Monday’s Rugby news sees the Reds get the first win for Aussie teams in the Super Rugby trans-Tasman, as Razor Robertson has his say on the future while more news comes out of the Australian Sevens Teams set-up for the Olympics, and the schedule for the 2021 Rugby World Cup is released.

 

Super Rugby supremacy

Reds celebrate

Headlines around the world this morning: Woeful New Zealand Super Rugby teams couldn’t keep their winning streak alive as the Champion Queensland Reds dispatch the Chiefs.

In all seriousness the Reds and the Chiefs played out a thriller in Townsville, with the Reds hanging on late to get the first Aussie win in the trans-Tasman competition. The Reds started strong out of the gate, which was only helped by a red card to Damian McKenzie. Despite a comeback late in the second half the Reds were lucky to escape with the win.

It was not such good news for the other Australian sides. Our own winning streak over the Kiwis lasted all but one game, with the Highlanders getting the win over the Rebels at Leichhardt Oval on Sunday.

In the weekend’s other games, the Hurricanes thumped the Force, the Crusaders outclassed the Waratahs in the Gong, and the Blues handled the Brumbies easily at Eden Park.

 

Super solution

Crusaders head coach Scott Robertson wants Super Rugby to feature teams from multiple nations, starting with the introduction of Moana Pasifika and the Fijian Drua. A cross-border competition? Sounds familiar.

The future of the Super Rugby competition next year still remains up in the air, with concerns over the feasibility of an international competition featuring teams from New Zealand, Australia and the Pacific Islands.

RA chairman Hamish McLennan has said before that there is desire from Australia to retain the popular Super Rugby AU model, which generated high television ratings and fan interest within Australia this year.

That would require also require New Zealand to play in Super Rugby Aotearoa, but has been derided due to its brutal nature which saw high injury tolls in 2020 and 2021. Razor Robertson isn’t so sure that this would be the best way forward for the Kiwi sides.

“For Aussie rugby they need to play us, that’s my belief,” Robertson said in the build-up to the weekend’s action. “They need to make sure they’re tested, just as we are.

“Is it sustainable that Kiwi teams keep playing themselves? It’s just too brutal playing Aotearoa year after year…they will get better for playing us, and they need to.”

 

 

Sevens news

Samu Kerevi stares down Sonny Bill Williams.

Samu Kerevi is set to re-join Australian rugby, as he eyes a gold medal at this year’s Tokyo Olympics with the men’s sevens team.

Coach Tim Walsh confirmed Kerevi has been included in the squad. He still has to undergoe hotel quarantine in Sydney following his arrival back in Australia after having just completed the Top League season with Suntory Sungoliath.

Walsh has made no guarantees that Kerevi will make the final squad to compete at the Olympics.

“He’s Fijian – it’s in his blood. But it’s a big ask. There is no guarantee whatsoever,” Walsh told the Sydney Morning Herald.

“He’s a world-class 15s player but the sevens game is physically different. And it’s a team game.

“You have your combinations and your cohesion, but everything is magnified. Knowing your role and the ins and outs of sevens.

“It’s going to be difficult, but we’re certainly loving that he’s interested and wants to get a crack.”

In other news sevens rugby star Emilee Cherry announced her retirement just two months out from the Tokyo Olympics, claiming her “body would not make it to Tokyo in the right shape.”

“I cried lots and, at the time, it was heartbreaking but I’m content now. I have a smile. My body had definitely given up,” Cherry said.

“International sevens can be brutal on the body. My hips, lower body niggles, little things…they’d built up.

“Schedules changing every week, quarantine changes…there was the start of a mental toll too when, obviously, caring for Alice is the biggest part of my life.”

 

World Cup showdown

The schedule for the 2021 World Cup has been released, with the Wallaroos set to meet the Black Ferns at 7:15 pm (local time) on the opening day.

The rescheduled event will take place in New Zealand, starting on 8 October and culminating on 12 November 2022 for the Final.

“This is the moment when fans in New Zealand and around the world can start to plan their Rugby World Cup 2021, playing in 2022, experience,” World Rugby RWC 2021 Tournament Director Alison Hughes said.

“We have optimised the extended tournament window to enhance player’ and fan experience at Rugby World Cup 2021. Increased rest periods will further boost performance and welfare, while the programme of matches being played at weekends means that fans will not miss a minute of what promises to be an exceptional tournament.”

“I would like to thank New Zealand Rugby for their huge commitment to providing a platform that enables us to showcase the best of the best as they compete for the ultimate prize – to be crowned world champions, while providing an impactful catalyst to supercharge the growth of the women’s game worldwide.”

 

  • paul

    So NZ want us to sacrifice any chance of growth in the Australian domestic market to help them because they don’t want to beat themselves up to much.

    We need to play NZ to get better, conveniently ignoring the fact we have been playing them for the last 20 years, and we also play 3/4 tests against them each year.

    How much fucking rugby are we supposed to play against NZ to some how magically get better.

    Report
    • Cameron

      Well Australian sides got a lot worse when they didn’t play NZ sides for two seasons. There are other factors involved (having only 3 or 4 teams helped), but at it’s best Super Rugby kept each nation relatively sharp in part due to the cross-border focus.

      Obviously the current TT format is unsustainable, but the reinstatement of a “proper” SR competition next year and the inevitable dilution of depth in NZ due to the introduction of Moana siphoning off current NZ SR players should see a balancing of the scales somewhat

      Report
      • Mike D

        Never going to buy in to the “fewer teams to concentrate talent” argument – which is how I read your comment on “only 3 or 4 teams”. I think that smaller number of Rugby teams has almost no impact because: Australia fields 5 rugby teams, 16 NRL teams, and 18 AFL teams, then of course soccer, basketball, etc. But that’s nearly 40 football teams, going to 4 rugby teams concentrates the talent pool 2.5%. OK, not every NRL/AFL player could translate over to rugby, but a very large number could.

        Sure the TT may be unsustainable on it’s own, but I really enjoy the Super AU and then the build up to TT. And I think 5 rounds is about right, any more gets a bit dull. So together maybe the comp as it is, could be a sustainable option.

        Report
        • Cameron

          The Australian teams were more competitive when they had 4 teams. They were even more competitive when they had just 3. I’m not saying they should cut anyone now, and I thought the NZR proposal to create a post-COVID competition that would require that was arrogant and presumptuous, but the history of this competition shows that Australian sides as a collective are more competitive when they’re not spread as thin.

          To be honest though this shouldn’t really be relevant going forward. It does no-one any favours to look at these competitions as NZ vs Australia vs SA vs anyone. The focus should be on how each “franchise” (god I hate that word) is faring individually rather than keeping score nationalistically. I’ve been as guilty as anyone of doing that, but nationalism should only come into it when the Bledisloe comes around. Fortunately for Australia they’ll be doing so with Rennie in charge and, regardless of what happens in Super Rugby, he’s always going to have an advantage over Foster – the advantage of being actually good at coaching.

          Report
        • Alister Smith

          I agree with your comments Cameron. I think we were better balanced when we had 3 or 4. But then I also think, as I think you do, that there is no point going back to that now. I think there is enough available talent if we can do a little more of what the Force has done and bulk up with players from Argentina, NH and SA while building our juniors etc under that. There are also a few Melbourne/Victorian origin players coming through now, not enough to carry a side but more than what there was.

          There is clearly more depth in NZ and that has been shown up in the recent games. But, when you have to pick the best 23 that becomes less of an advantage. It is great to have competition for spots but I don’t think there is as big a difference between Australia and NZ’s best 23 vs their best 115.

          Neither Foster nor Rennie would have been happy with their starts to their international careers. Foster won’t want to have similar results in the Rugby Championship or he will be an ex-coach before the end of the year. Rennie gets more slack as he can argue he has less to work with and inherited a side that was 7th in the world.

          Report
        • Mike D

          Good points.

          Report
    • Jason

      We need to play NZ to get better, conveniently ignoring the fact we have
      been playing them for the last 20 years, and we also play 3/4 tests
      against them each year.

      Not just that, but there are several examples internationally that show it’s simply not true. Italy are probably worse than ever and defiantly haven’t improved in their 20 years in the six nations. Japan hadn’t played at Super Rugby level really for long enough to gain any benefit at the national level. And Argentina have probably had the biggest boost from playing higher quality opposition (Super Rugby & Rugby Championship).
      They show you it’s not necessary to ‘play the best to get better’. I do think the best path forward is without New Zealand at least for the moment. But the bigger issue is commercially it kills our local game every time we get belted by the Kiwis the Reds vs Chiefs had only 100k viewers while the SRAU final had close to 500k, just 3 weeks has killed any progress we had made during SRAU.

      Report
      • Cameron

        You’re comparing a final with a run-of-the-mill round robin game but you’re right that in both NZ and Australia there has been less interest in TT compared with the domestic comps, both in gate takings and I suspect in tv viewership across the board.

        But TT is likely a one-off. As I wrote earlier, a genuine full season SR tournament next year will likely not have the issue of such a stark contrast in depth. It will no doubt have other issues, though. This is Super Rugby, it’s destined to have a shitload of issues whatever the format!

        Report
        • paul

          ” This is Super Rugby, it’s destined to have a shitload of issues whatever the format!”

          Well maybe its about time Aus rugby stepped off the shitload boat of Super Rugby.

          Because when you admit before you even start any format has a shitload of issues, why then are you surprised with “Gosh its turned into a cluster fuck again”.

          Report
        • Cameron

          I won’t be at all surprised if it turns into a clusterfuck (although a lot of those earlier clusterfucks were down to the competing agendas of 3 – and then even more – national unions). I’m just saying that retreating into domestic-only competitions are not workable for any nation long term. We all forget that this comp wasn’t always a clusterfuck, Super 12 was the envy of every rugby competition of the world both in popularity and in the quality and competitiveness of the rugby.

          It’s perhaps too optimistic to hope for a return to something even approaching that, but I would rather see a revamped Super 12 given a chance than a continuation of domestic-only comps.

          Report
        • onlinesideline

          The issue is making a state v state comp an international thing as opposed to keeping it a domestic thing. Even in its hey day SR was always a bit weird. Its come home to roost with the saffas (shocking crowds) and same thing will continue with TT. Just can it and go back to the successful format rugby used for decades. That format also resulted in test matches being suspensful because we didnt have a clue how we would fair.

          Report
        • Cameron

          The stadium experience in NZ is diabolical, both from a weather perspective once autumn hits and from the various issues with most venues. It’s no surprise that the relatively modern – and enclosed – Forsyth Barr stadium in Dunedin manages to maintain a relatively consistent attendance despite the Highlanders being a fairly middling team.

          However despite this attendance for SR Aotearoa has been a step up from recent SR seasons. In 2020 the average attendance for SR Aotearoa was higher than any domestic rugby competition anywhere in the world (including the Heineken Cup/European Championship) for at least the last decade. Part of this was the novelty factor of post-COVID rugby, and this year saw those averages drop away again, but at least initially it would have given NZR food for thought about continuing with something similar to the Aotearoa format for a while. Long term, they need the international markets

          Report
        • onlinesideline

          so as far as aussies tuning in to watch a TT its bad. Weather, average looking stadiums and kiwi commetators. I just dont think aussies are into it. Its another niche strategy for die hard rugga fans only. This has been tried and it doesnt work. We need a nationwide game HERE targeting mainstream sports fans, with all communities and geographies represented.

          If the kiwis want to play us they can come here and play us (and we need an answer on that by 12.00 oclock tomorrow )

          Report
        • Cameron

          Yeah, there’s been little enthusiasm for TT here. You have a point about the commentators, most of the new ones in NZ have been a dull bunch and a real contrast to the Stan outfit who are a breath of fresh air after Kearns and the Fox contingent who were unlistenable most of the time.

          Report

        • You also have to remember that the Highlanders reach out to Dunedin University and get a huge level of support from the students on really cheap tickets for most of the year. It’s not just being an enclosed stadium that helps their attendance numbers.

          Report
        • onlinesideline

          The issue TT will have is the total lack of tribalism, the very thing that makes NRL and AFL thrive and that made SR AU also thrive. Yes you could point to Euro soccer and say “hey look at the intra Euro rivalry and massive crowds” – but first they have the BundiisLiga, the Poms have the FA Cup (or whatever it is). And whats more the Poms have 2nd, 3rd, and 4th division very successful tribally inspired comps, based on regular derbies. The TT lacks the one ingredient that’s vital and that’s the war between 2 brothers element. I just don’t think aussies connect with the kiwis as competitors that much. There is no derbyish feel to the matches. I really just think we should leave the kiwis to test matches. In the amateur era, we saw the Ella era and the Cornneilson led victories against the All Blacks happend when we had NO exposure to kiwi rugby at state level earlier in season. And also this may be a long shot, but may the aussie players just dont like playing the kiwi teams all the time too. (yes losing could be one reason but maybe they are just not inot it)

          Report
        • Who?

          The solution is to have SR Au and SR Ao integrated into SR. Integrated – play half the domestic season, then the TT season, then the other half of the domestic season. Integrate the Drua and Pasifika on bye weekends.

          Then, at the end of that series, have ‘intra-conference finals’. Pasifika in the NZ conference, Drua in ours (given they were in the NRC). Three teams, winners of the conferences are the champions of SR Au and SR Ao. This is the same format as the NFL – the NFC and AFC play across conferences, then have finals in their conferences. They then play a conference championship. Then you have the ‘Super Rugby Bowl’ – equivalent to the Super Bowl in the NFL – where the Conference Champions – the champions of SR Au and SR Ao – play for the overall title.

          That way, you still have an SR Au champion, you’re guaranteed to have a Super Rugby Bowl with representation from both conferences (important for ratings), and you don’t unnecessarily extend the season.

          Report
        • Cameron

          That’s not too dissimilar to the last iteration of Super Rugby before it collapsed – more derbies, separate conferences with conference winners, those conference winners guaranteed a final’s spot.

          Report
        • Who?

          Except that the conferences didn’t make sense last time. This time, it’d be building off SR Au and SR Ao. And rather than conferences finishing at finals, they’d exist all the way through Conference Finals. To crown national champions. Which is something people have enjoyed with the current format.

          Report
        • Cameron

          Fair enough. Not sure about splitting the domestic part of the season as you suggest, but making the national championship part of it actually meaningful would be crucial.

          Report
        • Alister Smith

          The way it’s going at the moment the NZ championships would be decided by the winner of the final of Super Rugby TT and the Australian champion by the team with the most bonus points in a losing side (well before last weekends break through win).

          Report
        • Who?

          If you didn’t run it as full conference finals, correct. But would many Aussies be likely to watch that final..?

          Report
        • Alister Smith

          Sorry I was being sarcastic. I agree that it would be good to have a local final. I just don’t know if the logistics you suggest would fit in with all the other considerations around scheduling etc.

          Report


        • Integrate the Drua and Pasifika on bye weekends.

          Logistics problem?

          Give em a run in the Shute Shield, apparently its up there over the NRC…

          Report
        • Who?

          I so wanna upvote this, but some wouldn’t recognise that I understand your use of irony…

          Report
      • Tah Tragic

        Average viewers for the SR Aus final was 207k. Max was 407k not 500k. The 100k you quote for Reds v Chiefs is also average. You’re comparing apples and oranges. We don’t know the Stan numbers so can’t include them.

        I do agree that the SR Aus is working so would be very reluctant to move away from that format. Add in a Fijian team as suggested and you have a nice comp with 3 games each week. If the Kiwi’s are finding their comp too tough then I’m afraid that is their problem; we need to make the right decision for Oz rugby.

        The talk of having a SR comp with Japan and Pacifika teams is looking like a revamped Super 18 which was a disaster. We need to engage with Japan but this is not the answer.

        Report
    • Huw Tindall

      Rod Kaefer has a brilliant quote on Super Rugby last year. Paraphrasing him he essentially said on any performance metric, over the last 20 years, Super Rugby has not been a success for Australia. Simply put the comp is not serving Australia’s interests at any level. It may be the ideal comp IF we were on an equal footing with NZ across 5 teams but we aren’t and may never be. So the question then is simply “what competition structure is in the best interests of Australian rugby?”. I don’t have the answers but it wasn’t Super 12+.

      If you’ve been listening the “cohesion” chat which Ben Darwin started, and which was again brilliantly highlighted on RugbyPass Pod last week, the biggest difference between AU and NZ is the length of the pro season. Basically NZ is twice as long with the NPC so players literally have twice as long each year to develop. Basically non Wallabies play club rugby after Super which is amateur and nowhere near NPC or even NRC. Speaking of NRC, where it was strongest in Queensland and ACT did we start to see results with the current Reds and Brums crop nearly all having come via this pathway the last 5 years. There are of course other factors at play but this is the main one. The answer has always been there with get a full length pro season via a genuine 2nd tier comp. The only issue has been making that work in Australia’s unique rugby landscape. Ben didn’t say it was a quick fix either. It’s 5+ years for results to transfer to Super and Test level when you get the pathways right.

      Also, as a perhaps cynical side point, if the Kiwis don’t want us to go and do our own thing it’s probably because it’s not in THEIR interests. Are they really so benevolent that they’d put AU rugby interests first in a Super comp structure?

      Report
  • KwAussie Rugby Lover

    Thanks Jack. A great game by the Reds and so good to see how they seemed to have learnt from the previous games. I think the Brumbies at home will also be hard to beat and I’m expecting a few moire wins.

    While I get what Robinson is saying, I really enjoyed the Aus competition and would like to see it again in some format. The issue for me is that it obviously didin’t prepare the players for other rugby and while it’s only been against NZ teams I think if the SA teams were available then the Australian teams would struggle against them as well. Personally I don’t think it’s the players, I think most of the issues lie in the amateurish approach to governing rugby here and that there’s no short term fix.

    A real shame for Emilee, she is a delight to watch and will be missed. I see there are more and more calls for the Olympics to not happen so things will be interesting in the coming months. Good luck Kerevi but considering his weakness in passing I’m not sure he’ll make a good 7’s player. Be interesting to see how it turns out

    Report
    • Mike D

      Agree on EC. Was looking forward to watching her cutting apart opposition defences.

      Report
    • Huw Tindall

      Re Kerevi I think it’s more that he has nothing to do till next season and it’s good the headlines. As you point out his passing game whist dog sh!t before and he even struggled with offloads so god help him in 7s. Would also worry about his conditioning as a massive body to get back up froma tackle to compete in the ruck or reset for the next phase. Sure with the ball in hand and a run up of 10m he’d be bloody hard to stop but top class 7s need the well rounded skill set. In saying that good luck to him and who knows, it could improve his skills and he’ll be a hit.

      Report
      • KwAussie Rugby Lover

        I think the training will definitely help. My issue is like so many at the top level here why are his deficiencies not addressed?

        Report
  • Crescent

    Thanks Jack. Finally some relief and the breakthrough win by the Reds over the Chiefs. Broke a longstanding rule and had a peek at some of the social media stuff – there is only one thing saltier than a Brumbies fan losing to the Reds in the final, and that’s a Chiefs fan on the weekend. Plenty of whinging about the red card to DMac – and all I can see is that red has been entirely consistent with how Berry has applied the framework all season. Good to see the Reds make hay while they could and pile on the points. I believe Hosstradamus called this result back at the beginning of the TT.

    The Tahs seemed to start reasonably well against a pretty relaxed Crusaders side – bombed a couple of early opportunities to put them under pressure, but even if they had executed well, the Saders would have just pulled the next gear earlier and normal service would have resumed.

    Two surprises as such – Brumbies were somewhat off their pace, and the the Rebels found some starch against the Highlanders to hang in there and force them to play out the match. The Force need to return to their Rd 1 ethos – sustained periods with ball in hand and starve the opposition.

    I don’t understand Robertson wanting less domestic competition – the one sided fixtures are not going to sharpen the Kiwi teams. I think there is a place for an extended competition with NZ, AU, Fiji and PI teams that would rate well and provide quality competition. AU needs to get it’s house in order to benefit from any international competition in terms of a national level competition to improve the pathways and flow of talent to the state sides and onwards to the Wallabies.

    That is unlikely to happen anytime soon – I saw last week the core of SS clubs basically want to burn Parramatta (sorry, Western Sydney Two Blues), Penrith and West Harbour to consolidate a “quality” competition anywhere but west. Not sure where they think they are getting the player base they benefit from if they burn these clubs and their associated junior structures – noting talent like Sualii started playing rugby with the Glenmore Park Brumbies in Penrith before heading to Kings, and ultimately mungo ball. Would love to think that, just perhaps, with proper investment from rugby into western Sydney junior development, the likes of Sualii would possibly have seen rugby as the better code for a career and chanced his arm on cracking the international stage…..

    Report
    • idiot savant

      Yeah I think the Brumbies look tired. as if the disappointment of the AU final loss is lingering.

      You would think Razor should be thanking us for the 2 domestic competitions. I dont think I have ever seen the kiwi franchises play better rugby. Aoteora made them turn the dial up in intensity when they were already world leaders in that. And then they get to take out their resentment of Australia when they are in peak condition. Surely this is Nirvana for kiwis?

      I think some of the Australian sides are getting better because of TT already. Its marginal and no doubt kiwis will argue that their teams are just getting tired because of the tempo they have been playing the game the last couple of months but the Tahs, Reds, and Rebels look a wee bit better if last weekend is anything to go by. On the other hand the Brumbies and Force have both slipped backwards.

      Report
      • Cameron

        The kiwi sides are playing for bonus point wins in every match, that approach is incredibly taxing (and a recipe for far more defensive errors notwithstanding the fatigue). But Australian sides were always likely to improve once the competition went on and they’ll take a few more scalps in the next few weeks. Even without the red card factor the Reds were already looking sharper and more coherent in attack

        Report
      • Alister Smith

        You would think they would be more appreciative. NZ is a beautiful country but, from my limited experience, I don’t think anyone would be turning down a couple of relatively easy games of rugby and a fortnight in Australia at this time of the year.

        Report
  • Keith Butler

    Just goes to show how important discipline is and how teams can take advantage of the opposition losing a player. No argument from me about the cards, correct decisions by Nic Berry in the Reds game but no doubt conspiracy theorists in NZ will think otherwise. Nice to see the Rebs showing a bit of ticker but they won’t get much change out of their remaining matches.

    Report
    • Mike D

      I think it’s interesting to see just how much of an impact MacKenzie has. Yes the NZ teams have better general play etc. across most of the field, but they still rely very heavily on those critical players. Take out MacKenzie’s amazing ability as a FB and suddenly the Reds are slicing through almost at will. Not sure what happened in the second half, I’d be interested in someone with better analytical skill than mine giving it a word. Yes they went back up to 15 men, but the FB doesn’t win you the forward collisions or the turn overs. And it seemed the Reds went into their shell.

      Report
      • Keith Butler

        Dead right. Same as Gordon for the Tahs. Their MVP without him they are pretty much lost.

        Report

      • I’ve been thinking for a little while, and the Reds v Chiefs kind of proved it for me, that one of the hard differences to spot is the differences in fitness and quality of the bench.

        The reason I think it’s been hard to spot is that in most of the games, by the time that’s become a factor, the Aussie subs have been coming on well behind, the Kiwi subs well ahead: morale and momentum have made it hard to be sure of any other effect. The two close games in round one I thought showed it, but wasn’t sure.

        Then we had both the Blues stretching away from the Rebels and the Chiefs almost catching the Reds.

        My viewing of both of these is that 1-15 the Kiwis can produce at a higher level for the full 80 minutes. I’m not talking skills here, JO’C is a better 10 than poor Trask who moved up from 15 to replace DMac. I’m not picking on Trask, but one is a genuine test match quality 10 – not best in the world but deserving of being picked to play in that position, the other is a good SR 15 filling in because of a RC. There is a difference in skill sets and skill levels. However, Trask was still executing his skills at pretty much peak capacity when the final whistle blew. In fairness, so was JO’C, but too many of the other Reds players looked tired, and that affected the ball that JO’C was getting.

        Similarly, when the Kiwi sides go to the bench, they bring on higher quality players. This might be just a structure thing, they come on in a given position, they know what’s expected of them in that position and understand the team’s tactics, and they execute their job. But it seems like the Kiwi substitutions always lift their sides, even when they substitute a heavily involved star like Aaron Smith. (The exception can be in the front row, where scrums can be disrupted.) The Aussie subs seem to disrupt their sides for a little while. I am guessing that this might be a practise thing, like the Kiwi sides run as many practises with their subs as they do with their starters while the Aussie sides don’t or something? But I just don’t know.

        Report
        • Who?

          Also for JOC, he looked to have injured his right shoulder around the 14 minute mark. Hegarty stepped up a lot.

          But your point is absolutely valid. The irony about the fitness and bench depth is that I read a lot of predictions about the Chiefs melting in the tropical heat. But we saw the opposite – the Reds fell apart, and the Chiefs ran and ran and almost ran them down.

          In terms of bench players, I do think a notable part of what you’re describing is quality of coaching. Players knowing their roles isn’t about talent, it’s about clarity of direction. It’s an area where Rennie’s Chiefs always impressed me. He seemed to be able to drag up someone from the Hamilton 4ths without them looking confused or massively out of place.

          Report
  • Reds Revival

    https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/13eff47e4357c7cb7caa5699c79bbaed60065cd93fa51cebbb6a90d858dfab5d.png

    “I don’t understand. So you’re not going to disallow the try and give us the penalty???”

    Report
    • Jason

      Nic Berry:”Do I look like a Kiwi?”

      Report
    • Greg

      As far as I could see the hit met all the requirements for Red, The look from the Kiwis was pure astonishment.

      That said… the same contact by Beauden Barret on the previous day went unpunished. Why?

      I heard Messrs Genia and Cheika on Stan saying they disagreed with the decision. The main argument seemed to be providing a crowd spectacle. We have moved on from that.

      meanwhile the mungoes are tearing themselves apart and insisting on the right to suffer brain damage. I just don’t see how that works from an employer’s point of view.

      Report
      • Yowie

        The ancient Romans liked a bloody spectacle that injured/killed the performers and their society eventually collapsed – coincidence?

        Report
        • Custardtaht

          But only after they banned such said spectacles.

          Report
        • Andrew Luscombe

          Well with the Christians not fighting back it all got a bit boring. And they ended up in charge somehow.

          Maybe that’s the secret to making NZ teams stop winning – just stand in the middle of the field singing aussie songs until they get bored and stop. Would we then end up in charge?

          Report
        • Yowie

          The NZ Prime Minister “converting to Australianity” might help.

          Report
      • Cameron

        It was a perfect example of why the 20 minute red card CAN work as while it met the threshold for a red card it was hardly the kind of thuggery that should see a player automatically dismissed and his team completely farked for the rest of the contest. Weber would have known a red was likely, his play-acting astonishment is merely an attempt at ref manipulation for the rest of the game – “you’ve already kneecapped us sir, please give us the rub of the green later”. Berry’s a good ref, unlikely to be influenced by it.

        Also, did Beauden Barrett clothesline someone at the airport or something? He’s probably still in Japan

        Report
        • idiot savant

          Berry did give the Chiefs the rub of the green in the second half. Two astonishing turnovers by ASY and Daugunu unrewarded. The latter penalised resulting in a try when it was just plain wrong. But I think it was the scoreline that made him even up rather than Weber’s theatrics.

          Report
      • Crescent

        Despite the claims of some very salty Chiefs fans – DMac hit Tate with his shoulder on the chin. Under the framework from World Rugby, with no mitigation, that is red every time. Get your tackle height down. The fan element in unfortunate, but more unfortunate is the long term effects of repeated head knocks to players, the players can control their tackle height and need to train accordingly. This has been with us since the World Cup – it is not new anymore.

        As for the Barrett clean out – I found it problematic even with the framework. There is an argument (forwarded by the commentators) that with Barrett not looking, it is accidental. The alternative view is that it is reckless. In my view, there is mitigation in that the player was set low to pilfer the ball, reducing the zone in which Barrett could effect a safe clean out. The breakdown is supposed to be a competition for possession – how do you balance the competition for possession with the player safety aspect? At most, Barrett was looking at a potential yellow card. Given we have seen Wallabies get yellow cards for reckless clean outs, I am probably a touch bitter and not in a great space to make a fair call on the Barrett situation. Maybe rugby needs The Wolf to come and clean up these situations…….

        Report
        • Yowie

          You sending The Wolf?

          Report
        • Crescent

          I’m Winston Wolfe. I solve problems

          Report
        • Yowie

          The Wolf: Jimmie, lead the way. Boys, get to work.

          Vincent: A please would be nice.

          Jules: *face drops*

          The Wolf: What?

          Vincent: I said a please would be nice.

          The Wolf: Get it straight, gentlemen: I’m not here to say please, I’m here to tell you what to do. And if self-preservation is an instinct that you possess, you’d better do it and do it quick. If my help’s not appreciated, lots of luck, gentlemen.

          Jules: No, Mr. Wolf, it ain’t like that…

          Vincent: I don’t mean any disrespect, I just don’t like people barking orders at me.

          The Wolf: If I’m curt with you, it’s because time is a factor here. I think fast, I talk fast, and I need you guys to act fast if you want to get out of this. So, pretty please, with sugar on top, clean up the f***ing tackle height.

          Report
        • Reds Revival

          I agree re the Jordy Barrett cleanout. To me, it was a yellow every day of the week.
          I ended up turning off the Force game as the referee decisions were really frustrating me. I’m not one to complain about refs because it achieves nothing – the decision is the decision. However, the Jordy penalty followed by the Force’s 5m lineout in attack where Anstee was visibly shunted backwards before his feet were on the ground was an obvious one. No surprise that the Canes sacked the maul and won their own penalty two phases later had a big impact on the game. Frustrating for the Force.

          Report
        • mortlucky

          Yep. The ref’s argument that ‘[jordy] didn’t mean to. He did everything right and just got it wrong’ was very poor and could apply to most incidents. Let’s be consistent NZ.

          Report
        • Greg

          I think the rugby approach of “we don’t care about intent” just makes things very simple for everyone.

          After the “did everything right and got it wrong” I expected a card. Is there an IRB exemption for being a nice guy?

          Report
        • Reds Revival

          Yes. It is known as the McCaw Clause.

          Report
        • mortlucky

          McLawse?

          Report

        • McCaw could never be penalized. He was a hero to the refs, especially because he played for NZ

          Report
        • Alister Smith

          very hard to prove intent, particularly in the short period of time ideally allowed. So yeah, “if it’s high, it’s high”, same with deliberate knock downs. I found the penalty try a little bit difficult but not because of intent of the knock on/down but more so because I thought the cover may have got there.

          Report
        • Crescent

          Let’s not even get into my other pet hate – the ball carrier regripping at the back of the maul instead of transferring the ball. I thought it was outlawed a few years back, but could be my faulty memory. Crusaders are big fans of having a player bind in beside the ball carrier, who then slides back behind said player.

          Report
        • Alister Smith

          I think it was penalised in Rebels vs Highlanders (though that might have been for continuing after the front of the maul had fallen away).

          Report

        • Agree. It is a complete shephard. Easy way around it is to bring back the trial rule to allow the maul to be sacked.

          Report

        • They changed the law on the long hand-back. You have to be bound directly to the player holding the ball for them to be able to hand it to you in the maul. Previously, if you imagine a lock having caught the ball at lineout, and a caterpillar-type maul forming (I know they tend to be shorter than that, but hypothetically), the player at the back of the caterpillar could bind with one arm (you only need one shoulder in contact after all) reach forwards with the other, the lock could reach back with the ball in one arm and they could hand the ball back as far as they can stretch and reach.

          You could easily hand it back over a couple of rows of players in safety, but not any more.

          The “regripping” if the ball carrier is still bound in by his teammates, so he’s still regarded as part of the maul, no offside. Often this is not the case, but it’s such a quick movement that the ref regards it as still the same maul. Personally, since they’re already at the back, I think it’s a fussy point – the ball is out of contact anyway. There are far more problems with the maul laws than that.

          Report
        • Crescent

          Thanks EP – made me have a look and saw the ball carrier moving back through the pack was in the same piece of guidance as the long hand back. The video examples are different from what I see in the match, so the movements we see now must have been deemed as OK but close to the boundary of what is acceptable. It remains relegated as a pet peeve, like binding on to the ball carrier just before contact – not illegal, I just think it detracts from the contest as a personal position.

          Report
        • Who?

          Let’s not forget the 6N’s, where O’Mahony (Ireland – against Wales, first game) was given an RC for a shot on a player when he slid up the back of another player to make that contact, and had his head down (i.e. he didn’t see the player he contacted).

          Report

        • DMac was a RC every day. I have some sympathy for the Chiefs players because, as I’ve been saying, in both flavours of SR the referees have NOT been applying the high tackle framework properly and they’ve certainly seen similar tackles not carded. That doesn’t change the fact that Berry followed the protocol properly and it’s a RC.

          Under the protocol, players have a duty of care to each other. Not looking is NOT an excuse. Not being able to see (because someone else is blocking you for example) may be mitigating factor. Being set low is not actually a mitigating factor, but making a good attempt to tackle low (bent at the knees and waist and hitting with the arms forward, not the shoulder first) is – I would have to check again, but my thought at the time was YC. However, per my previous paragraph, referees in both SR competitions have been poor at this, so I wasn’t surprised to see not penalised.

          At least some of the reckless clean outs I’ve seen pinged have been shoulder charges into the ruck. deserving to get pinged. I’m sure not all. From my rapid memory of the Barrett incident he deserved to get carded though.

          Report
      • Greg

        btw – when discussing mitigating factors, I am sure I heard the ref say… “maaate… the hair cut”

        Report
        • Brisneyland Local

          The hair cut is worth a red card the moment he sets foot in public.

          Report
      • Who?

        The previous day… Why..? Because it wasn’t an Aussie ref. The Kiwi refs are very clearly NOT following the WR directives.

        I’ve been harsh on Berry’s interpretations this year – he has no concern for mitigating factors, and several of his RC’s have been when ball carriers have been falling into the contact. That wasn’t the case here. It was completely consistent with Berry’s own officiating, and consistent with the WR directive.

        Time to put the Kiwi refs under scrutiny for their poor adherence to the WR directives. Because this isn’t something that’s hard – these are all reviewed with the TMO.

        Report

        • The Australian refs, Berry included, have not been good either. To take one towards the end of SR Au, Berry watched a player put another players head under his arm, then pile-driver his head into the ground. So you have contact around the head or neck, and then smashing his head into the ground. Either part warrants a card. “Rugby incident, play on.”

          I think the NZ refs may have been a little worse, but pot, kettle, black…

          Report
        • Who?

          But when they’ve penalized a high shot, there’s no question they’ve followed the directives. They’ve been rather consistent with using the TMO to adjudicate grading.

          Report

        • Yes, but actually deciding to apply the directives is a big part of the problem too.

          Report
    • Mike D

      Love the expression on his face. “Oh crap, not MacKenzie, now I’ll have to do actual captain stuff rather than rely on his amazing ability to pull us out of it.”

      Report
  • Alister Smith

    I am having a little bit of trouble squaring Scott Robertson’s comments about SR Aoteoroa and TT with what others have said earlier. He said NZ can’t go through their own domestic comp again because there is too much attrition and too many injuries.

    That is effectively saying that we need weaker Australian teams involved so that every second or third game is a bit easier. Thanks Scott….probably hard to argue after the first three rounds but it hurts.

    Before the comp started the NZR was talking about only 2 or 3 Australian sides so that the Australians would all be competitive. If that was the case, then the intensity would be just as strong.

    But why is it up to Australian sides to change our numbers to regulate the intensity of the competition. The Bay of Plenty played in GRR so they seem to have ambition to represent at a higher level. Why can’t NZ look to develop a couple more domestic teams if they are concerned about the brutality of the competition. They made provision to allow the two islander sides but on the basis that they don’t weaken the existing NZ Super Rugby sides. A comp with 7 NZ teams, two Pac island and 5 Australian sides could work just as well and probably wouldn’t hurt them (except they would have to pay for two additional set ups and that might not work).

    Outside that, the games I watched this weekend, 3 of the 5, showed some improvement in our performance. The thing that stood out for me with the Kiwi sides, particularly the Crusaders, was the ball runners in contact looking to offload and the playmakers having a lot more options in terms of support.

    When the NZ playmaker takes the ball to the line they almost always have an inside and an outside option and, more often than not, another option at depth. The runners are working a lot more off the ball and they playmakers are looking for space and then passing the ball to the best space available and the runner is expected to be there.

    NSW, in contrast, generally didn’t look to unload at all in contact (and certainly weren’t as good at it yet) had limited options when they took the ball to the line, and, when they made a break, weren’t supported as well. I feel we are still labouring under a more “planned” attack – and I think this contributes to the support play not being as good. The support players are saying “that move should end in this particular position so I will get to there” rather than playing eyes up and trying to anticipate a little more. (I am open to accusations of bias as this is a particular focus for me so I may be seeing what I want to see).

    The Qlders are perhaps closest to any of the NZ teams in their approach (not that this needs to be the aim) and the most likely to beat them. I would have liked to have seen McKenzie play on – not because he should have – the ref made the right decision on Saturday night (maybe not on Sunday arvo with Toomua) – but I would have liked to have had a gauge of how good the Reds really are. They faded really badly. As did the Rebels and probably the Waratahs (though I thought the weather conditions there – very strong wind in their favour in the first half – made it difficult to tell). So fitness and keeping up with the speed of the game seems to still be an issue for us. Defensively we are still a bit behind but part of that is that the playmakers have more options so the defense is being tested a lot more than it was in our own comp.

    In terms of players, I thought Gordon and Izzy Pereise were stand outs and, if selecting on those performances, I thought Izzy was a little ahead of Hunter Paisami. I think he can do most of what Hunter P can do but has a touch more speed.

    Report
    • Cameron

      “I am having a little bit of trouble squaring Scott Robertson’s comments about SR Aoteoroa and TT with what others have said earlier. He said NZ can’t go through their own domestic comp again because there is too much attrition and too many injuries.”

      That’s because Robertson is a coach, not an administrator. He’s echoing what other NZ coaches have said over the last few years, that NZ derbies are too brutal to be sustainable. I’m sure it’s not intended as an insult but understand how it could be read as such.

      Administrators have less concern with getting players fit and on the pitch than coaches do. They’d want a competition to be exactly that – competitive – as its far more likely to sell tickets. The introduction of Moana Pasifika WILL dilute NZ team’s strength as it will be taking players from the existing franchises (unlike the Fijian side which will surely be mostly Fijian-based players or Fijian players currently playing in Europe). How competitive MP end up being remains to be seen but their existence will certainly tax the existing player stocks in NZ Super Rugby squads

      Report
      • Alister Smith

        Fiji may stop some players ever making it into the NZ system perhaps. I think, when you look at Australia’s reliance on Fjii and other Island nations that both teams will also have an impact on us.

        And yeah, you are correct, Robertson is talking as a coach and the administrations are taking a different approach. He almost definitely is not intending it as an insult but, it clearly has that implication. I personally like the TT – though I think I will like it better as a combined comp. Some people say we need tribalism and that is lacking but, for me, I like watching some of the Kiwi sides. I probably would be less interested in their derby games but, though I have no NZ background, I have my favourite NZ teams (Highlanders and Crusaders) and I like watching our best against theirs – in some cases there is almost 30 years of history with some of these games. You have some historical games like the Reds vs Crusaders 2011 final or some of the Brumbies and Waratahs final and semi-final games that have added to that tradition over the years. I will personally be a little happier where I get a mix of derbies and some of these “traditional” SR rivalries.

        Report
        • Cameron

          Well SANZAR attempted to get this mix of derbies and international rivalries right over the last few year by increasing the number of “domestic” games, having separate conferences etc. It didn’t really work (other factors involved of course) but that doesn’t mean the ideas were without merit.

          Personally I hope they can get the balance right with the comp next year.

          Report
        • Alister Smith

          I think a simple home and away will work fine – but maybe we can have derby weekends amongst that when all the Australia teams (and perhaps Fiji) will play each other and all the NZ teams (along with say MP vs Auckland) will play each other on the same weekends. They could also do what the league have done and have all a triple header at the same ground one weekend and do the same in NZ.

          Report
    • Reds Revival

      Izzy needs to fix his defence before he can be considered for higher duties. I suspect that if he was at the Reds or Brums, he would be better prepared, and therefore more likely to be picked in the Wallabies. Sad, but true…

      Report
      • Alister Smith

        Yes no doubt. He was a clear standout in that team. But that might not take a lot ;) It is hard to fix your defence when there is so many leaks around you – even if he was good he would be like the dutch boy with his finger in the dyke.

        Report
    • Custardtaht

      It’s the Kiwi way. Criticise Australia, whilst sponging off our domestic competitions.

      Report
    • Mike D

      Robertson needs to be careful what he wishes for. If I was going into a season v the NZ sides I’d be aiming early to remove Mo’unga, B Barret, and MacKenzie – harder and faster defence on the 10, and even accept a couple of cards to make sure they’ve hit the ground really, really hard a few times. The “easy” Aussie teams might not be so “easy” if they think there’s more on the line.

      Report
    • idiot savant

      Gordon is definitely the form half back in Aust at the moment. He is a much better kicker than McDermott. Paisami is not back to top confidence since the injury yet but Id also have Perese in my team. Id like to see a Paisami Perese centre combo tried.

      Report
      • Alister Smith

        He is the better game manager of the two at the moment – it might be because he is playing with a couple of novice 10s and it fall more to him to do it whereas O’Connor runs the Qld backline. Perhaps they will play combinations but I can see merit in starting Gordon and having McDermott on the bench to snipe at the end.

        Report

    • I won’t be popular with the Sky Blue army, but I wouldn’t look too closely at the Crusaders v Waratahs for lessons about fixing Australian rugby. That was an oddly off-tune Crusaders team, with quite a few new faces getting a runout, still severely outclassing the weakest-by-far team in the competition.

      The points you’re making are accurate, and showed, but the Tahs are a shit show this year. It made it easier for the Saders to line up almost like a training ground, even with a relatively inexperienced 12 and so on, so all their structures really were on display for a “how to” video.

      However, I would agree. There’s a lot of talk about “how do we learn from getting hammered every week?” up above. Well, I’d point at the Reds for one, how did they react to getting thumped by the Crusaders? By taking their chances and beating the Chiefs, that’s how. The Force are not consistent, but are generally sticking in there and applying their game plan to frustrate the Kiwi sides whenever they can. The Rebels seem, finally, to be flourishing. I’m not going to be rash and saying they’ll win, but they’re improving. Here’s hoping sleeping at home will help the Brumbies too!

      Report
      • Alister Smith

        Hi Eloise – agree with almost all your points but this one was a little baffling

        “The Rebels seem, finally, to be flourishing.”

        The Rebels played well in patches but were terrible in others. They played the Highlanders who finished 4th in SR Ao and were a bit off on the day as well and they had the rub of the green with the ref – at least in relation to Toomua’s high tackle – it was a yellow if not a red if there was any consistency in refereeing. They lost 42-27 and if they were down to 14 men for a 10 or 20 minute period it would likely have been worse.

        There is no doubt the Waratahs are the 10th best team in this competition – and with a significant gap between them and 9th. The administration appeared to take the view that they were better off sticking with the squad they had for this year’s tournament rather than bringing in some imports/pulling back players from OS. That is hurting them in the short term – not sure how it will play out in a year or two – a change of coach and some extra spending could make a difference but it looks like a long haul out of where they are. Still, there are a couple of players in that side who are playing well and deserving of consideration and are playing at least as well as those in the same position at different clubs.

        Report
  • Reds Revival

    Great first half by the Reds. One of their best this year. There looked to be a good crowd at the stadium, and there was lots of noise.
    How many times have we seen an Aussie side have a numerical advantage and fail to capitalise? In fact, there have been times where we have been outscored even when we had an extra player. The Reds finally “out Kiwied” a Kiwi side, which surptised me. I predicted that the defensive structure of the Force and Brumbies would trouble to Kiwi teams more.
    Plenty of great performances in the Reds team. Wilson and LSL both had great games, as did Wrongaz. The new kid had a dream debut. He is a nuggetty guy who runs really good angles (his performance reminded me a lot of Paisami’s debut against the Jaguares). Vunivalu and Daugunu were both lethal in attack, and JOC looked much better with a pack dominating. I was disappointed with the finishers and their lack of intensity in defence.

    Report
    • Yowie

      How many times have we seen an Aussie side have a numerical advantage and fail to capitalise?

      RR, I think you’ll find that “trying to score some points while the opposition has player/s in the bin” is just what the opposition would expect.

      Aussies play smarter than that.

      Report
    • Alister Smith

      I fully agree RR but I was a little worried about how badly we faded in that second half. I felt we were on top before McKenzie left the field but, though I agree with the decision, I would have liked to have seen how we went with them having the full complement. Still, as you rightly say, we capitalised on the situation. JOC threw a brilliant pass to the outside of a defender coming down the right had side for one of those tries – superb pass I thought though I didn’t think the commentary team gave him as much credit as it was due.

      Report
      • Alister Smith

        also best I have seen McDermott play for Qld – he added an enormous amount to the attack and made it a lot more difficult for the Chiefs to set their line

        Report
        • Mike D

          Yeah, he’s mixing it up too. Just needs to be careful with the quick tap and go, not get too predictable with it.

          Report
  • Custardtaht

    Did anyone else see Michael Hooper getting photos and autographs from the Roosters after their match?

    Report
    • Reds Revival

      The must have thought that he was related to Su’uali.

      Report
    • Yowie

      Perhaps Hooper’s agent is making quiet enquiries about whether the Roosters can use an energetic flanker hanging off the side of their scrums?

      Report
      • Custardtaht

        Might start spreading that rumour like Covid.

        Report
        • Yowie

          haha next week’s sports headline:

          “Michael Hooper denies rumoured interest in becoming Roosters flanker and claims there are no flankers in League anyway”

          Report
        • Custardtaht

          If he switched to league he would be a natural on the wing. He his already disciplined at hugging the sideline.

          Report
        • GeorgiaSatellite

          *”…bemoans there are no flankers…”

          Report
        • Who?

          Are you implying he’s feminine..? :-P
          Beautiful work GS. :-)

          Report
      • Alister Smith

        Hooper is quick, defends well and has pretty good hands. I think he would go OK at league – probably no less risk that Perinara (excuse the spelling)

        Report
        • Hoss

          It’s spelt ‘Paranoia’ and defined in the NZ Webster Dictionary as ‘that nagging, high pitched voice chirping from behind 8 men usually with officiating tips’

          Report
        • Greg

          I watched Smith receive a team warning for repeated infringements on the weekend. He almost laughed at the ref!

          On the upside, Mr White seems to have calmed his antics a little.

          Report
        • Reds Revival

          For a second I thought that you wrote he had received a team award for most infringements, which wouldn’t surprise me.

          Report
        • Alister Smith

          They have their own dictionary? Does it reflect their own phonetic spelling?

          Report
        • Hoss

          Yep ‘elfa, brevo, chilly, dilta, fixtrut

          That’s why they can’t apprehend villains they can’t decipher the number plates….

          Report
        • idiot savant

          oh this just fn gold Hoss. Where can I buy tickets to your stand up?

          Report
  • Who?

    Well done to Emilee Cherry OAM. It’s a major disappointment that her body just won’t get her to Tokyo (I might suggest it’s a little disrespectful to say she ‘claimed’ her body wasn’t up to recovery), but what an incredible career. World player of the year, the first Olympic gold, all but a decade in the national team. She’s been a pioneer and a true leader – she’ll long be remembered.

    Report
    • Yowie

      In this case I think a reporter has no choice but to express the fact in terms of “this person said/claimed X is a fact” without adding their own opinion or reporting it unfiltered as an objective truth.

      Report
      • Who?

        I get that there’s likely not negative intent in the statement; I’m just aware that there’s other words that could have been used to make the same statement without the potential for negative connotations. “Said” – which you used – is a perfect example. If it were written, “advising her body would not make it to Tokyo in the right shape.” Or, “bemoaning” (accurate, given she said in interviews she cried many nights over it).

        Report
        • Yowie

          [Just talking shop here because it’s interesting – not pushing a barrow]

          One can probably go down a rabbit-hole taking any fragment of a sentence out of context and giving it a good grilling.

          Re “bemoaning”, is that because the writer is a horrible sexist who thinks women whinge about things all the time?

          Comedian Frankie Boyle has a piece of commentary (that I half remember) in one of his books where he challenges the reader to come up with a joke that is truly inoffensive from every angle. He gives the example of a one-panel cartoon of someone trapped on a desert island, then unpacks the issues around, why is it a man? why is he white? what western-imperial-attitude type assumptions come with the image? etc.

          In my view (for what that’s worth) we can all do our best with choice of words etc. while also cutting everyone else some slack if there was probably no ill-intent.

          I sometimes present seminars (live and zoom), usually to an audience with more than 50% females. I’m pretty quick on my feet verbally, but FFS it is hard to use gender-neutral language 100% of the time after a lifetime (so far) of male-orientated English language socialisation (eg expressions like “the man in the street” etc.). I still try my best and haven’t received any hassles about slip-ups, probably because the audience are cutting me some slack.

          Report
        • Reds Revival

          If they’re cutting you some slack, they obviously don’t know you as well as we do, Yowie.

          Report
        • Yowie

          I’m genuinely surprised I don’t get a lot more hassles for the rubbish I say around here. I remember getting pulled up twice*, and those people had fair points.

          I do my best to stay away from stuff that could be or be interpreted as “one of the isms”.

          (*I’m excluding the after-hours pro-Folou feedback here as a statistical anomaly from a very strange period)

          Report
        • Damo

          Mate, most of the people on this site have spent a number of years of their life running into other people just for fun, and then drinking beer with them afterwards. We’re not likely to take pedantic issue with someone for making well expressed, and humorous, opinions- no matter the subject. Not to mention the high quality of your grammar and spelling. Long may it continue.

          Report
        • Yowie

          Haha, cheers. You’re right Re the robust nature of most of us around here.

          As a separate issue from “not copping grief”, sexist/racist/etc. jokes are not very clever anyway.

          Report
        • Damo

          I wonder if PETA have problems with Far Side cartoons.

          Report
        • Yowie
        • Keith Butler

          The Farside one of the best cartoons ever.

          Report
        • Jcr

          Lincoln College ( NZ Ag college ) had a yearly magazine called Ram . One year it was complained about to the NZ Race Conciliation Board based on the reasoning that had offended , in its latest issue 23 of the the 25 minority groups.The Race Conciliation Board agreed and duly notified the editor of the magazine of what had happened . His response was apologetic and promised to include the missed 2 in the following edition.

          Report

        • I just let it go ‘cos your from QLD, dunno about anyone else

          Report
        • donktec

          As you said (or suggested) in the previous post, intent is crucial. Can be very difficult to pick in an online post, but over a period of time… i think we know where you are coming from. mostly…

          Report
        • Custardtaht

          We just let it go as a Qlder being a Qlder.

          Report
        • Mike D

          Most people can see when someone’s making a genuine effort. That will always get you more slack. If you started your talk with a sexist joke… yeah then the slack might disappear. Plus our language is really limited in its pronouns and how we refer to gender in general.

          Report
        • Who?

          I’d never have considered bemoaning a feminine term. :-
          Perhaps because it could often be used to reference my writings. :-P

          It’s a fair point, though I’d argue that ‘claiming’ isn’t the best verb. I’m thankful for the news, very thankful to have it back. Just trying to note where we can improve – especially when talking about someone who will hopefully in time be recognised as one of the legends of our game.

          Report
        • donktec

          In a similar vein, doesn’t irregardless mean the same as regardless? Sometimes English just doesn’t make sense and you shrug and leave it at that.

          Report
        • Yowie

          I think “irregardless” is one of those annoying Americanisms like “I could care less”.

          *deep breaths & walk away*

          Report
        • donktec

          lol!! maybe it is, i also find the usage annoying.

          Descending into etymology, we have “The origin of irregardless is not known for certain, but the speculation among dictionary references suggests that it is probably a blend, or portmanteau word, of the standard English words irrespective and regardless. The blend creates a word with a meaning not predictable from the meanings of its constituent morphemes. Since the prefix ir- means “not” (as it does with irrespective), and the suffix -less means “without”, the word contains a double negative”

          Report
        • Custardtaht

          I have had Aussie pedants try and correct me for saying I couldn’t care less.

          Report
        • Yowie

          Wow. Ignorant yet pedantic to insist on a wrong detail.

          Report

        • People tend to be forgiving if they know you’re trying. I watched a video a while ago about an army officer who transitioned from male to female. Her CO issued an order, from Monday so and so will be address as blah, and you will call her Ma’am, not Sir. Obviously people messed up, and potentially could have been up on charges. But she said everyone was so genuinely “oh shit, sorry Ma’am” it was obviously forgetfulness and habit, so she didn’t mind. Some of these people had 10 years of calling her “Sir” after all.

          And some gender-coded language is just really euphonic after so many years!

          Report
        • Alister Smith

          is “bemoaning” gendered? I thought men and women could both moan or bemoan….or am I missing the point (I probably am…)

          Report

        • The bemoan one is subtle (and honestly I think it’s lost the gendered meaning). Originally bemoaning was wailing in grief done “around the edges” – be is cognate with by, it was done by the bystanders rather than the people at the main event. At the time that meant, for want of a better term, “professional wailers” and that meant women.

          All the elements of that usage have gone, and the association, unlike something like hysterical (which is used in an ungendered fashion in modern society but is directly linked to a gendered root), is pretty indirect too.

          I speak out as a proud feminist pretty often. But that one, that feels like someone looking for a fight.

          Report
        • Yowie

          *ahem* yeah I um…definitely already knew that “bemoaning” had an actual gendered history when I used it as an example in that context earlier. It wasn’t a fluke or anything…

          Report

  • For mine, we can see improvement coming in the Aussie teams. OK only the Reds have won BUT even teams like the Rebels are looking 100% better. I think with a full 10-12 team competition next year with each team playing the other twice, there will be wins on both sides of the Tasman. Remember in the last genuine Super Rugby series (interrupted by Covid19) the Sharks were on top, the Brumbies second with a game in hand, the Rebels had won IN New Zealand, and the Reds had outscored the Crusaders 5 tries to 4 in Christchurch, but lost owing to their inability to kick a single goal!!!!!! No reason we can’t get back to that sort of competition.

    Report
  • Huw Tindall

    I hope whoever built that new stadium in Townsville is doing the new SFS. It looked bloody great on TV and some real atmosphere with the 9K or so who turned out to watch the Reds almost lose to the Chiefs!

    Report
