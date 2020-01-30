Preview: Brumbies v. Reds - Green and Gold Rugby

Preview: Brumbies v. Reds

The Brumbies and Reds kick off proceedings in the Aussie Conference for 2020 in Canberra on Friday in what will be a tricky encounter with heat wave conditions forecast for the day of the game.

With the earliest start to a season in Super Rugby history, both teams will have to contend with a 40 degree plus day in what will feel like an extension of pre-season conditions for both sides.

There has been plenty to get excited about for this opening game with the Reds coming off formidable trial form with two wins over the Rebels and Waratahs while the Brumbies only had the one trial where they eventually ran out comfortable winners over the Rebels.

Following the World Cup there is always movement of players and the Brumbies have had a decent turnover in terms of starting players with names like Sam Carter, Rory Arnold, David Pocock, Christian Lealiifano and Henry Speight all having left the Capital with Speight heading to the Reds.

The Brumbies search to replace Lealiifano in the ten jersey was a close run race with Noah Lolesio and Bayley Kuenzle doing their best in NRC and pre-season to show Dan McKellar they can step up to Super Rugby level with Lolesio given the nod to start and Kuenzle among the substitutions.

Another newcomer to the Brumbies backline is former NRL player Solomone Kata and had shown impressive form to beat out the likes of Andy Muirhead and Toni Pulu to take his place on the right wing and will come up against Henry Speight.

Despite the loss of the 2019 locking combination, the Brumbies have been able to call on up and comer Darcy Swain and the experienced Murray Douglas. They have a relatively settled forward pack and will look to their strength of the front row of Scott Sio, Folau Fainga’a and new captain, Allan Alaalatoa. They also have depth in the backrow, which has also been a strength, with Rob Valetini, Tom Cusack and Pete Samu starting and new recruit Will Miller on the bench alongside Cadeyrn Neville.

On the other hand, the Reds have had the least disruption of the two sides in terms of starting departures, however, gone is their wrecking ball in Samu Kerevi but they have been able to replace him with James O’Connor whose partnership with Jordan Petaia in midfield has Reds fans salivating, as long as he can stay on the field and out of team rehab.

The halfback combination of Tate McDermott and Isaac Lucas will be hoping their pack can get some front foot ball and recreate their trial form and keep the Brumbies defence on their toes with Henry Speight and Jock Campbell on the wings and the ever reliable boot of Bryce Hegarty at fullback.

The pack contains a mixture of experienced and exciting young players including Harry Wilson at number eight after a strong NRC campaign where he snagged the rising star award. Liam Wright has been handed the captaincy but certainly won’t look out of place in that role and leads a pack that has a front row of JP Smith, Brandon Paenga-Amosa and Taniela Tupou. The lock combo is Angus Blyth and Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, starting ahead of Izack Rodda after returning from off-season ankle surgery and takes his place on the bench.

Key match ups

Front Row

The Brumbies have always relied on their forward pack and the trio of Sio, Fainga’a and Alaalatoa will have to use all their experience to help out their less experienced backline to secure the win.

The Reds have also been solid in this department, and led by Taniela Tupou they can more than match their opponents and it could come down to the bench props towards the back end of the game.

Kuridrani v. Petaia

Tevita Kuridrani had a pretty solid 2019 for the Brumbies but seemed to be forgotten when it came to national selection and couldn’t get a combination going with Samu Kerevi. He only started in three of the ten Tests and was overtaken in green and gold by James O’Connor and Jordan Petaia, when he was fit.

Everyone knows what Petaia can bring but he just needs to stay out of team rehab and get a consistent run of games going to help the Reds stay up the ladder in 2020.

Prediction

It’s the first game of the season so you can only really look at how the respective teams went in the trials and that would show the Brumbies going in as massive underdogs..but hopefully they get the job done by less than a converted try.

TEAMS

BRUMBIES 1 Scott Sio

2 Folau Fainga’a

3 Allan Alaalatoa

4 Darcy Swain

5 Murray Douglas

6 Rob Valetini

7 Tom Cusack

8 Pete Samu

9 Joe Powell

10 Noah Lolesio

11 Tom Wright

12 Irae Simone

13 Tevita Kuridrani

14 Solomone Kata

15 Tom Banks Replacements

16 Connal McInerney

17 Harry Lloyd

18 James Slipper

19 Cadeyrn Neville

20 Will Miller

21 Ryan Lonergan

22 Bayley Kuenzle

23 Andy Muirhead



REDS 1 JP Smith

2 Brandon Paenga-Amosa

3 Taniela Tupou

4 Angus Blyth

5 Lukhan Salakaia-Loto

6 Angus Scott-Young

7 Liam Wright

8 Harry Wilson

9 Tate McDermott

10 Isaac Lucas

11 Henry Speight

12 James O’Connor

13 Jordan Petaia

14 Jock Campbell

15 Bryce Hegarty Replacements

16 Alex Mafi

17 Dane Zander

18 Feao Fotuaika

19 Izack Rodda

20 Seru Uru

21 Moses Sorovi

22 Hamish Stewart

23 Hunter Paisami

