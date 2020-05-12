Podcast 321 - Open Slather - Green and Gold Rugby

Podcast 321 – Open Slather

Where the hell to begin? Rugby Reg, Matt and Hugh finally sit down to chat about the last month of Australian rugby and, no holes barred, try to pick through where our game goes from here, if anywhere.

The Three Brutally Honest Questions:

1. What’s been the single craziest thing to happen in Australian rugby in the last month?

2. Is this how it ends?

3. How can we come back?

Check out Reg’s article referenced in this podcast here.