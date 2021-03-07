 Monday's Rugby News - Green and Gold Rugby
Monday’s Rugby News

Monday’s Rugby News

Monday’s Rugby News looks at the Super Rugby AU results, the new women’s Sevens comp format and a French legend’s dire warning ahead of the mid-year series

Long-ergan

Ryan Lonergan spinning it wide.

Ryan Lonergan spinning it wide.

Reserve halfback Ryan Lonergan has kicked a 55-metre penalty to secure a stunning 27-24 win over the Rebels.

Once again, the Rebels chose death by penalty goal, with the boot of Matt Toomua contributing all 24 points for the visitors.

It looked like it had also secured the nomadic side the win, who controlled the game when Brumbies captain Allan Alaalatoa was sent off before the break after colliding with the head of Pone Fa’amausili.

however, the introduction of Lonergan proved game-changing, with a nice flick pass setting up Tom Banks to level the scores.

With the game on the verge of heading to ‘golden try’, Lonergan would step up from deep, nailing the near 60m kick to gift the Brumbies the win.

“I didn’t know I had that distance in me,” Lonergan said after the match.

“It’s the biggest kick I’ve ever hit. I don’t want to say I was doubting myself but I definitely had to give it the berries.

“I tried to go through my normal process and at the end, I just hit it as hard as I could.”

Stand-in captain Nic White admitted that they had used their ‘get out of jail card’ whilst collecting $200 and five points, praising the poise of his under-study.

“We’ve used our get out of jail card there,” he said.

“I’m not surprised with Lonners, he hits them at training all the time. Good to see him get one in a game and nudge one.”

It ensures that the Brumbies remain undefeated heading into their grand final rematch with the Reds, with the defending premiers set to do it without their inspirational skipper as he prepares to face SANZAAR’s wheel of punishment.

Hoodoo guru

Will Harrison passes

Will Harrison passes

The Western Force have broken their 1329-day winless drought, overcoming the Waratahs 20-16 at Bankwest Stadium.

After a pair of demoralising losses, the Waratahs were eager to get off to a strong start, with hooker Dave Porecki finding the line after a strong rolling maul within five minutes.

In front of a home crowd for the first time in 2021, the boot of Will Harrison allowed the Waratahs to streak out to a 13-0 lead after 25 minutes.

However, waves of possession inside their half would ultimately lead to a try to Force lock Fergus-Lee Warner, touching down after former Sevens star Tim Anstee broke them open.

The unique skills of Anstee proved tough to stop for the Waratahs, with the second-rower barging over for a try of his own in the 48th minute, putting the Force in front 17-13.

With the WA side looking to close out the victory, they would be reduced to 14 men as hooker Andrew Ready went full UFC on Waratahs lock Hugh Sinclair, giving referee Nic Berry no option but to issue a red card.

Harrison would narrow the margin to one point as the Force looked to hang on for an emotional victory.

In the end, it would be the Waratahs own ill-discipline that would cost them, giving up a crucial scrum penalty that allowed the WA side to close out the game.

Force captain Brynard Stander was emotional after the historic performance, having been through the struggles and hurdles that the Force overcame simply to play Super Rugby.

“It’s huge for us, we made a bit of history,” Stander said after the match.

“It’s crucial for us to get that confidence in the back of our minds knowing we’ve got a good win and we can achieve whatever we set our minds to.

“it’s huge for the state. There’s a lot of loyal supporters in Western Australia, our sea of blue is what we call them, and they have been behind us thick or thin. For us to take home a win to our sea of blue and our beloved families is an incredible feeling.“

New Sevens format

Lori Cramer UQ v Griffith Womens 7s Photo Credit RugbyAU MediaKaren Watson

The women’s domestic Sevens competition is set to undergo a dramatic facelift in 2021, with teams playing in regional tournaments ahead of a finals series.

Four regional rounds will be played within Queensland and New South Wales across March and April, with the nine teams vying for six qualification places in May’s two final National tournaments.

The teams have been split into pools, with pool A (based in Queensland) consisting of The University of Queensland alongside Bond University, Griffith University, the University of Adelaide, and Melbourne University.

Pool B (based in NSW) will include the University of Sydney, the University of Canberra, the University of Technology, Sydney, and the University of Newcastle, who will replace the University of New England.

The first round will occur in March at Easts Rugby Club in Brisbane (Pool A) and Woollahra Oval in Sydney (Pool B), with the second round heading to Surfers Paradise Rugby Club (Pool A) and Newcastle Rugby Club in April (Pool B), where teams will look to secure their place in the National finals.

“Our Aon tournament is one of our premier products and essential to ensuring the success of our programs long term,” Australian Sevens Performance Manager Scott Bowen said

“The 2021 format is crucial as ever, not only to give our National squad members game time but also to see the next generation of players as we keep an eye on the 2022 Commonwealth Games and the 2024 Paris Olympics.

“Our Women’s program is filled with players who have been selected from the Aon Series in the past; we hope this will again be the case in 2021 and beyond.”

Équipe faible

Wallabies-v-France_140607_246-Frederic-Michalak

French legend Frederic Michalak has admitted that his home nation could send a much weaker squad than expected to Australia for their three-test series in July.

Michalak has embraced the Australian rugby custom of being poached by rugby league, working as a mentor for the Sydney Roosters over the past couple of years.

Speaking to The Herald, France’s leading point-scorer feared that the intense quarantine period and the growing influence of clubs could lead to key players making themselves unavailable.

“It is a problem to send the best French team to Australia,” Michalak told the Herald.

“The domestic competition finishes late. They would need to do two weeks quarantine in a hotel. Players need to leave two weeks before, maybe three, for a week of preparation [leading into the first Test]. I don’t know who is going to come to Australia.

“The players’ salaries are paid by the club, so if a club is in a semi-final, it is going to want its best player.

“Our domestic competition is important and we need to respect the contracts. I don’t think the best players will go on the tour if they are qualified for a semi-final.”

Despite this, Michalak is confident that a full-strength side would trouble the Wallabies, with the 2023 World Cup firmly on their horizon.

“We’ve got a good side now,” he added.

“2023 is far away but France has a chance of winning the World Cup because we have a good generation and some players who are now in the French team. They won the under-20s World Cup, so they know how to win a big championship. They really want to win.

“There will be more pressure being in your own country, but you have to put good energy inside to prepare.”

  • Steve

    Potentially a shame about the French tour, but it’s the most likely outcome – no club will want their players sitting idle in a hotel room near the pointy end of the competition.

    I maintain my stance that this pandemic has been a total inconvenience.

  • onlinesideline

    why dont we scrap the June series all together. This problem of June tests overlapping top shelf club players aint going away. It has been a pain in neck problem forever and IMO also it takes away from from the players being in absolute tip top rested shape for 4 RC. For me its one test series too many in the calender year because you look at game 3 and 4 in the RC and already they are buggered. Let the players do there bidding for test spots IN the RC. It would also mean we go to the U K in better nick as well. I really don’t get the powers that be re burnout. They have actually filled the calender with more and more games since the issue was raised6 years ago. Another thing is familairity breeds contempt argument. Make test series special again. Put more teams into super rugby, make it a NRL length season and that ladies and gentlemen is my monday morning daily rant.

    • Keith Butler

      SD incoming OLSL. Agree about the June series, just a coffer filler. Not that I wouldn’t mind seeing the G&G going head to head with the Frogs.

      • paul

        Yes, its always been a coffer filler but a short sighted one, the limitations of accommodating this tour and logistic issues it places on any domestic set up to accommodate it far out weigh the sugar hits it gives you.

        Sooner or later something has to give, Northern squads will more and more be compromised due to basic economics.

        Its long overdue, but we have to start prioritizing our own genuine domestic product.

    • KwAussie Rugby Lover

      Tend to agree a bit on the June tours mate. Wouldn’t it be good to seethe Wallabies playing for their club teams during this time, or holding clinics in some smaller areas or anything other than playing a 2nd rate NH team

    • Brisneyland Local

      I am shortening my Run Up OLSL.I am getting old and dont want to pull a hammy

    • onlinesideline

      edit – Forgot
      Ads – me best mate when it comes to a domestic comp
      Crescent Head – daily pearlers and astute input
      The Habitual daily ritual

    • Huw Tindall

      Mate June tests mean I can watch test match rugby in the northern summer. Don’t take this from me.

      On a serious note the northern clubs are the pr!cks in all this. When they organised the last global calendar with the slightly later mid year window it was meant to mean SH comps could run uninterrupted. Cool. Then the NH clubs go fuck it we’ll just increase the length of our season to re-create one of the problems they new global calendar was meant to fix.

      On top of that we actually need the $ from broadcast. In this day and age it’s as simple as that.

      Also right now I wouldn’t mind seeing the Wallabies towel up and understrength NH side. Would make a nice change!

  • onlinesideline

    Re 7a’s tackle. Im not convinced by any stretch. Feel like the game is dumbing down the complexity of 2 humans bucking horns like this.

    7As was moving upwards and the ball carrier moved down intentionally taking 7As on head first knowingly. They both wanted it. Notice the rebels guy didnt flinch. Is this kind of contact so bad ? I mean this is your average tackle among the beefcakes of NRL. If the rebel wanted to protect his head he easlly could of by changing his trajectory but he WANTED the collision like this. Surely refs can interpret the law case by case.

    • Keith Butler

      Read in an article elsewhere that Pone went off for a HIA and did not return. I think the article was talking about the new 20 min red card rule and how it could disadvantage the team. The Rebs lose a front line scrummager and destructive ball carrier and the Ponies bring on a fresh pair of legs after 20 mins. The question I suppose is, is that scenario fair?

      • Steve

        I can’t decide either KB. I believe it is a concession to supporters who don’t want to see a contest potentially killed off quite early in a game.

        But the flip side to that is – don’t get one of your players sent off as you let down not just your team but supporters of both sides.

        I think the big thing that has changed is that you no longer need to either deliberate or reckless to earn yourself a red. Look at Saturday, AA was aiming for what was Pone’s chest, Pone looks to duck his head into the contact and it’s done.

        When momentary misjudgment can now be a red card, maybe it is fair? Just food for thought.

        • Frosty morning

          My concern is that players may start to deliberately duck their head into the tackle looking to milk a red card.

        • Yowie

          My concern is that players may start to deliberately duck their head into the tackle looking to milk a red card.

          The Argie version will have that, plus an Oscar-winning dramatic roll around on the ground clutching one’s head.

        • Crescent

          Like Sam Whitelock burning the captains review across the ditch trying to get a red card against the Hurricanes?

          The message is clear – tackle height really needs to be below the nipples to stay out of trouble – if you start low enough, the amount of drop in body height required to milk a red will be a mitigating factor and won’t get the payoff.

          Despite what it is doing to the game as a spectacle, the financial cost to the game with the concussion litigation means this will not go away anytime soon.

        • laurence king

          My tackle is below the nipples but the nipples are moving south by the day

        • Huw Tindall

          hat tip

        • Huw Tindall

          How does boxing or MMA not have any concussion litigation? There are rules in boxing which people sign up for and it seems fine. Not saying rugby should be laissez faire with concussion but from a legal point of view I wonder what the difference is.

        • Crescent

          Not being a legal eagle, I couldn’t tell you why… Your observation makes plenty of sense to me. A quick google on the matter had some interesting information, but nothing that is solidly referenced that I would be willing to hang my hat on as “the” reason

        • Geoffro

          Or dive over the top of someone and land on your noggin.Glad that was dealt with sensibly

      • Brumby Runner

        Don’t forget that the injured player is replaced immediately with a pair of fresh legs as well. Again, the replacement may not be as good as the player taken off, but that is the nature of team selections and bench makeup.

        I think the red card replacement after 20 minutes has more upside than down.

      • Huw Tindall

        I think the 20 min red is necessary when we have essentially no fault liability style red cards. I wouldn’t mind keeping a no replacement red card for genuine foul play like eye gouging or punching etc. None of these tackles are malicious and the margin for error between a highlights reel tackle and a card is too thin. Especially when players tuck their heads going into a tackle like Pone did. Like when they are close to the line and dive, literally head first, to try and get over. Of course there will be accidental high shots with this the case. Not saying the ball runner needs to run in head held high but some acceptance of responsibility or contribution to the incident. It’s a tricky one for sure and I think we’re still finding the balance. Glad we are at least testing the 20 min red though so we can have some actual evidence on the impact on matches.

    • IIPA

      Still was pretty poor technique by AA and his aim was high. But I get where you are coming from. Pose runs very much head forward and as you saying he was looking for the contact. And AA had seen what happened to McInerney earlier when you go too low.

      Lovin big Caboos’s work in that match. For a guy who doesn’t look very fit at all he’s got a motor.

      Very impressed with Anstee and Lee Warner. And both Lonergans although Lochie had a few overthrows at lineout time.

      • Keith Butler

        Commented before, the Rebs now seem to have an 8 plus run ons that can compete. Pity about the backline though. What do we do if Toomua is injured, time to give Deegan a game at 10 and move Toomua to 12 maybe?

        • IIPA

          Deegan has gone OS. Not sure where. They have young Carter Gordon and aus 7s captain Lewis Holland but that’s it.

          Re your point below I think 20mins a man down and no return for the player carded is fair. Brums lost their captain and one of the best forwards in the country. His replacement Tom Ross is a fair downgrade. All up the Brums went thirty minutes with 14 and the Rebels still couldn’t conjure a try. Have seen this before from Toomua – he has no sense of speeding a game up or urgency.

        • Deegan is in Japan (Kurita Water Gush)

        • Yowie

          I don’t know if that’s the best hilarious name for a team, but it will be in the finals.

        • Along with Ned Hanigan, Wycliff Palu, Leslie Leulua’iali’i-Makin.
          As far as the team name goes, I will resist the temptation.

        • Keith Butler

          Just waiting for Kobe Golden Shower.

        • Again, lead me not into temptation….

        • Yowie

          See also the “Brisbane Bears” AFL team from way back.

          Urban Dictionary might assist those not up-to-date with all subculture slang.

      • Geoffro

        Nothing brings you out of your chair like a prop on the burst in open space

    • Greg

      I like the interpretation.
      Hit someone in the head…. you are history.

      It saves a lot of discussion and hopefully leads to better health in retirement.

    • Huw Tindall

      Agree to an extent mate. It takes two to concuss, not just tango. But as the rules are now all the onus is on the tackler. Unless the player takes a banana skin slip and headbutts the tackler’s shoulder. Remember that tackle a couple of years back where it was Daugunu (i think) tackling a saffa player in Super Rugby. Daugunu was bent double at the waist in a text book stance to hit at the waist and the saffa player slips and falls forward so he headbutt’s Daugunu’s shoulder. They blew it up at the time and I think he still got a penalty but they deliberated over it for ages.

  • Hoss

    The anti-Tah’s sentiment on this site is palpable.

    Where’s the glowing praise for the selfless act of the Tah’s to boost Australian rugby by gifting the Western Spanish side a victory on Friday nite?

    Where’s the match report and ‘deep dive’ on how our coach graciously instructed the team to drop the ball and more evidently, his instructions to the team to keep kicking it back to the Farce despite being behind and with a one man advantage?

    Nope, instead we get some story about the Lions who aren’t even Super Rugby anymore and ‘sevens’ which is the twenty twenty of rugby and a new world champion announced every Thursday….

    What type of world do we live in where the charity, Integrity and humanity of the greatest state in the universe just gets overlooked?

    Incredible.

    • Crescent

      I thought it was pure genius on Penneys part to have a much improved performance, and still somewhat generously manage to gift the visitors their victory……

    • ¿¿Qué??
      Hijo de amante de perro-cerdo azul!!

      secesionarse lo haremos!

      Cabrones!

      • Yowie

        Don Speekingleesh: Oh, what a love this must be that you dress as a Spanish man to
        delight me!

        (Credit: Atkinson and Curtis)

      • Hoss

        That’s harsh. I sleep with one little pig and………..

    • Keith Butler

      Don’t worry Hoss salvation is just over the horizon. Imagine the scene in the Tahs training week before the Rebs game. Penny sidles up to the Prick with Eyes and has a quiet word.

      Penny: now Lachie my boy I know your a great club man who likes to put it about a bit so I want you to take one for the team this week as we’re in dire straits. The Rebels have no plan B so I want you to hit Toomua in the first 2 mins, above the shoulder, mild concussion only mind. He out for the match you get a RC and a replacement after 20 mins. They’ve no back up at 10 so they have to move the Carthorse there and we win.

      The Prick: sound like a plan Boss.

      • Crescent

        KB – that is far too rational for PWE. He strikes me (only allegorically at this stage) more like the Beserker from Erik the Viking. In going for the big hit, he will knock himself out, leave Toomua on the field and have a long rest for the self induced concussion.

        As a side note – Toomua has taken some quality shots already this season and still looks pretty robust – hope he remains in good form and health for the remaining matches.

        • Keith Butler

          True. Big worry for me is that if he gets injured me may end up with my fictitious scenario.

        • Yowie

          …In going for the big hit, he will knock himself out,…

          “Mate, of all the places on the field to put in a bit hit on Toomua, why did you do it when he was standing right in front of the goal post? All that padding still can’t break the laws of Newtonian physics”

        • Andrew Luscombe

          Do you get red carded for knocking yourself out?

  • KwAussie Rugby Lover

    Thanks Nathan, I actually enjoyed the games in the weekend. I was out there at Bankwest stadium and while the result didn’t go the way the home team wanted it was a great atmosphere. I still think guys like Swinton and Dempsey need to stop trying to be tough men and just play rugby. The amount of time they spent trying to impose themselves on players after the ball had moved on was just stupid as it acheived nothing and took them out of the next plays. Really weird to see it so often.
    I know the Rebels are struggling with the new players at centre wing and fullback but they really need some penetration and need to learn how to orchestrate some space so they can score tries. I think Hodge needs to go to 15 as he provides nothing in the centres and while he may not be the best 15 around, he’s better there than in the centres where he is a big part of the problem with the ball not moving wider faster.
    I’m with OLSL below (or above) and in some ways would be happy to see no June tour, especially one with a weak team due to club commitments. Send the players back to the clubs and get some grass level input

  • Steve

    I apologise Yowie… sometimes I get a little brave with my words from behind the safety of my keyboard!

    • Yowie

      I admire a person willing to put his/her head up above the trench, knowing they will face the withering fire of the pro-virus lobby.

  • Reds Revival

    I would even go so far as to say that it is quite bothersome.

  • Nutorious

    Congrats to the Western Force.

    The Waratahs are a team of raw young talent who could benefit from senior players with true top level experience to guide them. Perhaps the Waratahs should have made an effort to get Rob Kearney there instead.

    • Crescent

      Perhaps the Waratahs should have made an effort to recruit – full stop! The inability to close out the match was very much a product of the lack of experience, and that is without taking any credit away from the Force who never stopped looking for the win, and hence took the chocolates. I did feel it was the season win that got away from the Tahs perspective – they were definitely in the match – probably needed the old head to make the call to knock over a penalty or two instead of seeking the corner when the lineout was not really delivering.

  • Hannes En Brianda Barnard

    The Western Force have broken their 1329-day winless drought

    Nathan, you need to be more specific here. The WF won several games in the showcase series they played in 2018 and was crown Global Rapid Rugby Championship Champs in 2019…. yes they lost 8 SR games in 2020 but also won a GRR game against the Valke 51-14 on 14 March 2020. That will make it 356 days since they last won a game.

