 Monday's Rugby News - Green and Gold Rugby
Rugby

Monday’s Rugby News

Monday’s Rugby News

Welcome to the last rugby news of 2020.

Monday’s Rugby News looks at Australia’s draw with Argentina, John Eales being cemented as a legend of Australian sport and Maurice Longbottom re-commits to 7s ahead of the Tokyo Games

Groundhog Day

Wallabies pre-kickoff

Wallabies pre-kickoff

The Wallabies have been held to another draw against Argentina with the scores locked at 16-all at full-time.

It marks the third time in 2020 that they have been held to a draw after failing to kick a last-minute penalty goal, with fullback Reece Hodge pushing the kick to the right.

Before the game, the Wallabies made history as they became the first Australian international side to sing a dual-language anthem ahead of their final test match of the year.

Unfortunately for fans, this would mark one of the few highlights of the game as the Wallabies failed to control themselves and the ball in wet and wild conditions at Bankwest Stadium.

Both sides would have players sent to the bin during the first half, with Marcos Kremer and Wallabies captain Michael Hooper issued yellow cards after making contact with the head of an opponent whilst attempting to clear out at the ruck.

The Pumas took advantage of their time with Hooper off the field as winger Bautista Delguy raced away to put them ahead 13-6 at half-time.

Whilst the Wallabies would reduce the margin, their night would continue to get worse when Salakaia-Loto went too high trying to tackle Santiago Grondora.

Having spent just nine minutes on the field, Salakaia-Loto would fail to drop his body height, with the head and arm collecting the Pumas flanker in a dangerous position.

Referee Angus Gardner would deem that he would make direct contact with the head of Grondora, giving him no option but to issue him a red card.

With the Wallabies down a man, they seemed to rally in his absence, with captain Michael Hooper redeeming himself at the back of a maul as he crossed to level the scores.

Once again, it would come down to the boot of Reece Hodge, who missed a 45-metre penalty to win the game for Australia in the 79th minute.

Long way to go

Dave Rennie during warm-up

Dave Rennie during warm-up

With his first season as coach wrapped up, Dave Rennie concedes that there is still a lot of work to do after their draw to Argentina.

Rennie’s first year in charge can be viewed differently depending on what colour glasses you look through it at.

Those who see pure gold will point out that the side lost just twice all year, whilst others will point to the sole victory as a sign of a lack of improvement.

However, regardless of how you look it, Rennie believes that the side needs to improve their execution and turning possession into points.

“It’s something we’ve talked a lot about, we’ve got to turn pressure into points,” Rennie told reporters after the draw.

“Having said that, they’re a phenomenal defensive side and individually they tackle really well. We had our opportunities didn’t we and they grabbed theirs as soon as they got them.

“We’re a work in progress. We’re good men who have worked hard and come together well, but, as I’ve said, we need to see that reflected in performance.

“There’s no lack of heart and no lack of effort, but we’ve got to be way more clinical. Discipline was disappointing tonight and we made some dumb errors.

“We won one out of six, if you look at it from that perspective. It’s disappointing, but I guess we’ve got an understanding of where we’re at, the shifts we need to make and I look forward to seeing how these boys develop and apply pressure to us through Super Rugby.”

Rennie rejected claims that the psychological damage of past failures has haunted the side, defending kicker Reece Hodge after his penalty miss.

“I feel a bit sorry for him,” Rennie said during his post-match press conference.

“He’s kicked well and there weren’t many lining up to make that shot. It would have been nice if he’d kicked that, but it is what it is.”

“We’ve put ourselves in a position to win all of them. I don’t think it’s psychological,
“All of those games shouldn’t have come down to a last-minute penalty attempt.

“We’ve gone from a team that barely kicks to a team that managed that last part of the game pretty well.

“We’ve got so much more in us and I’m looking forward to showing that next.”

Nobody’s Legend

Picture: Bruce Long Source: The Courier-Mail

Picture: Bruce Long Source: The Courier-Mail

Everyone’s favourite lock John Eales has been officially promoted to ‘legend’ status at the Sport Australia Awards ceremony on Friday.

Eales becomes the 42nd – and first rugby player – to be issued with the title of ‘Legend of Australian Sport’, joining the likes of The Don, Dawn Fraser and Rod Laver.

“I am truly honoured with this announcement by Sport Australia Hall of Fame and would like to thank all involved in selecting me,” Eales said in a statement.

“There have been truly amazing Australians who have received this honour and the fact I am even considered in the same breath is very humbling.

“Rugby and the Wallabies gave me a lot throughout my playing career, and I am forever grateful for the many opportunities afforded to me by so many people along the way.

“Most importantly though I would like to thank my loving family. They have supported me through the highs and lows and without them, achievements of any kind would matter little.”

This was echoed by RA chairman Hamish McLennan, who was full of praise for ‘Nobody’.

“The Australian Rugby community is incredibly proud John has received this accolade and on behalf of everyone, we extend our congratulations to John and his family,” he added.

“John without question is one of the great characters and icons of our sport, not just for the way he conducted himself in the Gold jersey, but for the way he defined what it meant be a Wallaby during his playing days.

“Never taking a backward step, playing hard and fair are the values that encapsulates the Wallabies wherever they play around the world, and that is in no small part due to the contribution of John made whilst he played and captained his country.

“Today, John should look back on his achievements on-and-off the field with a great level of pride, having always worked humbly for the success of himself, his teammates and his country.”

Moz sticks with Oz

Maurice Longbottom

Maurice Longbottom

The Australian men’s sevens side has received a major boost with the electric Maurice Longbottom committing to the side for the Toyko Games.

Longbottom has become a stalwart of the program since going viral on debut in 2017, spending the tour lockdown honing his skills for Randwick in the Shute Shield.

Having attracted offers from multiple sides and codes, Longbottom remains laser-focused on the goal at hand: earning a medal at the postponed 2021 Olympics.

“I’m really pumped to have signed on the dotted line and committed until Tokyo with this team,” he said.

“Our goals for Tokyo 2020 have been delayed but this team has continued to work hard for each other in a challenging environment. Our objective was to ‘survive and thrive’ and adapt to every situation in a positive and performance-based mindset.

“The group is tighter than ever before, and I am looking forward to enjoying the hard work as we work towards our goals.”

He returns under the tutelage of someone who knows a little bit about Olympics medals: Tim Walsh, with Walsh praising his development as a player and leader in 2020.

“Despite several other lucrative offers Maurice has chosen to continue with his quest toward the Olympic podium. We as a program are delighted to have his commitment leading into Tokyo,” he stated.

“There is no doubt of Moz’s brilliance on the field; creative, attacking minded, matched with his ability to break the line has been a great weapon in our arsenal since his debut.

“He is renowned for his lethal attacking exploits, what impresses me is his defence and contact area improvements. He possesses a true high-performance mindset.

“Off the field he has been a leader for this squad, during covid19 he has chosen an attitude of positivity and opportunity.

“We officially relaunched our campaign a few weeks ago and continue to work for our goals in Tokyo next year.”

With the rugby season over for another year, this brings an end to the news for 2020. Major thanks has to go to the entire Green and Gold writing crew who have been immense during a year full of ups and downs for the sport and world in general.

On behalf of the entire team, we would like to thank everyone who has read/commented/debated our articles this year and we’re looking forward to seeing you all next year.

Related Items
  • Huw Tindall

    Cheers to the GAGR scribes and posters for another cracking year of rugby chat. Calling it an interesting year is an understatement but I’m already looking forward to Super AU kicking off at the end of Feb (less than 3 months away!). For now enjoy your Christmas and holidays, stay safe, and let’s do it all again in 2021.

    • Brisneyland Local

      You too old boy!

  • Greg

    Thanks Nathan,

    I was out and about yesterday so no chance to share my thoughts on the game.

    1. Congrats to the Pumas. Tough draw, tough preparation, they never gave up, the played to their strengths.
    2. How good was the Puma defence!

    3. 4 cards in a game is a bit hard to swallow…. but congrats to the ref and the management. We need to take care of our players and make sure we keep the game safe for our kids. Notable to me that there were no remonstrations from the players on either team (compared e.g. soccer or even RL)

    …and…..
    4. Gosh we were disappointing. I said, win or lose, I just wanted to see good, consistent play.
    – why not take the points early. We had them on the ropes and kepy going for 7… what if we got 6?
    – Sorry 7…. you try hard but I have not seen leadership beyond an enormous motor.
    – Koribete is still a leaguie at heart. He wants to be involved but doesn’t have a feel for defending.
    – The new boys need support from old heads. They are not getting it.

    5. And the plus side… lots of new prospects coming through; pigs and fairies. Rennie needs to create the environment where they can learn to play and think at the top level. This might mean moving on some like lee majors.

    what a year… some good performances, some tantalising prospets….. and the same old, same old.

  • paul

    Cheers for all the info during the year guys, and the GG podcast is my go to for a genuinely balanced view of the game. Merry Christmas & Happy New Year

  • juswal

    Thanks to the news writers and Merry Xmas to the viewers.

  • Reds Revival

    Thanks to the writers for all the time and effort put into getting these stories to us each day. I certainly enjoy that it is not just a regurgitated piece, but they actually put a bit of their own thoughts and personalities into the articles.
    To my fellow posters, thank you for many laugh out loud moments, as well as interesting takes and insights on the game we all love.
    It will be good to have a break, and even better that it is only a short break with the game on free to air from mid Feb – very excited about the new year. Oh, and go the Reds!

    • Damo

      I have to say that based on the planned 2021 format I am looking forward to the Super rugby season more than I have for a long time. Thanks to Dave Rennie for giving the Reds boys some good test match game time. It will stand them in good stead for next season. I have almost forgotten already the shit show that has been 2020 rugby, including the stuttering Wallabies. Looking forward to our rugby musings and amusings in 2021. Enjoy the yuletide RR. Now, about cancelling my Foxtel subscription…

  • Missing Link

    A fitting end to the year with Rennie breaking the world record for most test draws in a calendar year. Also congratulations to the Wallabies for their achievement of most insincere smiles while posing for a photo after retaining the puma cup….

    In all seriousness, Argentina are the most improved test nation this year, they’ve done really well. Just like every time we play the All Blacks, we go hard from the start like a teenager finding a porn stash, Argentina absorbed 15 minutes of pressure, then we went flaccid and Argentina were able to score. sure we clawed our way back at the end and Reece Hodge failed to convert again despite kicking 100% before that, but the moments that stick in my mind as the biggest take-aways are Simmons getting the ball while loitering in no man’s land and instead of trucking it into contact and allowing the other 14 men to put something together, he hoofs it willy nilly into touch. OK he made some yards, but Argentina won their own ball off that lineout and scored a try before we could get our hands on it again. The other is Petaia’s numerous grubber attempts when he should be straightening the attack and going into contact. Petaia is a great prospect, dangerous in attack, yet his decision making is pathetic. I will let him off a little as at times, he was served up some really shit ball.

    • Who?

      I completely agree that Petaia’s constant poor decision making is a massive take away. But to whinge about a forward playing field position on a wet night when the aftermath of the last game was the coach complaining that we didn’t play enough field position..? I’ve no issue with saying the pack should’ve been more awake to a rolling maul (being a man down) and should’ve worked harder to contain it, but the kick was absolutely the right option. I’d take playing inside their 22 without the ball in conditions where we dropped the ball far too regularly over playing with the ball against a defence that was consistently driving us back when we had possession.

  • Reds Revival

    As the final news of the year, who do we think are the front runners for the John Eales (Legend) Medal?
    I think the list will be (in no particular order);
    Nic White
    Taniela Tupou
    Harry Wilson
    Hunter Paisami
    Matt Philip
    I’m not sure if many of the experienced players make the list?

    • Yowie

      Amended list:

      -Taniela Tupou
      – some others

    • Damo

      I’ve ruled a line through Nic White after his hospital passes to Jordan P. You can just dive on the ball and take the tackle mate. Those names definitely look like a shortlist to me and while I have a Red bias I might go Matt Philip and big Harry is Rookie of the Year.

      • onlinesideline

        yeah my 2 as well

    • Missing Link

      Not sure about JEM, but Paisami is the rookie of the year. lock that one in.

  • Brisneyland Local

    Hey GAGR’s and GAGR crew. Thanks for the laughs during a shite year, of both International rugby and the Rona. But alas our sense of humour has kept us going strong.
    BL’s closing points for the year:
    – Time for a new Wallaby captain and getting some older and wiser heads in the team.
    – The national anthem thing which I thought was great by the way. The team press announcement said that they spent a couple of hours a day practicing it. Maybe if they had spent that time practicing fucking rugby it might have time better spent. But alas we live in the era of symbolism over performance.
    – I am looking forward to next years Super series.
    – I hope all of you boys and girls have a great and safe Xmas break. Enjoy the beach, enjoy a few bevvies, and love your family (even if they give you the shits).
    Over to you GAGR’s

  • onlinesideline

    Happy Holidays to all whatever they might be – Christmas, Hanukkah, Scientology. We have all types here on GGR.

    Massive thanks to crew at GGR for another year of keeping this awesome site going. Love the diverse and so often clever input from so many people on here, learned, intelligent and funny. The level of daily discourse on this site re-iterates my belief that OZ is the best country in the world because we combine, taking the P!!S, intelligent commentary and humour all in the same sentence without batting an eyelid.

    What a year of rugby, different, often times brilliant, often times as usual, frustrating and disappointing, but its rugby and the hope to find Wallaby “dreamtime” sustains us all.

    Sink a few tinnies for me by the barbie

    From Budapest and full bloody lockdown
    See ya next year !!

    • Brisneyland Local

      Stay warm mate Budapest would be particularly cold at this time from memory.

      • onlinesideline

        Good Chrisy big fella

  • Greg

    and…. best wishes to all for the break.
    Thanks very much for the team that wrote the articles to keep us informed.

    I have enjoyed the chats, the confusion about who the hell Hoss is talking about, (and the renaissance of Trevor the baby sitter), and KRL’s valiant attempts to explain why “finding the limit with the referee” is wholly different to “cynical play”

    I live in hope that 2021 will be bigger and better for Wallabies.

    Thanks to all. Enjoy the break.

Rugby
@NathW1997

Loved rugby since the day I could remember, got the nickname Footy to show that, I watch Matt Dunning's dropkick every night before going to bed

Related Items

More in Rugby