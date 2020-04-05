 Oh look ... another vulture circling - Green and Gold Rugby
Rugby

Oh look … another vulture circling

Oh look … another vulture circling

So, let’s keep this short, sharp and to the point. In writing this I am going to try to remain as neutral as I can be.

We can all read, we all have Google at our disposal and can all make our own judgments. It not hard to take the time to go back and fact check for ourselves, construct a history and piece together a story.

But in reality, even after doing that it we are sometimes left wondering what is the real story that we are reading, what’s it really about?

One way to do this is through some thematic analysis. It is a method of analysing qualitative data. It is usually applied to a set of texts, such as interview transcripts. A researcher closely examines the data to identify common themes – topics, ideas and patterns of meaning that come up repeatedly.

Open the media today and there is yet another story that can added to the long list of stories published that is criticising Rugby Australia and targeted towards its CEO.

448979 nick farr jones

 

The brilliant article written by Kate Elizabeth (a must read) is dead on target for the majority of supporters. The comments in response to her article not only validate this, but also put an amazing human perspective to it.

Like Kate, the Mst’s have had enough!

But I want to introduce some more elements in the conversation.

For me it is when you start applying some thematic analysis then some time elements that you get a quite an interesting picture. The same types of attacks, the same names and the same demographic seem to appear. But it also coincides with the deterioration of the game here in Australia.

2006 appears to be a launching point. Google found me an article quoting John O’Neill criticising the current board and indicating he need to come back and fix the problems. I am pretty sure I read something similar quite recently. Potentially an indication of a theme?

It’s as you weave through the old articles you will find many names. Some feature quite often. Alan Jones, Papworth, Connolly, Farr-Jones, Kafer, Kearns, Dwyer, Flowers, Horan, just to mention a few.

Last week it was an ex-Wallaby and RA associate. In the last few days similarly another ex-Wallaby and RA associate.  Today yet another. Add in the Rugby powerbroker demographic and the theme is complete.

Kurtley Beale and Rod Kafer

Kurtley Beale and Rod Kafer

Similar reasons, similar criticisms, similar self-serving solutions, similar demographic. Around 15 years is the time frame you can apply to these themes. There also appears to be a correlation to Wallabies performances.

Draw your own conclusions. For the Mst’s it simple. 15 years of relentless attacking the game that either made them who they are now or provided them with a position of power.

It’s been 15 years of this group trying to be make themselves relevant. They are not relevant. Relevant yesterday maybe, but today and in to the future – certainly not.

How do I know this? Right now, there are far more important things happening to so many of us that is affecting our everyday and will change our future. People are hurting, suffering and for the Mst’s  that’s far more important than Rugby right now.

Yes, we miss it. But it’s you, our rugby friends, our family, colleagues and people around us where our focus is right now. Trying to help and support people where we can with the real problems; jobs, your health and just getting by; that is far more important.

I have no time for bunch of out of touch privileged sycophants who are obsessed with picking over the corpse of a sport to seek power and self-gratification when there is a world-wide pandemic happening.

So, to be clear to that cohort; read the room and take the hint. Get away from OUR game! You are not the solution, you are part of the problem.

I will now get off my soap box.

Back to amusing myself by looking at certain journalist social media posts. I love counting the “likes” and retweets about their articles by their colleagues and those on the same payroll or social group compared to genuine readers.  Actually, it’s a bit sad.

#desperateselfvalidation

Related Items
  • dru

    Thank you MST’s. 100% with you.

  • Adrian

    Well done MST, and confirming again that everything Kate Elizabeth said was on the money.

  • Who?

    I’m on board, MST’s.
    I actually wish they’d do some analytics of their readership. Odds are, the majority who pile onboard with them are fairweather fans (or Leaguies) who just want to join the pile, rather than people who are educated about the truth of the standing of the game, who have given more than 10 seconds of consideration to the problem, and who want to see the game survive, thrive and prosper.
    If they read the mood in the supporter base this year, they’d have realized that, for the first time in years, there was a positive outlook. They may have spun a positive outlook for years (whilst those they were backing were in power – like Cheika, in spite of his incredible ineptitude), but the game’s been in the doldrums thanks to those who they backed. And now, when there’s a positive atmosphere in the community, they try to destroy it.
    .
    It’s interesting to see Genia calling for peace, saying it’s not the time to get the knives out to stab the game in the back. Good on him.

    • Adrian

      Most Leaguies I know are with us. They aren’t attracted to to “right to rule” entitled twits.
      This is about the politics of the absurd I reckon, and people like Farr Jones and Kearns are trying to position themselves for the future, not position the game.

      • Who?

        I don’t imagine they’re attracted to the ‘right to rule’ mob, but I figure that any outsider who just reads the latest drivel from the Murdoch press would – not having the background information – consider it well reasoned and worthy of support. Especially if they were Bulldogs fans.
        .
        Either way, I just hope that those who have been in control or have had their mates in control (which therefore includes most of our golden era players, given they’re often on the board, RA employees or closely tied to the RA/Fox media service) end up where they belong – revered as players, and ignored as administrators. Being a great player, or even a devotee of the game, doesn’t mean you’ll be a great coach, a great administrator, or even a great person. You hope at least the last one’s true (because one would hope that playing the game helps people develop character), but nothing in this life is certain.
        .
        Hope you’re going well and staying healthy, Adrian. :-)

  • Nutta

    Don’t ever be surprised by the pettiness of the self-interested.

    Are we disappointed? Of course.

    Are we surprised? Nope.

    I’m reminded of a great line in Crocodile Dundee – ‘It’s about as smart as two fleas arguing over the dog they’re sitting on.’

  • Although neither of them are quite direct replies to your point, I’m inexorably reminded of two quotes. One goes

    “Never underestimate the power of human stupidity”

    and the other (much less optimistic) goes

    “All things are subject to interpretation, whichever interpretation prevails at a given time is a function of power and not truth.”

    That’s Heinlein and Nietzche respectively if anyone is interested.

    In case it’s not clear, I agree with what you’re saying. I think she’s playing the stupid among us and she’s doing it because, at least in the short term, it puts her in a position of power. I would say the hope has to be that wiser heads prevail but given what we’ve seen from RA over the last years I’m doubting the presence of much wisdom to be honest.

  • From NooZealand

    Cheers. Where can I find Kate Elizabeth article please? I googled her name, but no joy. Greetings.

    • Joe King
      • From NooZealand

        Excellent. Thank you and I am sure you are looking after yourself and your loved ones which is very good.

        • Joe King

          Yeah, just ridding it out. Cheers.

        • From NooZealand

          Thank you again. Read the article [it’s great] and most of the comments and I like very much what I red.. I just commented on Hoss’.

Rugby

Brumbies first, then for the love of the game. "It infuriates me to be wrong when I know I'm right." —Moliere

Related Items

More in Rugby