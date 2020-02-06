Preview: Brumbies v. Rebels - Green and Gold Rugby

Preview: Brumbies v. Rebels

The Brumbies welcome the Melbourne Rebels to Canberra for round two of Super Rugby with both sides at opposite ends of the scale after their games in round one. The Brumbies came from behind to beat the Reds but the Rebels got bitten by the Sunwolves in Japan and will need a strong game to reverse that result.

These two sides played in a trial just two weeks ago with the Brumbies eventually coming away with a big win but Brumbies coach Dan McKellar knows that means little after beating them in the pre-season three seasons running only to come up short in Super Rugby and have lost the last four on the trot.

The Brumbies have been able to enjoy a relatively settled side this week and have only had to make one change to their starting side with lock Darcy Swain ruled out with a minor shoulder problem that should only see him miss one week. Cadeyrn Neville, a former Rebels player himself, moves up from the bench and taking Neville’s place on the bench is the 205cm tall Nick Frost who has spent time in the Crusaders academy program before being lured back to Australia.

On the other hand, Dave Wessels has made multiple changes to the side that lost to the Sunwolves including new starting props and a change at 7. Matt Gibbon and Ruan Smith come into the front row and Michael Wells takes the 7 jersey from Rob Leota who moves back to the bench.

There is some stability in the backline with no changes to the starting side with the big changes on the bench with Wessels going with a 6/2 bench split with Ryan Louwrens and Campbell Magnay the backs substitutions. Rebels fans will be hoping everyone stays fit to avoid players playing out of position with Andrew Deegan left out of the 23 altogether. Luke Jones also misses out with back soreness with South African Gideon Koelenberg in line for a debut.

The Rebels haven’t had much time to dwell on last weeks game with a six-day turnaround and the Sunwolves wouldn’t have done the Brumbies any favours by giving them a wake-up call.

The halves combination of Frank Lomani and Matt Toomua will need to be getting front foot ball and catch the Brumbies defence to see the likes of Marika Koroibete in open space and he can cause all sorts of problems if given just the slightest inch of space. There is a chance of him matching up against Solomone Kata and that would be one worth watching after Kata’s solid debut last week.

Key match ups

Front Row

The Brumbies starting front row are all Wallaby capped and can even call on James Slipper to finish off games. Last week they didn’t have much fun at scrum time with the Reds able to gain ascendency and even nab a few penalties that the Brumbies would have hated. The Rebels have gone with two new props this week and this looks like an area Dave Wessels will target.

Noah Lolesio v. Matt Toomua

Noah Lolesio had a mixed game but last week but will put that behind him and will have some confidence after the Brumbies win and his pass to Tevita Kuridrani to set up Tom Wright’s try was a sign of what he can produce.

This week he comes up against the experienced Matt Toomua who has been earmarked as the next Wallabies flyhalf after the departure of a number of experienced flyhalves in Christian Lealiifano and Bernard Foley. With a bunch of talented rookies across the Australian teams, it will give new Wallabies coach Dave Rennie something to consider.

Prediction

The Brumbies didn’t have it all their own way last week with their set piece under pressure from the Reds but still found a way to win which will give them plenty of confidence. The Rebels will be hoping they got their worst game of the season out of the way early but will need to step up their game to be in contention.

Brumbies by 8.

TEAMS

BRUMBIES 1 Scott Sio

2 Folau Fainga’a

3 Allan Alaalatoa

4 Murray Douglas

5 Cadeyrn Neville

6 Rob Valetini

7 Tom Cusack

8 Pete Samu

9 Joe Powell

10 Noah Lolesio

11 Tom Wright

12 Irae Simone

13 Tevita Kuridrani

14 Solomone Kata

15 Tom Banks Replacements

16 Connal McInerney

17 Harry Lloyd

18 James Slipper

19 Nick Frost

20 Will Miller

21 Ryan Lonergan

22 Bayley Kuenzle

23 Andy Muirhead



REBELS 1 Matt Gibbon

2 Anaru Rangi

3 Ruan Smith

4 Ross Haylett-Petty

5 Matt Philip

6 Angus Cottrell

7 Michael Wells

8 Isi Naisarani

9 Frank Lomani

10 Matt Toomua

11 Andrew Kellaway

12 Billy Meakes

13 Reece Hodge

14 Marika Koribete

15 Dane Haylett-Petty Replacements

16 Steve Misa

17 Cameron Orr

18 Jermaine Ainsley

19 Gideon Koelenberg

20 Rob Leota

21 Richard Hardwick

22 Ryan Louwrens

23 Campbell Magnay

