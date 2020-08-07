Rebels vs Brumbies Preview - Green and Gold Rugby

Rebels vs Brumbies Preview

The Rebels host the Brumbies Leichardt Oval in Sydney on Friday night as we head into the second half of Super Rugby AU.

The Brumbies will be looking to consolidate their position at the top of the table and keep an unblemished record whilst the ‘home” team will be keen to avenge their opening round defeat after going down 31-23 in the opening round of Super Rugby AU.

Brumbies setting te pace in Super Rugby AU

The weather forecast promises a rainy evening in Western Sydney only adding the intrigue of this fixture.

In the first encounter, the men from the Capital raced to an 18 point lead at one point, the Rebels grinding their way back to within a point before some aimless kicking gave away possession, a quality Brumbies team that needs no invitation pounced, scoring late to take the W.

The Brumbies are undefeated against Australian sides since March 2019, The Rebels will be desperate to end that run.

FORM

How do the two teams shape up this week?

ACT Brumbies

Unbeaten in the competition so far, The Brumbies survived an almighty scare last week down the road in GIO stadium.

They looked to be cruising to an easy win with a comfortable lead at half time. The Reds roared back, at one point being 6 points up with 5 minutes left on the clock. A missed O’Connor kick to seal it, and a clutch penalty from Mack Hansen gave the Brumbies their second escape of the season, Houdini would have been proud.

The Flying Manbun, Andy Muirhead. Back in the starting XV.

The Brumbies make just one change a starting XV, Andy Muirhead coming onto the wing. The indomitable forward pack will no doubt be a deciding factor in the outcome of the match.

Melbourne Rebels

They also endured a scare themselves last week against a much improved Western Force side, sneaking it in their second Golden Point game of the season.

But a wins a win, the Rebels are building with a L D W W on their record card.

Andrew Deegan starts at 10.

Dave Wessels has shuffled the deck this week in the hope of unlocking a talented backline, Andrew Deegan gets a start pushing Matt To’omua to 12 and Campbell Magney coming back into the side after injury.

The injury to Ryan Louwrens was worse than expected, a torn bicep against the Force means he’ll sit out the season, James Tuttle making his return earning his first game as a Rebel after a long injury layoff.

Prediction

The Rebels starting 15 has a more balanced feel to it with Deegan, an out and out fly-half starting, the Brumbies look strong as ever and will be ferocious in the tight.

Give the Ball to Isi. He knows how to steal a win!

This promises to be a close one. Rebels by one score.

Match Details

Melbourne Rebels vs ACT Brumbies

Friday 7th August at 7:05pm EST / 5:05pm WST

At Leichardt Oval

Melbourne Rebels:

ACT Brumbies

ACT BRUMBIES

1. Scott Sio, 2. Folau Fainga’a, 3. Allan Alaalatoa ©, 4. Darcy Swain, 5. Nick Frost, 6. Rob Valetini, 7. Tom Cusack, 8. Pete Samu, 9. Joe Powell, 10. Bayley Kuenzle, 11. Andy Muirhead, 12. Irae Simone, 13. Tevita Kuridrani, 14. Solomone Kata, 15. Tom Banks

REPLACEMENTS

16. Connal McInerney, 17. Harry Lloyd, 18. Tom Ross, 19. Will Miller, 20. Ben Hyne, 21. Ryan Lonergan, 22. Mack Hansen, 23. Len Ikitau

MELBOURNE REBELS

1.Cameron Orr, 2.Jordan Uelese, 3. Jermaine Ainsley, 4. Matt Philip, 5. Trevor Hosea, 6. Josh Kemeny, 7. Brad Wilkin, 8. Isi Naisarani, 9. Frank Lomani, 10. Andrew Deegan, 11. Marika Koroibete, 12. Matt To’omua ©, 13. Campbell Magnay, 14. Andrew Kellaway, 15. Reece Hodge

REPLACEMENTS

16. Efitusi Ma’afu, 17. Cabous Eloff 18. Pone Fa’amausili, 19. Michael Stolberg, 20. Richard Hardwick, 21. Rob Leota, 22. James Tuttle, 23. Billy Meakes