Podcast 325 - "Off-The-Ball Work" - Green and Gold Rugby

The Super Rugby AU final is upon us, and the Rugby Championship and Bledisloe Cup has been announced. Probably a good time for a podcast, finally! Rugby Reg, Matt and Hugh return for another episode of the Green and Gold Rugby Show, and chew the fat on the latest topics in Australian rugby.
WARNING: mild coarse language
The Five Burning Questions:
1. Who is going to win Super Rugby AU?
2. Is this format the way forward for Super Rugby?
3. The Rugby Championship and Bledisloe Cup announcement: is this our biggest opportunity in years to turn the game around in Australia?
4. Rennie’s squad: do we like what we see?
5. Which rookie player in the squad do we expect to be a bolter into the Wallabies?
