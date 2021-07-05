 Mondays Rugby News - The Pre-coffee Edition - Green and Gold Rugby
Mondays Rugby News – The Pre-coffee Edition

Mondays Rugby News – The Pre-coffee Edition

Happy Monday everyone there is a lot of good content to attack for today and due to a lack of decent options and a day off I am having a crack. Pre coffee so be kind.

My discussion points in no particular order.

NSW win the Super W Title

 

Christina Sekona

Christina Sekona

Congratulations to the NSW women’s team on doing the exact opposite of what the men did. They won the competition undefeated beating the Qld 45 – 12 in Coffs.

 

NSW have been the dominant team throughout the competition winning all games quite comfortably. On a personal level I like the presidents XV concept it gives players who are at this level but from the stronger states an opportunity to play participate.

 

https://www.rugby.com.au/news/super-w-final-nsw-waratahs-battle-it-out-with-queensland-reds-live-blog-202172

 

The Brumbies also beat the Rebels in what was a cracking game  10 – 8 decided in the last minute.

 

One has to feel disappointed for the Force who had to withdraw due to the border restrictions in WA.

 

What were these idiots doing

The Walking Dead

Hats off to RA, there I said it.

Dwayne Nestor and Mat Tink were the coaches of the Wallaroos

So naturally then they attended the SuperW carnival in Coffs last week to pick a Wallaroos team.

Whilst there, during the NSW vs ACT game, they were recorded describing some of the athletes in terms that would make a wharfie pub blush.

They were recorded whilst hooked-up to a players analysis platform called Hudl. When those same women players logged-on on Wednesday night to review their performance they got to listen to what they were being called by the national coaches they were trialling to impress. The NSW girls saw/heard it first. They clued in the ACT girls. naturally then all squads found out and everyone blew up.

They were both given the opportunity to resign which they did, some would say they should have been sacked and while I agree RA does not have a good record in the courts so this is the safer option. On a personal level whoever started this type of conversation is a fool and whoever allowed this type of behaviour to continue is not a leader in his personal or professional life. “The Standard you walk past is the standard you accept.”

https://www.smh.com.au/sport/rugby-union/unacceptable-language-wallaroos-coach-duo-resign-after-super-w-comments-20210703-p586l0.html

I am a big believer in the possibility for redemption but these two will find it very hard to come back from this.

 

British and Irish Lions off to a great start

Finn Russell gets a kick off.

Finn Russell gets a kick off.

The Lions beat the Lions. The British and Irish Lions beat the Sigma Lions by quite a lot on the weekend. I actually watched this game and it is not often you see a team in 56 to 14 and think that one team just cruised to victory.

 

The BI-Lions were well led around the park by Finn Russell who had all of the time and space that any flyhalf would want getting consistent front foot ball from a dominant pack. Josh Adams got 4 tries, the Sigma Lions were run off their feet by a fitter more physical and better drilled team.

 

I expect the South Africans to struggle against the BIL if they can execute at that level as they build into the tour.

 

https://www.rugbypass.com/news/four-try-josh-adams-helps-rampant-british-and-irish-lions-open-tour-with-big-win/

 

Tonga 0 New Zealand 102

ForceTonga6

Firstly congratulations to New Zealand they played the team in front of them and beat the team in front of them.

This was a disgrace and while I am sure the proud Tongans who took part in the game were grateful for the opportunity a scratch team taking on the best performed team in professional sport is not what Rugby needs. Hopefully this is the catalyst for WR to take more action to support the international game. We need to give these teams a chance to compete by allowing players the chance to move from one team of eligibility to another once.

Covid has only made it worse with many players in the Tongan, Samoan and Fijian teams either opting out or not travelling due to lockdowns at both ends and who can blame them.

  • Brisneyland Local

    Gday GAGR’s and thanks for the news Happyman! Great effort pre-coffee. Most impressed. I can barely speak pre-coffee.
    BL’s random crazy rants in no particular order.
    – watched the girls games and was really impressed. A credit to the code that is for sure. I even had my daughters sit and watch it with me. Maybe the girls can go and show the Tah’s boys how business is taken care of! ;-)
    – Well the Wallaroos coaches are a pack of idiots. What were these two thinking. It is not right at anytime, but bagging out the Referumps when you are an RA employee and calling some of the players names is unnacceptable. They were allowed to resign is utter crap. They should have been fired, so that it is on their record. And I dont think that these two should ever be allowed to coach professionally ever AGAIN. Disgraceful.
    – Watched the Tonga vs Nealries game and was just devastated for the Tongan team. 20 of their top line players not released from European club duty is what the commentators were saying. The IRB has to step and stop this crap from happening. It is blight on the game.
    – A big thanks to Hoss for the player selection sheet. It will be good to see at 1230 AEST how close we were.
    Over to you GAGR’s!

    Report
    • Keith Butler

      Right on all counts BL. A lot of the women’s skills were impressive and great to watch. Again a shame that we’ve lost theWallaroos game against Samoa. Those two knobs should have their coaching credentials revoked and never be allowed to set foot on a rugby field again. Watched a fair bit of the Tonga game and it got so ridiculous that I eventually tuned off. Some interesting GAGR picks for the Wobblies let’s see what DR comes up with.

      Report
    • Crescent

      I am a bit lost for words on the Wallaroos coaches. How can you seriously build and develop a team that you don’t even show the slightest bit of respect for the players? Good riddance of poor leadership as far as I am concerned.

      The tournament in Coffs showed what a spectacle we are missing out on for the curtain raiser for the Brisbane test match, and amplifies the disappointment expressed by some players that the womens game continues to be relegated in the eyes of Rugby AU despite showing strong growth. Let’s hope things can be put right shortly.

      Looking forward to the Wallabies team announcement later today….. let’s see how the Hosstradamus mechanism fares in team selection land!

      Report
      • Brisneyland Local

        Yeah typical Moore Park attitude. Just disgusting.

        Report
        • Nutta

          To be fair, as soon as it blew up both Mat Tink and Dwayne Nestor were stood down and pulled out of CoffsHrb on Thursday. So RA didn’t muck about there. And Andy Marinos did go on Zoom with the various squads after the finals on Saturday to talk with them head on. So again, fair-play there too.

          But the RA public apology ‘to anyone that was offended’ was soft. What right-minded individual is NOT offended by that? It’s assuming that there are some folk who would NOT be offended by that behaviour. I would suggest that wherever such folk exist (and sadly they will) such folk are NOT those you want associated with our game – even if they did go to the right schools, colleges and universities.

          Further, these are straight-up behavioral policy breaches. 100% breach of employment contract stuff. They should have been sacked. They should not have had their resignations accepted, but rather have been directed to attend disciplinary meetings wherein had their positions – ALL of their RA associated positions – terminated on the record. Letting them resign is poor form.

          Report
        • Yowie

          Yeah, I am not a fan of the “to anyone who was offended” style of non-apology. Usually it issues through the gritted teeth of the person who does not accept the wrongness of their actions. A full unreserved apology would have been better here because RA seems to be getting on the front foot quickly and nobody* seems to be taking the position that the behaviour was defensible in any way.

          In my view the resignation solution is probably objectively better than trying to force the issue through a more drawn-out process. At what point does an offender say “stuff-it, I am going to dig my heels in” and make the whole thing an expensive circus?

          [*to be clear – I don’t mean John Eales]

          Report
        • Nutta

          I get your point and I’m tempted to agree. But this was so egregious, so obvious, so done whilst on official duties and wearing the sponsors free tee-shirt… It’s a straight up and down dismissal for breach of employment contract. It’s a chance-lost to send a crystal clear message.

          Anyways… The dogs may bark, but the caravan moves on (apologies to Joey Needham).

          Report
        • Yowie

          Likewise I get your point. “Dismissal for conduct” seems to be a real minefield, not just for high-profile fullbacks. Most employers in the private sector would probably welcome “offender leaves of own volition” 7 days per week, as tempting as it may be to more actively “make an example of someone” through disciplinary processes.

          In terms of “ensure they are never allowed in any paid position in Rugby in Australia ever again” as some have suggested, in my view:

          (a) Personal reputation damage will cause some of that, at least for a while;

          (b) An employer “motivated to ensure you never work in this industry again” flicks the “bad guy” switch the other way (see also Harvey Weinstein’s threats) and would open the door to drawn-out litigation where RA is probably in the wrong; and

          (c) Probably not a popular comment this morning, but as a society, we need to somehow reach a consensus on exactly when someone has done their time for saying the wrong thing. “Never work anywhere again” seems excessive, even for a convicted murdered released at the end of his/her sentence. As such it is also probably excessive for a person caught on record saying unacceptable stuff. Is “never work in the same industry again” also excessive? what about “2 years in purgatory”? Is there a scale of offences and punishments set against genuine contrition? We won’t solve the issue today of course. To be clear I am not excusing what was done/said, I am just commenting on this new challenge society faces.

          Report
        • Ads

          I agree with your point c. Cancel culture doesn’t help societies function.

          Report
        • Yowie

          It’s a tough one for many reasons, including the minor problem that a lot of noisy “free speech” advocates want to say really unacceptable stuff without consequence. I don’t want to join them or join the over-reacting “most pure of heart” competitors that call for 100% consequences for relatively minor offences, often taken out of context.

          Can we have a world where spouting horrible stuff is tangibly discouraged, but the consequences are measured, proportionate and recognising of the fact that people do learn & grow (sometimes through their own painful f***-ups)?

          Report
        • Ads

          It would seem the answer is no, but hopefully the tide is turning.

          Report
        • Mike D

          Agreed. There should always be a path to redemption, however rocky. Exhibit a: JOC2.0

          Report
        • Yowie

          Perhaps you have found the answer. The path back requires a stint Eastern philosophy and kung-fu training on a misty mountain-side somewhere, under the tough-but-wise tutelage of a Yoda / Liam Neeson type mentor who speaks in riddles.

          Report
        • Nutta
        • Brisneyland Local

          The words are lawyer words. Which has become way too mainstream. RA need to show some real leadership. Whils their actions have met the grade they need to lead from the front. They need to dis-endorse these 2 and ensure they are never allowed in any paid position in Rugby in Australia ever again.

          Report
        • Ads

          I don’t disagree with the sentiment, but I’m sure you’ve seen enough claims from former employees, that make the “accept the resignation” the far better option legally. Denial of trade and all that.

          Report
    • Happyman

      Thanks mate caffeinated now all is good.

      Report
      • Brisneyland Local

        Me too. Onto my 3rd. Can not let caffeine levels get to the dangerously low level.

        Report
  • IIPA

    Thanks Happyman! That Tonga score and to a degree the Wales Canada score line are not what we need in international rugby. Thankfully the Romanians, the USA against England and Japan against Ireland saved some tier 2 respect.

    The Blossoms were unlucky I felt. Didn’t mind the referee but geez a bunch of 50-50 calls went to the home side in the middle portion of the match.

    Report
    • Snow

      Totally agree re the Blossoms performance. In my opinion Japan are now “tier 1″ nation, as they made the World Cup Quarter Finals and have in recent times beaten South Africa, Ireland and Scotland. I reckon they should be included in The Rugby Championship.

      Report

  • Could say a lot re W coaches.
    Instead I’ll say hopefully this time RA get coaching staff that are more knowledgeable and supportive of women’s rugby.

    Report
  • Nutta

    Morning Cobbers

    The bit about the Wallaroos coaches that grabs at me most is these three pearls:

    1. I find it so heartbreaking for the women involved (at all, but let’s picture them as our mum’s, wives and daughters to help with clarity) with all the training, commitment and travel as amateurs that it takes to compete at that level, that the very people they were trying their damnedest to impress think so bloody lowly of them. It makes me wild.

    2. Mat Tink and Dwayne Nestor have a number of other roles in and around rugby. They have roles with Central West rugby, NSW Country rugby and others. I wonder how those organisations are going to respond to their nominated leaders being exposed as such people.

    3. Yes folk make mistakes. Tripping over the dog and spilling a glass of milk is a mistake. Losing your wallet at the pub is a mistake. Burning a lovely bit of steak on the BBQ is a mistake. Even being late after forgetting to pick up your kids from school is a mistake (guilty). But they are all genuine acts of omission. This garbage speaks to an inherent, ingrained level of misogyny and deep disrespect far deeper than a simple mistake.

    Report

    • !!

      Report
    • laurence king

      Great post. Treat everybody as you would like to be treated and work up from there

      Report
    • Brisneyland Local

      You are 100% right. I hpe the publish the transcript in full, so that everyone can see the level of disrespect demonstrated by these two See you next Teusday’s. Daylight is the best disinfectant.

      Report
      • Happyman

        I like the idea but it won’t happen.

        I try not to the type of person who says sharpen the pitchforks but if someone said those type of things about my wife/ daughter. I would not be so Forgiving.

        Report
        • Brisneyland Local

          I would get medieval on their asses!

          Report
      • Yowie

        I hope they publish the transcript in full

        I see where you are coming from, but some rubbish is best not repeated. Apart from anything else, it would add to the insult if the world at large (rather than a small group) knows that Player X was referred to as “*****************”. Unkind people would see to it that nicknames stuck etc.

        Report
        • Reds Revival

          Marky Mark got the transcript and relays it here.
          https://youtu.be/2NNJbd3d4js

          Report
        • Hoss

          I hear you about nicknames sticking. I have sat on boards of charities, developed a charity from the ground up, volunteer at local charities that help the homeless, instilled a broad civic decency in my sons to help all and treat all people as equals with dignity, respect & empathy at it’s core. But you sleep with one goat, an attractive goat at that and all goes out the window and all I here is ‘here comes Hoss, the Goat f#$%^r’. I countenance myself that it least it wasn’t a sheep – one must hold oneself to a higher standard after all.

          Report
        • Yowie

          “It was par for the course for joining the Masons anyway”

          Who knows what club David Cameron was joining.

          Report
    • Missing Link

      Unsure of exactly what was said but by the sounds of it, it was far from constructive criticism. The bit that gets me is they showed an extreme lack of respect to a group of players who they are supposed to assemble into a national squad. So that alone tells me those two were not the right people for the job.

      Report
      • Nutta

        I can help a bit ML…

        On the recording – which I confess I have not heard the whole thing, only bits, and there is a fair bit of background noise, but nonetheless it’s all quite discernable – were such charming items as calling the players the ‘Fat C-bomb’, ‘Reta_ds’ and phraseology questioning of their mental faculties and stability.

        It’s truly the sort of things that their mums and their loved ones will be so proud to know came out of their favourite sons mouths at all, let alone regarding the very women who were literally out on the field busting their arses to impress them.

        Hear me now. This will cost the Walleroos, SuperW and Aussie Womens Rugby in-general players and sponsors. For dead-set sure.

        And after BuildCorp, Tiquiri, Beale and Folau you dead set have to ask at what point will the care-takers of our game Wake DaFuq Up that this is no longer the place for blue-blood good’ol boys from the well-known eastern suburbs cliched mills of misogyny to get a free lunch?!?!?

        We have seen AFLW go from strength to strength, even the late-starting Loigies put on a show-stopper of a FTA game last week, and we get THIS?!?!? THIS FKN IN-BRED, NO-NAME, DOPEY GARBAGE?!?!?

        I can only blanch at what Mat Tink and Dwayne Nestor other current employers, and the message this sends to their customers, stakeholders and sponsors, are thinking about today. I know what I would be doing if they were on my payroll…

        Report
        • Missing Link

          Have to agree, we are not far behind league when it comes to bringing the game into disrepute. AFL are doing really well, the only mistake they seemed to have made over the last 10 years is trying to make AFL-X a thing.

          Report
        • disqus_NMX

          I actually wonder what people’s reactions would be if it was the Wallabies coaches saying the same things about the mens teams?

          Report
        • Yowie

          Probably pretty strong, and the coach’s position would become untenable.

          Report
    • KwAussie Rugby Lover

      Bang on Nutta. It demonstrates a level of misogyny that is very rampant amongst the wider rugby community. You see it at club level with a senior woman’s rugby match being behind a 10th grade schoolboy match in getting referees appointed. It pisses me off and I’ve asked to be given more woman’s games only to be told that other higher men’s teams need me more. I really like the women’s rugby, they are usually just interested in playing without all the macho bullshit you get in men’s rugby, the coaches have to work on their skills and so usually they are at a pretty good level and they just seem to want to have more fun.
      Then you hear this bullshit. If RA was on the ball they’d ban them from having any official role in any rugby organisation ever again. That might send a message that this is not tolerated. Unfortunately they will go back to the other roles and show, yet again, that rugby actually doesn’t care that much about women’s rugby.

      Report
      • Who?

        I think you’re right, KARL, but I also think it’s still something of an unknown, and only reflective of the wider community. Especially in older age brackets. Which I don’t say to sleight everyone my age and older – they’re just more likely to be silly enough to say what they think.

        None of that makes it acceptable. Because, regardless of who the people are – prospective players who are giving their all for their team, or just people in the street – they don’t deserve to be shown that sort of respect.

        In Rugby terms, there’s definitely a lack of priority given at lower levels in many (but not all) to developing the women’s game. What odds that the two jokers who ended up as Wallaroos coaches weren’t considered highly enough to coach beyond maybe their region..? As in, not good enough for NRC, for Super Rugby (Mens), for the Wallabies. Not good enough for junior male national teams, or even regional teams. Yet they’re good enough to sit on the sidelines and run the women’s national team.

        Perhaps, whilst we encourage women into coaching ranks and upskill them (see my post replying to Perth Girl below), the solution is to take people who are already heavily skilled and busy – people like Super Rugby assistant coaches, who are currently underemployed – and have them step into these sorts of positions. How good would it be to see the women’s teams having access to time with guys like Lord Laurie and Jim McKay?!?!

        Report
    • disqus_NMX

      What was actually said? I find it impossible to judge when all I know is it was “unacceptable language”.

      Report
    • Mike D

      Comes back to the sense of entitlement and the RA nepotism leading to arrogance. They choose to look down on these women because they’re not wearing th’ old school tie, don’t-cher-know. Hopefully this gives some of the other old boys brigade the reality check they need.

      Report
  • Yowie
  • Missing Link

    New Zealand vs. Tonga. My analysis of the game is that no one won and no one lost.

    Tonga weren’t on the park so they couldn’t have lost, and NZ played against no opposition so technically it wasn’t a match and therefore they did not win.

    Report
    • Brisneyland Local

      Great summation ML.

      Report
  • Reds Revival

    It is so good having all of the international and club rugby on Stan. I was actually quite impressed with Romania against the FISMs. Their defence was solid for the entire game, and a couple of players with X factor.
    Japan were very unlucky against Ireland, but the Irish took their chances.

    Report
  • Damo

    Happyman, thanks for the kickstart to test week. Always a joyous occasion, although the mid week test will confuse a body clock already scrambled by late night TdF watching. The home of the 5 minute argument The Roar is reporting that the Commissioner has already been confirmed as the starting 9. A departure from the Ponderosa HQ script but I can live with it. However the other rumbling is that the 10 will be Reece H with both JOC.2 and 2C unlikely to start. I don’t like that idea much. I would much prefer to see Noah there with the brief to have a crack. I guess the truth will be out there at lunchtime.

    Report
    • Ads

      I agree with Gordon over Gravy (Tate) for what it’s worth, but agree, especially with Gordon you go Lolo.

      Report
      • Reds Revival

        Gravy? Where does that one come from?

        Report
        • Ads

          Nutta. To me he’s all gravy with a suspect pass (his meat and potatoes).

          Report
        • Reds Revival

          That makes sense. In all fairness, it is something he has definitely been working on (e.g. the daily sessions with Willie G during lockdown). He has been better this year, but still lots of room for improvement.

          Report
        • Ads

          I think he has more upside than the others. And the best thing that could happen to him is he is told to go away and work on his pass and his kicking. He fixes that and he’s the pick of the bunch. Hope it happens.

          Report
        • Nutta

          Awww shucks…

          Report
    • Keith Butler

      With three games in such a short space of time I reckon everyone who is not injured will get a crack, even heaven forbid, the Prick with Eyes.

      Report
      • Brisneyland Local

        Who is the Prick with eyes?

        Report
        • KwAussie Rugby Lover

          I must admit I am fast losing touch with all these nicknames. We need another list we can print off and refer to

          Report
        • Brisneyland Local

          You are not on your pat malone there mate.

          Report
        • Reds Revival

          Which position does Pat Malone play? I didn’t even realise he was on the selection radar.

          Report
        • Yowie

          I heard he wasn’t much of a team player.

          Report
        • Reds Revival

          Nice work my friend. I snortled after reading that one!

          Report
        • Damo

          A “Hossary of Terms”?

          Report
        • Ads

          I think KB upgraded the brick to the prick (Swinton). Having carted more than enough bricks over the years I can confirm they are indeed pricks.

          Report
        • Brisneyland Local

          Thanks Ads. I would have just called him MAverick (i.e. Card Magnet)

          Report
      • Damo

        I think you’re probably right Keith- notwithstanding that Rennie wants/needs a series win. Maybe Mr Swinton gets a run if they need to practice playing with 14.

        Report
        • Nutta

          Ahhh, so you say it’s a cunning plan for preparing for the AB’s?

          Report
        • Damo

          …a plan so cunning…

          Report
  • KwAussie Rugby Lover

    Thanks Happyman, I don’t function well without coffee so I’m more than impressed mate. Some good points on here and with you 100% on those two resigning and probably not ever having a way back. I dare say if they are part of the Mosman crowd they could find a way back in the Shite Shield comp but hopefully not. As you say allowing this sort of talk to be normal shows a severe lack of leadership and should not be tolerated. I find it so disappointing that firstly they thought it was ok and secondly that they weren’t pulled up for it.

    Congratulations on the NSW women’s team. They demonstrated a lot of skills that their men counterparts didn’t show and maybe there is a culture issue there that the men’s team could pick up on.

    While I agree the score against Tonga was a blowout I also think that had NZ not picked a full AB team the disrespect that would have shown would actually have been worse for the Tongans. Me and a couple of mates were watching this and as we said Imagine the joy of a few of those players going back to club rugby having represented their country against the ABs a once in a life time experience that they will remember forever.

    Report
    • Brisneyland Local

      I agree. There is no blame to the Kiwi’s on this one. 100%
      WR needs to step up immediately.

      Report
  • Perth girl

    Maybe it’s time for women to start coach ing womens teams, just a thought!

    Report
    • Reds Revival

      Good call PG. I know there have been a few female coaches, but coaching development is a definite “work on” for RA.

      Report
    • Nutta

      Blasphemer. How dare you deny a stepping stone to the Chosen Few?

      Report
    • Yowie

      Perhaps evolving to a situation where opportunity-for-experience has delivered a generation of many more women rugby coaches and we just have “coaches” (or “referees” for that matter) and the gender of the coach/referee relative to the players is not a factor.

      Report
    • Who?

      It would be nice, but it would be even better if they were also brought into the highest level professional coaching setups (as they’re ready) to have access to and to contribute to developing the highest level IP.
      I’ve seen women coaching at junior level; sadly, most didn’t think they were the right people to step up in level (even when they were good). Hopefully that will change.
      I did my Level 1 (Foundation Course) with a national 7’s rep. I’ve not seen her coach – she wasn’t amongst those I’ve referenced above. She was no fool – just soaked up all the knowledge she could get. How awesome would it be to have people like her running through the system, becoming assistants with Super and National teams, and then having all the tools to run those Super W teams, the Wallaroos…. Who knows – even the Wallabies.

      All we need is some focus and time.

      Report
      • Mike D

        I don’t know, we’ve had a woman associated with the Wallabies, – Raelene – and what did she achieve? Apart from massively improved brand image, sustaining and advancing NRC, managing the no-win situation of IF, implementing a coaching succession plan, boosting the profile of the women’s game, and freeing us from the shackles of Fox by having the courage to go to market. Apart from that, what did she do for rugby?

        Report
  • Dally M

    Team is in:

    1. James Slipper (100 Tests)
    2. Brandon Paenga-Amosa (8 Tests)
    3. Allan Alaalatoa (43 Tests)
    4. Matt Philip (9 Tests)
    5. Lukhan Salakaia-Loto (25 Tests)
    6. Rob Valetini (4 Tests)
    7. Michael Hooper (c) (105 Tests)
    8. Harry Wilson (6 Tests)
    9. Jake Gordon (5 Tests)
    10. Noah Lolesio (2 Tests)
    11. Marika Koroibete (32 Tests)
    12. Matt To’omua (54 Tests)
    13. Hunter Paisami (6 Tests)
    14. Tom Wright (3 Tests)
    15. Tom Banks (11 Tests)

    Replacements

    16. Lachlan Lonergan*
    17. Angus Bell (3 Tests)
    18. Taniela Tupou (25 Tests)
    19. Darcy Swain*
    20. Isi Naisarani (8 Tests)
    21. Tate McDermott (2 Tests)
    22. Len Ikitau*
    23. Andrew Kellaway* *denotes uncapped

    Report
    • Ads

      Too many brumbies. Apart from two cows I’m happy but can even see reasoning there. I fear for the replacement front row – not a lot of experience going on there!

      Report
      • Yowie

        The “Brumby model” thing seemed to have been telegraphed a few times from a while back. Eg Dan McKellar as assistant coach, more Brumbies than anyone else in the broader squad.

        Report
        • Ads

          It was actually a joke on the “too many tahs”. There aren’t too many brumbies probably. I’d have gone slightly differently but they are all line ball and I’m not there obviously. I’m especially happy Lolo got 10 and not Hodge.

          Report
        • Yowie

          All good. Putting aside my usual “Reds woz wronged!” narrative, of course the coaches need to pick the players that match their vision. If that means more players/combinations from one Super team then so be it.

          Report
      • Funk

        I think To’omua was a lock the second JOC was ruled out, otherwise it was a back line in desperate need of some experience.

        Report
        • Ads

          Yep I can see that. I think the forward pack might get outmuscled. In which case do you want conservative backs? I’d say nup – shit or bust with attack. Tupou starts too. But it’s not my job on the line.

          Report
        • Keith Butler

          The French pack will definitely be an unknown quantity but I reckon we will have at least parity. Will be interesting to see how Gordon goes behind a decent scrum.

          Report
    • Brisneyland Local

      Not sure about this team. Most powerful scrumagger on the bench. Captain is shite. Lets see how they go.

      Report
    • Nutta

      That’s a good side given the circumstances.
      Very happy to see Slips back. I didn’t think he was in the mix.
      Not happy to see Bell there yet. His time will come no-doubt but I would have preferred Fotuaika for the Frogs.
      I’m surprised to see Swain
      Nice to see Isi back
      Tate deserves recognition surely but he is also a bit of a last-man-standing pick
      Ikitau and Kellaway are handy players from what little I know of the Faerie-arts (which is somewhere between 0 and SFA to be fair)

      Report
      • idiot savant

        I think there is an emphasis on work rate and attitude in this selection which is good to see. Kellaway’s time at full back this season gives him the edge over Daugunu (though I wish they would give FD time at full back in club football because he has all the skills). And Ikitau will need to go to 13 when Matty T gets injured.

        Tupou will always struggle to make enough tackles to hold down a starting spot at the highest level. He may well become the ultimate bench prop. Theres some real workhorses in this pack which is your meat and potatoes Nutta. Slips, AAA, Phillip, and Hooper will do the grunt tackling work. Wilson, Valentini, and LSL the impact work. And Il pray BPA can hit someone in the line out.

        And great to see a whole lot of blooding going on on the bench. I suspect Swain is in there for the line out and maul expertise of the Brumbies. With a bench like this we can run this game out.

        Report
    • Damo

      Looks to me like a starting 15 that will play tight and smart (experience) and then open things up with the bench using the mobility of Tate, Lonergan, Bell and TT et al. Particularly looking forward to Harry and 2021 Rob V working together.

      Report
    • Keith Butler

      I can see the reasoning of To’omua at 12 to take some pressure off Lolesio. I reckon all the replacements will start in Melbourne plus other squadies and then DR can pick his best 23 for the final test. Wouldn’t mind seeing a back row of Swinton, Isi and Wells.

      Report
  • laurence king

    Nice side that’s been picked, Noah in with Toomua and Gordon either side, Wilson and Valentini both starting and Isi’s back.

    Report
Rugby

Like all things rugby a firm believer that we all love the game just support different colours.

