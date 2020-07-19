Monday's Rugby News - Green and Gold Rugby

Monday’s Rugby News

Monday’s Rugby News looks at Super Rugby Australia round three, Samu Kerevi & Benard Foley’s Olympics push, RA’s response to New Zealand’s domestic plans and Stephen Hoiles’ bold claim about the Rebels.

Super Rugby delivers classics Super Rugby Australia has kicked into another gear after a pair of thrilling encounters in round three. The action started in Queensland where the Reds looked to bounce back from their disappointing draw with a win over the Force. However, the Force continue to show that they belong with the best of them, racing out to an early 14-0 lead. The home side would eventually kick into gear, scoring 21 points in ten minutes, eventually holding on for a 31-24 win. Despite the loss, Force coach Tim Sampson was proud of the performance and the quality of rugby played by both sides. “Only second game in, we went to another level tonight,” he said. “I think we’ll get better each week. “Gee, there was a lot to like about tonight. It’s not a word I use too often to the guys, I mentioned to the guys is that proud word. “I think it gets thrown around too loosely but I was bloody proud tonight.” The action then headed to Sydney where the Brumbies were expected to dominate the struggling Waratahs at ANZ Stadium. However, the baby Tahs had no intentions of going down quietly, controlling the contest for the majority of the match. Despite this, the Brumbies would show why they are the team to beat, finding a way to secure the 24-23 win thanks to a late Issak Fines try. Whilst the Brumbies will be happy with the result, it came at a major cost with flyhalf Noah Lolesio forced off the field with an apparent hamstring injury. “He’s got a hammy, don’t know how bad it is, what sort of grading it is,” Brumbies coach Dan McKellar said post-match. “It’ll be a scan and see where he’s at. “I thought BK did a good job, a really good job.”

Differnt type of gold Australia’s hopes for gold at the Tokyo Olympics may have received a major boost with the likes of Bernard Foley and Samu Kerevi reportedly indicating their interest to play Olympic sevens in 2021. According to The Daily Telegraph, Australian rugby officials are looking to exploit a potential loophole that would allow every player to be eligible for 2021. In a normal, non-apocalyptic setting, sevens players have to commit to the World Sevens Series to be considered for selection at the Olympics. However, with the series set to be cancelled for 2020-2021, it would allow any Australian to become available for selection, with Samu Kerevi and Bernard Foley already indicating that they are eager to play in Tokyo. The offer comes after Foley turned down a full-time contract with the Australian sevens team, which would’ve been a nice full-circle moment since he made his rugby name in the seven-a-side format. As for Kerevi, whilst he remains unavailable for Wallaby selection as a result of Giteau’s Law, it has been reported that he is still eager to represent his country once again. Along with this, he had already expressed his desire to play in the event before he left for Japan in 2019, linked with a potential stint alongside fellow Aussie Sean McMahon. This scouting of potential players apparently extends across to current Australian-based superstars, with Michael Hooper and Marika Korobiete amongst the names being mentioned for a potential shot at medals. With the future of the domestic competition still up in the air, RA officials will be looking to dangle the carrot of Olympics medals in front of the biggest stars in order to convince them to hang around. Adding to this is the perfect timing of the event, which would see players avoid a clash with the Rugby Championship, missing just one week of France’s scheduled tour of Australia in July 2021.

RA working with NZ on future competition Rugby Australia has confirmed that they will continue to work with their New Zealand counterparts after the Kiwis established their preference for their domestic competition for next season. In a statement on Friday, NZR CEO Mark Robinson confirmed that they will ideally look for an 8-10 team competition with a heavy emphasis on introducing a Pasifika team. “Coming on the back of Covid-19 and its impact on future competitions, the NZR Board has committed to establishing a new professional team competition in 2021. We have also been heartened by the success of Investec Super Rugby Aotearoa,” Robinson said. “The focus is now on confirming the licenses for New Zealand’s five current Super Rugby clubs and that work is now underway. “We have highly valued the partnership with these five clubs over the last 25 years of the competition and want that to continue, “As well, there is a huge desire to have a Pasifika team involved which we think will be massive for the competition, popular with fans and is a priority for us. “We will also be working with Rugby Australia to seek expressions of interest from their current Super clubs and other interested parties to join the competition and that work will begin in earnest.” As they weigh up whether to join NZ or continue with their own domestic competition, RA basically sent out the statement saying ‘message read’. “Rugby Australia acknowledges New Zealand Rugby’s preferred position following their announcement today regarding a potential future provincial competition from 2021 and look forward to working constructively with New Zealand Rugby in the coming weeks,” the statement read. “Rugby Australia will also continue its discussions with stakeholders in Australia and is in constant consultation with our valued SANZAAR joint venture partners. “Due to impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, Rugby Australia recognises that there is a need to review the sustainability and practicality of the current Super Rugby competition and consider alternative models that are in the best interests of Australian Rugby from 2021 and beyond.”