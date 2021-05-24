Monday’s Rugby News

For the Australian Super Rugby fans still hurting from this weekend’s results, I will keep this round up of Trans-Tasman action mercifully short, and leave it to the comments section to puzzle out it where it all went wrong for the Aussie clubs. It was another 5-0 clean sweep, with the Rebels, Force, Waratahs, Brumbies and Reds all going down to their Kiwi opponents. Already the knives are out, with the glow of Super Rugby AU in the rearview.

The Rebels improved on their dissmal showing last week, but were still soundly beaten by the Hurricanes in Wellington . Julian Savea has found some form and produced another strong showing. The Rebels combination of Carter Gordon and Matt To’omua looked promising, and the forward pack was able to put up a fight.

Then the Force hosted the Highlanders at HBF Park for the closest match of the round, losing out 25-15 despite making a late comeback. The class of Aaron Smith continues to keep the Highlanders on a roll, but they didn’t have it all their way. A crowd of 13,587 in Perth set a season-high attendance record.

The hurt continued on Saturday at Eden Park, as the Blues powered to a 48-21 win over the Waratahs, who fell to their 10th loss of the season, setting an unwanted franchise record. The Waratahs were struck down with injury before the match with boom centre Izaia Perese ruled out. Jake Gordon continues to lead from the front, but poor defence let the team down once again.

The Brumbies were then felled by the Chiefs in Hamilton 40-19, who piled on six tries to three against the Canberra side. It was nearly a record victory, with a late try from Rob Valetini saving the Brumbies.

Then it was the Reds turn, receiving a thrashing at the hands of the Crusaders and puuting a dampener on 2011 Grand Final anniversary celebrations at Suncorp. The Crusaders were sharp, and Richie Mo’unga carved up the Reds defence on his way to a hat-trick. The 63-28 flogging rounded out a sorry weekend for Aussies side, who a re now 10-0 against the Kiwis after two weeks.