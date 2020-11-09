 Monday's Rugby News - Green and Gold Rugby
Rugby

Monday’s Rugby News

Monday’s Rugby News

Monday’s Rugby News looks at the Wallabies upset victory, James Slipper’s 100th test match, the Force’s new flyhalf and the Pumas finalise their preparations against the RA XV

Comeback

Wallabies celebrate Tom Wright's early try

Wallabies celebrate Tom Wright’s early try

The Wallabies have pulled off a massive upset, overcoming the All Blacks 24-22 in the fourth and final Bledisloe Cup test match.

The first half would see both teams reduced to 14-men after All Blacks prop Ofa Tu’ungafasi and Wallabies flanker Lachie Swinton were sent off for high tackles.

With the All Blacks taking the lead at the start of the second half, flyhalf Reece Hodge would kick the Wallabies ahead before a try to Taniela Tupou sealed the result.

It caps off a remarkable comeback after suffering their worst loss in Bledisloe history just seven days earlier.

(Mid article plug, check out my immediate thoughts from the game.)

Despite the positive finish to the Bledisloe series, Wallabies coach Dave Rennie remained grounded, conceding that they shouldn’t overvalue the dead-rubber victory.

“You don’t win the Bledisloe Cup by winning one and drawing one,” he told reporters in his post-match press conference.

“What it tells us is that if we work hard enough for each other we can get results against anyone. But it doesn’t count for much tonight unless we back it up against Argentina in a couple of weeks.

“We’re trying to grow our game. There’s a lot of stuff we haven’t had time to do because of the (COVID) situation, so I’m excited about where we can take this team. But we’re not going to get carried away with tonight. It was a great result, but we’ve got to keep building on that.”

Captain Michael Hooper was hoping that performances like that could become the norm after his 50th in charge.

“It’s a good start for them and (we) expect that we want to make that the norm,” Hooper said.

“We make no bones about where we want to go as a team, and those guys are going to be a big driving factor in that so bottling that feeling and pushing each other and demanding more out of each other, which the young guys have brought and vice-versa from the top-down, is going to be important to go where want to go.”

Onto the next 100

James Slipper post-match press conference

James Slipper post-match press conference

Prop James Slipper is looking to build on his time as the leader of the Wallabies pack after bringing up his 100th cap.

Slipper become the 13th man to bring up the century for Australia, however, the unlucky number came back to haunt him as he was forced off the field with a suspected dislocated elbow.

“I had the best week in terms of messages, videos. James Horwill was obviously a big part of my career here at the Reds and Wallabies and I FaceTime’d him actually yesterday,” Slipper said.

“It was a really special week and it was led by (his teammates), here.

“I didn’t realise how liked I was. It made it special but the icing on the cake tonight was actually getting the result.”

Having brought up the milestone with a win, the 31-year-old’s new priority is to improve on his 53 per cent winning percentage in gold.

“Short story, no, when you set out – I’m sitting next to Tom Wright now who’s debuted – you never think about playing 100 Tests,” he added.

“I had some twists and turns and am very surprised that I’ve actually made it here, but at the end of the day, I really want to win.

“One hundred is good, but winning is better and we need to do more of that.”

Having rejuvenated his career in the nation’s capital, Slipper was proud to see the next generation of players come through the Australian system, having been replaced on the field by new Wallaby no. 940 Angus Bell.

“I’ve enjoyed my last two years in Canberra, seeing players like Tommy (Wright) come in, (Lachie) Swinton, (Angus Bell) Belly,” Slipper said.

“Direction wise, I’m really excited and we’ve just got to be more consistent, not leave it until the last game of a series, a dead rubber, to win.”

Coming home

Jake McIntyre kicks

Jake McIntyre kicks

The Force have continued their roster overhaul, signing former Reds flyhalf Jake McIntyre on a two-year deal.

McIntyre returns to home soil after spending over three years in Europe, including two seasons as the top scorer for French top-flight outfit Sporting Union Agenais.

Having most recently turned out for French Top 14 side ASM Clermont Auvergne, the 26-year-old called the decision to return home a ‘no-brainer’, eager to be apart of the strong and rich WA rugby community.

“For me it was a no-brainer to join the Force. I share the ambition the club has shown, and I want to grow with the club to achieve success,” McIntyre said in a statement.

“After talking with players like Brad Lacey, there’s obviously a very strong rugby community in WA, which I can’t wait to contribute to and be a part of. It’s rare you find a place where players only have positive things to say, so I think that speaks volumes for the family culture at the club.

“I’m really looking forward to playing rugby back home in Australia in front of family and friends, that’s going to be special.”

Head of rugby Matt Hodgson believes that McIntrye will be a valuable asset to the squad, adding some much-needed depth to their impressive backline.

“Jake brings exceptional positional and tactical awareness to the squad,” Hodgson added.

“His vision and rugby intelligence are strong assets, so we’re looking forward to seeing that on display on the training track and during the 2021 season.

“It’s always great to have Australian players return home and having seen him thrive in France, we’re excited to see Jake show the country what he’s capable of in a Force jersey.”

Isi Tune-up game

Isi Naisarani

Isi Naisarani

Argentina has finalised their preparations for the Tri-Nations, cruising to a 57-24 victory over a Rugby Australia XV at Leichardt Oval on Saturday.

The clash marks the final game of a two-‘test’ series against the selected team made up of Wallabies squad members and Sydney-based players.

The Pumas would take the first test 19-15 which I feel like I need to include because even the most die-hard Australian rugby fans probably didn’t know it was on last Friday thanks to a lack of support/advertisement from the marketing pigeon.

Anyway, onto game two and it was a dominant showing from the Pumas, who were able to welcome back the majority of their European-based players after they served a separate quarantine from their teammates.

Incoming Force halfback Tomas Cubelli and fullback Santiago Cordero crossed for doubles as they ran in nine tries in the dominant showing over 90 minutes (3 x 30 minute periods).

Discarded Wallabies No.8 Isi Naisarani was the standout for the RA XV, crossing over twice before appearing to hurt his knee in the 54th minute.

Flyhalf Will Harrison was another that caused significant headaches for the Pumas, picking up from his strong showing in the opening test match to press his claim for selection in the final two tests of the years.

Meanwhile, new Wallaby Frasier McReight built off his debut with some solid work around the ruck, joined by strong showings from fellow debutant Irae Simone.

The Pumas will be hoping to build off these showings when they face the All Blacks on Saturday at Bankwest Stadium.

Related Items
  • Huw Tindall

    Still basking in the glow of the win but time to shift focus to the Argies. Will all be for nothing if we slip in against the Pumas who will be a bit under done. Bad news is the next game is up in Newcastle which is like the opposite of home ground advantage based on past results for both the Wallaby and Tahs!

    • Keith Butler

      Not wrong Huw. My first face to face with Hoss when the Mayoress and I travelled up to see the Tahs play the Moondogs. He was not a happy camper. Our howling could have resulted in a very short friendship but he took it on the chin like a true Novacastrian.

      • Huw Tindall

        The one where Mac Mason was thrown to the dogs? Literally and figuratively.

        • Keith Butler

          That’s the one. A great weekend and we met a legend ( in his own lunchtime!)

        • onlinesideline

          any snaps of Hossman ?
          He wont mind – its just the internet.

        • Keith Butler

          Yes but will need to obtain permission just in case I get sued!

    • Brisneyland Local

      The Wallabies matches there were under the Ass Clown. So it isnt the ground, but the Coach!

      • KwAussie Rugby Lover

        Absolutely mate

      • Bobas

        2012 we lost to Scotland under Deans. A year after losing to Samoa at home and leaving Giteau out of the World Cup team.
        The weather and Hooper’s debut were factors too.
        Later that year George Smith left the wallabies, years before his used by date too.
        Not the ass clowns fault but Dean’s had very similar sort of failures two years before the end of his international coaching, so I can see how you mixed them up.

    • onlinesideline

      The argies will be seriously up for it and chomping at the bit. They will be fresh and fit and if we under estimate these guys, its red faces all over again and I’m not talking the Daryl and Ozzie kind (oh yes I am)

  • Steve

    Some really good stuff today, not least because of the win from Saturday.
    Some great performances not least from James Slipper, an absolute rock in any team he plays in.

    I follow all the Aus rugby channels on social, and first I came across these Aus XV or A games was seeing some highlight of Tom Wright and Irae Simone scoring a try, no idea who the opposition was or what they were doing.

    Some room for improvement there for the marketing department.

    • Brisneyland Local

      Well it is RA. They couldnt organise a you know what in a brewery!

    • Tah Tragic

      My understanding was that RA wanted to promote the games, get a crowd and live stream them but the Argies said no. I’m not sure why.
      I don’t think you can blame RA for this one.

      • Yowie

        How much say in the matter would the visiting team have?

        F*ck it. Next time we’re playing away we should request no crowd or stadium hype-up music and see how that goes.

        • Custardtaht

          And no lasers….

        • Tah Tragic

          A bit harsh given what they have been through just to get here. They have had absolutely no game time. Also remember they now have Cheika as an assistant coach. You have to feel a bit sorry for them.

        • Yowie

          Not being able to understand Cheika when he’s talking would be blessed relief for those players.

          (I include the Argie players who have functional English language skills in that.)

        • Greg

          He speaks Italian (and french). It is only a short hop from italian to spanish

        • Bobas

          ¿Sabes-a-lo-que-me-refiero?

        • Greg

          genau!

  • Brisneyland Local

    Morning GAGR’s. Well what a glorious weekend. Still on a high from it, but alas into work I go and that will surely bring the vibe down. BL’s mad ramblings for a Monday Morning.
    – Well done slips, you are a great servant to the game and an all round good bloke. Here is to watching you for years to come.
    – That win was great, but there are still some basic failings of the team that they need to continue working on.
    – The Force are quietly recruiting some handy players. I cant wait to see the new SR Aus year and how it goes. The Force should be very competitive.
    – Prep for the FISM’s should be equal in intensity to prepping for the Nearlies. Standards cant slip. This needs to be focus focus focus. Cant wait for the next game. Bring it on.
    Over to you GAGR’s!

    • onlinesideline

      yep, we need consistency during all parts of the 80 mins and but also consistency from one game to the next. This is where we need to harden up mentally.

      • Brisneyland Local

        Yep you are 100% correct there. The Wobs are not yet mentally resilient. And are only just re-learning how to win.

    • KwAussie Rugby Lover

      The good thing now is that we have a coaching team that will address those failings and continue to improve. I’m getting excited for the Wallabies and see us getting back on an equal footing where neither of us will be able to go into a game confident because we both know the result is going to be up in the air.

      • Brisneyland Local

        I pray for that every night.

  • Nutta

    Morning Cobbers

    Congratulations James Slipper for accomplishing something I never thought you would. From your first test and being put through a contortionist lesson, to years of carrying injuries in under-performing scrums, to personal troubles in Qld, to redefing yourself in the ACT and a second coming. And you seem to be a genuine, authentic fella in all of it. Massive journey and full balls to you for accomplishing it. Now keep going…

    Reflections on the test:
    For mine, seeing Hodge do so well was grand. I don’t think he is a 10 and still don’t. But the result said otherwise. It’s worth remembering the last running 10 we had was Larkham and he did alright. And someone who can clearing kick clean out of the half was so reassuring to see. But it does mean we need a 2nd 5/8 and not a bash-12 plus a 15 who can distribute so I reckon the mix is Simone at 12 and JOC for 15 if Hodge is the 10. Re Swinton – don’t be surprised when a sheep grows wool. We picked a guy for amperage and amperage is what he gave. The fact he did it 15min after the AiB led the way made it oh so dumb that it was breathtaking. You saw Nic Berrys look of sheer fkn relief when he got to even the numbers up. Ref – Despite all the hate otherwise, I thought Nic reffed a pretty fair game. I don’t agree with the current red interpretation, but as it stands, he applied it consistently and both ways. Plus he put up with no creative obstructionist shit from anyone – again both sides – and communicated that to players well enough that it didn’t become an issue. And his yellow on Barrett came after a clear bit of cynical play, in an attacking 22 and after a general warning so it was all fine. I thought he did well. And lastly, whilst it probably happens after every test, the amount of kit-giving into the crowd by both teams, as captured by the cameras, was fantastic to see. Jersey’s, shorts, training-tops, tracksuit tops etc all went into the crowd and along with the selfies being taken with punters it was great to see. More of please. Bloody fantastic.

    I 2nd BL in calling out the need to refocus on the new challenge – the Argies. What’s done is done and cannot be undone. The Bled is over. What we can change is what happens next. Likewise I appreciate DR’s words regarding a draw and a win is not enough. So on we go with a fresh smile and knowledge that no-one is cemented into a spot and the way you keep your jersey is to play better than anyone does.

    Onwards…

    • Da Munch

      I thought Berry was pretty good as well. The two things that stood out to me was Sevu in the 20th minute, 10m out with Wannas on attach, went off his feet, sealed off and then played the ball. I’m only mentioning it as I’ve listened 10’s and Fox’s commentary and both don’t mention it but the focus on Sevu’s face afterwards says it all, “I’m going to get some cheese” but nothing. The other was all the focus to the heads of the Wannas by the ABs with Slipper and White obviously copping a lot.

      • Nutta

        Yup. Noted that. And I also noted the 2x dive-overs within 2 shakes of the lambs tail of Bazza getting his card – a direct “I dare you…” to NicB to “do it again”. I get that ‘everyone does it’ and I’m not saying the Wobblies are vestal virgins either, but it – and timewasting at the scrum engagement – are my two issues with law interpretations right now.

        • Greg

          in terms of gripes… I would like to see some short-arm penalties for “failing to show up for a line out”.

          The defensive team forms up and the team throwing in goes and has a meeting, picks pansies from the turf, holds hands and then decides if they will join the lineout.

          Give them 15 seconds and blow a free kick – problem solved.

  • KwAussie Rugby Lover

    Thanks Nathan, well what a shit weekend. Not the rugby and congratulations for what comes across as a well deserved win by the Wallabies.

    No my weekend was stuffed because I moved house last week and FOXTEL completely stuffed up the move. On Saturday I had No Foxtel, No internet, No FTA TV and No Foxtel Go. I spent 3 hrs on the phone and in the end threw my toys out of the cot and took the wife out for dinner. Got a couple of txt and emails during the night from my Aussie mates telling me gleefully where things were at but that was it.

    OK Rant time. I just wish ex players who were great players but that’s all they’ve got would just stop with the bullshit complaints against the Red Cards. I really don’t understand all this shit about the referee ruining the game and it being bad for rugby. Lets get one thing clear, the red cards are issued because a player does something wrong, not the referee the AR’s or the TMO, it’s the player who for whatever reason has a brainfart and does an act that is deemed by world rugby to be so critical to the safety of the other players that they have to be sent off. If the payers are too stupid to change the way they play, or the coaches are too stupid to not change the way they coach then it is 100% on them. Now while Kirwan was one of the greatest wingers to play the game, and while he has done wonders for mental health and getting blokes to be able to recognise and talk about it, he is not by any stretch of the imagination a clever bloke and he should just shut the fuck up. Giteau, again a brilliant player and one of the best, but hearing how often he gets the law wrong when he talks about the game again not one of the smartest blokes around so pull your head in on the Red cards and fuck off. I personally am glad that rugby has taken a stance on high tackles and is trying to get them out of the game. I’ve been concussed from a high tackle a couple of times and it’s not a great place to be. There are a lot of very sick ex players out there who are suffering from the effects of high tackles and we need to take this out of the game. All those people moaning about this can fuck off and watch league, that’s where muttons belong. OK, Breathe………. and relax……..

    I did see the presentation from Cane to Slipper after the match and I thought both James and Sam were classy in the presentation. Great to see us back to the past where we are enemies on the field and mates off it. It’s one of the things that makes rugby so great and so glad to see it on display. Congratulations on Slipper making 100 games. Great to see.

    Gee the Force are getting a good team ready for next year, Hopefully soon we’ll all know what that will look like.

    Rock on the Tri Nations. Looking forward to seeing how Argentina go and I think both the ABs and Wallabies need to be wary of under estimating them as it could bite hard.

    • Yowie

      I hope your wife feels truly special when taking her out to dinner happens only after all other evening options are ruled-out (accompanied by much swearing and frustration on your part).

    • Greg

      Some good points KRL.
      Please tell me that you didn’t tell your wife dinner was on because the rugby was not available!

      As the red cards, completely agree. The laws and guidelines are clear. Player safety is unrelated to malicious intent.

      I would actually be happy with stronger sanctions for cynical play. What to do with Barret’s effort? Penalty try? Red card? Suspension post game for not playing in the spirit of the game? Coach drops him for being a dope? The problem with those actions is that there is often a reaction and the reacting player wears the sanction. Perhaps the instigator gets the same sanction as the reacting player?

      [I acknowledge a bias here as I think that the nz team is coached to play cynically. They are too good at it for it to be accidental. It also magically stops when a yellow card is threatened]

  • onlinesideline

    Gregor Paul wrote about how the physciarist of the nearlies made them aware of blue and red mindsets. Red being too hot under collar when under pressure, blue mind being more zen when under pressure.

    THE way to beat these sheepshaggers is to combine right up in your face D
    hello Marika and quality niggle – hello Nick White.

    The weakness of the the nearlies is actually their strength. Hear me out.
    They somwhat rely on the mental edge they get over teams from their reputation, the mystique of the black jumper, the propaganda and the marketing of this mystique. The whole nine yards. So they are under pressure the whole time to also live up to this cool calm and collected individual and team persona of being in control teh whole time. Flexible, adaptable, able to rise to any challenge. As soon as this zen rythm is disrupted and their personas of said above start to visibly crack, the more than any other team are vunerable. Why ? BECAUSE ITS ALL BS.

    The AB propoganda machine can potentially be as dangerous as the famous imposter syndrome high tech CEOs comaplin about. ie the difference between projected self and real self. This is when Nick White comes in. He was bloody brilliant at this and its quite amazing to see just how personally offended or easily offfended some of nearlies get at niggle.
    Its from this the Wallabies can really upset the darkness if its done right and smart and in conjunction with the right defense and run them off their feet offense. Cant wait for next year.

  • Da Munch

    It was great to see the Wannas win especially happy for Dave+Slipper.
    I thought the Wannas played pretty smart but the one dumb thing that stuck out to me was after the 1st red why didn’t the Wannas call a scrum for the penalty at the line out? Would of meant loosing a back with the substitution because they needed a prop. Pretty dumb play for me.

Rugby
@NathW1997

Loved rugby since the day I could remember, got the nickname Footy to show that, I watch Matt Dunning's dropkick every night before going to bed

Related Items

More in Rugby