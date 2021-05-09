 Queensland Reds are 2021 Super Rugby AU Champions – Green and Gold Rugby
ACT Brumbies

Queensland Reds are 2021 Super Rugby AU Champions

Queensland Reds are 2021 Super Rugby AU Champions

Urged on by a crowd of 41,637 at Suncorp Stadium, the Queensland Reds have claimed the 2021 Super Rugby AU championship.

Reds celebrate

Reds celebrate

In a frantic final 10 minutes, Reds Captain James O’Connor produced the winning try to produce the victory for the home team

After scoring the first points of the game through a James O’Connor penalty, the Brumbies took the lead through a Tom Banks try after 12 minutes, and stayed in the lead until O’Connors try in the 85th minute

The Game Changer

The yellow cards to Darcy Swain and Luke Reimer in the final few minutes when the Reds were throwing everything at the Brumbies try-line

The G&GR MOTM

Fraser McReight was a deserving official Man of the Match, but I’ll go for James O’Connor for his composure at the death

Wallaby watch

Good performances from most of the leading contenders for Wallaby spots. Expect the bulk of the first Wallabies squad to come from these 2 teams

The Details

Crowd: 41,637

Score & Scorers

Queensland Reds 19 (Tries: O’Connor, Conversions: O’Connor, Penalties: O’Connor 4) defeated Brumbies 16 (Tries: Banks, Conversions: Lolesio, Penalties: Lolesio 3) at Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane on 8 May, 2021. Crowd: 41,637.

Cards & citings
Yellow cards: Rob Valetini, Darcy Swain, Luke Reimer

 

Gallery

 

Related Items
  • onlinesideline

    Here’s to making the aussie comp even bigger, more teams from around this great country. A comp full of tribalism, tapping into the ever growing history making derbies, that are just familiar, home grown, aussie identity affirming, tonne of fun to watch, meaningful matches. A far north Queensland side should get going, a couple of hardcore country sides, seeing matches played IN the country each week. It just cannot fail. Ive always said and its coming true. The kiwis should only be an end of comp desert. A 4-5 month aussie only NRL mirroring comp will see the game prosper like never before. We just dont need the kiwis for this.

    Brad Thorn is my man of the match. He has copped some flack but I have always admired his self belief. Vision, uncomprimising values – incredible job builldng a team from absolute scratch. Massive hat tip.

    To the red boys. ENJOY – aussie rugby looking strong.

    Report
    • AardvarkOz

      Great comment. We have such a great game but it’s so poorly marketed.
      Love your comment about Brad Thorn, and in the same vein kudos to the Reds management for sticking with him and giving him the time and space to build this awesome team.

      Report
  • Brisneyland Local

    Gday GAGR’s from the land of milk and honey. Where victory flows over of the cup of spoils! It is a wonderful sunny morning to bask in the glow of victory.
    – Firstly congratulations must go to the Ponies for an excellent game. They have demonstrated all season, infact for the last three years that they are the Australian team to beat. They led all game, and played with plenty of heart.
    – The Reds really struggled to find their rythmn and flow, with JOC2.0 struggling in the first half, with the Ponies in your face defence. And the Reds line out was really bad. They really need to work on that before our sheep loving bretheren from over the dutch come here.
    – I said in my write up to Hoss’s Friday rugby news, that it would come down to discipline and cards. The Brumbies have demonstrated that when under significant pressure on the line the resort to cynical play. TO be honest I am surprised there wasnt a penalty try awarded with a Red card attached to it.
    – I have been a detractor of Thorn’s when he first came in, but I am converted now.
    – I have read on other sites bitching and whinging of Brumbies fans about Berry’s umpiring. I watched the game at the stadium with a Kiwi a Saffa, and a Fijian. They thought the adjudicating was spot on. So that is my Vox pol for fairness.

    To be 100% honest there are too many good players on both sides to call out. But let me say, that was the rugby final that Australia deserved. Being there at Lang Park with 42,000 of my nearest and dearest ‘relatives’ as Hoss calls them, shows why Suncorp Stadium is the best Rugby venue in the souther hemisphere. And is a fortress for Australia and Queensland. The fans went off.

    Over to you GAGR’s

    Report
    • Keith Butler

      It was a game that was not pretty to watch but for tension it went through the roof. I suppose you could argue that a penalty try at the end was justified but as an interested observer I just found some of Berry’s decisions difficult to fathom. If Valentini’s YC was justified what about Scott-Youngs forearm across the face just earning a penalty? Throughout this season the scrum has been a farce, spinning around like a roundabout. Fantastic player that he is and a massive asset to the G&G how Tupou was only pinged once for boring in was beyond me. The overhead camera gave a pretty clear picture of it in my book so maybe it should be a requirement for all games for the TMO to look at. Mind you all THs try it with varying degrees of success. Finally a big up for JOC2.0. Standout performance, inspired his team and should be captain of the G&G against the French. Brisbane he we come on 17/7 – Cov 19 permitting.

      Report
      • Brisneyland Local

        It definitely was a scrappy game. But the tension was there the whole way through. I thought Berry was equally inconsistent. The Fraser McReight was nothing compared to the head roll that the POnies player did on the side line. Those were yellow cards two seasons ago. So in my book it was pretty even. Tupou is a great scrummager. Some times he will get pinged some times he wont. But at the moment the umpires view him as being the dominant scrummager and that is the narrative.
        JOC2.0 should 100% be the wallabies captain. But I am sure RA will tell Rennie that whilst they are paying Hooper milions of dollars that he will be.

        Report
        • Keith Butler

          You’re right BL, the neck roll did not look good. Also true, when you’re perceived as dominant the calls will mostly go in you favour. At the moment Hooper might struggle to get into the run on team but as you say RA are paying his wages.

          Report
        • Reds Revival

          I think the 3 games in 11 days will give McReight the opportunity he needs to start in a Wallabies jersey.

          Report
        • Brisneyland Local

          LEts hope so!

          Report

        • I think, with an eye that’s adjusted to how the NH are referring right now, both the AB and the Wallabies might be in for a shock if they get neutral refs from up here over the winter/TRC. I saw that neck roll and my instant reaction was “red card.” Possibly, if it had been talked through rather than dismissed, I’d have accepted a yellow, but it’s still in that borderline for me.

          And overall, I agree, Berry wasn’t biased in his inconsistency, but I don’t think he had a great game – he missed a lot on both sides – but perhaps that added to the occasion. The teams went out and played and he largely stayed out of the way.

          Report
        • Brisneyland Local

          Yeah that neck roll wasn’t good. I think the teams will have to adjust to any whistle blower. But I am amazed how differently the hemispheres adjudicate.

          Report

        • I mean there have always been differences, both between individuals and the hemispheres. But the way the two hemispheres are reacting to contact on the head and neck is really extreme. It’s not 100% consistent up here, but it’s close to it. And it’s way, way harsher than anything I’ve seen in the SH.

          And it’s almost always easier to go from an harsher regime to a laxer one…

          Report
        • Brisneyland Local

          Yes going from laxer to harsher always gets one in trouble. That one I learnt from personal experience.

          Report
      • Who?

        Just wait until the Reds face a Kiwi team and – particularly – a Kiwi Ref. Their scrum’s gonna get penalized off the park. And it’s not because of personnel – it’s coached tactics. Because it’s coordinated, consistent, and well executed. I’ve been saying it for months.

        Report
    • Happyman

      Mate did you feel the stadium shake with the screaming at full time. That cannot be replicated.
      TBH the game was full of errors but for mine the players from both sides were a little nervous and probably not comfortable with the passion coming from the crowd.

      Ultimately I think the reds were the dominant team and the Brumbies were a bit more streetwise and nearly got home.

      Well played to both teams and my 42000 other relatives at the game.

      Report
      • Brisneyland Local

        Yeah it was deafening, and after 20 years in the Army I am as deaf as a post.

        Report
        • Yowie

          I mainly used a suppressor for my years of service to Her Majesty’s government…

          Report
        • Brisneyland Local

          Me too. But shooting out of a car and close in breaching was always deafening

          Report
        • Hoss

          You been driving through South West Sydney again?

          Report
        • Brisneyland Local

          Funny you should say that!

          Report
        • KwAussie Rugby Lover

          Mate just got hearing aids. As I tell my wife, not listening aids, hearing aids

          Report
        • Greg

          Welcome to the world of assisted hearing.I hope it goes very well for you.

          It is very usual for people to be a bit frustrated with them at first. Stick with it and make sure you are friends with your audiologist.

          Report
        • Brisneyland Local

          Ha ha

          Report
    • Adrian

      Extreme pressure on JOC2.0 from the get go was the main ACT tactic in stopping Qld. It tended to work. I also had an incling that JOC2.0 may have had something like a hip or groin injury, as his kicking didn’t look smooth….and Hegarty took the restarts.

      Lots of guts from both sides in an absorbing match.

      Nothing much happened to alter my views on who should be Wallabies, except that McReith consolidated himself, Lolesio and Banks redeemed themselves and Thomas is a smokey

      Report
      • Brisneyland Local

        Yeah agree. I think we have a good bunch of older players and a bunch of young good ones coming through. There will be competition for spots all around and that is a healthy thing! Aus rugby is in a good position after many years of not being!

        Report
      • Greg

        I though JOC2.0 had a very good game. He was always there or thereabouts. A great covering tackle form the other side of the field saved a try. and then there was the final try.

        He is not flashy. He is solid and cool manager.

        Report
    • John O’Farrell

      Brumbies didn’t lead all the way. Reds led for first 12 minutes….The optics of having a former Qld player, referee a Qld team in a final and award penalties (deserved or otherwise) of 22 to 8 to the Reds and 3 yellow cards to Brumbies (deserved or otherwise) is terrible. Why not avoid that situation completely and have a neutral (ie non-ACT non Qld) referee – its not like we don’t have any others who could have done the job. The post-match suggestions of bias and lack of impartiality would never be present in that case. Can you think of any other major professional sport where an ex-player of one of the teams in a GF would be asked to referee/umpire it??

      Report
      • Alister Smith

        The touchie was Damon Murphy who, if I am correct, also represented QLD. (Unless that was his brother that played for the Reds).

        Report
        • Brumby Runner

          Damon definitely a Qlder, and understand he played some NRC or similar for a Brisbane side.

          The optics are not good at all.

          Report
      • Anthony Quinn

        Yes and the Reds haven’t lost this season under Berry. Interesting to see how they go without a Qld ref.

        Report
        • Brumby Runner

          I think their biggest risk factor is that TT will be serial penalised for his scrum antics.

          Report

        • Here’s hoping they know better. Last time under Murphy’s reffing from memory, they were pinged once and never did it again.

          Report
        • Greg

          Red 3 always bores in. Not sure how he gets away with it.

          Report

        • I doubt it but I guess we’ll see. Reds’ scrum was incredibly dominant, always moving forward, never a step back. Since when are you ever punished for that?

          Report
        • Who?

          I think the bigger issue’s behind him… Lots of people walking sideways in a very coordinated manner.

          Report
        • Kristian Thomas

          I find that Berry is generally tough on Qld. I don’t think its an issue. I disagree with enough of his calls but think that he at least explains them clearly.

          Report
        • Timbo

          The reds didn’t lose a game under any ref. So we can say that all refs are biased?

          Report
        • Yowie

          Gold Star sticker to you young man for ignoring the Force’s victory at the end of the regular season, consistent with East Coast Elite Conspiracy principles.

          Report
        • Timbo

          haha hows my research going? terrible. I apologise to our western rugby fraternity.

          Report
      • Brisneyland Local

        Different adjudicator would have come up with pretty much the same result. The Brumbies were offending like true champions inside their 22. Amy Perret was agreeing with all of the penalties when discussed, so I dont see any real issue with. The only people bleating at the moment are Brumb supporters. Most of the impartials arent seeing it that way either!

        Report
        • Greg

          I noticed Ms Perret nodding as well.

          I was surprised there were not more yellows. A penalty try was not out of the question.I wanted to see a good game and as a (gulp) Waratah’s supporter am hopefully unbiased. The ponies always infringe.

          Mr White had a better game and felt he should leave the bot bot of the opposition 9 alone.

          Report
        • Who?

          Hey BL – I missed the final (my recording didn’t work – thanks Nine, for changing the programming!) – but I’ve read plenty of Kiwis saying similar things about the quality of Berry’s officiating. That it was tending to flow a single direction, and most of the missed offences were Red.
          And having someone else agree on the sideline doesn’t mean they’d rule it the same way live, or that they’d be any better. I’ve been disappointed by the standard of reffing from our officials this year. I thought we were on a better trajectory, then this year…

          Regardless, the optics of a former Reds scrumhalf reffing a game that ended up 22 penalties to 8, 3 YC’s, including 2 at the death and the Reds winning off the back of those cards after the siren is far from avoiding the appearance of impropriety. It’s why we try to get international refs for international games.

          Report
        • Brisneyland Local

          Hey who, I mostly think that the comments about the ref have been largely over represented. I watched with a Fijian and a Saffa. They didn’t think the adjudicating was biased. And the perception of bias doesn’t equal bias. The brumbies are the most penalised team in the Aus conference. What we saw on sat night was a continued display of cynical play inside their own 22. Watch the Force game for a perfect example.

          Report
        • Rugby Truth

          then there’s the following;
          – Brumbies scrum feed. The scrum is a mess, and it’s a scrum reset. Reds scrum feed and it’s an automatic penalty.
          – Tupou constantly angling in, and with his knees on the ground, and never penalised.
          – Tupou penalty only for attacking the neck of a Brumbies at the breakdown. How is this not a worse offence than Valentini’s “block” tackle?
          – In the last minutes, Reds are held up over the line. Berry runs back and awards a penalty. There was no advantage called or arm up. (The complete reverse of the previous encounter. Berry calls and signals advantage to the Brumbies, and when the ball comes loose and the Reds clear it, he doesn’t come back to the infringement)
          – As others have mentioned, a 22-8 penalty count against the Brumbies. A side only conceding 8 penalties in a rugby match is unheard of, especially when the Brumbies had all the possession and territory.

          I love rugby, but it’s far too common that the referee is deciding the game – not the players

          Report
    • KwAussie Rugby Lover

      I bet the bacon and eggs tasted great this morning mate. Well done and good luck in the TT games

      Report
      • Brisneyland Local

        Yes it did. I think the TT games are going to be a different story. I am looking forward to them but I am not a 100% sure how tight they will be. THe first round will let us know!

        Report
        • Hoss

          Don’t think a hung-over reds side will be a good measuring stick at first.

          Report
        • Brisneyland Local

          And hung over they will be.

          Report
        • Reds Revival

          While I agree with the hang over part, I think that Brad will have them pumped up for the Trans Tasman, and has probably been prepping them for a while.

          Report
        • Hoss

          Yep – I think the Padre & Co have worked hard for an extended period of time instilling standards and values that they will be focused and ready. Plus he has also developed real squad depth. I expect them to be ‘on’

          Report
  • Reds Revival

    The Reds have been revived! Fantastic result, and a brilliant promotion of the sport in a state of 4 million people, which can only benefit Rugby as a whole. While not a free flowing game, it was edge of the seat stuff. In all honesty, with 20 minutes to go, I thought the Brumbies were going to take it. They were outstanding. I think McKellar won the tactical battle, but Thorn ‘s men just won with ticker.
    With the Trans Tasman coming up, bring back Blyth and Daugunu into the starting side, and Sorovi on to the bench.

    Report
    • laurence king

      I have no fingernails left, test match feel about it.

      Report

    • Five million mate! And growing, mind you

      Report
  • Hambone

    What a great finish to the AU comp.
    Full stadium, cowboy hat interviews and the roaring mob from the north, rugby feels back.
    Brumbies brought it to the reds all night, targeting JOC and never taking their foot of the pedal.
    The reds hairstylists were really missing hunters running lines, seeing him in pre match interview he still looked pretty enough to run with the fairies out back, tape up the cheek bone and get out there I say. Haha.
    I really like this AU comp, then flow into TT..
    Then onwards into international tests..
    Regional conferences are the way forward, try to align with the new Japanese comp and we have 3 strong conferences all in similar time zones already in place, add some long overdue pacific teams and rugby will be the real winner..
    Hats off to brad and the boys from the north.
    I can already see more juniors dropping that disgusting pig skinned afl ball and spinning some real rugby balls around the backyard this morning mimicking their heros of the night..

    Report
    • onlinesideline

      that disgusting pig skinned afl ball ”

      halarious

      Report
  • Hoss

    Good afternoon.

    First and foremost, happy Mother’s Day to all those beautiful women in our lives who give us so much.

    Watched the game late and had plenty of time to reflect and my gut-feeling is the better team on the nite lost, but also contributed heavily to that.

    I said to some mates earlier today I thought Dan Mac and aloes Laurie out-thought the reds , were far more tactically astute. The selections of 4 jumpers was a master-stroke. Neville, Swain, Frost and Valentini were colossal and should be waking up with a victors hangover. But again the Ponies 9-12 axis coughed and spluttered and with 75% possession by half time had only one try and a 7 point lead for the works.

    Now, with the communists having a week off, a home game (never underestimate the advantage that ‘routine’ offers) a bench full of danger and a roaring brethren of 42,000 pushing them home they were ALWAYS going to finish stronger. So the ponies must have accumulated much more points to show for their superiority. We all know the rest.

    I thought Lolesio had his best game of the year, but wasn’t terribly well supported by 9,12 or even 13, Ikitau was actually quiet. Wright looked the most dangerous just ahead of Bastards but the Ponies struggled to get them in the game – despite the possession.

    As for Nick ‘Bez’Berry. The only decision I had second thoughts over was the Valentini yellow card. It was marginal at best and maybe a penalty at most, but for mine, never a yellow – not ever. Apart from that I thought he went ok, the reds clearly had (and JOC2.0 articulated it in his post game interview – not long before he dropped the ‘how fucking good’ on National TV) a plan to hold the pill knowing the Ponies would default to cynical infringing – it’s as reliable as a far kid in a candy shop,

    I would argue thy through their inefficient use of a mountain of possession, their clunkiness around some of their attacking axis, their tired legs and default infringing they invited Bez to have a greater impact than he otherwise mite.

    I don’t know the final possession stat, last time I noted it near the end (around 70 minutes) it was still 60/40 Ponies, so while it is easy to blame Berry and co, a quick trip to Bunnings and the purchase of a $10 mirror might actually be more revealing for some of the ACT players. Barring the scrum, they had forward ascendancy, a mountain of possession, danger across their backline and the game at their feet and…….they blew it. I think any deflection of other ‘blame’ is lazy and misses the core of the matter.

    It wasn’t the purest or prettiest of games, but as a spectacle it was entirely engrossing and a great advert for gods game and to have JOC2.0 seal it in the 85th minute after his life journey somehow feels really, really right.

    All hail the Padre and the 2912 Australian Champion – The Queensland Reds.

    Report
    • KwAussie Rugby Lover

      Great post mate. I thought the refereeing was ok. Always some debatable points but remember we don’t see what the referee sees so it’s hard to argue rationally.
      Not having any skin in the game I was happy with the result as I felt the Reds just out passioned the Brumbies at key times and that deserved the win.
      Looking forward to the TT games mate

      Report
      • Hoss

        Hi mate,would be interesting to rewatch the tussle and see how often the ponies spurned the option of 3 in lieu of a shot at the rolling maul mail also m? If you can defend that well, which the Reds did, it takes the biggest attacking weapon the Ponies have out of their armoury.

        Compare that approach to the accumulation of points by the reds.

        In a game of little moments with huge impacts, the Ponies, having forced a reds line out error deep on attack then over threw their own line out handing the reds possession with less than a minute to go and……..

        I see conspiracy theorists already spouting home states of refs and implied bias – must have been Berry who overthrew that line out, when a simple throw to 2, 20 second maul and kick out would have sealed the game.

        The Brumbs had enough pill to win 2 games, it’s what they did or didn’t do with the pill that cost them the crown and that’s the most difficult to swallow for them and fans I guess.

        It should never have been in the balance, it was, they invited the reds, the crowds and circumstance to have an impact and all those parties combined to get the reds home.

        Report
        • KwAussie Rugby Lover

          Bang on mate

          Report
    • Alister Smith

      Pretty much agree but on the high shot it was 0.5 of an inch from direct contact to chin and that would have been straight red. Berry and the tv ref explained it pretty well i thought so i wad hsppy with it. But i was going for the Reds so should acknowledge the bias.

      Seemed that the ref said in the finish that the Reds weren’t allow to push in the scrum. I think he said you’ll have to set and hold or words to that effect. Again acknowledging my bias but I reckon that if you are prepared to give away penalties and get YCed to stop a try then you should still have to put 8 in the scrum even if that leaves you 2 short elsewhere.

      Report
      • Alister Smith

        Also thought reds might have been better to go with the leaguie winger at least on the bench but ideally on the run on. Not saying he deserved selection more than the others but just thought the Reds missed a bigger body in that backline. Also Petaia has some errors in him. He does some stuff no one else can but he has some polish still to be applied.

        Report
        • Hoss

          Thought he went ok, he ghosted into a gap early in the first half that I thought actually surprised him too and in trying the offload spilled it into touch. And his ‘near try’ in the second, well he had no right to get that close.

          I’d be appointing a kicking coach to him guiding him to 15. His vertical leap is staggering and reminds me of Voldemort, his palm, pace and skill sublime and I reckon he has future #15 written all over him.

          All the ingredients are there, he’s still a young man in the early part of his life journey. Everything about him seems decent and humble and he has the raw materials to be anything in rugby.

          Report
        • Keith Butler

          You may regret your insight Hoss. The next Izzy. “Give it to Air Jordan” Kafka opines.

          Report
        • Alister Smith

          Yes your point around the kicking is very apt I think. He has tremendous potential as a player – just thought his option taking showed some inexperience with throwing a couple of those passes when they didn’t need to be – the try attempt was unbelievable (or almost unbelievable) and few could have that presence of mind to adjust their body in that way. I don’t think you could play him on one wing and MK on the other at the moment. I hope he does prove to be a 15 option as he could be outstanding there but you would need to address the kicking as you say – I am not an IF critic but he would have been even better at 15 with a decent kicking game and was probably really a winger with the skill set he did have.

          One thing about the Reds performance which we might have overlooked is that they had three very close try efforts. The one you mentioned and I think two held up.

          Report
    • Huw Tindall

      Mackellar and Lord are going to have a right time getting the Brums back up after that and heading into a 3 match your if NZ starting with the only side in the southern hemisphere that is more cynical than them in teh Crusaders. On the same note expect the Reds to get done because they’ll all be blowing over .05 still.

      Report
      • Hoss

        G’day Huw. I said Friday Dan Mac is an angry coach and I suspect he and the leadership group will be seething at the loss, It’s now a matter of what he can get out of a squad largely physically and emotionally drained for a three week tour of Jacindaville and with a first up dance against a south island mob of some pedigree.

        Given the Ponies & Reds will essentially and rightfully dominate gold jerseys, the next three weeks could be very inciteful in wider context of Bledisloe games to come.

        Report
        • Reds Revival

          I noticed on Superbru that 67% were predicting a Highlanders win over the Reds. Clearly the Kiwis think that their competition is so much better if they think their 4th placed team will beat our best… Pride comes before a fall.

          Report
  • Yowie

    In relation to the refereeing complaints, emergency services have been called

    https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/6f005d08d77f1830cb22e39eafbcdf46e2e462a32d268e65fe0f2df722829a27.png

    Report
    • Custardtaht

      I’ve got it on authority from the Queen of Inala, that Qld whambulances are for Queenslanders only. Don’t bother calling a whambulance from the southern states, the victims will die waiting for it.

      Report
    • KwAussie Rugby Lover

      Bahahahawahaha

      Report
    • GeorgiaSatellite

      I called one of those Last Christmas.

      Report
  • Reds Revival

    Was anyone else underwhelmed by SBW’s insights? They seemed quite “vanilla” to me. In fact, I thought Campo’s insights were significantly better.
    However, if SBW is standing in front of me, he was brilliant (I’m not taking on those fists).

    Report
    • Brisneyland Local

      I just think the camera made him nervous and he was tripping over his wrods a bit. More time infront of the camera and he will get better.

      Report

    • It’s hard to say. They didn’t give him a lot of time, and from what I saw (I only saw the actual match coverage) which have built up his nerves. Give him a bit more time and he may relax and get into it. However, some players never make the transfer to good commentators – SBW might well be one of those, I don’t know him but he always looked like he played a lot on instinct and split second subconscious analysis of what was right in his face. He did that really well, I am taking nothing away from his ability to draw the player or the tackle and make those crazy offloads, but it’s a different skill to look at an attacking or defensive formation and say “that gap opened because he went there, he went there, pulled them apart and this player arcing around went through the space” or similar.

      Report
      • Reds Revival

        I got that exact feeling from his comments EP. Someone who just knows what to do, not how to analyse and communicate it.

        Report
        • Yowie

          It’s an old observation that the instinctive players tend not to make good coaches.

          Conversely, the B-grade or C-grade players who had to learn the game intellectually seem to make the best coaches.

          Report
  • Crescent

    Well, we asked for a tight game and it was delivered in spades – Reds taking the chocolates at the death (again) – and it is understandable there will be some disgruntled Ponies fans out there.

    The problem of Gus Gardner having back surgery, and not a lot of officiating depth meant Berry has blown the whistle in a lot of matches this season. Murphy is not up to the big matches, and it’s still early days for Amy Perrett, and those three really carried the load this year. So, while the optics suck, Berry is the most experienced person for the job and he is always going to cop stick from the losing side.

    However, as others have said, Ponies need to look in the mirror before they point too many fingers at NB – they had a chance to ice the game when the Reds shit the bed on their final line out, and they failed to hold onto the pill and grind out the clock.

    Thorn still won’t be happy with the Reds – while they found a way to win (full credit to them for doing it as well), there is still plenty of improvement in this squad, and they will need to find another gear for the TT comp.

    Report

  • I think the best team in Australia came second last night. That said the Reds played them 3 times and won 3 so credit where it is due. REDS desperately missed Hunter Paisami. On the other hand is Jordan Petaia as good as The Press says? He has that David Campese/French Rugby syndrome. Brilliant one week, average and error prone the next. Overall, I think the Brumbies have a better back-line. Hoping they both do well is Rugby Trans Tasman.

    Report

    • Meant to add I think Dan McKellar is THE best coach, the Brumbies have had since the Great Rod MacQUEEN. That specifically includes Eddie Jones and Stephen Larkham. Real toss-up now as to who is our current best coach nation-wide. Brad Thorn or McKellar?

      Report
      • Who?

        McKellar. Clearly. He’s had Lord Laurie there, but he’s also been more consistent over a longer period of time. And he’s been coaching since 2001 (starting as a player coach, becoming head coach at his club in 2008, having coached in Ireland, Qld, Japan and the ACT), whereas Thorn (in spite of being basically the same age) has only coached since 2016 (and only in Qld).

        No question Thorn’s strong on culture. We still hear the odd whisper of discontent around from players who aren’t happy with culture, and he’s had key players leave (including Rodda last year – I mostly blame the player agent, but also question why those three were happy to leave what’s supposed to be a strong culture). But those he has, mostly seem to have bought in. In terms of onfield success, I think a LOT of credit has to go to his assistant coaches. Without Jim McKay, Thorn’s not even coaching the Reds today. If not for Covid, he may not have been coaching today. Remember, he was what – 1 – 6 before Covid ended the full Super Season in 2020?

        Contrast that with McKellar. He’s had players leave for Europe or retirement, and he’s moved on a few guys where we might’ve been surprised at the option (i.e. Kuridrani, Powell). But he’s moulded a team that’s seen reasonably regular turnover into something that is consistent in outcomes across changes in personnel. Where a player might be gone, but the next bloke comes in and knows their role. The Reds are starting to move that way (they’ve been that way in the pack longer than in the backs), but given they’ve been in the roles basically the same amount of time…

        I’m very happy with Rennie as our national coach. Delighted. But if he weren’t here, and we were forced to pick a replacement coaching team from our current Super coaching staff, I’d be picking McKellar as HC, with Lord Laurie and Jim McKay as assistants. No question.

        Report
    • KwAussie Rugby Lover

      Surely if they were the best team in Australia they would have won. To be fair I’m not trying to cut you down but I think this whole “best team” is a mistake. I think that in most cases any team can beat another team on the day. In most of these close games it doesn’t take much of a mistake for fortunes to change.
      I’m just glad the competition was so good and the game was such an arm wrestle. Made for great watching

      Report
      • Yowie

        Results aren’t everything KARL. The best team in the world is incomprehensibly ranked behind Wales, France, Ireland, England, New Zealand and South Africa.

        Report
        • Brisneyland Local

          Pure gold

          Report
        • KwAussie Rugby Lover

          Good point mate

          Report
  • Country kid

    Two turning points.
    The line break by Josh Flook late in the second half. That rare defensive lapse by the Brumbies gave the Reds field position for the remainder of the game.
    And the last line out, Brumbies tap back, lost possession. A clean take there, Brumbies should have held on to win.

    Report
  • Nutta

    Hello Cobbers

    Observations of a known Donkeys fan…

    Congratulations Qld. You rolled the dice and got the chocolates. Deserved winners. Especially coming from where they were even 3yrs ago to now it’s chalk & cheese. Whilst this may seem unpopular, I’ve always been a Brad Thorn fan and am finding it hard now to find anyone in either code or indeed any sport who has achieved the sort of broad spectrum accomplishments he has.

    Tupou had the wood on Sio all night. The loss of Slipper was profound. And so the playing of Nos Lonergan against possibly the worlds strongest TH was not good.

    That said, no one can argue that the overhead cam showed Tupou boring onto the Hooker consistently all night. It’s good trade-craft but it is illegal and now thanks to over-enthusiastic Producers, every referee is going to go after him for it for the rest of time. I kid you not that a mash of those scrums will become refereeing training material for the next few years just like the shots of the English scrum vs the Aussie scrum in 2015 did. Tupou will now have a refereeing problem for some time to come. Speaking of the young Hooker, his throwing was not great and got worse as his nerves compounded. Not a good game for him overall at bread & butter basics.

    I was not impressed with game smarts of either side. It was a great spectacle and the efforts were monumental and compelling viewing. They were committed and brave as buggery. But there was also a lot of really dumb shite that won’t exactly have our opponents quivering in their boots. The refusal to push the penalty try off scrummage against a 6man opponent and then the honey-bees ruck-watching of the last try typified it. It was 10yrs old stuff. Then I sat there and watched the Cru v Waikato game again afterwards and I almost thought I was watching two different codes of footy.

    Anyway, great night, great crowd and congratulations Qld. If nothing else, the move to more popular coverage (FTA and Stan), the crowd and just the sheer spectacle has been a missing from our game for a long time.

    Report
    • Crescent

      TT was getting good pay from his setup for the match, but the cost he is likely to pay for next 20 matches will be interesting. In my opinion, his oppo was also setting up on the angle, so both sides were trying to get the advantage.

      Agree with your statement around game smarts – I watched the Crusaders Chiefs match on Stan after the AU final, and the general game play and smarts on offer were significantly better. Had DMac had his radar more finely tuned, they could have really put the Saders under pressure. I also think Thorn will not be using that match to declare the Reds are the finished product, and will be looking for a lot more improvement, which bodes well for Aus rugby having more than one team pushing the bar a bit higher.

      As for the Donkeys – it just was not to be their night. If the reports are true that McKellar and co were getting their genitals tangled pre match over the Reds saying they wanted to be the No 1 side in Aus, because they were the only rightful No 1 side, then they kind of reaped what they sowed. It was exactly that attitude they said they hated/still hate about NSW Rugby, and they were beaten by a dogged side that would not go away. The reality of a revolution is that you end up back where you started – the labels may have changed on the roles, but the roles are still there.

      Report
      • Nutta

        Sio has long had a tendency to over-extend and get too long post engage. That was fine in the old days when No1 was still allowed to bridge and the great strength of that approach is that he won’t go backwards. But that approach is susceptible to both hinging (and sucker-punching a collapse out of him) and being pivoted/dragged off centre (eg by a boring TH) as there is no flex in that stance. So he couldn’t recover as TT started straight but then angled in and he had no option but to follow. A few times there he was almost parallel to TT by the end of the scrum.

        Game smarts – I should be generous enough to acknowledge that there was some good tactical work. The imposition of the timber in the Donkey backrow had the Qld lineout under real pressure at times. And the cross-field kicking was used quite smartly particularly given the local-law variations. But there were some glaring examples of not adapting when tactics weren’t working (ie half of Nic box kicks were a dead set waste especially with the Donkeys having a weight advantage in the centres) and of cooler heads not prevailing at critical moments which was disappointing.

        Report
  • Hoss

    Great images HJ & thank you for posting them. You’ve captured the attrition, intensity, anguish and joy beautifully.

    Report
  • KwAussie Rugby Lover

    Absolutely!

    Report
ACT Brumbies
@tremain_focused

Rugby tragic, who combines his two hobbies of rugby and photography.

Related Items

More in ACT Brumbies