Preview: Brumbies v. Chiefs - Green and Gold Rugby

Preview: Brumbies v. Chiefs

The Brumbies have had an interesting week to say the least after a bout of mumps ran through the squad and management to throw another unwanted challenge for this week’s clash against the undefeated Chiefs in Hamilton on Saturday.

Despite the disruption, the Brumbies have been able to name a very competitive side for an important game before they have their first bye of the season.

The only player missing due to illness is Tom Wright with his position on the left wing taken by Andy Muirhead. Irae Simone who was a late withdrawal last week returns to the starting side at 12 and his presence will help Noah Lolesio after he was targeted by the Highlanders last week.

Rolling maul try expert Folau Fainga’a will be missing with a toe injury and that sees Connal McInerney step up to the starting and could see Lachlan Lonergan make his super rugby debut.

Don’t think the Brumbies will shelve that tactic with McInerney also proficient with a hat-trick of his own against the Sunwolves last year.

Bayley Kuenzle was also in the sick ward last week and he is back on the bench to provide some cover at 10. Former Chief Toni Pulu makes his first appearance in Brumbies colours in the regular season after easing his way back into the squad after the pre-season trial. Hopefully Pulu gets to stretch the legs and show his pace as one of the quickest in the squad.

The Brumbies have not beaten the Chiefs in Hamilton since 2007 although they only went down by five points on their last visit. The task won’t be any easier for them especially when Chiefs coach Warren Gatland can recall the likes of Sam Cane, Aaron Cruden and Anton Lienert-Brown to the starting side after being rested from the 43-17 win over the Sunwolves in Tokyo.

Getting a rest this week are scrum half Brad Weber, back rower Lachlan Boshier and winger Solomon Alaimalo as part of nine changes but as last week’s display has shown that anyone is capable of getting a start as they look to continue their hot start to the season.

The Brumbies will need to be on their game in the forwards and stop the Chiefs from using their potent backline and limiting the options of Aaron Cruden.

Their front row, armed with Wallabies James Slipper and Allan Alaalatoa will more than hold their own and the backrow can more than match it with their opponents. The locks hold the key to this one with the combination of Cadeyrn Neville and Murray Douglas needing to add some muscle up against Mitchell Brown and Michael Allardice.

Key match ups

Tom Banks v. Damian McKenzie

Tom Banks has recovered from a nasty blow to his shoulder from Sio Tomkinson’s shoulder and will need to be on his toes to keep McKenzie quiet. Banks was solid under the high ball last week but will need to be wary of the Chiefs short kicking game, an area the Highlanders exploited last week.

If McKenzie can find open space it could be a long night for the Brumbies back three in general, especially with known speedster Sean Wainui waiting in the wings.

Will Miller v. Sam Cane

Miller moved away from the Waratahs for more game time and has found his way into the starting side with injury keeping Tom Cusack out. Miller has shown what he is capable of after taking his chance but will need to step it up another level against Sam Cane who is one of the craftiest in his position.

Prediction

The Chiefs are flying high with a big win over the Sunwolves in Tokyo last week and welcome back the trio of Cane, Cruden and Lienert-Brown. The Chiefs were embarrassed 54-17 in Canberra last year and will be out for revenge.

Chiefs by 10 points.

TEAMS

BRUMBIES 1 James Slipper

2 Connal McInerney

3 Allan Alaalatoa

4 Cadeyrn Neville

5 Murray Douglas

6 Rob Valetini

7 Will Miller

8 Pete Samu

9 Joe Powell

10 Noah Lolesio

11 Andy Muirhead

12 Irae Simone

13 Tevita Kuridrani

14 Solomone Kata

15 Tom Banks Replacements

16 Lachlan Lonergan

17 Scott Sio

18 Tom Ross

19 Nick Frost

20 Lachlan McCaffrey

21 Ryan Lonergan

22 Bayley Kuenzle

23 Toni Pulu



CHIEFS 1 Aidan Ross

2 Bradley Slater

3 Atu Moli

4 Michael Allardice

5 Mitchell Brown

6 Luke Jacobson

7 Sam Cane

8 Pita Gus Sowakula

9 Te Toira Tahuriorangi

10 Aaron Cruden

11 Sam McNicol

12 Alex Nankivell

13 Anton Lienert-Brown

14 Sean Wainui

15 Damian Mckenzie Replacements

16 Samson Taukei’aho

17 Reuben O’Neill

18 Ross Geldenhuys

19 Naitoa Ah Kuoi

20 Mitchell Karpik

21 Lisati Milo-Harris

22 Kaleb Trask

23 Quinn Tupaea

