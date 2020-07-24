Rebels dominate the Tahs in Sydney - Green and Gold Rugby

Rebels dominate the Tahs in Sydney

The Melbourne Rebels go 2 from 2 against the Waratahs in 2020 with an impressive 29 – 10 victory.

The men from Melbotune continued the Covid-19 caused road trip with a visit to the SCG to take on a spluttering Waratahs team who they haven’t beaten in 4 years away from home.

The Waratah faithful had high hopes for an outfit who narrowly lost to the Brumbies last round. Sadly, that Waratahs didn’t turn up tonight. On the back of a dominant Forward back, the Rebels scored two converted trys and 19 points off the boot of Matt To’omua.

The Rebels retail the Wary-Dunlop Shield

It was the biggest winning margin over the Waratahs on record, and the biggest winning margin of Supre Rugby AU 2020. The visitors also retain the Weary Dunlop Shield.

First Half

The first half was a seesaw affair with both sides scoring a trie apiece. The Rebels took an early advantage at half time thanks to some poor Waratah discipline. The Rebels were showing their intent, repeatedly attacking down the blindside which almost resulted in an early try. Early discipline issues were gratefully converted by To’omua into points, giving the Rebels an early lead.

Despite making headway in the narrow channels, a well-read intercept by Alex Newsome swung the momentum back to the NSW giving them a slender lead 7 – 6. The half settled into an end to end contest, with both teams showing good intent, but lack in execution. No doubt coach coaches would be pulling their hair out in frustration. The continual breakdown indiscretions by the Waratahs resulted in Michale Hooper sent to the bin, giving the Rebels the perfect opportunity to pile on the pressure.

The Rebels celebrate an important try to Ryan Louwrens.

After repeated phases in the Waratahs Red Zone, the Rebels finally converted the pressure into points, with Ryan Louwens crashing through his opposite number to get the Rebels first try. Matt To’omua capped an assured half easily slotting the conversation as the Rebels hit the sheds 19-10

Second Half

Both teams lost their captains early. Dane Haylett-Petty not returning the field after the break, and Rob Simmons leaving the field after only 5 minutes meant reshuffling the deck.

The one thing that stayed the same was the foul play leading to a stop-start affair. The Rebels were far more composed and confident, executing multiple 7+ phase raids tat the Waratah Try line. Somehow, the Waratahs scrambling defence managed to keep the enemy at bay, much to the frustration of Melbourne’s fans.

Marika Koroibete was busy all over the field trying to impose himself on the game, but no team could convert control into points.

After repeated warnings, the Waratahs earned themselves another yellow card. This time it was Jed Holloway, who had only been on the field for 45 seconds, who saw cheese from Angus Gardiner.

In the last 10 minutes of play, the REbels were guilty of wasting possession with too many kicks. It almost cost them a try, with Will Harrison finding a gap through some tired Rebels defence. Somehow, the Rebels managed to handy on, and win back possession.

Marika Koroibete celebrates his 50th cap in style.

Nearing full-time, the Rebels pushed deep int the Waratahs 22, setting up good field position for one last score. From the back of a ruck, Koroibete found space and danced through the Waratahs tired defence, fending off a few defenders to crash over for a deserved try. A satisfying end to his 50th game for the Rebels.

Finan scores: Rebels 29, Waratahs 10.

The Game Changer Matt To’mua had a controlled match, some probing runs and guiding his team around the park. But the game-changer was really the Waratahs poor discipline, they conceded 16 penalties in all, often infringing and relieving the pressure.

The G&GR MOTM The young Rebel Wallabies; Uelese and Hosea both had outstanding matches. Marika Koroibete was a constant nuisance but the prize goes to Matt To’omua for his steady hand on the tiller.

Wallaby Watch Michael Hooper was his combative self buy got pinged too often, as mentioned To’omua and Koroibete had stellar games but the future of Wallabies forward stocks look promising with a number of young Rebels putting their hands up as future stars.

The Details

Score & Scorers

Rebels 29

Trys: Louwrens, Koroibete

Conversions: To’omua (2)

Waratahs 10

Tries: Newsome

Conversions: Harisson

Cards

Hooper, Holloway (Waratahs) -Yellow