Queensland Reds are 2021 Super Rugby AU Champions

Urged on by a crowd of 41,637 at Suncorp Stadium, the Queensland Reds have claimed the 2021 Super Rugby AU championship.

In a frantic final 10 minutes, Reds Captain James O’Connor produced the winning try to produce the victory for the home team

After scoring the first points of the game through a James O’Connor penalty, the Brumbies took the lead through a Tom Banks try after 12 minutes, and stayed in the lead until O’Connors try in the 85th minute



The Game Changer The yellow cards to Darcy Swain and Luke Reimer in the final few minutes when the Reds were throwing everything at the Brumbies try-line



The G&GR MOTM Fraser McReight was a deserving official Man of the Match, but I’ll go for James O’Connor for his composure at the death

Wallaby watch Good performances from most of the leading contenders for Wallaby spots. Expect the bulk of the first Wallabies squad to come from these 2 teams

The Details

Crowd: 41,637

Score & Scorers

Queensland Reds 19 (Tries: O’Connor, Conversions: O’Connor, Penalties: O’Connor 4) defeated Brumbies 16 (Tries: Banks, Conversions: Lolesio, Penalties: Lolesio 3) at Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane on 8 May, 2021. Crowd: 41,637.

Cards & citings

Yellow cards: Rob Valetini, Darcy Swain, Luke Reimer

Gallery