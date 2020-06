Podcast 322 – Crisitunity

Do feel it in the air? Do you smell the fresh cut grass? Do you hear that sound? That’s the sound of rugby returning.

And where there’s rugby, there’s the Green and Gold Rugby Show. Rugby Reg, Matt and Hugh return to chat about the upcoming Super Rugby AU competition, which players they’re most looking forward to seeing, whether the recent change of events has given them hope things in Australian Rugby can turn around, and other news from the rugby world.