Preview: Reds vs Bulls - Green and Gold Rugby

Preview: Reds vs Bulls

The Reds horror draw to start the season is behind them now and they are back home to start the road to redemption against the Bulls from Pretoria, South Africa. Fortune typically favours the home team in this match up but both teams are absolutely desperate for a win so this may be the match where it actually favours the brave. Who has the edge leading into this game? Read on to find out…

Form:

Both teams are sitting on just one win for the season. The Reds with 5 losses and the Bulls, having already enjoyed a bye, only have 4 losses. Thanks to a bunch of spirited losing bonus points though the Reds sit comfortably in the middle of the Australian conference while the Bulls are second last in theirs. It could be argued though (and you know I will) that the Reds having endured the far tougher draw to date (trips to South Africa, South America and played the defending champs at their home ground) are arguably in better form than the Bulls who up until this match, hadn’t left South Africa. It has to be said though that the Bulls are coming off a big win against the Highlanders so if we were looking at trend lines they might paint a different picture.

In terms of the head to head, in the 22 times these two teams have met, the Reds have won 12 and the Bulls 10. In all but 3 of these matches, the win has gone the way of the home side. The Bulls have won once in Brisbane and the Reds twice in Pretoria.

Key Match Ups:

JP Smith vs Trevor Nyakane & Taniela Tupou vs Lizo Gqoboka: The Reds scrum started off as the weapon it has been in recent years but for some reason, whilst still being very strong, they are struggling to simply dominate opposition scrums like they can. The Bulls scrum has been excellent so far and let’s be honest, it’s been a traditional strong point for them. The scrum success according to Opta Stats rates the Bulls unit (95%) just ahead of the Reds (90%). What is worrying though is that our tighthead, Taniela Tupou is the most penalised (9) player in the competition. I know a lot of his penalties come from general play but still, having a penalty magnet in the front row could be all it takes to sway a few 50/50 calls the Bulls way.

Their kicker vs our kicker: Time to be brutally honest. Our goal kicking has been a disaster this season. We kicked precisely 0% of our goals last week which is bad enough, but when you consider that if we kicked them we would have beaten the defending champs in their own backyard, you start to get a picture of just how bad it is. Against a team like the Bulls who have names like Morne Steyn on their team sheet (on the bench I know), Missed. Kicks. Will. Hurt. Us.

Team News

Reds:

The curse of the Reds 13 jersey continues with Hunter Paisami ruled out for a month. It is expected that Chris Feauai-Sautia will slide in from the wing but what happens from there I’m not sure. It could hand Filipo Daugunu a start on the wing but with Speight on the other wing the Reds kicking options from the back are extremely limited. I’m expecting that Bryce Hegarty will come in at fullback and Jock Campbell will bump out to the wing. James O’Connor is also tipped to make a return to the 10 Jersey and as good as Scott Malolua was, Tate McDermott needs to start this weekend.

Bulls:

The Bulls have elected to make only one change to their 23 that thumped the Highlanders last weekend. They welcome back their captain, Burger Odendaal who will slot back in at inside centre and Kotze moving out to outside centre. Nafi Tuitavake was the unlucky one to be left at home to make way for Odendaal.

Prediction:

I think the Reds would have been expecting to be in a better position on the ladder at this fixture with a couple of could-have-been wins slipping away from them. Season in the balance or not though, this would have been one they would have marked down as a win from day one. Some injury forced substitution in the back line will test them but I’m tipping the Reds to be too strong for the Bulls. Reds by 10.

TEAMS

Scoey’s “Stab in the Dark” Reds Team 1 JP Smith 2 Alex Mafi 3 Taniela Tupou 4 Izack Rodda 5 Harry Hockings 6 Lukhan Salakai-Loto 7 Liam Wright (c) 8 Harry Wilson 9 Tate McDermott 10 James O’Connor 11 Henry Speight 12 Hamish Stewart 13 Chris Feauai-Sautia 14 Jock Campbell 15 Bryce Hegarty Replacements 16 Ed Craig 17 Dane Zander 18 Harry Hoopert 19 Angus Blythe 20 Angus Scott-Young 21 Scott Maloloua 22 Isaac Lucas 23 Filipo Daugunu

Bulls 1 Lizo Gqoboka 2 Jaco Visagie 3 Trevor Nyakane 4 Ian Groenewald 5 Ruan Nortje 6 Marco Van Staden 7 Josh Strauss 8 Muller Uys 9 Embrose Papier 10 Manie Libbok 11 Rosko Specman 12 Burger Odendaal (c) 13 Johnny Kotze 14 Cornal Hendricks 15 Warrick Gelant Replacements 16 Corniel Els 17 Gerhard Steenkamp 18 Wiehahn Herbst 19 Ryno Pieterse 20 Ruan Steenkamp 21 Ivan Van Zyl 22 Morne Steyn 23 Divan Rossouw