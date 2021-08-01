Monday's Rugby News - 2nd August 2021 - Green and Gold Rugby

Monday’s Rugby News – 2nd August 2021

Welcome to Monday’s Rugby News for the 1st August. There has been plenty of rugby action over the past week, including the BIL Tour of South Africa, The Olympic Rugby 7s, Rassie Erasmus and his video and the preview of the first Bledisloe Test over the ditch.

Australian Olympic Rugby 7s The Australian Men’s and Women’s Rugby 7s crashed out of medal contention in Tokyo this week. Both sides came up against stiff competition in the hunt for Olympic glory and came up short. In particular, the former reigning Women’s Olympic champions, Australia, will be bitterly disappointed in not retaining their gold medal status. A quarter-final loss to the Fijian side ended their hopes of back-to-back golds. Personally, I think the Australian selectors missed a trick in not having Elia Green in the side. For me, her aggressive, direct and hard-running style of play was sorely missed, especially against the more physical sides. Indeed, the Men’s side will be disappointed in only making the quarter finals and, in a prelude to the Women’s loss, also going down to the eventual Olympic champions, Fiji, losing 19-0 in their match-up. Whilst I’m no expert in the 7s game, it does seem rather odd that, within a matter of hours of the teams crashing out, both coaches were offered contract extensions until the 2024 Paris Olympic games. Considering that there had been barely any tournament play via the World Series Sevens thus only having an Olympic focus, it does seem a strange decision considering the final result.

British Lions v South Africa – 2nd Test Once again, Nutta has produced an excellent recap of the match which can be found here . In what could only be considered a match for the avid purist, the Springboks won the second test 27-9. After Rassie Erasmus’ absolutely appalling video rant, this match was only ever going to go one way: dour as fuck. Indeed, for an 80-minute game, sans the 12-odd minutes for oranges, the duration of the match stretched to 116 minutes. As expected., every possible decision that could be scrutinised by the match officials was, and this played entirely into the Springboks hands. Their attrition, 2007-era, game plan of having their massive bastards run at the slightly less massive British and Irish bastards meant that any period of stoppage (of which there were many!!) would only benefit them. Their style of play can be considered closer to NFL than rugby with the added AFL-style kicking. In fairness, both sides thought it was an AFL game so any form of ‘entertainment’ was sorely lacking. Whilst appreciating that rugby is a game with many technical and tactical nuances, for the once-in-a-generation (for the home side) opportunity to showcase rugby that a BIL tour is, well, consider me unflattered.

Preview of Bledisloe One The First Bledisloe Test kicks off on Saturday afternoon at Eden Park at 1730 AEST. Historically, Australia (nor any other country for that matter) has had much success at this location and, despite the fantastic French series and the optimism that flowed, I predict a next-t impossible task. Whilst the All Blacks are not as vaunted as they may have been a few seasons ago, they are still the side every other country aims to match and beat. There is no tougher test than beating the All Blacks at home with a crowd baying for continued success. It will be interesting to see whom World Rugby appoint as the match officials for this test match, too. With arguably the top two referees in the South, Berry and O’Keefe, over in the Republic, the options are limited. Gardner, arguably the best referee in the South, has spent the season recovering from injury, leaving options limited. Furthermore, any hope of a neutral referee has most likely been dashed due to Covid-related restrictions. My preferred side is listed below; however, I’m sure GAGRs will have their own thoughts which will be debated in the comments!! Slipper BPA 7As Philip Swain Swinton Hooper © Naisarani White (if fit)/Tate Lolesio Koroibete JOC Ikitau Wright Banks Uelese Bell Tupou LSL Valetini Tate/Lonergan (can kick clutch goals) Paisami Hodge