        • Alister Smith

          Are you suggesting that a Zimbabwean born, South African who played for Wales isn’t committed to doing what’s in Australia’s best interests?

          Report
        • Reds Revival

          Not for a second…
          I’m just questioning his competence to do the job.

          Report
        • Alister Smith

          Well I was. Nothing against the bloke personally but I felt there was an opportunity to get a fresh set of eyes rather than someone who was part of the old failed SANZAAR system.

          Report
        • Alister Smith

          I again in principle. In fact, when everything went t!ts up with COVID again it looked like we were going to have to start again I thought maybe that is for the best. We will be forced to cut our cloth and run a modest comp maybe along the lines of the NRC and grow that until it was approaching other domestic comps. Perhaps with some crossover with NZ and SA domestic comps at end of season. But I worry that we wouldn’t be able to sustain it and that league and OS comps would pick over the bones of it until the game itself died out here. That’s not very optimistic and I would love to see it work but I wonder if either us or NZ can survive without the other in the present financial climate and with the financial strength in the NH

          Report
      • Brisneyland Local

        Thanks for killing one of my key features of Tmw’s news! ;-)

        Report
        • Reds Revival

          There’s still plenty of mileage in that topic BL. Go hard with the long run up mate.

          Report
        • Yowie

          For many good reasons, some of them selfish, I don’t think a “late breaking” posted link (even if some chat about it breaks out) should torpedo a perfectly good “one of the four” news item for the following day.

          Report
        • Charlie Mackay

          “Oops”… ;)

          With any luck, you’ll get the big fish of the confirmed RC in Qld to write about :D

          Report
    • idiot savant

      I would have thought the private equity partners would both pressure Aust and NZ to work together for mutual benefit and maximise revenue. A fully fledged TT comp with Pacific sides will surely command the highest broadcast fees. So its possible private equity might bang the two children’s heads together. One can only hope.

      I also think that private equity will be unimpressed by one sided officiating and floggings. Thats obviously bad for business. I was at the ridiculously refereed Crusaders vs Reds game early this year in a crowd of 20k. You can bet that the crowd will be half that next year – a loss of 500k at the gate. Not many investors are going to be pleased with that kind of impact of the NZ Uber Alles approach. Perhaps this is why there is a movement in NZ to sell a portion go he game to kiwi citizens instead. So they can maintain the scorched earth approach. I hope that doesn’t succeed because private equity investment can only be good for the growth of the game long term – for all people, not just residents of the Shaky isles.

      Report
      • Alister Smith

        Yes that was the Townsville game?? Fair Enough.

        Report
        • Reds Revival

          No Townsville was the Chiefs game (their only TT win). Crusaders was the Suncorp flogging.

          Report
        • Alister Smith

          Ah yes…we were a bit hard done by in that.

          Report
  • Adrian

    My take on this:
    1. NZ definitely being precious
    2. Marinos definitely knew, and just acted surprised

    PS option 4 is TRC isn’t played at all

    Report
    • Crescent

      A mate of mine is rostered on the QF flight to bring the Boks over. Was supposed to depart Friday, then today, now has been shifted to tomorrow departure – let’s see if that happens. At this point, the running of TRC is very tenuous. As a stood down worker, he is a touch annoyed – the delays have meant he has missed a couple of days of paid work in being available to work the roster.

      Report
  • juswal

    Here’s a positive club rugby story, from a sad beginning. Luke McCue, a young man from Crookwell, died in a car crash last year. He played for Goulburn Dirty Reds’ under-18s and his older brother plays for the Crookwell Dogs. The Goulburn and Crookwell clubs are staging the inaugural Luke McCue Memorial Cup carnival at Poidevin Oval in Goulburn on Saturday, 25 September. There will be 10 teams of 10 players involved, from juniors to oldies (the Fermented Reds and the Dated Dogs). Luke’s parents donated the cup and the event will wrap up with a dinner function with a show and raffles and so forth, raising funds for Goulburn Rugby Union. All subject to public health orders, of course.

    Luke’s teammates from the under-18s have been playing in a memorial jersey.
    https://www.goulburnrugbyunion.com/goulburn-rugby-under-18s-honour-luke-mccue/

    If that’s not enough to make you feel a bit better, Luke’s other great passion was his Holden panel van. The Crookwell Car Club established the Luke McCue Memorial Apprenticeship Kickstart to award $500 to a local apprentice for purchasing trade essentials. Luke’s family have put his van in the care of Maskells Customs and Classics at Shepparton in Victoria, who are rebuilding it as his dream Sandman with the finest parts and services donated from all over.

    Report
