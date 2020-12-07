 Podcast 327 - The Last Dance - Green and Gold Rugby
Podcast 327 – The Last Dance

Podcast 327 – The Last Dance

Get the tissues out. After 11 years, 327 episodes of variable audio quality and too many guests to count, the Green and Gold Rugby Show is calling it quits (but vow to return when the Wallabies win back the Bledisloe).

For our final episode, Matt, Rugby Reg, Hugh and Jamie all unite to review the 2020 season, their thoughts on the new broadcast deal and the upcoming competitions in 2021, reminisce about their favourite moments over the past 11 years, and more.

WARNING: coarse language

The (Final) Five Burning Questions:

1. This season: pass or fail for Rennie?
2. Are the Wallabies heading in the right direction?
3. What are our thoughts on the Stan/Nine deal
4. What were looking forward to in 2021?
5. What have been our favourite memories over the last 11 years?

 

  • Nicholas Wasiliev

    On a producer’s note, thanks to all of you guys for coming on this journey over the last eleven years. What a crazy ride it’s been! While I’m still a young-un in regards to the set up, it’s been a pleasure putting together these shows and chatting rugby with you guys over the past five years. And while I can’t speak for the others, I’ll certainly be always chatting rugby on Twitter, and in the occasional Dropped Kick-Off podcast.
    We will stick to our word and return the day the Wallabies lift the Bledisloe again, but for now, farewell!

  • Thank you Green and Gold Rugby
    Sad to see you go.
    In answer to your questions:
    Rennie – Pass;
    Wallabies going in the right direction. Maybe IF they blood more young guys;
    Stan/Nine deal – wait and see but optimistic;
    2021 – Super Rugby AU, Trans Tasman Super Rugby Series, and French tour (hope it is 3 tests);
    Favourite Memories – Reds winning the Super Rugby Title and The Brumbies always setting the benchmark.

    • Linda Wilson

  • Really sad to hear that the podcast is coming to an end :(

  • Dally M

    NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO!

    Don’t leave me!

  • paul

    Wow, just don’t know what I’m gonna do without G&G rugby.

  • Reds Revival

    Some changes are good (end of Fox Rugby), but this is not one of them.
    While I don’t always agree with the panel’s take on the game, I have always enjoyed the discussion, and Hugh’s great one liners.
    So sorry to see you disband. Hopefully Nick and his young band of contributors can pick up the baton with The Dropped Kick Off.

  • Gooddog

    Great Chat.
    Great Podcast.
    Sad to see it go but thanks for all your time and efforts.

  • skip

    This is so 2020. :(

@Nick_Wasiliev

Die-hard Brumbies/Country Eagles fan now based in Sydney. Author, anthropologist, musician, second rower. Still trying to make sense of the 21st century. Dropped a debut novel last year...

