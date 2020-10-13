Podcast 326 - That. Bloody. Kick. - Green and Gold Rugby

Podcast 326 – That. Bloody. Kick.

Still haven’t recovered from the weekend? Neither have we.

Rugby Reg, Matt, Hugh and Nick are back to chew the fat on the thrilling draw in Wellington that kicked off the Rennie era for the Wallabies.

WARNING: mild coarse language

The Five Burning Questions

1. How do we feel about that game?

2. What was one thing that caught your eye about the way the Wallabies played?

3. Who was your Wallaby man of the match?

4. What should we change for next game?

5. What does this all mean for the Rugby Championship?