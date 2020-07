Podcast 323 – Cavill The Crooner

The Green and Gold Rugby Show is back for another week, with Rugby Reg, Matt Rowley and Hugh Cavill sitting down to discuss the first few weeks of Super Rugby AU, including the return of the Force.

The Five Burning Questions:

1. Are you enjoying rugby being back?

2. Was Reds v Rebels that bad?

3. How’d you rate the return of the Force?

4. What’s your take on the law changes?

5. What do we look for in a commentator?

