Podcast 321 - 'The Greatest Game of Rugby Ever Played' (with Dan Herbert) - Green and Gold Rugby

Times are tough, but when the going get’s tough, the tough return with a new series of classic podcasts analysing the greatest rugby performances of the last twenty years.
Stay safe and get comfortable, the Green and Gold Rugby Show is back with a vengeance, and to kick off this new series Rugby Reg, Matt and Hugh start with the 2000 Tri-Nations opener between the All Blacks and the Wallabies. Even better, they’re joined by Wallabies legend and outside-centre in that match, Dan Herbert.
Get your ears warm, more podcasts are on the way.
Match Highlights Here.
Google+
YouTube
RSS