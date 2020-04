Re-watch Podcast – The Kick (with Fletcher Dyson)

Our new retro series continues on the Green and Gold Rugby Show. This week, Rugby Reg, Matt and Hugh sit down with to talk about the 2000 Wallabies victory in Wellington against the All Blacks, complete with a famous kick from John Eales to win the match. The lads were lucky enough to sit down with the Wallaby prop of that game, Fletcher Dyson, and hear his thoughts on a famous moment in Bledisloe history.

Watch the full match here.