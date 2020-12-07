Podcast 327 - The Last Dance - Green and Gold Rugby

Podcast 327 – The Last Dance

Get the tissues out. After 11 years, 327 episodes of variable audio quality and too many guests to count, the Green and Gold Rugby Show is calling it quits (but vow to return when the Wallabies win back the Bledisloe).

For our final episode, Matt, Rugby Reg, Hugh and Jamie all unite to review the 2020 season, their thoughts on the new broadcast deal and the upcoming competitions in 2021, reminisce about their favourite moments over the past 11 years, and more.

WARNING: coarse language

The (Final) Five Burning Questions:

1. This season: pass or fail for Rennie?

2. Are the Wallabies heading in the right direction?

3. What are our thoughts on the Stan/Nine deal

4. What were looking forward to in 2021?

5. What have been our favourite memories over the last 11 years?