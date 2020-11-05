More Wallaby debuts and shuffling for 4th Bledisloe - Green and Gold Rugby

More Wallaby debuts and shuffling for 4th Bledisloe

Coach Dave Rennie has chosen three more debutants (one of which from the bench) and thrown Reece Hodge into the flyhalf jersey for the final Bledisloe Cup match of the year at Suncorp this weekend.

Your Wallaby 23 is:

1 James Slipper (Brumbies)

2 Brandon Paenga-Amosa (Reds)

3 Allan Alaalatoa (Brumbies)

4 Rob Simmons (Waratahs)

5 Matt Philip (Rebels)

6 Lachlan Swinton (Waratahs)

7 Michael Hooper (Waratahs) – captain

8 Harry Wilson (Reds)

9 Nic White (Brumbies)

10 Reece Hodge (Rebels)

11 Marika Koroibete (Rebels)

12 Hunter Paisami (Reds)

13 Jordan Petaia (Reds)

14 Tom Wright (Brumbies)

15 Tom Banks (Brumbies)

16 Folau Faimnga’a (Brumbies)

17 Angus Bell (Waratahs)

18 Taniela Tupou (Reds)

19 Ned Hanigan (Waratahs)

20 Liam Wright (Reds)

21 Tate McDermott (Reds)

22 Noah Lolesio (Brumbies)

23 Filipo Daugunu (Reds)

Immediate Takeaways: