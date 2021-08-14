 New Zealand v Australia - Bledisloe 2 2021 - Green and Gold Rugby
New Zealand v Australia – Bledisloe 2 2021

It’s the last chance saloon for the Wallabies Bledisloe dreams of 2021, while the All Blacks just keep doing All Black stuff and looking awesome and stuff. Of and humble, I forgot how humble they are.

The Match

It was a mixed start for both sides with dropped catches and knock ons all over the park. Australia committed the biggest crime by gifting another cut out pass directly into the arms of NZ centre Rieko Ioane who ran … well it was a long way to dot down under the posts. The All Blacks a good enough already, they just don’t need a leg up with free points from the Aussies. The Wallabies got a score back with a cross field kick to Andrew Kellaway who stepped in side the cover defence and scored out towards the sideline. We missed the extras, so the Kiwis were leading 7-5 after 20 or so minutes.

Just as things looked to be evening up, Rieko put Akira into space, who ran… Well it was a long way, sucked Kellaway in and passed to McKenzie who in turn passed to Retallick who dotted down under the posts. The wallabies decided to have another go a handing the All Blacks points, this time via a stupid kick in their own half down the opposition’s throat. The Kiwis kept it tight this time, and eventually Ardie Savea smashed his way over for the try. Right on half-time QUEENSLANDER Tate McDermott sniped from a five-metre scrum, stepped Papalii and ran… Not very far then, dotted down under the posts. The half-time score was 21-15 to New Zealand.

After the half-time break, Australia played another game of let’s give the All Blacks the ball and they used it. Despite Ardie Savea have ten minutes in the bin to figure out how QUEENSLANDER Tate McDermott fended him and dragged him 10 metres up the field the Kiwis through Aaron Smith who ran… Well it was a long way then put Codie Taylor away for the try.

The old saying asking what the definition of stupidity is has never been truer of the 2021 wallabies as their third intercept from an unnecessary cut out pass cost them again. This time it was Sevu Reece who ran… Well it was a long way and dotted down for the try all by himself. Mo’unga slotted the extras and all of a sudden the game and the Bledisloe looked gone as the All Blacks lead 38-15 with 20 minutes to go.

As the rain started to pour down on Eden park, I find myself screaming ‘stop it, they’re already dead!’ but the All Blacks keep going and score more tries though Codie Taylor and Will Jordan. Kellaway managed another score for the Wallabies, but by that stage it was a lot to nowhere near enough, and it really didn’t matter.

Time was up, but the Wallabies tried for a consolation try, but a senior Wallaby found himself on the right wing without many options and decided the best course of action was to kick the fucking ball right down the throat of the all Blacks fullback. Once that was done, the only result left was an All Black try, and that was exactly what happened. That’ll do me.

The Game Changer

dumb rugby all through the game cost the Wallabies on the scoreboard. My game changer is the space between our players ears.

The G&GR MOTM

Ritchie Mo’unga is our MOTM.

Wallaby watch

Queenslander Tate McDermott went pretty bloody well. that should be the end of To’omua’s Wallaby career. Resting LSL and Wilson at the same time seems to have hurt the Wallabies in defence.

The Details

Crowd: A lot of very happy Kiwi’s

Score & Scorers

New Zealand: 57

Tries:Rieko Ioane, Retallick, Savea, Taylor 2, Reece, Jordan, Havili

Conversions: Mo’unga 5, Barrett 2

Penalties: Mo’unga

Australia: 20

Tries: Kellaway 2, McDermott

Conversions: Lolesio 2

Penalties: Lolesio

Cards & citings

Ardie Savea

  • Keith Butler

    Hard to argue with your assessment Sully but we were given a lesson in support play by the ABs. Never looked like they were going to ease up – ruthless.

  • Hoss

    Thanks Sully.

    Well that sucked.

    Congrats AB’s just simply far too good. Agree completely re Two-Cows, that’s his last in gold and was reflective of his SR form.

    Lolesio was poo. Pure and simple. He gifted the NZs 2 tries on his own.

    I actually thought we looked ok when we played direct and aggressive, but our 10-12 axis let us down badly. Hooper was immense our piggies in the first half were terrific.

    BUT – one crooked line out throw. 15v14 and bing bam boom they score 10 points with a player in the bin.

    1000% also agree all that ails these men in gold lies north of the nasal passage.

    • I’d persist with Lolesio

      • Hoss

        He deserves an apprenticeship for sure, but his time ain’t now. Also thought the squatter looked out of sorts tonite. Did one or two good things, but was largely missing over the 80.

        • Reds and wallabies fan

          I think that’s because the guy wearing 12 kept throwing the ball past him to the all-blacks instead. He ran more direct, beat the shoulder and made ground.

      • I’d persist with coaching him by all means, but wouldn’t select him in a National side.

      • Happyman

        Agreed he will be very good

      • KwAussie Rugby Lover

        I would too. I think he looks poor at times because none of the players outside him do anything and he has no one running off him. I thought Banks was poor tonight and neither Toomua nor Paisami really gave him any options. I’d also go back to Paisami at 12 and Ikitau at 13

        • Not a threat with ball in hand, too soft at the line IMO.

          Would perhaps prefer pushing Petaia or Paisami into the 10 position.
          Would end up better in the long run.

        • KwAussie Rugby Lover

          Nah mate. Neither of them have the skills to play 10. Maybe look to the Tahs 10’s

        • Neither have the (tactical) skills.I agree. Nor have the present pretenders.

          I still bet they could learn 10 faster and be more lethal than sticking with what we have.

        • KwAussie Rugby Lover

          Maybe. Not sure myself but it’d be interesting to see

        • “Maybe” is fair by me.
          Ill take the down vote.

          Its either that, or we sit and wait for one to magically appear, or defect from NZ…

          Skills aside, assess Mounga’s attributes any of our current fly’s

        • Adrian

          Harrison stays very composed when playing behind a powder puff pack and being rushed by the defence. Kicks well, passes well and can run in such circumstances

        • Patrick

          No f×^=^n way neither of them are anywhere near a ten.

        • Of course they aren’t.

          Know any who are?
          Maybe Harrison?

          Not that hard imo to train a flyhalf, they just need certain characteristics, ones which our current don’t possess.

          Ball skills can’t be coached?
          Tactical skills cant be taught?
          Believe it or not, 10s aren’t born that way.

        • Ikitau for sure. Not sure who my favourite at 12 is, but I think Paisami probably wins there.

          In an ideal world, Lolesio comes off the bench for me, and gets some experience where the match doesn’t matter. If he’d come on today at 31-15 or 38-15, he can experience the game at full speed without being expected to steer the side to a miracle victory.

          If he comes on against Ireland where it’s 38-15 to Australia, he can guide the ship home… but get used to doing it at test match level.

        • Patrick

          I’d take JOC at 12 for now.

        • KwAussie Rugby Lover

          Good point. I tend to agree

        • I wouldn’t complain about that, but if he’s fit, I’m starting him at 10, bringing Noah on after about 60. Can’t play him at 12 as well.

          However, I would like to see maybe White, Lolesio, JOC against Argentina or in November maybe, if there’s a softer side. Give him someone to talk to talk to on both sides, someone who can offer a bit of advice when he’s got the opposition trying to rip his ears off.

          I think there’s a good player in there, but he’s young and he’s got young players all round him. Not really ideal.

        • Who?

          Completely agree. One thing I’d like to see him work on is not telegraphing his wide passes. He really leans forward to throw that pass hard across the body. Kiwis used to talk a lot about how important it was to be able to kick off both feet, but, even more crucially, to be able to pass off both feet. Currently, he’s showing a very strong preference for passing off his far foot (i.e. left to right pass, he’s passing off his left foot only). It means he’s telegraphing the pass (by his body shape), but it also means he’s tending to delay his pass by a step to get that ‘ideal’ motion of throwing across the body (which is also opening the body to the side to which he’s passing).
          This was something we worked very hard at improving when I was coaching kids, especially U10’s, U11’s.

        • Adrian

          Good points

      • Mike D

        Yep. How many tests has he played? Needs some mental coaching to cool down under pressure, but he’ll get there.

    • Adrian

      I don’t think they can use anyone from outside of the squad until after Perth. If so, that restricts 5/8 to LOL, Toomoua and QC. Of these, my order is QC 1, Lolo 2, Toomoua 3.

      When available, JOC and Harrison come into the mix.

      • Ads

        Harrison needs to replace Toomua in the squad. There is no upside to Toomua.

        • Reds and wallabies fan

          Unless you’re an opposition winger :)

        • Dally M

          He can’t come in from the Sydney Sneeze lockdown which was why QC got a call

      • Hoss

        Maybe Tei-Cows howler brings Kerevi into the mix?

      • Patrick

        JOC in particular. I would be quite happy with Lolesio (but maybe QC for the next test), JOC and Ikitau.

      • Adrian

        I should add that Duncan Pa’aa is in the squad too. I’d consider him too

    • Alister Smith

      The intercept pass that Rheece scored from. Who was that even meant for. It was too high Valetini and thrown about two yards past him and it was three yards short of Kellaway. If you were trying to throw it directly to Rheece you couldn’t have done a better job.

      • mortlucky

        True, but Valentini did try and bat it on. That’s a low percentage play for most at any time.

        • Alister Smith

          Don’t disagree but I thought he played ok generally- one of our best

          Report
          You tend to bat on passes when you’re receiving a pass in a poor position… Which means he shouldn’t ever have been the target. If the pass hadn’t been over his head, perhaps he’d have tried to catch it and bump the tackler instead. But over his head, why would he expose his ribs like that?

          Report

  • 3 tries to Oz 10’s, all scored by the ABs…
    We still need a 10, Lolesio isn’t it, Toomua never was.

    At least half a dozen Gold players out there that don’t deserve a jumper, and probably never did.

    • Tim

      Lolesio has his moments. I think he will mature but at the moment we don’t have anyone else that is fit only Quade Cooper!

      • Ads

        I don’t think I’ve seen enough to think he ever be good enough.

      • Lolesio, maybe one day, atm No.
        Toomua’s been around long enough, also No.

        • Tim

          Who else would you put at 10? Nobody else is fit atm.

        • QC, only choice, fck the naysayers. Maybe Hodge.

          Report
          It would be nice to see some try and attack for once.

        • Out of the two, (Lolo and Toomua) , the latter plays the more attacking style, hits the line … yet has had poor results for a few years. I dunno, maybe a sabbatical needed…

          Obviously JOC is out, and the chance of QC having a run is highly unlikely so mentioning either is pointless, all tho its worth mentioning just for reactions.
          Hodge is the only other option other than QC in the squad that I know of that has played 10.
          Harrison, wasn’t selected so not an option..
          Looks like Lolesio is it?

  • Steve

    My two good players in gold today were Tate and Rob Valetini.

    Valetini caught out on the wing once (and probably gambled the wrong way) but found his physicality and go-forward.

    I still just can’t fathom what goes through WB heads. Up the middle and direct we looked good. So let’s do that as little as possible, spray it around and play right into their hands. FFS.

    • Who?

      I’d add Hoops to those two. So, you could say 7-8-9 were good.

      Rennie’s post-match comments were interesting. All about game management. Makes me wonder if Cooper plays in Perth…

      • I agree, but I was too pissed off with the empty heads by then to think straight.

    • I think Valentini was stuffed either way tbh. Whichever way he bites, the ball goes to the other one (or stays as it was, as we saw) but are you going to trust whoever is on the wing wearing black to bomb the chance?

      I never played in those wide out channels, but conventional wisdom would suggest you take the outside player and trust your teammates to take the players inside. Valentini did that, his teammates didn’t do their part of the job though…

      • Steve

        That’s very true Eloise. I played 13/14 and there is never any shame being stepped inside when you’re facing a 2 on 1.

        I don’t blame him too much tbh, think he had a really good game. Shame about the rest of them.

      • Mike D

        So take the simple option. Tackle them really really hard. Don’t worry about stopping the offload, either way you’ll probably fail. What you’re doing now is making sure that they know if they get the ball you’re going to try and push their kidneys out their nose.
        So often we pulled out of the tackle because they offloaded. No. Commit to the tackle and if Smith gets the pass away, ok, but now his ribs are exposed.

  • Tim

    Watching the game we actually played some decent footy. Be with me people we did put together some really good moments. What really let us down was terrible kicking with minimal chasing. My biggest concern is the Wallabies chasing when nz made a break there was 4 or sometimes 5 all black jerseys with maybe 1 wallaby chasing. Another huge concern was that one of our drifting players at the back start to retreat giving the player with had made the break a lot more time to think his pass through. Which resulted in the try. The wallabies need to attack the person straight away. Toomau as I said I am unsure why he is in the squad. Go watch the Rebels super rugby games he has an awful season and continues to do so.

    Take aways
    1) we scored some decent tries.
    2) every time we score we literally do everything possible to ensure the All blacks score straight back
    3) we did have some dominate tackles in the first half. I didn’t see one in the second half
    4) Scrum started to go backwards in the second half.
    5) lineout again sort it out
    6) kicking game was again awful
    7) Why don’t we ever slow down the ruck?
    8) Should we just accept we are no longer a strong rugby nation and that our world ranking 6 and should just accept it.

    • KwAussie Rugby Lover

      I thought the Wallabies played well at times but always some dumb decisions that opened things up

      • Tim

        Yeah we play well in patches but undo it in seconds

  • Crescent

    My game changer was the failure to capitalize on the attacking opportunity with 14 v 15. We were keeping up until then, leaking 10 points in that period just broke them.

    Now to chuck some hand grenades because I have the Tom Tits good and proper.

    Swain stepping in on Smith and opening the dunny door. No thanks. Lolesio is benefitting from no one else being in camp. Forward play has been poor under McKellar. Banks needs a rest. White was well and truly put in his place by Tate. Was Sio even there? Dare I say it – too many Brumbies….

    I haven’t rated Toomua for a while – that should be his last appearance for the Wallabies

    Kellaway was decent – got turned on a break, but did his job to cover the outside man. He was let down by his team mates who needed to come across to cover the runners. Hold onto that lad.

    There is enough talent there to not concede 57 points, and we have the right to expect better.

    • Hoss

      I though The Lip looked good off the pine, not suggesting he should start, but in he and Tate we are well serviced.

  • Timbo

    That was certified dogshit.

    I want to blame the all kiwi ref team(TMO wasn’t used) but when Lolesio is kicking from our 22 and it’s not a long raking punt for territory and it lands in Mounga bread basked 10m outside the 22… what, the, fuck?! Who do we have to employ to beat this type of stupidity out of them? When did Mounga do that? When did any decent 10 do that?
    Not pointing the finger at Lolesio, he wasn’t the only steaming player out there, but it’s easy, so I will.
    I’m infuriated that we played with such poor brains. No brains. Then scrambling around like headless chickens to make the game look less like a demolition and more like a severe beating.
    Positives, who fucking cares. We just got our arses handed to us by a team that isn’t as good as they think they are.

    I need rum. Lots of it

    • Who?

      Lolesio didn’t have a great night tonight, no question. But, a few other points from that kick…
      The poor kick was partially the result of a very poor left to right pass from Tate. It was high and straight at Lolesio’s near shoulder. He clearly thought Lolesio would kick to the nearside (which would be the usual option). But the pass should never – regardless of which side Lolesio was kicking – have been that high.
      Because he then had to move the ball down and across his body, the kick was pressured.
      On the chase, Banks was impeded by Havili, who changed his line twice (no penalty – he checked which side Banks was on – looked over his shoulder before each change of direction) and Mo’unga ran directly behind Havili and Reiko, who both impeded defenders.
      At the end of Mo’unga’s run, Kellaway went to challenge the ball, but was stopped by DMac literally diving underneath him and lying on top of Mo’unga (i.e. sealing off penalty).

      So, Tate also wears a bit of it, along with Noah. And Havili and Mo’unga got away with murder.

      No question, the ABs are a very good side, and they were worthy winners tonight. But man I get sick of seeing us do stupid things, and watching them get away with stuff that usually sees us penalized.

      • Timbo

        There was also a moment late in the second half where Kellaway kicked ahead and was suddenly flying out on his guts in the corner of the coverage. The impeded runs (aka constipation?) hurt us and we see Hooper asking for a card but not getting it until the second half where the advantage was less felt (we had 10 points on us… can’t be much less)

        • Timbo

          Papali’i should have been sent at 38min too. red zone, playing ball on the ground and then lying on it. pretty sure from the side too. Pickerill didnt have the moral courage to make that call.

        • Hoss

          Love Hoops reply when the ref then says ‘What do you want Michael’ (meaning scrum or shot at posts) and he replies ‘a yellow card’.

          Another pearl during the game Jodie blames gold in possession for causing the ABs to be offside! So even when they’re offside, it’s our fault.

          Overall though thought the ref was pretty good.

        • Reds and wallabies fan

          yeah, that was pretty funny.

          Well the ref doesn’t throw the intercepts, or buy the dummies, or miss the tackles, and it’s not a close game so yeah, the ref is probably ok.

        • “Next ones a sendoff”, the esteemed and honourable Pickerall said.

          (The next two immediate penalties excluded of course).

        • Reds and wallabies fan

          Well, based on the result once he did one of the ABs off, thank goodness he didn’t do it earlier!

          Report

        • heh, good point.

      • Reds and wallabies fan

        yeah, the ref was seemed poor, particularly in the first half, and the calls seemed to go the way of the nearlies, but we were close in the first half. He certainly didn’t miss the tackles in the second half (did we actually make an effective one?), and he didn’t throw the 2 intercept passes.

        • Who?

          I agree – the ref wasn’t to blame for the loss. He’s not a good ref (I haven’t yet seen him ref a game well), but what he called was mostly correct. He undoubtedly missed some things we did (there were a few passes we threw which I thought were rather flat…), he definitely missed things they did (I’ve just highlighted a couple).

          But in highlighting that Havili and Mo’unga both acted against the spirit of the game by knowingly breaching the laws of the game, that’s also a reflection on how they play the game as much as how the ref ran it. I get sick of watching teams consistently doing the same thing and getting away with it. If they were penalized every time they did it, the game would be horrible to watch, and we’d have no end of complaints that the ref should’ve put the whistle away and allowed the game to flow…

    • Timbo

      Now I’ve cooled down, Lets review.
      Tight 5 – No glaring screw ups. Scrum was dominant but Pickerill wasn’t watching. Nepo was struggling with Slips and it showed. Then on their first scrum feed, they magically won a penalty. wow. Nothing cynical there.
      Phillips is solid and puts in some work. Swain is a stayer too. a few missed tackles from all 5 from what I saw while making dinner.

      Loose 3 were all solid. If anything Swinton could have been a bit more mad dog than annoyed pooch. Valetini matched up to Savea in the battle of the only slightly dumb haircuts. Still needs more aggression and running at holes flanked by smaller players.

      9 – Tait. maintain.

      10 – um. well. He’s behind a good pack who have good go forward and a 9 who is dynamic and spots holes. What am I missing?

      12-13 To’omua was missing. Thus Paisami didnt get the ball he needs for his aggressive running game. If Perese is fit, I want the two P’s in the centres. Just for shiggles.

      Wings did their job. Hard to chase down that bell end R. Ioane. He’s quick. Then when the tight players were tired they had to create space to come in and defend where other larger players should have been.

      Banks – well his legs were greased up however he’s playing first and second receiver. Why? Don’t we have a 12/13 combo for that?

      The Blacks tho, were ruthless. However I don’t think they’re unbeatable. They cheat. More than anyone and once we get some impartial refs who call forward passes, offsides and other cheating behaviors we might have the ability to score 1 or two more tries… We’ll still lose, but I wont break my TV… so theres that positive?

      • Reds and wallabies fan

        how many times do we see the Wallabies get in behind the all blacks line, have players in support, or at the last ruck, and then kick for territory? On the other hand, the All Blacks keep running, and supporting each other and expecting to score a try, and then surprise surprise, they score a try. Imagine that.

        • Hoss

          Also – the blacks pass before contact

          Report

          Report
        • KwAussie Rugby Lover

          I think one issue is the fast transition from a set play into support. The ABs seem to transition from defence into attack very fast and it’s not just one or two, it’s all of them. When a Wallaby makes a break it’s like the other players are still running the move and don’t transition into changing their line to support him.

        • Patrick

          Agree entirely. They just play mentally faster than everyone else, and their structures are so well-drilled that they are reflexes.

        • Adrian

          “Mentally faster” are the key words

      • Alister Smith

        The rum is working.

      • Patrick

        I think we missed Isi again, and for whatever reason we got nothing from our centres.

  • Happyman

    Through an ocean of red wine.

    When beaten by that much you just have to congratulate the opposition.

    We were in it until we weren’t. Pickerell needed a slide rule for the line out but there you go. Then we just played stupid. We literally gifted them 28 points.

    Until we start to play smarter we won’t beat them we are not far away and when we click we are in for a good run.

  • I commented watching live to a friend at the end of the first half that I thought the Wobs were winning the battles but losing the war. There was a little of little momentum things, good tackles, good breakdowns etc. that were going the right way for the Wallabies, but the scoreboard wasn’t.

    Then Ardie Savea got a YC. Not straight, scrum, penalty to the AB at the next ruck and from defending the 5m line, they’re attacking on their 10m line. Then a little interlude when the Wobs escape, then boom, a try to the AB. 5 minutes later a huge penalty and when the odds say the Wallabies should score 7, the AB score 10! OK, 3 of those rely on the wind, but they’d probably take the kick just to kill the time. A couple of minutes later and there’s another try. And at that point it was game over…

    Yes, the kicking from hand was poor, that final kick to seal the record score on NZ soil was really, really dumb. If you can’t make gains after time is over, just kick the damn ball out FFS. If you want to see how to improve your kicking, force the kickers to watch the game again, and ask them to watch the AB kickers and analyse where the ball went and ask why the G&G ball didn’t do that?

    But… the 15 minutes from that crook throw to the second try after the YC… the Wallabies might not have won, but that just smacked the starch out of them and left them lying on their backs, showing their bellies, saying “please run over me.” And what a shock, the AB’s obliged.

    • Who?

      Winning the battles but losing the war… And losing the luck of the draw. Like that monster kick from DMac. Great kick – and I agree, taken if only for clock management reasons. And a worthy turnover penalty to Whitelock. But it ignored that 3 Black had a 2m head start on the offside line at that ruck… Which kind of summed up the night. Not just on the reffing – just in general. If something could fall the ABs way, it did.

      • Hoss

        Yeah, but he was only offside by three metres

      • That’s certainly true of that incident.

        But I felt in the first half, really up to the crook throw, the Wallabies were doing a lot of small things right. They were winning a lot of collisions, applying a lot of pressure, then suddenly, bang, NZ score. Pretty much from that decision to kick for touch – one I’m not going to berate Hooper for – they stopped winning the battles too.

        It’s worrying that the switch can go so rapidly from “we might lose, but we’re taking the game to them” to “we’re house pet, please rub our bellies.” Whether you call them bad refereeing decisions or mistakes, the referee doesn’t directly impact the morale of the team like that, and I certainly watched them just give up the fight.

        • Who?

          But that’s not dissimilar to the cutout passes. They’re on the front foot, they’re winning collisions, they’ve got momentum, and bang, NZ score.
          When it feels like doing the right thing is going to result in your punishment, it’s very hard to maintain morale.
          “We were downfield, and they got 7 points.” Two intercepts. A turnover after a high tackle (on Koroibete, which wasn’t penalized).
          “NZ walked into the lineout at the last moment – not establishing a gap – and we got PK’d for closing the gap?!”
          “We formed a lineout, but NZ was allowed to play on quickly – that’s not the law!”
          “We stopped a maul twice, and the ref never told them ‘once’!”
          “We put in a poor kick, but we tried to fix it with a good chase. But NZ managed to get away with a couple of penalty infringements and scored.”
          “We threw a lineout a bit crooked, they didn’t contest, but we got FK’d.”
          “NZ are 2m offside, but that’s missed and we get penalized for a turnover, or just get turned over.” Happened at least twice.

          Sooner or later, it’s going to wear thin and destroy morale. Which isn’t to blame the ref for it. It’s just to explain why morale can be hard to maintain after 120 minutes of being behind in the cold and rain.

      • Archie

        Ok…. Like the Wallabies in from the side and cleaning WAY past the ruck time and time again … no penalty. Tackling DMac in the air… no penalty… blatant shoulder from Tupou … no penalty… let’s be balanced

    • Reds and wallabies fan

      Thanks EP, as usual, so much more eloquent than I could hope to be.

    • Mike D

      Yep. The not straight throw was the hinge point.

  • Custardtaht

    So last week was the peak, this week is the trough. The big problem with their peak is that it is a peak relative to the Wallabies only. To nearly all the other tier 1 teams it is a trough.

  • KwAussie Rugby Lover

    Thanks Sully. Quick work mate and I can see too quick to calm down. TBH I thought the Wallabies played well at times but were let down with silly decisions and a lack of support for when they did make ground. I still maintain the single biggest area where they need to improve is making decisions under pressure and I think until they bite the bullet and get in a good head coach they’ll struggle. Valentini and Hooper played well. Tate was good and I thought White also played well when he came on. I think Lolesio is let down by the players outside him and apart from Kellaway I thought the backline was pretty crap. The piggy’s were good but when the ABs held the lineout maul they didn’t seem to have a plan B.

    • mortlucky

      you don’t rate Rennie?
      Agree the backline was shite.

      • Patrick

        No he is talking, correctly, about a team psychiatrist

        • mortlucky

          ah. yes, lower case. ta

      • KwAussie Rugby Lover

        No I do rate Rennie. I think he’s doing a great job bringing players along. I think though he needs to get a specialist in to teach them how to make good decisions under pressure. I still think that’s their biggest issue

    • Patrick

      I Iargely agree, neither Toomua nor Paisami did anything useful that I recall. I can’t wait for JOC to come back as I think he is a very good 12, and I would pair him with Ikitau who I thought was pretty good.

      I don’t share your dislike of Korobiete and I don’t think we have anyone better either.

      Banks I have not been very impressed by yet but I’m not sure who to replace him with, perhaps Hodge.

      • KwAussie Rugby Lover

        I’d have Hodge at 15 for sure. Not as fast as Banks but I’m not sure that would matter

    • Mike D

      Thought the Wallabies did a lot good. They were foolish to get drawn into the helter-skelter style NZ prefer though. Needed to slow it down, say ok 20 points down, just do the job in front of us. Probably won’t win it, but playing to NZ strengths will definitely lose it. That and don’t throw long passes on a flat attack.

  • Reds and wallabies fan

    Hey Sully, sorry you had to shoulder the burden of writing that up. 5 points down at half time, a man up early in the second halsf and we get thrashed.

    I feel for Hooper, he does absolutely everything he can, and then the other players in his team kick the ball away, or lose it, or miss tackles, or throw stupid intercept me now passes.

    I hope we get a week off to recover from that dross.

    • donktec

      4 mins in watching an intercept try was not a promising start, some hope restored right on half time. But the second half was all one way, it felt masochistic to keep watching (there was much wailing and gnashing of teeth)

  • Reds and wallabies fan

    Maybe we can come second in the rugby championship, it will be interesting to see how we go against the Saffas and the Argies after that.

    • I think you have to be prepared to handle the ball being kicked to you and then a horde of bokkes landing on your receiver like a tonne of bricks. That has been their game plan throughout 2018, 2019 and 2021. In that time New Zealand, and Wales with Halfpenny playing out of skin and catching and holding on to every kick, have troubled them (The AB beat them a time or two). The Lions beat them when they were rusty. That’s it.

      SA have a really limited game plan and it’s mostly fairly predictable. But they execute it hard, fast and really well. Can the Wobs play well enough to defeat it? After today, I’m really not holding my breath. Sorry.

      • Who?

        Let’s hope we’re not playing in the rain like that, that we have a better ref (Pickerill’s not the best of the Kiwi refs, and Kiwi refs aren’t the best at the moment anyway), and that the ‘Waterboy’ and ‘Doctor of Onfield Defensive Coordination’ aren’t permitted to actively destroy the fabric of the game.
        I seriously think they should be shunned by the international Rugby community for their intolerable behaviour.

  • Alister Smith

    Big ups to Sully for the write up. Even if I could write I don’t think I would have bothered after that but thank you for taking the time. Thought we might be in with a chance after winning the 10 minutes before half time and building some momentum…well how farking stupid am I for thinking that.

  • Rugby Truth

    Thought Hooper spent too much time trying to play the referee.
    Swinton – was he even there? Enforcer my arse. The most telling piece of play in 2021 with Swinton was when Valentini dropped him on his arse and stood over him laughing in super rugby.
    Tupou – came off 2nd best time at scrums time.

  • Alister Smith

    Oh and running the ball in the 82nd minute and then kicking it to the opponent when you are down 28 points? That only ends one way. I admire your endeavour but just the farking thing out and put us out of our misery.

  • Greg

    So, so, so….

    Some good efforts in the first half, as well as some silliness (hello cut-out pass/try). In the second half we still showed some enterprise. However for every positive thing, we did something careless, or dopey. Aimless kicks, dropped balls (tough conditions) lost line outs…. and we were punished. Congrats to NZ for a great win.

    Deep breath….

    The kiwi players are just cynical cheats. There is no other way to say it.

    Look at the penalties in both halves. Almost all in their 22. Many cynical. They are betting on the ref lacking the cojones to send them off and/or backing their ability to keep going anyway. Some might call it smart play. Sorry… it is not in the spirit of the game. We called out the boring rubbish with BIL/DDF. What about this awful cynicism.

    I have said many times before… they don’t need to do it. They have a lot of talent. They just can’t play any other way. Boo.

    • Archie

      I don’t really understand why this is ‘cheating’ if the Kiwis do it, yet when the Wallabies killed the ball repeatedly against the French on their own line… tumbleweeds… also no yellow like tonight

      • Greg

        it would be exactly the same.

  • KwAussie Rugby Lover

    Well to be fair I only like him doing that to us

  • skip

    My previous comment was removed by the auto moderation system, which is telling.

    • Yowie

      If you use a bit of creative letter substitution in your swear words the auto moderator shouldn’t trouble you (sh!t, @rse, etc)

      • skip

        I was suggesting that whichever mentally challenged player makes the unwise call to question NZ’s aura and thus give them the red meat motivation they need should be subjected to something especially painful and humiliating which nonetheless was worded such that the virtue signalers couldn’t complain.

  • Mike D

    5 mistakes in that game cost wallabies the match. The 2 interception passes- we should know after last week, and the weird kick in our own 22. The intercepts are 10 points each, the kick not so much.
    The other two mistakes were possibly the ref’s. Not straight called – ok maybe not straight but NZ didn’t contest. That was a hinge point in the game; wallabies maul that over for first points after HT, and then they’re in front, at fricken Eden Park; suddenly a different game. First half saw Whitelock have some “intense” discussion with the ref. There’s no doubt he felt some pressure, imagine what that’s like if Aus had just scored both sides of half time and then leading.
    The offside shooter defence (by a long way) led to turn over and try. If that’s penalised and it’s line out in the AB 22, maybe that’s a 12 – 14 point turnaround decision, definitely a 7.

  • Fatflanker

    Just for once, I’d like to see a penalty try awarded.

  • Adrian

    Assuming only Kerevi can be added for Perth, and resting some, I’d go:
    Bell, Kaitu, Tuopo, LSL, Phillip, Swindon, Valentino, Hooper, McDermott, Cooper, Korebette, Kerevi, Ikitau, Kelleway, Petaia
    + Ulese, Farmaselli, Slipper, Swain, Naisarani, White, Duncan Pa’aa, Tom Wright
    ….and make a big mental point about not being surprised by the actual game that follows the kick off

