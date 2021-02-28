Monday's Rugby News - Green and Gold Rugby

Monday’s Rugby News

Monday’s Rugby News looks at the Super Rugby AU results, the World Cup schedule and a parting shot from former RA interim CEO Rob Clarke to one of rugby’s biggest critics

Ready made The Reds have survived a major scare, overcoming the Rebels 23-21 at Suncorp Stadium. The attitude of bend not break was taken too literally by the Reds, who found themselves on the wrong side of the referee, allowing the Rebels to kick 7 penalty goals throughout the contest. In fact, both teams seemed to find themselves in a match where every single minor infraction was pulled up, with 32 penalties blown over the 80 minutes. However, the difference-maker was hooker Alex Mafi, who scored the only two tries in the second half to put the Reds in front with four minutes to go. Rebels flyhalf Matt Toomua would have a kick to win it after the bell, however, he pushed it to the left, allowing the Reds to escape with the victory. Whilst Reds coach Brad Thorn was pleased with the win, he admits that neither himself nor the fans will take much pleasure out of the 80 minutes. “What do you take from that? You take the win and you move on sometimes,” he said after the match. “It’s not preferable there for a crowd or new audience (who want) some rugby played. “But we’re trying to play, we want what you want and it just didn’t happen that way tonight … but I like that the lads found a way.” Rebels coach Dave Wessels conceded that the intense ‘Amazing Race’ style pre-season had left them little choice but to play that style of rugby. “I feel like I’m in an episode of the Amazing Race just travelling around the country,” Rebels coach Dave Wessels said. “But we travel with 45, it’s not like you can just book like you’re going away for the weekend with your wife. “I’ve come here under very difficult circumstances…I don’t care if I had to claw by my fingernails, we had to win. “We were never going to play Barbarian-style rugby, but it doesn’t mean that later in the season we can’t.”

Worrytahs I think that Reds-Rebels game was it for the action for Super Rugby AU this week, onto the Six Nations…Ok fine, I’ll address the Waratahs game but I’m taking it up with the head of news (oh wait, that’s me). The Brumbies have produced their largest win against the Waratahs, cruising to a dominant 61-10 win at GIO Stadium.



In a repeat of last week’s performance, the Waratahs would open the scoring before falling behind as the Brumbies chose death by rolling maul, with flyhalf Noah Lolesio somehow finding his way to a try at the back of one of two maul tries from close range. However, the Brumbies went one further than the Reds did last week, going full Gladiator and showing no mercy to the under-strength Tahs. Winger Mack Hansen would score two tries to seal his hat-trick, with the Brumbies bringing up the 50 after two late tries in the final 10 minutes. Waratahs coach Rob Penney was shell-shocked after the match, conceding that his time at the top might be over if the higher powers deem it so. “Not enough words to express the disappointment. I’ve got a shattered group. The Brumbies have taught us a first-class lesson … we just weren’t in the contest,” Penney said. “We got a really good shellacking tonight. The boys are devastated. They don’t want events like tonight to happen. I love these boys and I’m doing my best. “If other people think I’m not the right person, I’m not going to stand in the way. What’s right for the group is the important thing. “We’ve got to be careful. They’re good boys and proud boys and they’re hurting big time. There will be people out there saying we’re not hard enough on them. You can’t whip a dog when it’s down. “The last thing we want to do is dent any confidence they do have. We care about them. They’re humans first and rugby players second. Bloody good rugby players. They’ll bounce back.”

WC schedule confirmed The 2023 Rugby World Cup schedule has been confirmed, with a blockbuster match set to kick off the tournament. The number one ranked New Zealand (at the time of the draw/when 2023 hits, just accept it because it’s bound to happen) will take on hosts and fourth-ranked France on September 8 2023, commemorating the sport’s 200th birthday. All matches will be played between Wednesday and Sunday to maximise fan and broadcast engagement, with seven double/triple-header weekends across the group stages. Mark 9th September 2023 on the calendar, which will be Australia’s first game of the tournament against ‘Europe 1’, which will likely be Georgia, given that they should already be playing in the Six Nations. They will then resume hostilities with their pool buddies, facing Fiji on the 17th in Nice before travelling to Lyon to take on Wales seven days later. The group stages will conclude for the Wallabies on October 1 in Saint-Étienne against the Final Qualifier Winner, where hopefully we will see a second-string side with Australia’s spot in the finals confirmed. “The match schedule announcement is the moment when the tournament truly comes alive for fans all around the world and is an exciting milestone on the road to Rugby World Cup France 2023,” World Rugby Chairman, Sir Bill Beaumont said in a statement. “It has been developed with teams and fans at heart and we are confident it will provide the best possible platform for a thrilling, historic and very special Rugby World Cup in the sport’s 200th year. “I would like to thank our friends at the France 2023 Organising Committee for their efforts in building the most fair and equitable RWC match schedule ever. “I know I speak for fans around the world when I say that 2023 cannot come fast enough!”