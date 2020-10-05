Monday's Rugby News - Green and Gold Rugby

Monday’s Rugby News

Monday’s Rugby News looks at the club action across the country, Filipo Daugunu’s Wallaby dream, James Slipper refusing to hype up Wallabies and a major boost for the women’s sevens squad

Club recap With no domestic/international rugby and finals kicking off across the country, all attention rightly turned to the club scene. Starting in Perth with the Fortescue Premier, Associates booked their spot in the next round after cruising to victory against Wests 41-20 in the qualifying final. In the match of the round, they would be joined in the prelim finals by Cottesloe who narrowly held of Palmyra 17-14. Around the grounds and it was UWA upsetting Nedlands 29-17 with Joondalup surviving a major scare against eighth-placed Kalamunda 25-22. Down to Tasmania as they commenced their finals and it was Stags who produced the major upset, defeating Hobart Lions 17-10 with Devonport booking their spot in the final with a 21-5 win over Taroona. Heading back to those competitions yet to reach finals with the Shute Shield, Sydney Uni made a major statement as they dominated second place Norths 34-10. Meanwhile, Eastwood continued Warringah’s demise with a 47-21 (listen to my call of the game here), Easts beat Parramatta 52-36, Gordon thumped Penrith 97-0 whilst Souths’ finals hopes ended after a 43-39 loss to Manly. Finally in Queensland, Brothers kept themselves in the hunt for the finals with a narrow 43-38 win over Sunnybank. Along with this, GPS accounted for Bond Uni 34-22, Souths held off Norths 29-26 whilst Uni of Queensland continues their push for the minor premiership with a 43-28 win over Wests. With the finals on the horizon, the South Australian and Canberra competitions enjoyed a bye this weekend.

Keeping his hopes alive After a breakout season for the Reds, Filipo Daugunu is hoping to continue his incredible 2020 season with a Wallabies debut on Sunday. Daugunu had a unique childhood before heading to Australia, splitting his Saturday’s between playing goal-keeper for Fiji and the sevens circuit. “I was playing soccer and rugby during my high school,” he told reporters. “I played for Fiji under-17s at 14 and 15 during high school. On Saturdays, most of the time it’d be (playing) football and rugby. “Sometimes I’d play sevens and after one game I’d go and play soccer and then back again to finish the sevens. “I moved after high school to Suva to play rugby there, I was fortunate to come over. “My goal when I first arrived in Brisbane was to play for Australia.” Since his arrival in Australia, representing the Wallabies has always remained the ultimate goal and revealed that it would ‘mean the world’ to his family to see him represent his adopted home country. “It (would) mean a lot for me and my family back home,” he said. “When I arrived here the dream was to play for the Wallabies and to play the first game against the All Blacks would be very (special).” Daugunu admitted that he was nervous heading into his inaugural Wallabies camp, revealing that fellow Fijian and room-mate Marika Koroibete has taken him under his wing. “First time I arrived (in Wallabies camp), I was very scared,” Daugunu admitted. “Even Marika, I didn’t really know him very well. Training with him is different, he trains the way he plays. I’ve tried to follow him because he’s faster than me, he’s stronger. “He’s given me some advice because he’s my roomie, how’s camp and being a part of the team.”

Embrace the tag The Wallabies are embracing the underdog tag as they look to pull off a Bledisloe upset. Prop James Slipper has been there for most of them, well aware of the dominant All Blacks and what they are capable of. However, in a new dawn for Australian rugby, Slipper is confident that they are doing everything to change the horrid run of form. “We probably deserve to be underdogs. We haven’t won it for so long. And deservedly so,” Slipper said “But one thing I can tell you, mate. We’re training hard to change that. It comes down to that first Test match. That will show us where we are. “We’ve been training hard, we’ve been preparing well but at the end of the day, it comes down to results, doesn’t it. “But one thing I can tell you, mate. We’re training hard to change that. It comes down to that first Test match. That will show us where we are. “We’ve been training hard, we’ve been preparing well but at the end of the day, it comes down to results, doesn’t it.” Whilst the Brumbies prop would be wary to look over his shoulder with the new blood of Australian props coming through, Slipper was just proud and excited with how they are embracing the opportunity. “One thing I’ll tell you about these young blokes – they’re full of confidence. And they back themselves,” Slipper said. “As an old bloke, I’m just trying to keep up and hopefully make that team. As I said earlier, I’m just excited to see where Australian rugby goes from here. “There are some really good, talented players coming through the system and there’s nothing like testing yourself at Test match level against the All Blacks in New Zealand for a Bledisloe. It’ll be fun times for whoever gets that jersey.”