Podcast 325 - "Off-The-Ball Work" - Green and Gold Rugby

Podcast 325 – “Off-The-Ball Work”

The Super Rugby AU final is upon us, and the Rugby Championship and Bledisloe Cup has been announced. Probably a good time for a podcast, finally! Rugby Reg, Matt and Hugh return for another episode of the Green and Gold Rugby Show, and chew the fat on the latest topics in Australian rugby.

WARNING: mild coarse language

The Five Burning Questions:

1. Who is going to win Super Rugby AU?

2. Is this format the way forward for Super Rugby?

3. The Rugby Championship and Bledisloe Cup announcement: is this our biggest opportunity in years to turn the game around in Australia?

4. Rennie’s squad: do we like what we see?

5. Which rookie player in the squad do we expect to be a bolter into the Wallabies?