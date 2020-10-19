 Monday's Rugby News - Green and Gold Rugby
Monday's Rugby News

Monday’s Rugby News

Monday’s Rugby News wraps up yesterday’s Bledisloe, club results from around the country and the withdrawal of the Springboks from The Rugby Championship.

Pain

Michael Hooper

Michael Hooper

The Wallabies were smacked back to reality by the All Blacks, who bounced back from last week’s draw with a convincing 27-7 victory.

The ghosts of Eden Park continue to haunt the Wallabies as the Kiwis put the game to rest with three second-half tries.

They scored three times in 11 minutes as Jordie Barrett, Ardie Savea and captain Sam Cane dived over for tries.

Wallabies captain Micahel Hooper was left lambasting a sloppy showing from his side, who would record a 40/20 of their own: 40 missed tackles, 20 turnovers.

“I thought the All Blacks were very good in turnover,” Hooper said after the match.

“They capitalised on our mistakes.

“We pressured really well in the first half. We were down their end and had a lot of possession and probably a lot of territory.

“As New Zealand do they make us pay on turnovers and we weren’t able to scramble and get out of that.”

They looked out of place when centre Matt Toomua was forced from the field after 34 minutes, succumbing to a nagging groin injury.

With the Wallabies needing to sweep the All Blacks for the Australian leg of the Bledisloe Cup/Tri-Nations, Hooper believes that they are still building during the infancy of Dave Rennie’s tenure as coach.

“We threatened a lot in the first half. Those two scores in the second would have been nice,” lamented Hooper.

“We’ll go back home now, get a few days off and regroup. We’re building. A bit of a hit to the confidence there today but we’ll go again.”

Club results

QLD Premier Rugby - Connor Pritchard - Bond Uni v Norths

QLD Premier Rugby – Connor Pritchard – Bond Uni v Norths

It has reached boiling point at club level, with the remaining competitions in the grips of finals fever.

The headline game was in Canberra for the John I Dent Cup where Royals were hoping to go back-to-back against Gungahlin.

They would get out to the perfect start, racing to a 29-7 lead thanks to an inspiring performance by flyhalf Bailey Kuenzie.

Whilst the Matt Giteau-led Eagles would hit back, the Royals would hang on to win 32-22.

Meanwhile, in Tasmania, it was a major upset as Tarooma blanked the previously undefeated Devonport 36-0.

Heading to Adelaide for the semi-finals, Old Collegians booked their place in the final with a demolition 42-17 victory over Burnside to face Brighton.

In the minor semi-final, Woodville dominated Port Adeliade 55-12 to earn themselves a clash against Southern Suburbs.

Across to Sydney for the Shute Shield, Gordon would survive a major scare against Randwick, kicking a late penalty to secure the 15-14 win.

Meanwhile, Eastwood upset Easts 29-20, with Waratahs winger Mark Nawaqanitawase running riot in the wet conditions.

This win would seal the fate of reigning premiers Sydney Uni after they were defeated by Norths 24-22, eliminating the students despite them leading for 74 mins of the match.

Finally in Brisbane, Uni of Queensland would send a major message to the rest of the competition, defeating minor premiers Easts 37-19.

However, they will likely miss Reds forward Angus Blyth for the final after he went down with a medial ligament strain.

In the other semi-final, Bond Uni would continue their incredible run of form as they held off a valiant GPS outfit 32-27.

Four into three

Faf de Klerk collared by Allan Alaalatoa 

Faf de Klerk collared by Allan Alaalatoa 

The Springboks have officially withdrawn from the 2020 Rugby Championship, reverting the competition to a tri-series between Australia, New Zealand and Argentina.

The world champions have played little rugby since the lockdown period, with South Africa still dealing with the effects of the COVID outbreak.

With them out, the six-match Tri-Nations will see each team play each other twice, with matches to be played in Sydney, Brisbane and Newcastle.

“COVID is just a gift that keeps on giving,” SANZAAR CEO Andy Marinos joked in the official statement.

“Naturally, it is extremely disappointing that the Springboks, due to the continued complexities of operating in and around this COVID environment, cannot fully compete in the previously planned six-round Rugby Championship.

“That said this now presents us with a unique opportunity, in this our 25th year, to close off 2020 with a SANZAR Tri Nations Competition.

“SANZAR recognises the challenges and adversity that the national unions have had to face this year due to the pandemic. It is a tribute to the Unions in how they have been able to adapt and, dependent on COVID restrictions, run domestic competitions with the exception of Argentina who has been impacted the hardest through their lockdown.

“These short domestic tournaments, and in Argentina’s case no domestic competition, are not the normal lead into an international window, and while it has been a far from ideal preparation we look forward to an exciting and vibrant Tri-Nations tournament.”

South African Rugby CEO, Jurie Roux, conceded that they were unable to produce an environment that would ensure that their players could adequately deal with the intensity of international rugby.

“SANZAAR and Rugby Australia have bent over backwards to make the tournament happen and it would have been unfair on them and their partners and state government to delay a decision any longer,” he said.

“This is a hugely disappointing outcome for supporters and commercial partners but the on-going impacts of the pandemic in multiple dispensations mean we are unable to deliver a Springbok team without seriously compromising player welfare, apart from other logistical challenges.”

Sloppy tackling

Wallabies Coach Dave Rennie will be making his home in Queensland

Wallabies Coach Dave Rennie will be making his home in Queensland

This was the message reinforced by Wallabies coach Dave Rennie after their disappointing loss to the All Blacks.

The Australians missed a staggering 40 tackles in the contest, double that of last week’s tally.

With the side looking to create history at the spiritual home of NZ rugby, Rennie believes that they gave themselves no chance of winning after their lacklustre effort.

“You just can’t gift the All Blacks that much ball, they’ve got too many athletes that can hurt you,” Rennie said post-game.

“Last week we tackled really well and made minimal mistakes, we always knew that as important against the All Blacks, but today we turned the ball over a lot and then missed too many tackles.

“Our individual tackling was poor and we got put under the heat from it.”

Rennie hinted that there may be more changes ahead of the third Bledisloe test match, despite admitting that he was pleased with their effort across the 80 minutes.

“Selection can sometimes fix that,” Rennie said.

“We found at half time we’d fallen off a lot of tackles and gifted a bit of ball but we were down 10-7, so we were right in it and the time we scored was when we had reasonable continuity so we put them under pressure but I thought they scrambled really well.

“We’ve got to be better. There was a lot of errors today but they were certainly sharper than us.”

Rennie also confirmed why Reds number eight Harry Wilson was mysteriously absent from their final training session, revealing that he spent 36 hours in hospital this week with an “infection.”

This was later cleared up by Ned Hanigan, who suggests that it was a “foot infection” that prevented the youngster from getting a full week on the training paddock.

  • Steve

    Well, that was fun while it lasted. The Wallabies weren’t completely hopeless but it felt a little bit of a return to the bad old days.

    Some random thoughts from a moron:
    – If Rennie was prepared to drop Pete Samu after last week, who the fk is going to be left this week. Koroibete and Paisami had shockers in contact and defence.
    – 75% tackling isn’t going to win you a suburban trophy, never mind a game against the ABs.
    – We completely lost our attacking threat when Toomua exited stage left, but missed just as many tackles in the first half as the second.
    – What was the point of putting Hodge on the bench with Petaia if Petaia is coming on when the 12 goes down? Was Hodge just the second-tier substitute for the same positions?

    I would be dropping Irae Simone straight into 12 if Toomua is out next game, and keep Noah well out of it.

    • IIPA

      Not too moronic Steve.

      I think Hodge is there first wing and FB. Petaia wasted anywhere wider than 13. Having JOC and Toomua start means you don’t need to cover fly half.

      Yep. Not completely hopeless just too many missed tackles going for big hits rather than grassing the player. And outplayed well and truly between 40-60min mark.

      They had a very good B1 but for me Daugunu and MK are too similar and lack nuance. Need Wright or Ramm to get a go and will create more attack options such as using Wright at first receiver or in off the blind or using Ramm as an aerial threat.

      • Steve

        Maybe I oversimplify into ‘inner backs’ and ‘outer backs’ subs IIPA – I know JP was a winger for the Reds so had him as a 13/14/11 sub in my head. As it happened it forced Petaia and Paisami into the centres and neither of them are familiar with 12 as far as I’m aware (though I have been wrong once before)

      • Huw Tindall

        Agree re the wingers – too similar but Wright and Ramm probably a bit green still, long term I like their skill sets though for the second 15 style full back.

        Speaking of full backs am I the only one who is a bit disappointed in Banks? Has been fine under the high ball and good boot for touch but can’t recall him beating a man with pace, breaking a tackle, or coming into the line and creating a play. Compared to Beauden Barrett he hasn’t been adding a ton of value. Sure Barrett is world class and the benchmark but all the same we need more out of our 15. I’d be looking for DHP if fit. Maddocks, like Wright and Ramm a bit green.

        • Geoffro

          I’d play Petaia at FB , bring in Simone at 12,bring Samu back for Ned and get them to hit the tacklebags.Just my two cents worth

        • Huw Tindall

          Petaia has talent to play back positions in time but want someone who has played 15 all year.

          Simone only other 12 in the squad so assuming Toomua is out for Bled 3 then put him in. Personally I’d have Stewart as he is a hard as iron defender and plays test match style 12.

          I wouldn’t be fussed leaving Ned in. He wasn’t the reason we lost and he actually did some great work. He’s way better than previous seasons.

          Honestly I don’t know what happened with the D. Like the ABs were covered in pig fat or something. Guys just slipping off. Whatever the case that is priority one. We can score points OK but tests are built around set piece and defense.

        • Geoffro

          Petaia has played at FB before.He’d be a great counterattacking threat.Ned was as bad as he was good in parts,don’t need a 50/50.I’m just wild about Harry though.For him to play as he did after his lead in to the game..

        • MichaelA

          “just wild about harry”. :o)

        • Mica

          I haven’t been a fan in the past and I think Samu was probably hardly done by, but Ned was better than 50:50 in B2

        • Reds Revival

          How good was Harry’s hit on BB. Perfectly timed, and the slo mo replay just showed the shockwave go through his body. Like being hit by a steam train.

        • Greg

          I think KRL nails the defence issue…. they were just too fast, too often.

          I thought our breakdown work was pretty good so it comes down to good organisation and quick hands from Smith

        • formerflanker

          “Guys just slipping off”
          Not just from head on tackles.
          Tackles from the side, from behind – everything.
          I’m left feeling very perplexed.

        • MichaelA

          “what happened with the D”

          Because our defence was disrupted. its not just individual skils but also co-ordination with the rest of the line that gives time to make decisive tackles. That said, we need to learn to adjust, quickly.

        • Steve

          I don’t disagree Huw, although he had a similar pattern of lacking confidence at the start of the Super season also and grew into it.

          OTOH he caught all his high balls and put his kicks out which about puts him as the top performing back after that game…

        • Huw Tindall

          That’s it hey. Banks didn’t do anything wrong and performed well in key roles so relative to his team mates did OK. Can we find someone better for Bled 3? Maybe but I guess it’s not the biggest headache for Rennie et al right now.

        • onlinesideline

          Being mistake free at FB is doing exactly what he should be doing at test level. I think he was a bit tentative in isolating himself on his run backs knowing the AB counter is so good. I say persevere with the guy. His decision to have a crack cant be in isolation, it has to be in sync with how the whole team is connecting on the day and may be he sensed we werent doing that and were on the back foot.

        • mortlucky

          I thought he spilt one…

        • IIPA

          Feel a bit the same re Banks. In fact all season I think he’s struggled to beat players running the ball back and seems to mainly run diagonally when the ball is moved wide. He’s been safe under the high ball and in B1 he kicked really well for the sidelines ( less so in B2 ). But his main attacking strength is his angled line running back off inside balls from 9 or 10 and we haven’t seen that really employed so far.

          Not sure he deserves to be dropped however. I’d argue Jock Campbell was the more deserving original selection but he’s not in the squad.

        • Timbo

          The only time Banks beat players was when he was covered in Vaseline

        • Hoss

          Good point re Bastards mate – he was passive all round – even his kick for touch were Spanners-like in distance and effectiveness, none of them got us deep into the 22 to go on the offensive.

      • PJ

        Korobiete was horrid, he is 100% rocks or diamonds

  • Custardtaht

    Well, what a heart burn inducing performance, Rennie still has a long way to go to cure it.

    The Wallabies are clearly into the weather, as they love to follow a high with a low. After last week’s ridge, we get a trough this week and the All Black pigs feasted.

    Piss poor execution, passing to flat footed players, passing behind the man, pushing passes, stupid flick passes, the Wallabies lacked patience and seemed to be gun shy of contact.

    They certainly wanted no part of defence, what a schmozzle. Put your body behind your shoulder and just fucking hit them.

    Summary of the match. It was like there was 15 Kurtley Beales on the field.

    • idiot savant

      I see what you did there

  • Timbo

    Well what can you say.

    nothing really. I guess when no one really wants to go to Auckland, getting wallabies jerseys in the stands isn’t that easy.

    Thought Gardiner and his mates had an average game.The darkness were offside constantly, Jordie Barrett doesn’t have arms in most tackles and it’s convenient for me to blame others for our terrible tackling performance so i don’t have to dwell on the memories of watching that game.

    • onlinesideline

      I actually thought the ref had a really good overall game. One or two maybe, but clear communication, calm, didnt get overwhelmed by occassion, wasnt too girly on the hits, was clear at scrum time, wasnt the center of the match like a french ref or a saffa ref. I noticed we were offside too quite a lot, on some occassions.

      • KwAussie Rugby Lover

        I agree. I was a bit worried prior to the game as I thought Gus had had a very average year so far but I thought he was excellent on Sunday

        • Greg

          I thought there was a lot of black off feet at rucks. Maybe gold as well…

          That aside, no language warnings from my wife says – good game.

        • Dally M

          The rucks have been a shit show across both sides of the ditch post-COVID. There was the early crackdown of making sure players went through the gate, stayed on their feet and supported their body weight when pilfering.

          That has all gone out the window and it’s a bit of a free for all. It went both ways and Angus wasn’t too interested in pulling any of it up. We just failed to adapt as fast a NZ did.

        • Yowie

          The difference in the duration of “advantage” was pretty stark between the two games.

          From my amateur armchair, last week advantage seemed far too long, this week seemed to be a tiny bit too short, and sometimes with no advantage actually accrued (eg back 15m and clinging to possession via skin of teeth).

          That note aside, good game by the officials on Sunday.

      • Timbo

        A bad ref can do those things too. Almost like it was a state of origin where you can practically decapitate someone in a tackle and the ref won’t blow it.
        Please don’t bring reality into this.

    • UTG

      Yeah, strategy from Gardner was obviously ‘can’t make a controversial call if you don’t make any calls at all.’ You could tell it was going to go that way 5 minutes in when we were on their goal line and Savea makes a tackle from an offside position, never enters through the gate and is subsequently awarded a penalty.

      • Timbo

        and the two Kiwi touchies didn’t see it. hardly surprising

      • Greg

        Sure but he also let us go with diving over the ball where it was so inaccurate we actually missed the ruck and the opposition players. Pointless to penalise but some refs do.

        I thought the NZ forwards were down on fitness/nourishment as they kept falling over at the breakdown. Hopefully a better diet for next week.

  • onlinesideline

    First off – Eden park, day game, suuny day, full house, some tension between the 2 sides. It was an epic scene, a ground full of history. Day games forver.

    Secondly – New Zealanders are just really good union players. Its in their blood. The fronted up, played an honest game of footy, I dont begrudge this team and when they bring it like they did on Sunday, its better for us and the code.

    Thirdly – yeah it was indeed a case of rocks and diamonds for us. The difference is the rock are definitely not of the nature that they were in previous years and the diamonds were examples of exactly the knd of footy we should be aiming at all game.

    One noticeable feature of our game that seems to have dissappeared is the standing flat of our forwards that get sent bullet hospital passes from the ruck only to be absolutely T-BONED into submission. We are standing depper, we dont seem to be bumchin up and when under pressure we at times have had to regroup but we dont get smashed and counter rucked. That drove me NUTS over the years,

    Turning points were obvious. 2Cows, Koribete not putting ball down properly (unforgiveable, c’mon man), BPA penalty ( we shoudl have rumbled over )

    The rest is all obvious. Tackles and turnovers split ball and Paisimi torpedo attempts near our own line.

    The match was over in 10 mins – 41 min to 52 min. SO OFTEN the case in these matches.

    Really, is this team any better, any worse than previous years in terms of cattle / skills ? Well NOT REALLY. We have always had good players. Its just going to get down to OzMoses and whether he can in fact acheive a level of osmoses. Clearly good coaching makes all the difference, Can we do it. YES. Inspired, YES. We need to play perfect game to beat them. Which is how it should be. We werent good enough.

    • Huw Tindall

      If we get the Koribete and BPA tries it’s suddenly a tight game and the headlines would be completely different. Wallabies can clearly get into try scoring positions but need to sort out the defense and have a better kicking game and probably more conservative attack plan when outside the opposition 22 so we don’t risk turning over ball so much.

      • onlinesideline

        Its called being totally mistake free under pressure. We are just not there. We always seem to never play the complete game. Lets see what Rennie can do. In theory the Wallabies are no different to the kiwis. Its about being taught how to play. We need really good coaching. We have the size and athleticism….although that Caleb Clark – damn ! (what a magical day for him)

        Koribete’s effort over the line was unforgiveable. (turn your shoulder man)
        BPA situation was bad team play.We should convert those situations.

        • UTG

          Nah, in that instance, Mo’unga was just extremely lucky he got absolutely steamrolled and ended up on the ground like an upturned cockroach and Koroibete just happened to land on him. If Richie wasn’t quite so weak in contact, Koroibete probably bores over.

        • onlinesideline

          but thats precisely the problem with just boreing over vanilla style. Someone just needs to mirror you underneath and you can fluff it. At least use you hips to twist your trunk / shoulders as you put the ball down, so as to weave out your own plane of touchdown.

        • UTG

          I’m not blaming our player for running over the top of another one. Mo’unga did nothing to ‘mirror him’, he’s lying on his back stunned at the hit and just happens to be in the way when Koroibete falls over the line. It was an extreme bit of good fortune for NZ that came about because of Mo’unga’s weakness in contact. Watch later in the half when he gets completely clowned by Petaia and is left lying on his back again.

        • onlinesideline

          well actually Mo’unga wasnt really in the way enough to him solely prevent a try. If it was just Koribete and Mo’unga he would have scored. But another kiwi came from the side and rolled Koribete at last moment. What Koribete did was lower his head down and try and burrow over which to me renders your ability to twist your upper body / stretch your upper body and make a reach for the corner. after the first contact. The other way is to try and bump off the defender with your legs, freeing up your upper body do stretch out. Leaugies do it all the time.

        • UTG

          ALB makes a tackle which wouldn’t have been enough if Koroibete didn’t happen to fall right on Mo’unga.

          Koroibete got his body positioning into contact right, he overpowered the defender and they just happened to end land in a position that saved a try. You don’t go into contact high 3m out from the line, you’ll just be coralled into touch.

        • onlinesideline

          yeah but he got rolled because the front on hit he choose to do slowed him down so much it gave time for someone else to come from side and turn him. He had no ability to reach and put ball down with left mit because instead of going for the fend and bump off with his thighs he tucked his head and went for the straight burrow. A monster winger would have done it differently. He is just limited in my book.

    • KwAussie Rugby Lover

      I don’t think the issue has ever been the players, I think it was always more the selection and coaching and now with Rennie and his team I think there is going to be ongoing improvements, a little bit at a time but definitely forward movement.

      I thought Toomua was a huge turning point as when he left the organisation of the defence just fell over but for me it was when NZ got fast ball and kept the pressure on that’s when the defence struggled. NZ doesn’t wait until the right player is outride and they have the team lined up, the ball just gets thrown out to whoever is there running onto the pass and the momentum just keeps going. Made it very hard for the defence to get set and I think that led to a lot of the tackle issues.

      • onlinesideline

        True Coles loves playing 13 and the truth is, he’s good out there. Yep its all about speed. We were slower than last week and you guys were faster. There be the difference.

  • KwAussie Rugby Lover

    Thanks Nathan, Can’t have been much fun to write mate but a good summary. I actually thought both Hooper and Rennie spoke well after the game and were pretty open about things. I don’t think there’s much of a tweak needed and for me losing Toomua was key as he seemed to be organising the backline defence and attack. I was hoping Hodge would do the same when he finally got on but I didn’t see that happening and neither Paisami or Petaia seem to be the people to do that. I thought the biggest issue for the Wallabies was the speed that NZ played at. When the players were moving forward Smith would just rocket the ball out to whoever was there, no waiting for the right person as per some plan, just send it out and the receiver took it in and then in the tackle reset and it came out again. I thought the defence just struggled with that momentum and that’s where players started struggling to make the tackles.

    • Anonymous bloke

      Simone is a great communicator and organiser for Brumbies. Think he’s the best replacement for To’omua in that respect.

  • Nutta

    Morning Cobbers

    Firstly, can we now finally put to bed fkn loud-mouth angsters like Campo and Kearns? The “hoodoo is broken”, “they are arrogant” and the someone-please-make-me-relevant-again narcissistic self-promoters? Great footballers, but seriously guys STFU. The great Aussie Achilles Heel is to climb on top of whatever 30second pop-train is speeding past (destined to smash at the first bend) and fueled by an equally vapid mob of wannabe journos who have inches to make and don’t care how they make it, shoot off at the mouth with a loud-hailer in the most cringe-worthy Karma caches of shit. And it always come back in our faces. Christ on a stick learn, to shut your fkn mouths until there is actually something to seriously talk about and even then take a breath, halve your comment and remember you have 2 fkn ears and 1 mouth so listen twice as much as you speak (not the other way around).

    Secondly, congratulations to the AiB who on the back of a truckload of missed tackles and aimless kicking did what they should have done – and that was put at least 3 tries on us. We put/allowed them into situations to let rip with power runners like Caleb and Savea and so – bugger me – they did. Congratulations for walking through doors we held open.

    Thirdly, 4 blown tries and 40 missed tackles was the story of the game. Somebody else made the point you can’t do that in lower divisions subbies and hope to win let alone against the AiB.

    All that said, we are still playing better than I’ve seen in years. Genuine options and creativity at play. Keep going Rennie.

    And I’ll say it now – well done to Flanders. Two lineout penalties in a row and some poor body-height against a shorter opponent when fatigued, but some great collisions, some good steals and a few very sound carries. But I’m sorry mate, I still think Samu is better value.

    Sione into 12 if 2Cows is genuinely out and surely that was the last time we see Simmons as if he is there for defensive lineouts and scrummage then he isn’t there any more based on that last 15min.

    • KwAussie Rugby Lover

      Isn’t it just sad the way they try to live on past glories, not that either of them did that much against NZ consistently anyway, and then just turn out to be an embarrassment for Australia. I’m not sure that after both of them being like this for the last 10 years or so that it actually has any impact at all on the ABs but it certainly doesn’t help the wallabies.

      I’m with you. whie there are obviously areas that need to improve the Wallabies are playing better and you feel confident that these areas will improve now, whereas before you knew they never would.

      • Jerry

        As an AB fan, that RWC semi final gives Campo the right to say whatever shit about NZ he wants.

        • Yowie

          Campo’s shit-talking licence is demonstrably not restricted to the topic of New Zealand.

        • KwAussie Rugby Lover

          nah. It gives him the right to be proud of his performance – once. That’s all

      • MichaelA

        I didn’t see much sign that it affected the Wallabies either. Apart from a few, they are still a very inexperienced team and they seem to get that. As long as they don’t get overawed by their opponents, I don’t have a problem. These ABs are beatable.

        • KwAussie Rugby Lover

          Every teams beatable mate. just takes the right tactics, right players and no mistakes. The Wallabies are getting there

    • Missing Link

      NZ Police still looking for the sniper that shot Toomua in the babymaker

      • Nutta

        Suzie.

    • MichaelA

      “I still think Samu is better value.”

      On the bright side, we are showing some depth in the back row. I don’t think ABs take Samu or Flanders lightly, whichever plays.

      • Rugby Truth

        Except that Aaron Smith went straight flanders to score the 1st AB try

        • MichaelA

          The whole team had defence issues. I can’t thnk of anyone who didn’t.

        • KwAussie Rugby Lover

          Bit harsh. He was running back from the ruck and got in position but bloody hard to stop anyone diving that low from that close

        • Mike D

          Ref Smith has very low body height. I can’t see anyone stopping him from 1 metre out without taking his head off if he’s driving in like that.

    • Mica

      I thought Ned put I a pretty good shift. Definitely improved securing attacking ruck ball. Lineout improved with him in the team. Ball carrying has improved. He’s on the right track and still very young. I am optimistic about him for the future and him being in the frame, improving and playing well is good for both depth and competition for spots.

      • Nutta

        I think quite highly of Flanders as an individual. And you’re right, he did put in a good shift. He is a good operator across lineout, defender and carry. And he is generally very willing. And off-field he adds a well-presented, eloquent and clean marketable image. Over time, if he stays healthy, he will likely make a good Lock as well. He may well play 3x world cups before he is finished.

        My issues with the guy over the years aren’t actually his fault. There was a clear over-investment in his selection for quite a while (can’t blame him for getting picked) PLUS he was being used in a totally inappropriate role as a human crowbar before he was physically or emotionally ready for it (again, can’t blame him for getting picked).

        All that said though, I think both Valentini and Swindon are better crowbars (if that’s what is wanted) and both Samu and Dempsey are superior general footballers. Certainly Samu with his background of winning cultures and smart rugby is a better squad pick.

        • onlinesideline

          totally agree on all points.
          Am a Dempsey fan too.
          To not have Samu, Dempsey or Naisarani in the 23 is quite remarkable really. Who would have tipped that going into Bled series ? I cannot workout what Samu did wrong last week. Maybe it was just lineout considerations.

        • Rugby Truth

          dempsey giving wedgies will certainly complement hooper giving squirrel grips

        • KwAussie Rugby Lover

          I thought he had a good game yesterday. Now that he’s away from the Cheika “Just need more Mongrel” bullshit and can concentrate on playing rugby rather than being a dick he’s got potential. Still needs to get his body positioning right in contact but he’s fast and with some decent coaching could develop quite well

  • mortlucky

    Ah, now I remember what the world without COVID was like.

  • mortlucky

    1. Support: In attack we are still lacking support and getting isolated. Anticipation not good enough.

    2. Contact: Because NZ commit less to the breakdown they will always outnumber us in the loose. If we aren’t stronger at the breakdown we are doomed. “A counter-ruck, my kingdom for a counter-ruck”!

    3. D alignment: I felt that we were slow to realign.

    and just…
    4. Bad days at the office: Koroibete

    • Mica

      Can’t argue with any of that.

    • Crescent

      I was really hoping the support runners would be one of the areas to improve in the week, but it was about the same as Game 1, and the AB’s were more efficient generating the turnover.

      Overall, we just couldn’t apply the pressure consistently, and made some errors that meant when we had a chance to get the scoreboard moving in our favour, we managed to mess it up.

      The less to be said about giving ball back to probably the best broken field running team, the better. Then again, I am an old low number, so any time I see a kick that doesn’t get territory and result in a set piece tends to give me the shits.

      Still plenty of work for Rennie in this squad, but I have never really seen a team coming off the Wallabies baseline become consistently brilliant in two games with such a disrupted pre-season as far as the international test window is concerned. I still hold that Rennie is moving in the right direction, and I hope to see this team build to be something impressive in this Bill cycle.

  • Vboom

    Can I just say as a Kiwi and AB fan I am glad to see improvement on from the Wallabies. It seems if not for 15 minutes of being asleep at the wheel there the Wallabies would have kept this extremely tight even with the shocking amount of missed tackles. After the draw in Welly and what could have easily been another nail biter in Auckland I love having Australia coming back into the game, although frankly I don’t want to see the beautiful Bledisloe handed back across the ditch I can’t help but cheer at the resurgence of a strong Wallabies side. Both sides have some incredible looking talent that’ll emerge over the next few years and I having the Gold vs Black actually give me that fear again was massive. 2 games on home soil now for you guys, this Bledisloe is far from over. Best of luck and look forward to a sharing a cold beer with our Aussie cousins soon when we eventually get that travel bubble,

    • Nutta

      Cheers.

    • Hoss

      Welcome Vboom all views welcome.

      New comers are required to bring a plate though and usually some whisky, so…..

  • Missing Link

    #SackRennie

    :) just kidding. I find it perplexing that with a new coach and new players we still get steamrolled in exactly the same manner, making exactly the same mistakes, being exposed in exactly the same way.

    How could we have not prepared for Caleb Clarke? I mean the guy is hard to hide, he resembles J.Savea in his prime. Also the period between 30 and 50 minutes were owned by NZ, something we’ve seen a lot of before. I think Foster played around a bit last week and it obviously didn’t work and now he’s gone back to Hansen’s way.

    Absorb pressure for the first 30 minutes, then apply pressure for 20, then see what position you’re in and decide what you need to do to win. Every time, we come out of the blocks like a bull out of a gate and we look good, with waves and waves of attack, and we end up lucky to take 3 points away, then low and behold, momentum shifts and they put anywhere between 7 to 21 points on us, and with 30 minutes to go they can play field position and focus on defense while we flog ourselves senseless trying to catch up. when will we ever learn.

    Another example is the game at the lunchbox a few years ago, i think we blew out to a 17-0 before they came back and in the last 20 when we were spent, they put the pressure on us and ended up winning right on 80.

    Rennie needs to watch the England vs. NZ world cup semi and do exactly what England did every time. We seldom beat the All Blacks like we did in Perth last year, sometimes it works but most of the time it doesn’t. play a dour defence based game, don’t kick to them in open space, take 3 when in range.

    • Mike D

      Yep, slow the tempo. Make them work for the ball, sort of a defensive offence – there’s a reason keeping NZ to 16 is prerequisite for winning, they love expansive up-tempo games. Heard one of the commentators “sometimes it’s easier to play without the ball”. Nope. Keep it, keep slowing it down. Don’t go all out offensive, just a steady grind.

  • Reds Revival

    With 2Cows out, I would have the following backline; 9 White 10 Lolesio 11 Korobiete 12 JOC 13 Petaia 14 Daugunu 15 DHP
    That would still give us two playmakers, solid defence, and plenty of attacking flair.

    • onlinesideline

      is JOC really a good enough defender for test footy at 12 ? He’s gutsy as hell but you have to have some size at this level dont you ? The All blacks are actually not that big compared to Saffas and Poms and Argies.

      • Reds Revival

        I would say he is. He defended well there for the Reds and in the first game. He’s quite a nuggety build these days.

        • onlinesideline

          I question it. I saw him get steam rolled more than once on Sunday for should have been standard defending. I wouldnt classify him as nuggety at all. He’s absolutely tiniy with very little bulk. He’s strong for his size though BUT…..

        • MichaelA

          I thought he made some important tackles at times when others should have been there but weren’t. He’s a bit of an energizer bunny, but not as much as Hooper.

        • onlinesideline

          He did. Hes gutsy and punches above his weight every game. I’m just worried that no matter how much he’s commited his lack of size at 12 will be on occassons just too much of a problem against big powerful 12s.

        • MichaelA

          I see what you mean.

          I used to feel the same about AAC. It was convenient for coaches to switch him around to get their optimum selection, but not best for his performance.

        • Greg

          I think JOC2.0 gave it everything but also fell off some tackles.
          He was not Robinson Crusoe.

      • MichaelA

        JOC is a very good defender. As for organising the defence, he can do that to some extent, but he is the type of 10 who doesn’t hesitate to assist at the rucks if needed, so a lot falls on the 12 to organise defence too. Too-moos is very good at this, but if he goes down, whoever replaces him at 12 has to run defence too. I think that’s where we had a real problem on Sunday.

    • Pedro

      it all depends on where Rennie sees Hodge playing.

      If you want to ensure you’re not losing of defence I’d put in Simone 12.

      • Reds Revival

        Hodge is a bench player. I think Simone would be a good choice if Lolesio is at 10, but still not sure if he is international standard yet.

        • Pedro

          which?

  • MichaelA

    The frustrating thing is, that we weren’t that bad. I hope the team realizes that this All Black team is very beatable, and its very beatable on any ground, including Eden Park.

    Missed tackles is the biggest factor that killed us. Its something we can improve on. And we did recover late in H2. A second factor is AB’s counter-rucking. In B1 I thought we did better than them, but in B2 we went backward a little whereas they really lifted their performance.

    I was very encouraged by the turnaround in our set piece – scrummaging, lineout and rolling mauls. Our pigs should be encouraged, but also realise how they let us down in the ruck, at times.

    Koroibete had an awful game, which is admittedly easier to happen when young Caleb Clarke is on the field. Perhaps he needs a rest, time to get his mojo back.

    I like what I have seen of Rennie’s game planning, especially that the players as well as the coaches seem to know what the plan is. ;o) But it seems this game we deliberately eschewed tactical kicking, at least in the first half. I think that cost us. O’Connor and Toomua are both capable of decent tactical kicks. And if White is going to stay as the half-back, then let him box kick, with co-ordinated chasing. I appreciate there was no wind, but he’s good enough. This game, it was their box kicking that put us under pressure, which shouldn’t happen.

  • Hoss

    Good morning all, I am back in the bosom of the Hunter Valley nourished from a week of no COVID and spectacular weather in Darwin, always loved that place.

    I like to start my pieces with a positive from Sundays game…………. so now that that ‘s over lets hook in.

    What a farging throwback to horrid memories of yesteryear was that !!

    It was the bulldog eating porridge metaphor. I get the intent, but the result was chunks of shit strewn everywhere

    Dropped balls, missed tackles, hail Mary passes, missed tackles and more dropped balls. I dont know whether to laugh or cry and the ultimate salt into the gaping self-inflicted wound, the Nearlies really didn’t have to do or show much. That’s not to detract from Caleb Clarke (is Caleb Maori for ‘Jonah’ ?? – fuck me that kids got game) or that scintillating run from BB where he beat 35 of our tacklers, but really, apart from that what did the Darkness proffer that we didn’t expect? We were fractionally off at rucks but it didn’t lose us the match, our scrum was ok-ish and our attack posed real threat WHEN WE OULD HOLD THE FARGING PILL THAT IS.

    The Exocet was absolutely dreadful on both sides of the ball – he had a horrid, horrid game. if he steps inside princess Moana he scores, if he calls to Flanders he goes close, if, if, farging if. If FKA lets John Williamson have the pill (instead avea turns him over 20cm from the line) we score under the posts untouched. Roosevelt must have been inducted to the priesthood as he saw no pill, Dirty Harry was missing, The Bullshitter was quiet and its a sad fucking indictment when Flanders is nigh on our best forward on the field – there’s a sentence i never though would be punched into my keyboard – however Plastic & Jimmy Slips had good games and put in decent shifts.

    What is clear is that when 2Cows went off our structure, composure and sense of calm went with him. JOC 2.0 – here’s a tip, DO NOT kick to Clarke in open / broken field – FFS. The Abattoir – NEVER kick again and stop reading your press about being a 140kg #10, truck it up and accidentally punch Coles in the face every chance you get. Jordan of Nazareth overplayed his hand, The Squatter made some bad reads, the AB’s were always going to ‘bait’ him to rush out the line and i could go on and on and on.

    At 10-7 down at the break and with a million missed tackles i though we were right in it, but history will show we then went on and pulled off a fabulous impersonation of the Judeans Peoples Front Crack Suicide Squad

    Me thinks many changes for the first leg back here. Moses has shown he has no tolerance for underperformance in Gold. The 23 are weekly custodians of the jersey and must make every second count. that 80 minutes was nauseating.

    Its the hope that kills you most.

    • Nutta

      Bulldog eating porridge.

      I promise that I’m plagiarising that in a corporate email this week.

      • onlinesideline

        never heard that one Nutta ? – thats a Hossman’s favourite.
        (must admit – I did copy and paste when I first read it)

      • MichaelA

        Its better when you hear the whole version. But the person who tells it will get banned.

    • Missing Link

      Have to say I took great pleasure in Nella flattening Coles, only problem is he dropped the pill, Coles must be the most punchable bloke in that team, Perenara his deputy.

      • Nutta

        Hookers and Halfbacks. Punchability is in the job description. If they aren’t punchable then they aren’t doing their job. Written as a Hooker who masquerades as a prop.

      • KwAussie Rugby Lover

        Hahahahahahaha probably true but let’s face it if he was playing for the wallabies you’d love his attitude

        • Missing Link

          He’s a decent player no doubt, I’m not a fan of the big mouth in any team, amatuer or pro. There’s always one bloke in every cricket team who’s job is the same as Coles, bats down the list and doesn’t bowl, but loves a chat and doesn’t care if it blows up in his face.

    • KwAussie Rugby Lover

      I need to copy and paste your nicknames onto a word document somewhere. Losing touch of who you’re referring to half the time. I was impressed with Rennie’s talk after the game. No punches pulled in that one and I think some of the players may be feeling a bit worried about their places which is a good place to be if you want improvement

      • Hoss

        Love the frankness of Moses, blunt brutal honesty and he was right. Mate, if he dropped Samu after a fair game (IMO) i reckon there’s 4-5 starters destined for a spell in the paddocks.

  • Missing Link

    BREAKING NEWS: Twiggy buys RM Williams
    https://www.abc.net.au/news/2020-10-19/rm-williams-bought-australian-ownership-andrew-twiggy-forrest/12780896

    Yes you heard it correctly folks, this paves the way for the next Wallabies sponsorship deal – The RM Williams Wallabies

    I couldn’t think of a more iconic partnership

    • onlinesideline

      The Reginald Murray Williams Wallabies ?
      The Ned Kelly’s Kitchen Pots Wallabies ?

    • Greg

      I can see it now…

      The RM Willy Wobblies versus ….

    • Nutta

      I confess I thought the same particularly when I saw it was Twiggs & the wife’s personal investment company that bought it. Also, perhaps we can get away from $600 riding boots now…

      • Hoss

        Can we get away with the 20yo ‘ambassadors’ who couldn’t spell ‘RM’ and never heard of it anyway. Used to be clothes for the regular Aussie Joe – now they cater for the beautiful people – well to them i say, up yours.

        I used to shout myself some ‘Signature boots’ every few years, they went from $695 to $1,000 the month the previous mob took over FFS.

        Sanity prevails. Also – Twiggy, big Farce fan here and a plus size Aussie guy, so if you want a REAL ambassador give me a call 0435 HOSS4RM

        • Yowie

          ….the beautiful people – well to them i say, up yours.

          Go easy knocking No 10s and fullbacks there Hoss. Every international side needs a few nice haircuts. (I don’t know why, but they do).

        • Nutta

          Don’t listen to him Twig.

          He’s a Tarts man.

          Now me, not only am I an anti-establishmentarian much like your good self, I’m also your +45yrs authentic country born & bred imposter who left the country (no jobs) and now wears boots and jeans in more urban environments.

          I’m your target market.

          Plus I’m better looking.

          Hire me as your Brand Ambassador.

          I promise you will regret it.

        • Hoss

          Dear Twiggy,

          In recent media on a bodgey fan site their has been commentary questioning suitable ambassador type figures for your latest business acquisition.- the return of an Australian icon for the residents of this sunburnt land

          Twiggy, you’re a smart man, You’ve made plenty pillaging lands of our Indigenous and occasionally bulldozing a sacred site or three, in the name of progress and growth, so you understand a good business deal when its presented.

          Unlike those from the sex & smut capital of Australia (is that really the look you want). I understand what it is to toil the land with nothing but the sweat of your brow, the furrow of sunlines etched into your face like a dry creek bed on a dusty plain.When all you could count on is the value of a hard days work, the love of your family and the comfort that your trusty RM’s would never let you down, work or play, they would raise you up and make you feel that there was hope, there was reward, there was a future.

          At 191 cm and approx 118kg’s i offer more. More girth, more height, larger feet – in short I am a human billboard to best display the wears of this mighty ‘5 Percy Street’ icon. With an arse like Oprah what better platform then to have your denim, with the iconic bulls-horn strewn across a taut buttocks as living embodiment of what it means to be an ‘RM Man’, with the riveted denim and double stitched seem shimmering as i sashay effortlessly to my destination. And what says ‘quality’ more than a protruding gut putting immeasurable pressure per square inch on the buttons and seems of the understated ‘Bourke Shirt’ in it’s seasonal colours and inviting, almost hypnotic sexiness.

          And the boots, what can i say, its a s close as my feet will come to having sex, perhaps except for that visit to Thailand, but i digress. It’s been said in my clan, third-generation land owners from out west, that a man has nothing in life bar his word and his RM’s

          Twiggy, dont be tempted by the devil tongued of the ACT region, the numbers add up, you know it makes sense and the time is now. Let’s both make RM Great Again.

          Yours in anticipation

          Mr Hoss.
          Lifelong RM Wearer

  • Custardtaht

    Supposedly! Is there a Gary Gavascon who coaches Rugby?

  • Greg

    Take out the 15 minutes after half time and it is a different game.
    Did the NZ take their foot off the pedal – it didn’t look like it.

    Without being too mindlessly optimistic….
    i. we can hold the ball. we did it the week before in poor conditions
    ii. we can tackle. We were flustered… potentially 2Cows going off was the key
    iii. In spite of those two minor issues… if we scored those two tries… we were right in it.

    Let’s see what Mr Rennie does. Who comes in at 12? Does Koroibete get another shift? I am pretty sure yelling at the team is not the answer.

    I need to so that I don’t condone punching 9s and 2s…. much.

    • Nutta

      Stop being sensible. This isn’t the time or the place.

  • Mike D

    Actually not upset with yesterday’s game. Ok, would have liked the win, but the big take away for me is; that’s the best NZ have. They had to win the game and they knew it, so they were prepared to burn players to do it. Aus made some key tactical errors, but NZ may have made a strategic error, that was close to a Pyrrhic victory for them. Congratulations NZ on the win, but congratulations Aus on staying competitive – it looked ugly at times but they say great teams can win ugly. First step is be able to compete ugly.

