Monday’s Rugby News is dominated by Trans Tasman rugby just like the Aussie rugby sides were by the Kiwi’s. I’ve been stuck at work all weekend so most of what I’m reporting on is secondhand news. Today the news looks at the sky blue show ponies, the Brumbies missing by this much, the hope that Hooper’s back, and a new centre of excellence in Victoria.

 

Seven Tries Not Enough For The Tahs!

Jake Gordon ready to box kick Waratahs v Rebels Super Rugby 2020 (Credit - Keith McInnes Photography)

Interim Co-Coach Chris Whitiker has brutally critiqued the Tahs loss to the Hurricanes on Friday night. The Waratahs scored 48 points but still managed to lose by three tries. It’s no surprise to those who have watched the Tahs this season. The Blue wall has looked more like a big blue cheese grater set to the course setting with their Opposition, at times, scoring at will.

Whitaker, as well as captain Jake Gordon, were left aghast by the fact seven tries weren’t enough, as their opponents ran in 10 tries to seal a 16-point win.

“That’s what we said in the sheds. How do you score 48 points and lose a game?” Whitaker said.

“Just too many soft tries.”

The Waratahs are now one loss away from equalling their worst losing streak (10).

Making the horror run all the more concerning is the opening eight defeats were against Australian opposition.

Whitaker – a man who bleeds blue and was a brilliant halfback for NSW and the Wallabies – believes the troubles they are dealing with comes after years of not prioritising defence.

“I think for the past however long, the Waratahs has really based itself as an attacking side in rugby, they really pride themselves on attack,” he said.

 “But if you look at all the teams around the world that win competitions it’s on the back of their defence, so that’s something we’ve spoken about. It’s not going to happen overnight, that’s for sure.

“In the Sydney market everyone wants to see attacking rugby, but the mindset needs to change. We’re trying to change our mindset. Still play attacking rugby, that’s for sure, but on the back of your defence you can play some attacking rugby.”

Brumbies lose by the smallest of margins.

I did manage to catch the last five minutes of the Crusaders v Brumbies game. The Brumbies were brave and organised as usual (at least for five minutes). They got over the line in the 78 minute, but the shot for the extras was way out near the left touch line, and it was always going to be tough.

I’d thought before the weekend that the Brumbies and Force were our best chance for wins and although it wasn’t to be they were both pretty close.

More from Rugby.com.au.

The Crusaders were cruising to victory after skipping out to a 31-17 lead with just 10 minutes remaining in Saturday night’s Super Rugby Trans-Tasman clash.

A magical solo try to Brumbies fullback Tom Banks – when he shook off three tacklers in a 62-metre sprint to the line – got the visitors back in the game in the 72nd minute.

A 79th-minute yellow card to Crusaders substitute Ereatara Enari further opened the door (no complaints this week from Brumbies fans), and the margin was just two points when a clever inside flick from Brumbies winger Tom Wright sent No.8 Rob Valetini over.

It left Lolesio with a chance to draw the game, but he squeezed the tough sideline conversion to he left to narrowly miss as the final siren sounded.

Lolesio hunched over in disappointment, but his teammates ran in to console him after what had been a remarkable late fightback from the Brumbies.

“Definitely proud of the effort, especially the fight we showed in the second half,” Brumbies captain Allan Ala’alatoa told Stan Sport after the match.

“Looking at the boys, we’re devastated at the loss. We came out here to win.”

Big Mick Hopper Might Be Back!

Michael Hooper full steam ahead Waratahs v Rebels Super Rugby 2020 (Credit - Keith McInnes Photography)

Here at GaGR News we like to keep our ears and eyes open to news from all over the planet just so we can bring all the most important info instantly. Or something like that anyway.

So it’s no wonder that we were almost instantly aware that Toyota Verblitz, The team Hooper plays for in Japan, had lost their game against the Suntory Sungoliaths and were out of the Top League finals for this year.

According to the GaGR count down clock there are 58 days to the first French test and I, for one, would love to see Hooper running around in Super Rugby so that we, the punters, can make a more considered appraisal of his form. I mean, how else are we supposed to flood internet rugby fora with ‘Wallaby sides’ without viable information.

There is a chance Hooper will sit out the Trans Tasman season because of contracts and stuff, but I’m hoping common sense will prevail and Hooper will get the nod.

For the punters.

New State Rugby Centre of Excellence at La Trobe University

It’s a little known fact, but the Rebels play Super Rugby with one hand tied behind their back. They have little in the way of dedicated facilities and have trouble organising field and weights training sessions on the same day.

All that is about to change with the announcement of the $101 million State Rugby Centre of Excellence at La Trobe University.

The State Rugby Centre of Excellence will provide Victoria with vital infrastructure to support the ongoing development of local Victorian talented player pathways and community impact programs.

“In 133 years, Victorian Rugby has never had such a wonderful opportunity to grow the game and share its benefits with all Victorians. We are thrilled with the State Government’s unprecedented commitment to the sport, which recognises Victorian Rugby’s proven capacity to positively impact our community,” Melbourne Rebels Chair and Rugby Victoria Director Paul Docherty said.

World-class high-performance rugby training and education facilities will include a new home for the semi-professional Melbourne Rebels Super-W program, all underage Victorian representative teams and the Rugby Victoria Pasifika Program and Quilt Program.

“The opportunities that the new Centre will deliver are limitless. Together with enabling more Victorian participants to enjoy the best Rugby facilities and programs available anywhere in Australia, this will be a brilliant addition to Victoria’s world class sporting and event infrastructure.

“It will be a huge boost to our bid for the 2027 Rugby World Cup and provide essential capacity to host the world’s best teams in Melbourne in future years, including the British and Irish Lions in 2025.

“The support of the Victorian Government, led by Minister Pakula and Minister Spence, is enormously appreciated by the entire Rugby community and will drive the continued growth of the sport for generations to come,” Docherty said.

The State Rugby Centre of Excellence will be delivered in partnership with La Trobe University, Rugby Victoria, Melbourne Rebels and Football Victoria and will see the two sports – football and rugby – co-located at new facilities at the La Trobe University Sports Park. Project delivery will commence in July 2021.

  • Huw Tindall

    Rough weekend for AU teams but other than the Rebels débâcle it was actually pretty competitive. Force probably should have one and the Brums almost as well if it wasn’t for that shady lineout penalty the crusaders got which lead to a try. Brums outscored and outplayed them in the second half. Tahs and Canes played a great game of Oz Tag. Reds were hungover.

    I for one am looking forward to the internet’s response when Rennie picks Hooper for the first French test and keeps him as captain. Get the popcorn and enjoy the comments.

    Report

    • There is more wrong with the Reds backs than a hangover.
      I think Hooper will play and will be captain

      Report
      • Greg

        I skimmed through the game a bit…. was JoC pulled. I don’t recall seeing him in the second half.

        Report
        • Gottsy

          He went off with a head knock

          Report
      • Alister Smith

        also in that Verblitz team are Dempsey, Michael Allardice, Kieran Reid and Willie Le Roux – do you think they could all have a run for the Tahs over the next few weeks?

        Report
    • Geoffro

      McDermott,Paisami;Petaia,Vunivalu,Wilson,Loto,McReight,Tupou and O’Connor.More than half of their best side didnt play or had limited gametime.It showed.I’m looking forward to what they can show when everyone’s on deck,but they definitely were lacking.Its a shame as I dont think the Highlanders were that flash

      Report
    • KwAussie Rugby Lover

      You’ll see me come from a long run up as BLL would say mate

      Report
    • Ads

      Huw now I know this is Union and not league, but you seem to adding another level of complexity to a blog with those accents over debacle. Est-ce vraiment nécessaire ?

      Report
  • Keith Butler

    Great to see the news back where it should be Sully. Well done all. We see it time and time again but here’s my take on Five Things I Learned on the weekend.

    1. The Reds left it all out there in the final so are forgiven. With a full team, barring injuries, they may run the Saders close at home.
    2. The Brumbies didn’t try hard enough ( only joking) in the final if they can run the Saders that close. Tom Banks may look like an escapee from a monastery but he has some toe. Great try but be warned my alter ego Disgusted of Swan Bay is coming for you.
    3. Great credit to the Force for nearly turning over the Chiefs. Not a team of superstars but they give it 110% for each other.
    4. The Tahs. Well what can I say. Scoring tries is all very well but when you have a defence that leaks like a sieve you’re on a hiding to nothing. At times the game looked like a training run.
    And last and definitely least
    5. The Rebels. We were total pants. OK three players missing but would they have made a difference, unlikely. Get Pone back so Eloff can go back to where he should be at loose head. And Mr Eloff your card is marked, Disgusted will be coming after you shortly on a more serious matter. Only highlight for me was Marika dumping the Blues prop on his back. Tries have dried up but that’s hardly surprising.

    Report
    • Jason

      The Reds left it all out there in the final so are forgiven. With a full
      team, barring injuries, they may run the Saders close at home.

      Yeah, Reds on a 6 day turn around, with big international travel to a very cold NZ, having lost their two punchy centers and having a big party after winning the finals. While the Highlanders had been preparing for that game, in Dunners for weeks. I don’t think things could have been any worse for the Reds in the lead up to that game if you were trying to make it up. Then they got done over by the Refs (actually all the refs were awful and unlikely intentionally but all probably slightly biased towards the Kiwis or the Kiwis took better advantage of it).
      I actually think all things considered the Reds kept it remarkably competitive but I was still disappointed with them and was slightly expecting them to get it done — on another night they might have if they could have gotten away with a narrow win.

      Report
    • servo

      Eloff really struggled. Hips were too high, didn’t hold the initial hit. Took them 70 mins to replace him and then the scrum stablised. Should’ve replaced him sooner. I’m not sure if Wessel stepping down was the best option.

      Report
      • Keith Butler

        I think that probably because he’s a loose head filling in while Pone his suspension. Just about survived against the Tahs but got found out against an AB prop.

        Report
    • donktec

      after looking at the scores i have watched 2 games from the weekend, but the Rebs game wasn’t one of them. Watching the Force replay i still felt there was a chance for a split in the timelines and the last kick to go through for a win!

      Report
  • Red Block

    Interestingly Hooper was rarely picked in the starting XV for Verblitz. The coaches claim it was best suited to bring on his high energy game towards the end of the game when the team was looking for a lift.
    However, others more critical, whispered that his lack of line out ability and inability to be effective at the breakdown led to other options being used and a long stint on the pine.
    Whichever it was, not since Nick Phipps, the then Wallabies reserve halfback, was benched by Sydney Uni for the Shute Shield grand final has the humiliation been more pronounced.

    Report
    • Greg

      It sound like the Verblitz coach is an astute judge. Even when in-form, he is bets suited to come on with 30 mins to go.

      Captain for gold this year? It will be interesting.

      Report

  • While it would have been nice to see something other than a whitewash, the eyeball test suggests the Kiwi sides dominated in two areas. One was metres after contact, the other was at the breakdown. Not quite across all five matches, but in general they won both of those I would suggest and that makes it hard to beat a side.

    Yes, the Reds have players to come back and will do better, the Force were desperately unlucky and will probably win a game or two, and the Brumbies will pick up some scalps – this isn’t going to be 5-0 every week. But it felt like a bucket of cold water in the face at just the wrong time.

    Report
    • Greg

      As usual they also dominated with cynical penalties when under pressure. Two yellow cards for blatant maul infringements literally on the line. One a penalty try, the other…. no idea why it was not.

      I know that KARL makes the point that until the whistle goes nothign is illegal…. but those efforts really frustrate me

      Report
      • Timbo

        It will be interesting to see the penalty counts over the 5 matches. I thought the pen count in the bru-cru match was very ones sided.

        Report
        • idiot savant

          What would be interesting is the half time penalty count. I think the kiwi refs even up in the second half after the game is effectively over.

          Report
      • Jason

        Not just cynical penalties that got punished but the ones that were overlooked too! The refereeing was atrocious from the Kiwis, not deliberately biased (I hope at least) but just incompetence that always tilted towards the NZ teams.

        Report
        • Tomthusiasm

          Nonsense, it’s not just limited to one country, the standard hasn’t been great across the board in both comps, I think with more eyes on SRTT it’ll push it up. In saying that, I thought Pickerall and the chap who reffed the Force vs Chiefs had good games though.

          Report
        • Who?

          I don’t think anyone can truly say Pickerill had a good game. He was atrocious. Two high shots with no thought of a card (Berry would’ve had at least one of them gone for the game), blatantly obvious PT not awarded (gave the YC, but not PT?!), rulings on the maul that were utterly inexplicable and in no way related to the laws. He lived on his whistle, with insanely long advantages (to both teams). The only good thing I can say about him is that he didn’t impact the outcome – that was all the Rebels’ exhaustion due to their lack of possession and lack of impact when they did have it.

          And I blame Pickerill for the Rebels utter scrum disintegration – he kept calling, “Crouch, Bind, Sit!” And sit they did. :-P

          Report
        • idiot savant

          Agreed. The YC and no penalty try when the infringement directly prevented the try was the most blatant piece of refereeing bias I have seen for a long while.

          Report
        • Tomthusiasm

          Berry gives out more cards than a blackjack dealer. Okay, my main point is that the standard has been low across the board all year, the good news is being a super ref is a stable job in a post-covid world, Food for thought.

          Report
        • Who?

          The only competition Berry has is now, surprisingly… Apparently the NRL. I don’t watch it, but there’s been a lot of noise on the news.

          Report
        • Keith Butler

          Crouch, bind, sit. Pure gold mate.

          Report

      • That is also true but it’s something they’ll probably look at working on improving. Or just accepting…

        I mean the Force v Chiefs game was an object lesson from the Force in how not to play 10 minutes with a 2 man advantage, followed by, barring the second PK being missed, an object lesson in how to play with a man advantage from the Chiefs.

        Report
        • donktec

          yes, i couldn’t tell the chiefs were down 2 players for that 10 minutes

          Report
        • Yowie

          If you only count the kiwi team’s players behind the last man’s feet you would think they were 14 players down…

          Report
        • KwAussie Rugby Lover

          Bahahahawahahaha

          Report
    • KwAussie Rugby Lover

      I think the Australian teams need to get more people in the contact and try and slow things down. To me it was the speed of ruck ball combined with faster delivery from the half that made most of the difference

      Report
      • Greg

        I also thought in all but the Force game the defending backline was on top of the Australian attacking backs. (unusually) Except for the crusaders 12 … they seemed to be more or less on side. I hues that is a long way of saying there was good rush defense.

        Report
        • idiot savant

          That line out penalty shows just how good the kiwi refs are. James Dolman was the only person on the planet who saw the hands that lifted the Brumbies jumper and threw him across the line. Mere mortals were unable to see it on numerous replays.

          Report
        • KwAussie Rugby Lover

          Maaaate from what I’ve read, especially on that “other” site, but also some on here, all the Kiwi teams were off side and cynical all game long, the referees have now extended their bias to all New Zealand players now that Ritchie has moved on and if only the refereeing was fair to the Australian teams we would have seen a different result.

          Report
        • Yowie

          I heard that, before Ritchie’s last international game, he held a “last supper” of sorts and all NZ players ate & drank symbols of McCaw’s body & blood to gain his magical ref-hypnotizing aura.

          Report
        • KwAussie Rugby Lover

          I thought that was a secret. Bugga!

          Report
        • Greg

          KARL,
          That’s harsh. Kiwi players are not always cynical.

          It’s only when they are under pressure in their own 22, and particularly offending defending on their tryline.

          I have often wondered… do they do that to each other? Or only Oz teams?

          Report
        • KwAussie Rugby Lover

          Of course they do it to each other. Have to practice somewhere

          Report
        • Hoss

          Finally.

          Report
      • Brisneyland Local

        They certainly get to hte break down quicker that is for sure

        Report

      • I suspect you’re right. I’m sure you’re right about the ball retention, the metres after contact makes sense too but I wasn’t counting who was where the same way. But if the kiwi sides were hitting players still moving because the line wasn’t settled as the ball came out fast, it would make sense.

        Report
    • Jason

      the other was at the breakdown

      Not sure if it was totally legally, but they got the rub of the green on the officiating. Watching both the Brumbies & Reds games it was as if the Kiwi teams were informing the (Kiwi) Referees that the other team actually had infringed and the Ref had just missed it and quickly rectified the situation. Totally incompetent.

      Report

      • Two things on that.

        First I think to some extent that’s not having mixed for two seasons. The way the contests are referred has grown apart and the Kiwi sides in NZ complain about things that have been penalties in SR Aotearoa and the Kiwi refs are seeing the same thing.

        Second, it doesn’t explain why the same pattern seemed to be there in the games in Australia? The Aussie refs are biased for the Kiwi teams too?

        I agree, overall, there were a lot of dubious decisions. Some I think were honest mistakes, and every ref makes them. Some were just bad though. I hope it improves next week.

        Report
        • KwAussie Rugby Lover

          No mate it’s all obviously the kiwi referee’s fault. Nothing to do with the players at all

          Report

        • Ah yes. My glasses are purple tinted, not green and gold. (They should be red tinted for my national team, but because of funny eyes they are literally purple tinted.)

          Report
        • Jason

          Oh, I didn’t really intend on insinuating the Refs were actually biased, perhaps they were just in awe of the Kiwi teams or something, but it just felt like the Kiwis got away with more and always got the benefit of the doubt on most calls. More tough incompetence than malice.

          Report
    • Alister Smith

      I am not sure the Reds will have the replacements coming that they need in a hurry. The second row replacements last week were pretty decent, they clearly missed Paisami in the final and again on the weekend and I don’t think they can afford to be without O’Connor for any length of time. I hope they can turn it around quickly but it might be a while before they have their best 17/23 out there.

      Report

      • That’s a fair call. I’m not really keeping track of who is out with what and for how long, I was more on top of just who was missing, not why.

        Report
        • Alister Smith

          I think they’ll get a few back this week but I feel the key one they are missing is Paisami. At the moment they are playing Flook and Stewart who ate both relatively small men. Wilson was a concussion and JOC was also a head knock so they are probably OK. I think they will be better this week but they need go win this weekend or they can’t make a final.

          Report
    • Brumby Runner

      A couple of other areas I’d suggest too EP.

      Scrums – the NZ sides won the scrums in every game. That’s a surprising outcome in my book as I thjought we had their measure back in 2019 and before.

      Off loads. All of the NZ sides seemed to be able to off load a short pass to a runner in space when confronted by the defence. The short pass was also widely used and was very effective in backline play as well.

      Report

      • I thought the scrums were more even than that, but I was so frustrated at the officiating in the first match, which seemed to be just “one for the Saders, one for the Brumbies, repeat” that I stopped watching closely. Trying to remember (instead of watching 8 hours of rugby again) I suspect you’re right, it did seem quite one-sided in the other games.

        The offloading from the Kiwis has always been exceptional though. They choose their times well, and they do it with a high degree of accuracy. It’s not only the player doing it, the others get into positions to enable it to work as well. As a Welsh fan, it’s one of the changes we’re seeing under Pivac – Warrenball has gone, to be fair it had started to go in the last couple of under Gatland too, but we’re seeing far more offloading. Not as good as the ABs yet, but probably the best overall in the NH and winning the 6N. Coincidence? Hopefully not.

        Report
  • Timbo

    It was interesting to see the differences in refereeing. Looks like the kiwi’s will blatantly ignore forward passes and ruck infringements for the sake of a good rugby spectacle where as the Aus refs will ignore the set piece infringements to let the game flow. Pretty sure there were several forward pass tries this weekend and lots of dicking around at the breakdown that frustrated both sides.
    Reds looked tired, Tahs have their attack(assuming the defence is lacking) in the bag however their turnstyle defence is somewhat problematic.
    Brumbies looked competitive. Polish needed to really put the kiwi sides to the sword.
    Rebs, the less said the better. Thought the ref was trash in that game.
    Force looked the best in the face of a strong chiefs side who seemed to have slippery hands.

    Report
    • KwAussie Rugby Lover

      I thought the refereeing was pretty consistent across the games tbh. Some minor things but more based on individuals than any difference between the comps. Agree the Reds looked tired and I though the same for the Brumbies, Crusaders and Chiefs. Hopefully we’ll see a bit better from all this week

      Report
      • Crescent

        I also found the reffing to be pretty consistent – the man in the middle was not the difference between winning and losing. I am also going to note that Aus needs to look at the reffing pipeline – with Gardner recovering from surgery and now injured, our teams are only seeing 3-4 refs consistently, and seem to be losing the match intelligence to adjust to the new faces in the middle.

        Report
        • KwAussie Rugby Lover

          Mate I’d love to see an RA framework for developing referees across Australia. I’ve been with both ACT and NSW and they do things very differently. No wonder it’s an issue

          Report
    • idiot savant

      The kiwis seemed to view one pass from the Reds that led to a (disallowed) try with surgical precision. It seems the deciding factor is who is throwing the forward pass.

      Report
  • KwAussie Rugby Lover

    Thanks Sully, got your email and trying to understand it. Being a non tech lad I’ll give it my best and probably send off a draft for comment first.

    Well to be fair there were some surprises in the weekend rugby. I thought the Reds and Rebels were disappointing and I half expected the Tahs to win that game as being a long suffering Canes supporter they are likely to beat the Reds and Brumbies and lose to the Rebels and Tahs. It was interesting to see that, certainly for me anyway, I didn’t see much difference between the way the games were refereed and for the most part players and referees seemed to be on the same page. I hope this continues.

    It will be interesting to see how or where Hooper is used this year. I’ll be honest I am a tad biased against him and still don’t see what he offers apart from the record as the worst Wallaby captain ever that didn’t improve last year. I will admit the guy gives 100% on the field but I just don’t think he’s that effective and I think there are others that provide better. I certainly don’t see how he can remain as captain with that record and if he’s not there as the starting 7 I don’t see him in the team as he has limited cover anywhere else either.

    Great news to see that build in Melbourne and I think it may be just the kick needed down there to start getting some greater support. Personally I think Toomua has played his way out of a gold jersey this year. He has been pretty abysmal at 10 and I think there are others at 12 who have stepped up.

    Report
    • Greg

      I know I am a broken record… but I saw yellow cards from Kiwi refs against kiwi payers for cynical play.

      That is actually a really positive thing and shows that the laws are the laws on both side of the dutch.

      Report
  • Ads

    Well all Aus teams lost, but the Tah’s scored the most. Therefore the Tah’s can rightfully reclaim the mantle as best Aus Rugby team. Once we get Hooper back to do everyone’s tackling we will be unstoppable.

    Report
  • Crescent

    So, my hope was that we would see progress against the Kiwi benchmark, and despite being clean swept, my hopes were upheld. There are clear signs of early progress, and from what I have watched (I missed the Brums v Crusaders, and haven’t had a moment to catch the replay on Stan), for me the highlight was the Force v Chiefs. The Force hung in there for the full 80 minutes and refused to let the Chiefs go – it’s the kind of dogged determination that turns test matches in your favour. The Chiefs would never have expected for the Force to run them so close.

    Lowlights were, for mine, a tie between the Tahs and the Rebels. I expected the Tahs to be touched up, but that defence was absoutely pointless. The tackle bags would have been more effective. However, the Rebs failed to fire a shot in attack. The story of their season, and they are gong to get pumped needlessly.

    Reds had fired their shots in the final, and this match was the come-down after the high – I expect them to bounce back and take some matches in the Trans Tasman. So, beyond the headlines, when looking at the matches I was able to watch – there are reasons to be positive that the tide is starting to turn. There will still be plenty of bumps in the road, but I feel the decline is finally being arrested.

    Report
  • Reds Revival

    NZ RUGBY OFFICIALLY IN DECLINE.
    After all the talk of an NZ whitewash, we only conceded a 5 zip result. Surely the NZ teams of old would have won 7 out of the 5 games, with 22 bonus points. The fact that they were unable to stop not one, but two Aussie teams from getting bonus points shows what a massive slide it has been for NZ Rugby. Fozzie (and KARL) must be having sleepless nights in trepidation of the upcoming Bledisloe series against the Cadbury Wallabies. Even the name – Cadbury Wallabies, strikes fear into the hearts of our foes.
    Legend has it that if you whisper the name Cadbury Wallabies three times into a mirror, it unleashes a beast from the nether world so foul of temperament that it makes Dane Coles look like a nice bloke.
    Just thinking aloud, if we were able to put a jersey on said beast and teach it a few of the basic rules, maybe we should be all rushing to our nearest mirror…

    Report
    • KwAussie Rugby Lover

      Bahahawahaha gold mate

      Report
  • Happyman

    My thoughts on the weekend.

    The reds really miss Paiaaimi his direct running makes all the difference.

    For mine the funniest part of the weekend both came from watching the Reds game with my son when the Reds battled back to score a try that the TMO ruled out. The commentary team explaining how it was backward out of the hand and was therefore a try. Then saying well I guess I am off to get my eyes checked and my son then saying he had forgotten how hard it is to get a call in NZ and that they are hard to beat without being home Townes.

    Reality Brums are good
    Reds are good
    Force are good
    Rebels are rubbish.
    Tahs had some green shoots you don’t often lose scoring 48 but TBH both teams were poor. In truth in that game the handling was excellence but defence was optional.

    Crusaders are good
    Highlanders are good
    Chiefs are good
    Hurricanes are poor even though they scored 60 odd points it was the Tahs.
    Blues I am unconvinced

    The cynicism of the NZ teams also gives me hope against them going forward when we exert pressure they really start conceding penalties.

    Report
    • Brisneyland Local

      Quite a fair summation. One thing that did impress me was the objectivity and fairness of the Kiwi commentators.

      Report
      • servo

        God, how refreshing is it? Much respect for Justin Marshal especially when he’s commenting on a Crusaders game.

        Report
      • Keith Butler

        Definitely better than the Aussie mob on Fox.

        Report
  • Nutta

    Hello Cobbers. Great to see the platform up and swinging again.

    I think it prudent here and now to advocate for more readers to get involved in the site. Not because I believe in inclusivity, but rather because I know a goodly number of the current contributors at a deep, philosophical and sub-cockle level. They are not balanced people. Thereby that can not be contributors of reliable news. They are less emotionally stable than I am. But hey, cut-backs I guess…

    Tarts – much of their issues a year or three ago started with defence, and there it is still. In the meantime they changed a lot of players and sacked, hired and sacked coaches. So if it ‘s not players and not coaches I guess that means all that’s left is to sack the board yeh? Yeh Right…

    For those that read it, I did enjoy Peter ‘The Mad Pirate’ Fitz article in-reply to Jonesy over the weekend.

    Over the weekend we lost 2 games by a kick at goal. That makes it tempting to think we are on the money. That would be wrong. We were and are off the mark. But winning and losing at the top is often very slim margins and to be fair we are playing the best level/competitor of rugby in the world that is available right now (yes the Jarpies are the Bill Holders, but they aren’t playing right now in any meaningful way). Keep going lads.

    Report
    • Happyman

      I agree I have always been reluctant to be involved in a club that would have me. Based on character and intellectual rigour.

      Report
      • Yowie

        ….Based on character …

        You told me that was just a misunderstanding and that your neighbours ended up getting all of their missing laundry back.

        Report
        • Brisneyland Local

          Pure gold.

          Report
    • Yowie

      In the words of Han Solo

      Not entirely stable? I’m glad you’re here to tell us these things.

      Report
    • Brisneyland Local

      Hang on dude, I resemble those commments!

      Report
    • KwAussie Rugby Lover

      Mate loved that article from Fitzy. He annoys me at times but with this one he was spot on.
      Bit like you, I question anyone that agrees to me based on my emotional stability.
      I think apart from the Highlanders and Blues, all the teams were a bit off and didn’t really hit their straps. I’m thinking we might see a few different results this coming week

      Report
      • donktec

        by different results i suspect you don’t mean Kiwi teams losing…?!

        Report
        • KwAussie Rugby Lover

          Not at all. I’m expecting that all NZ teams will lose if the Aus teams hit their straps and play well. I actually think that even in the Blues and Highlander games the actual difference between the teams wasn’t that high, but the NZ teams were better at taking advantage of the mistakes the Aus teams made

          Report
    • Keith Butler

      Cheers Nutta l luv you two.

      Report
  • Reds Revival

    Nutta, what did you see was the problem with the scrums? All 5 Aussie teams struggled in the first half, but most of them seemed to get back to some form of parity, or even slight dominance in the second half. What’s doing?

    Report
    • Nutta

      Yeh I noted that. Truth was I was a bit busy over the weekend (you may see an article containing many false allegations shortly) so I won’t get to sit down and properly watch those games until tomorrow night. Stay tuned…

      Report
      • Reds Revival

        I look forward to your informed opinion.

        Report
        • Nutta

          “Informed”?!?! That may take a while…

          Report
        • Reds Revival

          I look forward to your informed opinion.

          Report
        • KwAussie Rugby Lover

          hahahaha that’s gold

          Report
  • Reds Revival

    Of all the Kiwi teams, only the Highlanders and possibly the Blues can hold their heads high (and I’m still not convinced by the Blues) after that weekend.
    The Highlanders absolutely schooled the Reds on what good tactical kicking looks like. In fact all Aussie teams showed that they were guilty of just kicking the ball away to try and relieve pressure, rather than kicking to exert pressure. On the positive side, I am glad that it is happening now with our Super teams so that the Wallabies are better armed to deal with it.

    Report
    • idiot savant

      How come Stewart didn’t do any kicking? Was the game plan to keep ball in hand and limit counter attack options? I think Hegarty was the only one to kick in general play and it was a real mixed bag from him. Stewart has a low raking kick that goes about 50 metres and would’ve been useful a number of times.

      Report
  • Jason

    I’m to sure Hooper is still a good fit for the Waratahs, and I’m not too sure Hooper would really want to play for them this year or next. He was apparently looking at going along with Beale, but decided to stay, looking at where the Waratahs are right now and how long that path back is maybe he’s better served getting paid and going overseas while Rugby Australia better use the money he’s getting because by the look of it he’ll be under a hell of a lot of selection pressure both at Super Rugby (Tezzano) and Wallabies (McReight). I’m not sure Hooper is even assured of Wallabies selection given McReight’s form this year.

    Report
  • Reds Revival

    With regards to my Reds, while it was great to give Kalani Thomas valuable experience and game time, the backs looked significantly better when Sorovi came on. Send the kid back to club land for a bit. He will get better, but is not up to Super Rugby standard yet. I was impressed with the impact that LSL had on breaking the gain line when he came on.
    Across the board, the teams looked startled by the speed of the Kiwis rush defence. We need to get better (and quicker) at adapting to it.

    Report
    • idiot savant

      Good points RR. The kiwi line speed defence was vastly superior in every game and they were able to sustain it for long enough to build a winning score even in the close ones. They look fitter and faster. They also accelerate into the breakdown at much greater speed than Aussies. It was total dominance in that area of the game.

      I have been flummoxed about Sorovi all season. Surely there is some punishment being handed out to him for some reason. He is a quicker passer than McDermott, has great speed, but most importantly can time passes better than the other two. OK I know he threw an intercept but apart from that! Thomas can only shovel.

      Report
  • Cunning Linguist

    Very disappointed, overall, with the festivities over the weekend. Thought the Reds were in a daze and didn’t play well. It’ll be interesting when/if they get their better players back on the park. Brumbies had two major calls go against them (dodgy lineout penalty leading to a try and a blatant forward pass that wasn’t called by the ref). They really should have won that.

    I unfollowed the SuperRugbyNZ on Instagram. Can’t get over the vitriol, arrogance and lack of humility from the NZ supporters.

    As i see it, the two main differences between OZ/NZ rugby in general comes down to a sizeable difference in: 1) Basic/core skills; and 2) Decision-making under pressure. Lolesio’s bizarre decision to try a grubber 4 metres out from the ‘Saders line comes to mind.

    Australian rugby is capable of so much more than what is currently going around. I just can’t help but feel frustrated by the lack of results.

    Report
    • servo

      Completely agree. We always bragged on about our Rugby smarts but for a very long time we’ve never had it. Aimless kicking, not clearning out of the 22 properly, game management, varying attack. I so much more frustrated with the Rebels and Force game than the other teams.

      Report
    • pem890

      fully agree re Lolesio – his 4m grubber seems indicative of a golden bullet mentality – keep the damm ball in hand, mate

      Report
  • Alister Smith
    • Yowie

      Nice one.

      If Chris Whitaker is busy for a given week, they could drop in Jason Statham.

      Report
      • Alister Smith

        Jason Statham’s dad maybe

        Report
        • Yowie

          According to Google, Statham is 7 years older than Whitaker. The Tahs must be a tough coaching gig alright.

          Report
        • Alister Smith

          Whitaker probably just needs Statham’s make-up artist.

          Report
    • Crescent

      It’s the haunted look in his eyes that are telling for me – he would rather be facing a test opposition again – it’s less haunting than coaching right now!

      Report
    • Alister Smith

      https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/af68b03ef1e8253677841fb37f8903e4fd058b83350dbcd6710679c990eb78ba.png
      Hairline before and after coaching the Reds (or maybe just better genetics)

      Report
      • Yowie

        Not a fair comparison.
        Brad Thorn is ageless like Wolverine (but tougher)

        Report
        • Alister Smith

          and with shorter fingernails

          Report
        • Nutta

          Wolverine or Thorn?

          Report
        • Brisneyland Local

          Bezerker Style.

          Report
      • Who?

        You heard his presser after the GF win? Commented about how you don’t see many coaches with any hair left, because the stress of coaching makes you pull it out. Almost sounded like he was worried about his long term prospects for his hair if he kept coaching. He preferred playing to coaching – because, coaching, you don’t get a physical stress release in the same way. You don’t get to hit people.

        Report
  • Alister Smith

    Does anyone think there is a better way that we could work in better with the teams in the Japanese Top League that would allow us to run our competitions without losing our best players to Europe and Japan.

    Japan’s season should ordinarily run from October to March and ours from April to September. This year their season ran from Jan – May. If our teams could form partnerships, for instance, with some of those teams to loan players (a little like they do in UK premier league football) for shorter periods of the year then I think it might work better for us.

    The first part of it would be scheduling our domestic/trans-tasman competitions a little later – we generally start in February – probably a month or so before the NRL/AFL get going. So if we ran our comps between Mar – Sep and shorten our season a little that might help make it work. And rather than losing a player for a whole season we might make a player available for 4 – 6 weeks/games and then provide another player for that position. So, for instance, the Reds might loan Liam Wright for 4 weeks in January and Fraser McReight for 4 weeks in February etc. It is my understanding that they rotate their foreign players a fair bit anyway. If a player could pick up $100,000 – 150,000 for a month long loan to add to his Super Rugby and Wallabies to ups that might be enough to keep a few more blokes in our region. I think it is probably better than a longer term (full season) sabbatical and there is potentially a benefit for the Japanese club too as they could organise their loans to coincide with specific needs at the time and for the fans they get to see more current players (as opposed to waiting until they have retired). I guess injuries are the biggest risk and who pays for them but I also suspect that can be covered as it is in soccer.

    Do others here think it might work? What are the potential pitfalls?

    Report
  • Perth girl

    As it seems to have been missed by many people, including those trying to watch on Stan (major problems with buffering and other stuff!) The Force v Chief game was a cracker! Great pregame entertainment with firestick twirlers, singers and dancers. A crowd of over 13000 and some exciting rugby. I think the Force lost it in the minutes before the halftime break when the Chiefs had two in the sin bin and the Force kept on kicking the ball back to the Chiefs instead of running the ball. They ended up giving away two penalties instead of scoring themselves. Having said that the guys always give 110% to the team and the fans.
    So the Rebels are getting a High performance centre, they certainly need it. People need to ask what happened to all the money that RA siphoned of to their direction!

    Report
  • Damo

    Bugger, I got here late today. Not much to add to some quality dissection of the whitewash weekend. One little piece of game plan advice to all Australian teams. “Stop kicking it back to them!!!!!”. I’m sure the Reds idea of up and unders inside our own 22 was devised at the Paddo last Monday. And when Whitaker told the Tahs pre match they would be using Drift defense, they thought he said ‘Gift’.

    Report
    • Yowie

      One little piece of game plan advice to all Australian teams. “Stop kicking it back to them!!!!!”

      Quick, someone tie up Cheika so he can’t push the pendulum all the way to the other extreme.

      Report
  • Adrian

    Good write up Shane, and plenty of interesting comments. I won’t reiterate them all, but would say:

    Rebels certainly missed their suspended and injured forwards, but really, why replace a dour SA style coach with one even more dour?

    Why is Toomoua still at 5/8? He’s a fairly good straight forward 12, but not a 10.

    Waratahs played pretty much like Waratahs have usually played for the last 60 years. Nothing new, and they did attack well. Many of those tries would have been scored against any defence, so that’s a plus.

    Waratah defence? Of course poor against that unstructured attack. They would have gone much better with a predictable and structured attack. The Chiefs played a version of Waratah style in attack. Maybe they’ll learn from that. Not the end of the world.

    Reds ok considering.

    Brumbies good.

    Force excellent considering.

    Report
