Monday's Rugby News - Green and Gold Rugby

Monday’s Rugby News recaps two thrilling Super Rugby AU contests, a wild Six Nations and details on the next Wallabies camp

GOTY Nom #1

Jordy Petaia celebrates Brumbies v Reds Super Rugby 2020 (Photo Credit QRUBrendan Hertel)

The Brumbies and Reds have probably played out the best game of 2021 so far as the Queenslanders gained revenge for their narrow grand final loss in a 40-38 classic.

The Brumbies looked to continue their dominance at GIO Stadium, racing out to a 17-0 lead in the first 15 minutes.

The ATM (anytime try money-maker) Folau Fainga’a and Pete Samu crossed for doubles as the home side looked to cruise home for their fourth straight win in Super Rugby AU.

However, the Reds refused to give up as prop Taniela Tupou led a second-half revival.

He would score a try in the 60th minute before overpowering the Brumbies scrum six minutes later, allowing Harry Wilson to cross.

With Isaak Fines finding the line late, the Reds would pull off an impossible comeback, with James O’Connor bringing the deficit within five with a penalty.

From here, the midfield combination of Hunter Paisami and Jordy Petaia would turn to a play that nearly worked at Wallaby level against Argentina in Newcastle.

In this instance, they would find success with Petaia slingshotting his way around the goalposts and the Brumby defenders, touching down for the win.

“We like to make it hard on ourselves,” delighted Reds coach Brad Thorn said after the match.

“Putting those plays together with the pressure of the game clock and the score, and then that final play … it was good in the end.

“We’re still a bit clunky, we’ve still got work to do.”

Reds captain James O’Connor summed it up best, stating “I thought that was a great showcase of Australian rugby.”

Rebels defy light

Marika Koroibete

Marika Koroibete

A light outage has marred what was an excellent win by the Melbourne Rebels, defeating the Force 10-7 at HBF Park in Perth.

Returning home after their first win in Super Rugby AU, the Force fell behind after tries to Lachie Anderson and Joe Powell, trailing 10-0 after 60 minutes.

However, they would find success as they spread the ball wide, with replacement back Jack McGregor finishing off a lovely backline move.

The Rebels’ woes would be compounded when the referee went upstairs for foul play, ruling that lock Ross Haylett-Petty had made contact with the head of flanker and Argentinian international Tomas Lezana, earning a straight red card.

With the Force on the attack with eight minutes to go, the game would be halted in incredible scenes as one of the main lightning towers went out.

Referee Graham Cooper was forced to get the rule book out as officials tried to determine whether the game could continue.

As the break entered ten minutes, the referees deemed that play could restart, with the Rebels holding on for a 10-7 win.

For the Rebels, the delay was par for the course given their wild season, forced to flee Victoria in February as the state entered lockdown.

They have not been home since, playing games in Queensland, ACT and Western Australia to avoid a mandatory 14-day stay in quarantine.

“I was racing to the border, the ACT, we had 65 people in cars,” coach Dave Wessels said on the experience.

“I wasn’t sure where we were going to stay. It was midnight. I was lining up a night of sleeping in my car. So that’s where we started a few weeks ago.

“The players have really handled that well, things have been thrown at us, and it’s been a blessing for the group because it’s made us more resilient.

“The connection the group has is pretty special. I think that’s what got us over the line.”

GOTY Nom #2

watson england

Having watched the Reds-Brumbies tear the house down, the French and England sides said: hold our beers/snails as they put on a thriller at Twickenham.

France looked to make a statement after their clash with Scotland was postponed due to a COVID outbreak, with halfback Antoine Dupont crossing inside two minutes.

Despite this, England would take a 13-7 lead after twenty minutes thanks to an Anthony Watson try and a pair of penalties to Owen Farrell.

Les Blues would strike back just before the break as Damian Penaud latched onto a looping ball from Matthieu Jalibert.

Jalibert and Farrell exchanged penalties early in the second half, with the French looking like they’d break a 16-year drought at Twickenham.

However, Mr England himself Maro Itoje once again stepped up when they needed him to, crossing the line with four minutes to go to claim a famous 20-16 victory.

“I just wish there were 82,000 fans here,” England coach Eddie Jones said.

“We thought France would come out hard early. They haven’t had a game for a while and they were fresh. We had to be with them at half-time — that was our big job.

“We thought we would get them in the second half and we did.”

In the other game of the round so far, Wales continued to show why there should be Pro/Rel in the Six Nations, dominating Italy 48-7 to keep their hopes of a Grand Slam alive.

With Scotland and Ireland happening overnight, I’ll go out on a limb and congratulate Scotland on an incredible win (this will likely blow up in my face). UPDATE: It did, cheers Johnny Sexton.

French focus

Dave Rennie during warm-up

Dave Rennie during warm-up

After what seemed like a Possible v Probables audition game on Saturday, Dave Rennie is preparing to meet with an extended PONI (Players of National Interest) squad in the Gold Coast over the next month.

Rennie was hampered by COVID restrictions in his first year in the job, forced to wait until September for their first meeting together – three weeks before a Bledisloe Cup opener in New Zealand.

This time, the Australian coaching staff have pencilled in April 11 to meet up with Wallaby hopefuls according to the Herald, the day after Reds-Brumbies II.

They will meet in the Gold Coast, with the Rebels and Force representatives flying to Queensland following their match on Friday, with the Tahs having the bye.

“We didn’t want to disturb the Super Rugby coaches too much but we wanted some clarity and to talk about where we are before a very big year,” RA Director of Rugby Scott Johnson told The Herald.

“We don’t want the first session to be at the business end of Super Rugby. We will spend three days together where the coaches can get some things out and provide some feedback.

“It’s a big year when you look at the calendar. It’s a lot of quality opposition and that’s what we want. It’s still a developing squad on a national level. A year further on, hopefully, [we can have] better on field performances.”

With the Super Rugby Trans-Tasman slowly creeping up, Johnson has set out an ambitious target, hoping to see two Australian teams in the final (let’s face it, it’d be likely Reds-Brumbies IV if it happens)

“We want to take on the Kiwis. I want one of our teams to win Super Rugby Trans-Tasman,” Johnson added.

“We want two Australian teams in the final. I want to be clear with that. That’s the ambition.”

  • Hannes En Brianda Barnard

    The Rebels seemed tired before the lights went out playing with one man down and a weaker bench. I think the lights malfunction cost us the game. We need a 10 that can do the basics required from a 10.

    • KwAussie Rugby Lover

      I thought the same against the Tahs. Lucky to win that but lots of the play was side to side with no real plan on how to go forward and that needs to come from the 10

    • Missing Link

      The Force didn’t value their possession in the 1st half and I think McIntyre had a lot to do with it, making poor decisions.

      • Hi ML.
        Running onto the ball off rucks would help too.

        Part of the style they seem to fall back on (very flat line attack), negates the need for a fly half, just need a good passer.
        That and no defence outside the15m when its going the other way.

        Don’t think any new 10 will make the difference.

        I’m starting to wonder if a change of style, even coach, may

    • Crescent

      It felt to me like neither team was really sure how to win the match. It was such a contrast – against the Brumbies, the Rebels had a clear plan and executed it to take any points on offer as soon as possible and apply pressure. Then against the Force, they were kicking for corners instead of taking the points. It made sense in the early phases of the game, but as the match wore on, it was baffling that they were not looking to accumulate. On the Force side of the equation – I really felt for them. But with the kind of experience in their side, I have to ask who is taking the leadership role? Who is adjusting on the field? I was frustrated as it had the feeling (to me) that neither team seemed sure of how to close out the match. It was commendable they both wanted to run the ball and look for the try line, make no mistake, but there lacked one team taking the decisive action to seek to shut out the opposition.

      Then again, my recollection could be altered by the afternoon gathering on Sunday that stretched into the night and has left my tongue feeling like the Simpson desert this morning.

      • Reds Revival

        I agree Crescent. I got frustrated with the Force going one out trying to get over the tryline. After a few attempts they should have spun it wide to stretch the defence, or at least get Kahui or TK on the burst.

        • Crescent

          They have some fantastic players out there – I get they need some time to get combinations clicking, but in front of a home crowd and fresh off a win – try a variation! Could have been a well received lift for the Force, and one to savour for their fans

    • Morning Hannes.
      Was going to write a long reply, but gave up due to laziness.
      I think we need a game plan that uses a 10, not the structures that the Force have used for a long time.
      I wont blame players/positions in particular, the squad has changed enough but the play remains the same.
      As much as I understand the reasoning behind the decision making (most of the time), i don’t find it a winning concept.

  • IIPA

    I normally fly positive in the face of the narks but changing tack I thought Saturday’s game was excellent but I think we are all rushing a bit to anoint it best game ever. A terrific contest no doubt and I just hope there is more like it more often rather than one every few seasons. Credit too to Nic Berry, who was all over time wasting tactics be it slow restarts or trainers on the field.

    “ Off Water” could be my new favourite rugby sound bite.

    Contrasted I enjoyed Fridays game a lot more than most commenters it seems. A couple of cracking tries, some huge hits ( that Wells shot on Kuridrani was textbook SWEEEET ) and some scorching Koreibete runs.

    Not sure Jake Mac is the answer at 10 for the Force. Probably like to see Miotti or Lance with Jack Macgregor there in the last 20 to light things up.

    Anyway am enjoying the close matches and NRL/touch footy can navel gaze as to whether penalties and scrums aren’t all bad and how many blowouts they might have this season.

    • KwAussie Rugby Lover

      I tend to agree about Mac, he doesnt seem to take control and some of his distribution is a bit weak

  • Keith Butler

    My thought of the day. If you were a loose head prop playing the G&G and you had to scrum against Thor for 60mins and you then had to face 20mins against Pone how would you feel? Wonder when/if Cabous Eloff will become eligible – a 22 yr old monster. Prop stocks looking good down the track.

    • KwAussie Rugby Lover

      Pfffft! If you’re not seeing it as a challenge you want to take on you’re playing at the wrong level

      • Keith Butler

        True. Maybe should have said that it would be a nice choice for the G&G to have.

    • Missing Link

      Eloff was a joy to watch on the park and his post match interview was on par with Tupou, very entertaining.

      • Keith Butler

        Hope he’s lost the pink jocks though!

    • Huw Tindall

      Cabous probably needs another year (it’s still 3 to qualify) as it’s his second full year of Super. Not capped by SA at any level although played U20s for the Pretoria Bulls. Very young guy so imagine him with another 2-3 years under his belt. Prop stocks are at an all time high in Australia I’d think!

      • Mike D

        That may be a good thing. Another year to mature. Fantastic having front row forwards a-plenty. Remember the bad old days pre 2014 when we’d go to the scrum and the ref would almost hold his hand out for advantage opposition before the ball was fed.

  • KwAussie Rugby Lover

    Thanks Nathan and a great game in Canberra that has really opened this competition up. Rebels can take note of the way the Reds won but I’m not sure that’ll help them as they won’t be able to win in the he same way. If I was them I’d look at how to cancel the rolling maul as I thought the Reds defence of that was a bit off and seemed to be individuals trying hard but not a lot of coordination. I think it requires a plan where everyone in the lineout has a role and follows it, that seems to work best.
    Be great to see the Rebels at home and I hope their supporters come out in force to support them, they’ve been doing it hard.
    Good to be ambitious and if I was Scott Johnson I’d have the same goal. I actually hope this format stays as I think it works much better than all teams playing each other all the time. I’m loving the local derbies and I think it’s setting both countries up for a really good Trans Tasman competition.

    • Happyman

      Mate as a ref what is your view on the Brumbies maul fir mine one of there locks moves in front of the line out catcher to create an obstruction.

      • KwAussie Rugby Lover

        It’s one of those things that is easily missed unfortunately. If the ref is looking at something else then he/she misses it and once the maul is formed it’s not easy to see. Generally, at my level the process is; teams 10m back, ball in straight, no closing the gap early, fair contest in the air, fair contest when the ball carrier lands, then follow how it plays out. If the lock goes in front and obstructs it’s a penalty but it can be easily missed unless you’re specifically looking for it

        • Happyman

          Personally I love mauling so I am happy the way the Brumbies go about there work.
          The set up with Swain creating an arrow is illegal IMHO as he is obstructing the defender but it is a very dynamic part of the game. I will be interested to see how it is refereed going forward

        • Huw Tindall

          The whole rolling maul is obstruction IMO. How come you get pinged offside when a ball carrier accidentally bumps into the back of one of his players whereas in a rolling maul you’ve got 7 blokes in front of the ball carrier? I know it’s a separate part of the law but why does it even exist? At the least they should allow the maul to be sacked by any means to make defending it a bit easier.

        • KwAussie Rugby Lover

          I think the ball should be the off side line so players can come in from the side and go for it

        • Mike D

          I disagree, the defence just follow the ball up and then smash the half back the moment he gets his hands on it, unless attacking team commits 4 players to being blockers at the fringes of the ruck.

        • Greg

          Smashing the half back…. does it get any better than that? At least he would stop yapping!

        • KwAussie Rugby Lover

          I think if the ball could be contested by people coming in from the side then that wouldn’t happen and the ball would come out faster

        • Yowie

          But if everyone could come in from the side with impunity, would Sir Ruchie stop being special?

        • KwAussie Rugby Lover

          Ba-Boom!

        • chey

        • The problem really, is the maul law is modelled more or less around the scrum. The ball has to start at the front, and make its way to the back, so the half back can pick it up – just like a scrum.

          This is why the player stepping around and preventing the sack of the player with the ball is such a big issue, it prevents the opposition stopping the maul forming.

          But, once it’s up, a bit like a scrum, it’s pretty hard to stop.

          It largely exists because it’s a logical thing to do at line out, although you can see it at other times. People use choke tackles to hold a player up, form a maul and try to force a turn over. That’s getting increasingly hard with the high tackle laws. While you can choke tackle someone under the ball and under the arm, hold them up safely, it’s just getting rarer and rarer you see it. It nearly happened in Scotland v Ireland, but it was from a kick, when the player landed after catching the ball, and was unable to get to ground – but the laws stop that being a turnover specifically because the catcher is in such a bad position.

          Would you really want to ban it? It’s a part of what makes our game unique after all. I think the ways teams can defend it need to be tinkered with, but I’d rather keep it.

          On a bigger point of tinkering with the laws, I’d like to see three changes at the breakdown in general:

          1) You’re only allowed to push. I’m fed up of players who can’t do anything, just reaching in and pulling on players jerseys. Why? But this also basically outlaws the crocodile roll without trying to define it.
          2) Because of the head hits we’re seeing and how jackallers position themselves, you must enter from behind the ball, but at up to 45º. So if a player is over the ball it’s legal to bind to them somewhat side on and around their waist, or under their arms or whatever. You still can’t charge past and attack their legs, but you can bind to their torso.
          3) You can’t charge the breakdown. There is a zone, 3m from the ball once the tackle is completed and the ruck/maul is formed. After you enter that zone, you must stop, then enter the breakdown. If you are inside when the breakdown forms, you are not required to stop, as long as you are already moving to join the breakdown. A lot of the RCs we’ve seen in the premiership have had charging on top of everything else. Take that out, and force players to stop, look at the breakdown, and then join it, and there will be some more control, and hopefully both fewer RCs and fewer big hits to heads.

        • Mike D

          I thought pulling players forward was illegal – dangerous play – as the ruck is designed as a pushing contest – again scrum style. I’ve been yelling at the tv about it anyway, and it’s only really started happening a lot in the last couple of years.

        • It’s not specific. Law 15.10 says “Possession may be won by pushing the opposition off the ball.” But it doesn’t require players in and around the ruck to only push.

          I remember watching Ned get to a ruck late and tugging players rather than either joining in or taking up a guard position in matches last year against the ABs/Pumas and achieving nothing… I saw it again recently, don’t remember where, and it just brought it back to mind.

        • Greg

          I would think about sanctioning some scrum infringements with a free kick.

          I am over teams holding the ball in, getting a penalty advantage time after time. Yes it’s a contest… no, it’s not interesting. One thing is an arm wrestle on contact. Altogether another is where the ball is held at the back, grass grows, paint dries….

        • I think the 5s “use it” call. If the scrum is still moving, ok. If it’s stationary, get it out.

          But I do agree, milking scrum penalties has become a way to gain field position and score points. Surely that’s not the intent of the sport? More free kicks, that you can’t opt to turn into a scrum, would help. Changing the engage sequence too. Start the props with their outside hands on the floor, then engage, tight heads bind, loose heads bind, ball in… loose all this nonsense about winning the hit, it’s not actually in the laws, it’s meant to be a pushing contest.

          Slightly longer sequence, but you can run it faster, and you should get far fewer resets so faster overall.

        • Alister Smith

          I think rugby has a lot of things like that, where, if you have played you can understand the challenge and the skill involved and, therefore, enjoy watching it, but, if you haven’t played, it might not be as much of a spectacle.

          I personally enjoyed watching rucks under older rules (not so much to watch now as the point of the contest has changed to the immediate time after the tackle).

          I enjoy watching what people are doing at scrum and lineout (when the cameras are focussed on it), angles of front rowers, positioning of locks, etc, lifting grips and movements in the line.

          But, for the general public who aren’t exposed to playing the game or want to constantly compare with league, they are more focussed on passing and tackling and the initial contact zone.

          That is part of the challenge we have, and, I think, that is why we will benefit more, the more people we have playing the game. But when we start to change part of the game to make it more watchable we start removing contests and skill sets and that starts to change the body shapes of the people who play.

          At the risk of offending my league mates who may be reading this (those that can read that is…just kidding I played the game for 10 years and I like it) I think the additional contests in rugby are what, for me, made it a superior game to play. I got a bit bored with trucking it up and getting smashed and then smashing the other blokes when they trucked it up. But when I was testing my overall strength in the scrum, my jumping and explosiveness and my hand eye coordination in line out (well when I played there were also elbowing to the head skills required), other tests of strength and agility in the maul as well as testing my complete lack of humanity in rucking and as well as my general tackling and passing skills – well I found that much more enjoyable on the whole.

  • onlinesideline

    I read somewhere the kiwis are finally doing a deal with the islanders re SR. – the Drua and a Pacifica team. Man we were slow on that. We had the fijians involved with NRC, why on earth we didn’t pounce on them and another islander club is beyond me because as its obvious to all, the Force, the Rebels and the GPS Old Boys are looking way behind. Its going to be a big problem soon. Forget the end of season games against the kwiis, we need the domestic comp really strong, interest wise and I tip things could wane quickly if most matches are easy to pick.

    • KwAussie Rugby Lover

      Not sure it’s a done deal yet but looking like going forward. The real issue will be the make up of the “Pasifika” team

      • onlinesideline

        IMO – it has to be one country or another. Tonga or Samoa or Fiji. (not national team but origins of team) These guys errr.. dont really get along in real life downtown Auckland because they just dont.

        What on earth is a pasifika team. Any of these countries can produce their own team that can beat anyone if they show up. Look at Tonga NRL beating the kiwis.

    • Huw Tindall

      Agree mate. We should have rolled out the red carpet for the Drua in SuperAU. If NZ get it maybe they’ll dillute the NZ comp and make us competitive again!!

      • KwAussie Rugby Lover

        Hahahahaha that my be stretching things just a tad

      • DSLdnx
      • Reds Revival

        I agree Huw. It’s not that Australia needs less teams, we just need NZ to have 20 teams, and then we will look like superstars! Or be competitive anyway.

        • Quiten down RR, they aint that good.
          18 teams would suffice.

        • Yowie

          That could still bite us in the backside after a couple of seasons.

          It will be a grim day when the Wallabies struggle to win the Conchords Cup back from the Small Blacks (5th division international representative side)

        • Reds Revival

          Is that the Flight of the Conchords Cup?

        • Yowie

          Correct. Donated by Bret McKenzie and Jemaine Clement.

  • Yowie

    Regarding the last 10 minutes of the Reds-Brumbies game (Reds needing a converted try plus a goal to win, full-arm awarded in front of the posts, JOC elects to take the penalty now, score the try later), I’m just dialling in the settings on the “Alternative Reality Machine” to see what decision a team led by Cheika/Hooper would have chosen…

    • Keith Butler

      Correct decision get three points and possession from the KO. Thought JOC controlled the game very well.

    • KwAussie Rugby Lover

      Maaate that’s not the Strayan way, know what I mean

      • Reds Revival

        I had to shout at the TV when Cheika was praising Pete Samu’s game “Well why didn’t you pick him for the Wallabies then??”

        • Brisneyland Local

          I was saying the same thing. He didnt pick him because he didnt have a light blue jersey!

        • Hoss

          I am sure there is a point in there somewhere, but buggered if I can find it.

        • Brisneyland Local

          Awwww come on. You know it is fun to kick the Tahs whilst they are down. Dont take that joy away from us!

        • Yowie

          “My hands were tied by the restrictive lack of control of the Wallabies I got, thanks to Mean Raelene know-what-I-mean.”

      • Yowie

        We should have kicked for the sideline, failed to score a try then p!ssed-around for the remaining 7 minutes (possibly giving away a penalty or intercept), then lost.

    • laurence king

      Mate, JOC’s handling of that game strongly suggests to me that he would be the man to choose as the Wallaby captain this year. It would certainly put a line thru any lingering Cheika influence.

    • Brisneyland Local

      We wouldnt have been in that position. And besides Lee Majors would have been whinging like a bastard at the Referump!

    • skip

      I was personally very upset by this decision. The Australian way is to kick for the line out and then fluff the throw and turn the ball over from a high risk offload at the following sequence of rucks allowing the opposition to clear. This should be repeated as many times as needed to leave winning points un-kicked.

      • Yowie

        To add to the unAustralian-ness of it all, my amateur lip-reading skills show that, when lining up the kick for goal, JOC was saying that Vegemite, lamingtons, a fair go and mateship are all rubbish.

        • skip

          I always suspected this talk of the new JOC was just a façade. Frankly I think Thorn’s policy of selecting players in their positions and insisting the basics of the game be performed to professional standards by the players is some sort of kiwi plot to wreck RA’s plan to not win a major trophy until after i die.

  • Patrick

    Just in case anyone is paying attention World Cup tickets go on sale now… need to top up the bank account but here goes!

    • diane
    • onlinesideline

      full crowds – normality – will be special

      • Patrick

        Are you going to hike across with your best home made palinka?

        • onlinesideline

          mate dont think I will be Magyar land by then. Winds of change comin

        • Patrick

          Exciting? Return home?

        • onlinesideline

          Not sure. Mountains are a callin. Over cities. I think its time.

        • Patrick

          Switzerland ?

        • onlinesideline

          yeah tempted – strange – I love OZ generally – but other than seeing family and mates – have no desire to go back to sydney

        • Patrick

          Nice place let me know if so.

    • Hoss

      I am fluent in French if you require assistance. Ciao.

      Le Hoss.

      • Yowie

        Bownjourno

  • Yowie

    If so – unintentionally. I was channelling my frustration at the manner of losing x number of wallabies games, with me shouting “take the points!” at the TV while Hooper, standing in front of the goal posts, repeatedly points to the sideline.

  • Patrick

    Even if two of our matches are in St-Etienne, which is really a soccer town, but who knows, maybe it has gentrified?

  • Hoss

    Mrs Hoss has tolerated my previous 3 mid-life crisis, maybe a 4th is pushing the envelope a fraction.

    • Patrick

      What wife doesn’t want to go to France??

  • Nutta

    Great win Rebs.

    Congratulations Pinkos over beating my Donkeys. How good is Pete Samu? What else does that guy need to do? Cure cancer FFS? And Tupou was phenomenal.

    The only thing not to love about the Frogs vs Filth was the final score. Magnificent game.

