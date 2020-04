Re-watch Podcast – The Hong Kong Clutch (with Ben Alexander)

Our new retro series continues yet again on the Green and Gold Rugby Show. This week, Rugby Reg, Matt and Hugh sit down with to talk about the famous Hong Kong Clutch, when the Wallabies finally broke their losing record in 2010 against the All Blacks with a clutch win after the siren. The lads were lucky enough to sit down with Wallaby and Brumbies legend (and champion Finska player), Ben Alexander, and hear his thoughts on the game.

Watch the full match here.