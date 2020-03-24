Not Tuesday's Rugby News - Brad Thorn - Green and Gold Rugby

Not Tuesday’s Rugby News – Brad Thorn

Rugby.com.au have been playing replays of old matches to keep us losers fans entertained. Friday night was peek Reds with their glorious win over the lowly Crusadists from over the ditch. And there, in all his glory was Brad Thorn having a rare bad day for him.

Now, for me, Brad Thorn is the greatest cross-code forward of all time. Correct me if I’m wrong because I’ve done no research on this, but Brad is the only tight forward to successfully swap codes. And then he swapped back. And then he swapped back again.

But that wasn’t what I was thinking about while watching that game. I was wondering what the rest of the Season would have held for the Reds? The team Brad Thorn coaches. Brad’s contract ends this year and he needed a good run to get re-signed. After just six wins in each of his first two seasons in charge, Brad needed to show the Reds were going somewhere and now we’ll never know.

Okay! SPOILERS! I think he should. I think it’s clear the Reds have moved forward and I don’t need more wins right now to prove it.

But ten more games surely would have made stuff a whole lot clearer, wouldn’t it?

So the question is what do the QRU do now? Do they say let’s just wipe this year like it never happened and write up a new contract for Brad to, hopefully, sign? Or, do they do a full review of their program and their coaching team and go over everything with a fine-toothed comb?

I’d go with the team they have now. Do my best to sign every one of them and see what trots out next season. This year never happened. It literally didn’t happen… Mostly.