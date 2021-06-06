 Monday's Rugby News - Green and Gold Rugby
Monday’s Rugby News

Monday’s Rugby news sees the Brumbies get their first win in the Super Rugby trans-Tasman, while the Springboks announce the squad to take on the British & Irish Lions, and in clubland, we cover off some major upsets in the Shute Shield and Hospital Challenge Cup.

 

Brumbies on the board

Nic White

Another week, another win for an Australian side in Super Rugby Trans-Tasman. On a frosty night in Canberra, the Brumbies held on for a 12-10 victory over the Hurricanes. Two missed penalty kicks in the final two minutes by Jordie Barrett allowed the ACT side to hang on for their first win against a Kiwi side this year.

The night wasn’t without controversy, as a potential try from Alex Fidow in the 73rd minute was pulled back after a review in the lead up deemed Hurricanes skipper Ardie Savea to have knocked the ball on. Gun centre Len Ikitau continues to impress, scoring the Brumbies solitary try.

In the weekend’s other games, the Western Force held tough against the Crusaders in Christchurch on Friday, putting in a valiant performance to deny them a bonus point with a late try. Later that night, the Queensland Reds were beaten by the Blues after struggling with late injuries to James O’Connor (neck) and fullback Bryce Hegarty (hamstring) just before the match. Teenage sensation Mac Grealey stood up as the replacement fullback, with Hamish Stewart performing admirably at flyhalf.

The NSW Waratahs continued their winless season, going down to the Highlanders 59-23 in a record-breaking match (in all the wrong ways). The Waratahs are in real danger of going the whole season without a win for the first time in their history.

On Sunday, the Rebels put in perhaps their best performance of the season, playing out an entertaining match against the Cheifs at leichhardt Oval, but eventually went down 36-26.

 

Boks squad

Faf de Klerk

The Springboks have revealed their squad for the upcoming Test matches against the British and Irish Lions series. It appears Boks coach Jacques Nienaber is going for continuity, with the entire 2019 Rugby World Cup-winning squad named, with the exception of retired trio Tendai Mtawarira, Francois Louw and Schalk Brits, and injured Warrick Gelant.

The squad includes a host of European-based players, along with some uncapped players like Wandisile Simelane, Rosko Specman and Aphelele Fassi.

This will be the first time Nienaber will take the reins of the Springboks since being named coach, after taking over from Rassie Erasmus.

“It is a surreal feeling to name a Springbok squad after such a long absence from international rugby, and the fact that these players will have a chance to measure themselves in such a special tour makes it even more remarkable,” said Nienaber.

“Players such as Frans and Morné have been here before and they can attest to the huge privilege it is to be part of a British & Irish Lions tour, so I am very excited for this squad.

“The squad feature a bunch of Rugby World Cup-winners who know what it takes to perform and be successful at the highest level, as well as a handful of very talented young players who all proved that they deserve an opportunity at this level.”

It will be the Boks first hit-out since the 2019 Rugby World Cup final.

 

Clubland shines

In Shute Shield news, the match of the round saw the Warringah Rats notch up a comprehensive 40-14 win against their arch-rivals the Manly Marlins in the Battle of the Beaches. The game was played out in fantastic scenes in front of a packed crowd at Pittwater Rugby Park. Warringah used their pack dominance to full-effect, piling on six unanswered tries to Manly’s two.

In other results, Eastwood secured a 20-12 win over Gordon in Grand Final rematch, Sydney Uni continued their unbeaten season with a 57-17 win over Randwick and Souths found some form smashing Penrith 80-3, while Hunter handled the Two Blues comfortably with a 43-11 win and Easts ended Norths winning streak with a 31-29 victory.

Teams get the weekend off for the Queen’s Birthday long weekend.

In Queensland, it was Indigenous Round in the Hospital Challenge Cup. Historical rivals GPS and Brothers battled it out at Yoku Road, with the Gallopers getting the win. UQ continued their unbeaten run over finals contenders Wests Bulldogs. Souths got an important win over Bond, who were down on playing stocks. It was a high-scoring affair, with Souths prevailing 51-43. Sunnybank surged to a big win over Norths.

 

  • mortlucky

    That was it! The White Whale! The fabled poor NZ tee-kicking game that my Dad would tell me about as he tucked me in each night. And the donkeys got it!

    The Brumbies were VERY lucky. Some skills and decision making – particularly early second half – we’re woeful. (You know who you are).

    Report
    • onlinesideline

      yeah maybe Barrett’s humanity just got the better of him for a moment. Or maybe he was thinking, “Im going to be playing along side some of these Brumbies blokes in Japan soon – the odd miss wont hurt”

      Oh please make it stop – is next week the last week of this torture ?
      Please someone say yes

      Report
      • Archie

        Wallabies will be competitive … if not consistent. They’ll always put together a classy 23. No worries about that

        Report
        • onlinesideline

          yeah because most of them will be from the Force, or should be. Ironic.

          Report
    • Mike D

      I thought the Brumbies were pretty darn unlucky with some of the calls against them though. In from the side at a ruck, really?

      Report
      • Who?

        Yeah… I thought Williams actually did a pretty good job. But there was still a few head scratchers – including at 35 minutes, and the penalty against White before the overruled try.

        Report
      • servo

        And the amount of offsides. Although, I think all of the NZ sides have been terrible in area and getting away with it.

        Report
        • Timbo

          Both offside and forward passes

          Report
  • William Foley

    “Gun centre Len Ikitau continues to impress, scoring the Brumbies solitary try.”

    Think the Brumbies may have scored 2 tries….!!! Hurricanes only 1

    Report
  • sophankithfund

    ikitau is lucky his choice to show off instead of running closer to the posts didnt come back to haunt him

    Report
  • Nutta

    Very much enjoyed the Donkeys win. 2 tries to 1 is not a lucky win, but rather is a match in which you may snatch defeat from the jaws of victory. The Canes had their chances and didn’t take them. It goes to show that even superhero’s capes can sometimes catch fire.

    The Tarts performances look correlated to how NSWRU/SRU (is there a difference?) are running the Shite Shield; hits and misses. Battle of the Beaches is a massive hit every time. Dumping the west from the whole comp however…

    To my dear Jarpy mates – the offer still stands to run your tour here in Oz. You know we will do it better.

    Report
    • Archie

      2 tries to 1*

      Report
    • Hoss

      Afternoon Mr Nutta,

      What’s your thoughts on young Mr Frost being a bolter for gold?

      I have been waiting for him to hit his stride after returning from Crusader-land last year and he is a real find. His form has been sensational, good engine, big unit and doesn’t mind the tuff stuff. I have him ahead of the likes of Hosea and co and by some way.

      What’s your radar say?

      Report
      • Damo

        Hoss, he’s still got plenty to learn but he does remind me of a young Ealsie. Very mobile and active on both sides of the ball. He also has that confidence that almost all of that successful Under 20’s team have brought to their senior rugby. Brumbies environment has probably been the best place for his development.

        Report
        • Anonymous bloke

          There and the Crusaders earlier.

          Report
      • KwAussie Rugby Lover

        He certainly looks like there’s a lot of potential there. What I like is his body shape when he gets into contact for both attack and defence. He’s still a learning in progress but lots to like and it seems that he’s getting some good coaching at the Brumbies

        Report
      • Nutta

        Really good shape and natural appetite. Enjoys the work. Stay at the Donkeys or maybe go under Thorny for a year or 2. Shaping well to be in the Bill Squad but not the Wobbly squad yet.

        Report
  • Crescent

    Well. I had a moment imagining an American football style of rugby team – Western Force for defence, and a Waratahs attack. That would flip some results!

    Once again, the Force showed the pattern to pressuring the Kiwi sides. Possession, possession, possession. They did it to the Chiefs, and again against Crusaders. Plenty of experience in the Force squad, and when they can play to their plan, they can hold very impressive sides and push them.

    An absolute heart stopper in Canberra. Glad to see another W on the board, and to the Brumbies so the Reds aren’t the sole torch bearer. Rugby can be a cruel game, and Jordie will be working out the demons slotting plenty of practice kicks I am sure. Hoss needs a new nickname – the Ted Bundy XV have lost the clinical edge in the TT, but they did enough to enjoy a winners beer and full credit to them.

    The Rebels may want to relocate Leichhardt Oval further south – they pushed some sides considering a bonus point their right, and with better discipline, could have put themselves in a winning position.

    The perennial optimist in me can see positive signs for Australian rugby. It won’t turn the corner this year, but if we can keep the young guns coming through, and manage their development – we could be a nice little smoky for the next Bill.

    Report
  • KwAussie Rugby Lover

    Thanks Jack, As you say some great rugby in the weekend and interesting to see some of the NZ teams struggling a bit with people out. TBH not really surprising as despite some of the claims here about the so called rugby religion, NZ is struggling to attract and retain players as much as here. Already in U20 sports rugby is 3rd behind netball and basketball with both soccer and volleyball having almost as many players. Great to see the Brumbies win and both teams should have a look back and slap themselves for some poor decisions at times. I think the Canes will be pulling in the big guns against the Reds in Wellington this week and things may got better for them at home.

    I’m looking forward to seeing the Boks in action and seeing how they go after so long away from the game as a team. Still not 100% sure the games will go ahead with the way covid is going but hoping they do and that the Boks will then be available for the RC

    Report
    • Tomthusiasm

      Brumbies deserved that win, but for me the Canes need another cleanout, starting with the coach. Shouldn’t have pulled Coles off for Rickety Riccitelli, should’ve pulled Rayasi at halftime for Goosen, maybe start Leger as he’s been playing the last few weeks. If TJ is allowed to play, put him on the bench. Take the early shots at goal instead of going to your dysfunctional lineout. It was obvious after 10 mins that a bonus point win was unlikely, and not necessary after the Force’s effort agains the Crusaders, so I wonder why they didn’t adapt.

      The Aussie teams have actually improved week on week and the Canes, who have the softest draw have finally played a decent team in good form. I reckon the Reds vs Canes game could be a free-flowing try-fest though.

      Report
  • Keith Butler

    Not to disappointed with this weekends results. The Reds came up against a very good Blues pack who asked all the right questions. Maybe some like Nella are a bit tired. Great effort by the Force against an admitted under strength Saders. The Tahs – enough said- they are a bit of a basket case atm. Good result for the Ponies. As for the Rebs, grea5 comeback from 19-0 but poor game management let them down. They should have taken points on offer but turned them down. More fool them, they could have won. Interesting choice for Rennie. A few outliers like Isi put their hands up.

    Report
