Not Tuesday's Rugby News - Brad Thorn - Green and Gold Rugby

Not Tuesday’s Rugby News – Brad Thorn

Rugby.com.au have been playing replays of old matches to keep us losers fans entertained. Friday night was peek Reds with their glorious win over the lowly Crusadists from over the ditch. And there, in all his glory was Brad Thorn having a rare bad day for him.

Now, for me, Brad Thorn is the greatest cross-code forward of all time. Correct me if I’m wrong because I’ve done no research on this, but Brad is the only tight forward to successfully swap codes. And then he swapped back. And then he swapped back again.

brad thorn lineout force vs highlanders

But that wasn’t what I was thinking about while watching that game. I was wondering what the rest of the Season would have held for the Reds? The team Brad Thorn coaches. Brad’s contract ends this year and he needed a good run to get re-signed. After just six wins in each of his first two seasons in charge, Brad needed to show the Reds were going somewhere and now we’ll never know.

Okay! SPOILERS! I think he should.  I think it’s clear the Reds have moved forward and I don’t need more wins right now to prove it.

But ten more games surely would have made stuff a whole lot clearer, wouldn’t it?

So the question is what do the QRU do now? Do they say let’s just wipe this year like it never happened and write up a new contract for Brad to, hopefully, sign? Or, do they do a full review of their program and their coaching team and go over everything with a fine-toothed comb?

I’d go with the team they have now. Do my best to sign every one of them and see what trots out next season. This year never happened. It literally didn’t happen… Mostly.

Brad Thorn and mates

 

  • Hoss

    Sully,

    What a myopic, one sided, selfish piece of journalism.

    How about instead we credit my Tah’s for their recent improvement, for they will likely:

    – remain unbeaten for two weeks in a row now.
    – haven’t missed a tackle during this time
    – Gilbert has not spilled the pill, crabbed sideways or been heard practising his French during scrum resets
    – And not conceded a point during any second half ‘fade outs’ !

    It beggars belief that instead we focus on bloody Qld, should have shut the borders ages ago if you ask me.

    • Frosty morning

      We all know that New South Wales only exists to stop Queenslanders from breeding with Victorians.

      • Hoss

        Isn’t that how / why Tasmania was populated – fill it with the spawn of the devils tryst between Mad Northerners and Ill tempered Mexicans ? Thank Jehovah for Bass Straight – geographical social distancing………..

        • Yowie

          I think you’ll find that New South Welsh people are Mexicans.

          If Victorians are anything, it’s Guatemalans or something.

    • Stay tuned for my next articles ‘How good is Harry’ and ‘JOC is the messiah’ if you’re looking for balanced journalism.

  • Geoffro

    Off the top of my head can only think of two other locks who’ve achieved in both codes – Dick Thornett and Scott Gourlay. Brad’s feats overshadow them both by a fair bit so he is def the greatest.Now that all bets are off for this season he deserves to be retained as coach (if there is any money left to pay him)

  • Nutta

    Cheers Sully

    I agree on Thorns legacy – the greatest cross-coder I know of. World Cups in both codes. State of Origns and Super crowns. Dunno how many Bonco’s premierships. No one else even comes close.

    ScottyG – if I remember correctly he was a blindside breakaway wasn’t he? I remember because he shifted Poido out and as Poido was an old-boy of our school it damn near resulted in a hangin’ posse being formed.

    Given the manner of the season’s dislocation and the Reds need for some surety I can’t see them moving him on. But stranger things happen in car-parks I’m sure…

  • KwAussie Rugby Lover

    Thanks Sully. By hell I was dying for some rugby stuff and I feel a weight off my shoulders. For me his biggest plus was when he realised he wasn’t ready to be an AB and so pulled out and went back to get his head in order. Then of course he became a friggen legend.
    I’m with you. I think he should get at least another year, however I’d temper it with a review of his coaching team and look at getting gin some help for the areas he is a bit weak in like his selections and management of his reserves. I guess the other question, and it’s a bit like the one that had to be asked when Cheika was being touted to be removed, who would his replacement be? I’m not sure there’s a lot of coaches knocking on the door to take his place and I’m not sure even a world wide search would prove that beneficial at the moment.
    Be safe team, keep your distance, put away your sense of self entitlement, help each other and we’ll get through this.

  • Who?

    Thorn’s record says he doesn’t deserve another season. 1 from 6..?
    However, I agree that these circumstances aren’t the best for change. And the rest of the season may well have shown sufficient improvement on the table to justify re-signing. So I think the best approach is to do as suggested – consider this a lost season.
    That said, I’d be looking to sign him to a single year deal, with a mutual option for a second season. A multi-year contract isn’t justified at this time, but not having an option to extend might be seen as harsh.

  • A Dingo Stole My Rugby

    Another notable tight forward to successfully make the switch is Dai Young.

    Played plenty of mungo-ball, definitely capped for Wales, maybe also for GB.

    Then came over to the light and won a ship-load of caps for Wales plus a few for the Lions.

    Now coaching Wasps in the UK, and seems to be held in high regard over there.

    And he was a prop in both codes.

  • southern macro

    People need to realise that Rugby may be an amateur game in this country by 2021. Let’s hope that’s not the case and if it isn’t , it’s a remarkable opportunity for someone to start from scratch with a workable Aus / NZ competition.

@Only1Sully

Just another Rugby tragic. Shane "Sully" Sullivan has been in man love with the game since high school in the 70's. He inflicts his passion on family and anyone who will listen. He can't guarantee unbiased opinion but he can tell you the Reds are Awesome! To read non-rugby content head to http://www.onesully.com.au

