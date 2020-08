Podcast 324 – On The Clock

Somehow, we got Reg to come on after that Reds performance!

Rugby Reg, Hugh and Matt reunite at the Super Rugby AU halfway point to talk all things rugby, including the exciting new TV bundle that has been put together by the governing body.

The Four Burning Questions:

1. What are our thoughts on the new TV package, and will Optus get the rights?

2. Are you still enjoying Super AU?

3. Which team is going to win?

4. Who is a Wallaby bolter that has caught your eye?