More Wallaby debuts and shuffling for 4th Bledisloe - Green and Gold Rugby

More Wallaby debuts and shuffling for 4th Bledisloe

Coach Dave Rennie has chosen three more debutants (one of which from the bench) and thrown Reece Hodge into the flyhalf jersey for the final Bledisloe Cup match of the year at Suncorp this weekend.

Your Wallaby 23 is:

1 James Slipper (Brumbies)
2 Brandon Paenga-Amosa (Reds)
3 Allan Alaalatoa (Brumbies)
4 Rob Simmons (Waratahs)
5 Matt Philip (Rebels)
6 Lachlan Swinton (Waratahs)
7 Michael Hooper (Waratahs) – captain
8 Harry Wilson (Reds)

9 Nic White (Brumbies)
10 Reece Hodge (Rebels)
11 Marika Koroibete (Rebels)
12 Hunter Paisami (Reds)
13 Jordan Petaia (Reds)
14 Tom Wright (Brumbies)
15 Tom Banks (Brumbies)

16 Folau Faimnga’a (Brumbies)
17 Angus Bell (Waratahs)
18 Taniela Tupou (Reds)
19 Ned Hanigan  (Waratahs)
20 Liam Wright (Reds)
21 Tate McDermott (Reds)
22 Noah Lolesio (Brumbies)
23 Filipo Daugunu (Reds)

Immediate Takeaways:

  • Tom Wright and Lachlan Swinton will make their Wallaby debuts having been selected in the starting side from outside the match day 23, replacing Filipo Daugunu and Ned Hanigan respectively. Daugunu and Hanigan both drop back to the bench,
  • Angus Bell comes on to the bench for his potential debut, with Scott Sio out of the squad.  Angus follows in the footsteps of his father Mark who made his debut v Canada, also in Brisbane, back in 1996.
  • Reece Hodge is the third flyhalf used this year, following James O’Connor and Noah Lolesio.  Hodge last started a test at 10 against Japan in 2017. O’Connor’s injury is still not 100%.
  • Other replacements are Rob Simmons coming in for the injured Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, Hunter Paisami starting at 12 for Irae Simone and Tom Banks regaining the fullback jersey from Dane Haylett-Petty.  Folau Fainga’a returns to the bench for Jordan Uelese.
  • James Slipper will start in his 100th cap in his home town, having debuted back in 2010 against England in Perth.

 

 

  • laurence king

    My first criticism of the new management, Hodge at 10, who dreamed that up? Doesn’t seem to be the way forward here. Surely if O’Connor is not fit, then Lolesio and Harrison share the spot and what did Simone do wrong? Certainly a betwixt and between move.

    • OnTheBurst

      Agreed. Not sure what Hodge at 10 achieves. I’d frankly prefer Lolesio there again, even after his poor game last week.

      |If it’s a long game we are playing, what’s the point of playing Hodge at 10, unless he’s considered an option at 10 for the next RWC?

  • Brendan Hume

    Congrats to James Slipper. A really good footy player who’s really made the most of his second chance. Good luck to the team – to be fair, they’re probably going to need it…

  • idiot savant

    Lets hope we can hold onto the ball for longer periods this time. That in itself will give the ABs less time to run up a cricket score!

    Im really looking forward to Swinton. We have needed an enforcer for a long time and I hope they have worked on his technique to make it look like he is wrapping an arm. We needed another heavy runner after LSL was ruled out. With him and Wilson hitting blokes we might get to dominate some collisions. Bell too will bring physicality.

    I thought Simone was treated harshly. Ive seen worse debuts get rewarded. Bit worried about Paisami defending at 12 but he does have a turn of speed that Simone doesn’t have and he can shoot on the 10 from 12. The Brumbies back 3 should bring some cohesion. I guess we are really in the development phase now.

  • Hoss

    Love my gold, but that’s not a team who can beat New Zealand in a month of Sundays.

    • Yowie

      Perhaps, for one game, we can give Wallaby caps to the 23 most violent and unhinged criminals currently in taxpayer-funded accommodation.

      Sort of a Dirty Dozen mission against the ABs.

      • Hoss

        I guess with the cup gone Moses is taking the opportunity to blood a few, but Hodge at 10 s a real head-scratcher. Give Genesis or Pat Healy a go at 10 and some minutes in a game that has less pressure than a Bledisloe decider like last week. The Sheila is also unlucky to miss out all together. i don’t see any value at all in Roosevelt on the pine that’s a real waste of a position – a specialist winger – WTF?

  • Missing Link

    I mean I like Hodge as a player. I know he’s not well liked here, but he’s usually reliable, however, I have seen enough of him at 10. I don’t think poor Tom Wright will see much of the ball in his debut because of this. I also don’t get the backrow, Samu and Naisirani would have provided some good punch up the middle. And Simmons doesn’t need an intro….

    anyhoo it’s done. carn the boys

