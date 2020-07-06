 Monday's Rugby News - Green and Gold Rugby
Monday’s Rugby News looks at the results from Super Rugby Australia and Aotearoa, the potential for a code switch for rugby’s sevens superstar and Dan Carter’s unique return to New Zealand rugby

It’s back!

Harry Hoopert and Angus Bell shape off QLD Reds v NSW Waratahs 2020 Photo Credit QRU Brendan Hertel

How good is it having Australia rugby back on our televisions!

Round one of Super Rugby Australia kicked off with a thriller as the Reds broke a seven-year drought with a 32-26 win over the Waratahs.

The Reds looked set to blow away the struggling Waratahs after racing out to a 19-7 lead after 30 minutes.

However, the influence on Junior Wallabies coach and new assistant Jason Gilmore seemed to rub off in the second half, with a blue wall emerging as the Tahs turned around the contest with a series of penalties to Will Harrison and a Jack Maddocks try levelling the score with ten minutes remaining.

Eventually, the experience of James O’Connor would shine through, showing that his ‘unique’ training methods has paid off as he nailed two penalties to secure the win.

Reds captain Liam Wright likened the intensity to a State of Origin clash post-match, believing that it was a great advertisement for the game.

“It was a bit of a grind, first game back for both teams and figuring things out but there was no love lost out there and at the end, everyone shook hands and be done with it,” he said.

“I really appreciate the way they play the game and I think that was a great showing for rugby because it was just a tough slog and at the end of the day, you’re smiling at each other.”

This was followed by the Brumbies maintaining their status as the favourites with a
31-23 win over the Rebels.

The Brumbies strolled away with the contest during the opening half, running in four tries in 45 minutes.

Whilst the Rebels would mount a late contest to make it interesting, a late try to Will Miller sealed the bonus-point victory.

Coach Dan McKellar was willing to forgive the mini-collapse after the long layoff, pleased to have secured the maximum points.

When we’re up there by 18 points could we have put it to bed? possibly, (but) we haven’t played in four months,” he said.

“If you had have said to me, turn up and you’ll get five points three hours ago, I would’ve taken it for sure.

“Can we get better? Of course we can but was there a lot of good things out there? Yep.”

Aotearoa adventures

Jordie Barrett scores despoite Izaia Perese's tackle

Jordie Barrett scores despoite Izaia Perese’s tackle

Whilst the attention of the Australian rugby fan was primarily on our competition, our NZ neighbours were going full Shannon Noll, asking “What about me” as they played out round four of Super Rugby Aotearoa.

The Crusaders continued their unbeaten start to the season on Saturday, recording a 40-20 victory over the Highlanders in Dunedin.

The Highlanders maintained pace with the defending champions in the first half, taking a shock 17-14 lead into the break thanks to tries to Shannon Frizell and winger Ngane Punivai.

However, winger Will Jordan continued his incredible string of performances, setting up loose forward Tom Christie’s second try of the match before crossing for his own double to seal the result.

Supercoach Scott Robertson had nothing but praise for the Highlanders after the gruelling encounter, praising their fitness and expansive nature of play.

“They’re a different team,” Robertson said.

“They’re a lot fitter, they play a little bit more, there’s a lot more passing to their game, there’s a lot more variation off No 9 plays, probably a little bit more expansive.”

On Sunday, the Hurricanes effectively ended the Super Rugby dreams of the Chiefs with a 25-18 victory in Hamilton.

The Hurricanes looked a completely different team from their opening games, racing out to a 20-3 lead at halftime thanks to tries to Cobus Van Wyk and Du’Plessis Kirifi whilst Jordie Barrett nailed a monster 60-metre penalty just before the break.

Whilst they would be hampered by a second yellow card to Scott Scrafton and a penalty try, the Wellington side would hold off waves of attacks from the home side to secure a much-needed win.

Chiefs coach Warren Gatland was less than impressed after the match, particularly with Barrett’s ‘monster’ penalty, accusing them of moving the play forward 10 metres.

“I think in that situation we just need to make sure that we get some clarity, and it’s an easy one to say ‘sorry, that’s not the mark, the mark is 10 metres back’,” he said.

“We saw a situation last night [in Saturday night’s game between the Highlanders and Crusaders] where the try was scored from a forward pass, and I thought it was an easy one to just go back and have a look that’s forward from the lineout.”

Rugby raids continue (sort of)

Charlotte Caslick

Charlotte Caslick

Having plodded and pillaged some of rugby’s biggest and brightest male talent, rugby league looks set to recruit Australia’s golden sevens girls for the upcoming NRLW season.

With the Sevens season officially over for the year, it has been reported that Charlotte Caslick and Ellia Green are amongst a group of sevens players that have sounded out the possibility of playing the 13-a-side sport.

The majority of the squad’s big names are off-contract as of August 31, with the SMH reporting that Caslick has already been spotted talking with Sydney Roosters officials.

Fortunately, the transition is only expected to be short-term, with head coach John Manenti sending them his blessings to make the short term switch, believing that it shapes as a ‘perfect opportunity’ for his side to refine their skills whilst maintaining their match fitness in a competitive environment.

“As players, it’s really important that they’re playing competitive and playing games,” he said.

“We’re talking about what I certainly think are some of the best football athletes in the world, I have no doubt that they’re capable of going to the NRLW and doing well, doing really well, and standing out.

“It’s also challenging themselves to a different game, to more players on the field with less pace, improving their collision skills.

“There’s a lot to gain out of it for these girls and it’s a rare opportunity given that our circumstances here at RA – things aren’t great financially and the girls have obviously taken a fair hit in the pay packet.

“It’s a good opportunity to let them go and cash in on their hard work and in most cases, these girls that are looking, they have been going for five or six years of professional sport and being able to roll into trying something different could be a good opportunity.”

Carter’s club comeback

KMP-WAR-CRU-1766

Imagine rocking up to play suburban rugby and coming out of the opposition dressing room to see Dan Carter, one of the finest fly-halves to ever play the game.

That the reality that faced West Melton as the legendary Kiwi made his return to rugby in NZ after turning out for club side Southbridge in Canterbury’s Ellesmere competition

In true club rugby style, Carter’s arrival to the ground was via the original team bus: his dad Neville, who dropped him off in his family car before he pulled on the blue and white.

In his first game in New Zealand since 2015, Carter played 80 minutes and contributing 12 points off the boot as they cruised to a 54-14 thumping victory.

After the match, Carter was quick to reflect on the unique experience for the 38-year-old to head back to the club that he played with as a five-year-old.

“Just coming back seeing familiar faces, familiar surroundings. Obviously a lot of childhood memories playing here at the club,” Carter said.

“I don’t get out here that often, so when I do it is always pretty special. The rugby is good fun as well. That is why it is so enjoyable.”

Even more thrilled was his father, who is a Southbridge life member and played 300 games for the club, who believed that his return captured the essence of what rugby was about.

“I think he went out there and had some fun and that’s what it’s about,” Neville said.

“He’s always enjoyed his rugby and to get out there with the local boys and just throw the ball around and have some fun and get back into it, I think he loved it.”

  • KwAussie Rugby Lover

    Thanks Nathan, wasn’t it so cool to see rugby back again?
    Lots of early game nerves and some mistakes, but also lots of intensity and some really good rugby at times. No real surprises on the results and in some ways a continuation of the way it was before COVID. I wasn’t impressed with Penney being a sook about the scrums and not sure what he wants to achieve except piss off the referees so they give his team even more scrutiny. Him and Gatland seem to have caught the NH blame disease and instead of looking where their team should get better they spend all their time looking at the opposition. It’s non real wonder that both teams are at the bottom of the competition. I know it’s easier to be magnanimous when you’re winning but the comparison with Dan McKellar is pretty pointed.
    Good on the girls in finding somewhere to play and I hope they both go well and come back for when the 7’s start again.
    Great to see Dan play at a local club and it would have made those guys day to play with and against him. That video of him getting smashed in a tackle will be watched forever by the player lol

  • Nutta

    Cheers Nathan

    I was keen to watch and reflect on the difference in game style between NZ & Oz Covid rugby as they develop in the post-modern world of isolationism and ‘home rule’ variations. But that said, I’m also conscious we need to allow for wk1 vs wk4(?) differences. That said the Kiwi’s are playing a lot more ‘ball’. We seem to be spending a lot more time on set piece as we work out the implications of the new kicking rules (eg the goal line drop out favouring the defensive team and not the attackers). It will be interesting to see where it goes.

    One notable thing out of the weekend was how much young blood was on the fields for the Oz teams. Fantastic. It’s Yr1 of the Bill cycle and it’s critical we keep production lines flowing. And some of that talent is serious talent. As ever it will be critical to watch their development and injuries, but it bodes well. There was no/little lamenting those that have made way for fresh talent to come through – except for one notable knob-end in the commentary box who BADLY needs replacing. Thank Christ Above he isn’t the CEO.

    Fantastic to see DanC running about in park rugby. Stuff like that will stay in the memories of the 40odd other guys who played that day for the rest of their lives. Gold. I can’t talk that up enough. It gives me goosebumps and giggles just thinking about it and how stuff like that is what makes this the greatest game in creation.

    My standout player for the weekend on both sides of the ditch was Shannon Frizel for the Highlandersl. Magnificent game. Bloody sad loss to rugby in this country.

    • KwAussie Rugby Lover

      Morning Nutta, I agree mate, seeing all those youngsters on the field makes me very confident of the game here going forward and like you I think comparing week 1 of NZ with week 1 of Aus is a fairer comparison. To me it wasn’t that much different although I think the NZ referees were more strict.

  • Yowie

    Chiefs coach Warren Gatland was less than impressed after the match, particularly with Barrett’s ‘monster’ penalty, accusing them of moving the play forward 10 metres.

    It must give Kiwi players whiplash trying to remember what they can get away with in an All Blacks jersey versus when playing Claytons Super Rugby.

    Perhaps this little rhyme about “the mark” will help:

    “If you’re not in black, take the ball back.”

    • KwAussie Rugby Lover

      Mate, you (and Gatland) need to watch the video on Roar. The kick was taken from exactly where the mark was given by the referee. Gatland is fast becoming a moaning whinging little cry baby with no credibility. Thankfully the way he is going he will never coach the ABs

      • Keith Butler

        I’d be interested in your views, as a ref, on the Chiefs penalty try that led to the red card. McKenzie took the tap from behind the mark which is fine but he didn’t take it through the mark but 1 or 2 metres to the left where there was a bit less traffic for him to run through. I know it’s splitting hairs and didn’t affect the result but should he have been called back to where the ref called the penalty, the try disallowed and Scrafton not give the second yellow and red?

  • formerflanker

    Imagine being the Southbridge regular 5/8.
    He’ll be proudly telling the grandkids in 50 years’ time “I got dropped for Dan Carter”.

  • Hutch

    It’s great to see rugby back on! I noticed a big difference in the ruck interpretations in NZ and Aus. I’m really liking the cleaner rucks in NZ. Players in Aus are noticeably slower to release the tackled player, and more often diving in to counter ruck off their feet. The result is a slower, less fluid game.

