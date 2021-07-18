 Red, White and Les Bleus - Green and Gold Rugby
The Wallabies overcame a 5th minute Red Card to winger Marika Koroibete to record a nail-biting 33-30 win over France at Suncorp Stadium.

In front of a vocal 34,164 crowd Noah Lolesio kicked a 78th minute penalty  to break a 30-all dead-lock, and allow the Wallabies to retain the Trophes des Bicentenaire

Australia celebrate a series win

The Wallabies got off to the worst possible start losing Filipo Daugunu to an arm/hand injury in the first 2 minutes. Worse was to come with Marika Koroibete  being red-carded for a dangerous tackle on French captain Anthony Jelonch. In a decision to be debated for months if not years, Referee Ben O’Keefe ruled that there were no mitigating factors, and Marika Koroibete  was off, not to return.

Marika Koroibete's tackle on Anthony Jelonch which earned him a Red Card

Jumping forward to post-match press conference, Wallabies Coach Dave Rennie, was very measured in his response, stating that he was part of the consultation process around the high-tackle framework & mitigation factors, and would be contesting the charge at the judiciary, based on the view that Jelonch did drop before the tackle, initial contact was not with the head and the French player milked the penalty by rolling around on the ground clutching his face, where there was clearly no contact with the face. Rennie also pointed out that the Southern Hemisphere nations all supported the 20-minute replacement rule after a red-card, while the change was blocked by Northern Hemisphere nations.

NZ's Three Wise Men debate their decision

Meanwhile , while the crowd voiced there displeasure, the French capitalised, getting out to a 10-0 lead via a penalty and a try to half-back  Baptise Couilloud, before Michael Hooper ran onto a Noah Lolesio pass and made 20-metres through a hole, before putting Tate McDermott over for a try.

Michael Hooper offloads to Tate McDermott

Then when Noah Lolesio pounced with an intercept try, the Wallabies were leading 17-13, but not for long. From a off-side penalty right infront of the sticks, the French opted for a set-move tap-kick, with Cameron Woki putting his height to good use, reaching over the ruck to score. One more penalty kick to Lolesio and scores were locked at 20-all at half time.

 

France used their advantage on the wing to run in a sensational 90-metre try, before replacement front-rowers Angus Bell and Taniela Tupou  combined for a try to Tupou.

Isi Naisarani runs the ball

The Wallabies looked to have scored another via Brandon Paenga-Amosa, before it was called back for a knock-on in an earlier ruck. France also had another long-range try disallowed for the same reason.

At the 75th minute mark, France kicked a penalty to even the score. Lolesio then kicked the penalty to put the Wallabies in front. The French had one last roll of the dice, but needing a win to regain the Trophe des Bicentenaire, turned down a long-range penalty kick, opting instead for a line-out. In the final play of the game, Darcy Swain, disrupted the maul, resulting in a Wallabies turn-over and the end of the game. Full-time: 33-30

 

The Game Changer

Marika Koroibete‘s Red Card at the 5 minute mark had the potential to be the major turning point, coming at the worst possible time, in the 5th minute mark, after Filipo Daugunu had already left the field injured. But, at 10-0 down and in danger of a blow-out, Michael Hooper’s break for Tate McDermott’s try righted the ship


The G&GR MOTM

Noah Lolesio held his nerve to get the Wallabies home, kicking 7 from 8, as well as picking up an intercept try. But Michael Hooper was outstanding, made a break leading to Tate McDermott’s try, and almost put Tate in for his second later. Several turnovers, and made the right decisions. Although couldn’t talk Ben O’Keefe out of a Red Card.


Wallaby watch

Len Ikitau had an impressive starting debut, and along with other youngsters Noah Lolesio and Hunter Paisami could be a long term 10-12-13 combination. Lachlan Swinton and Rob Valetini both had impacts at blind-side flanker, and hard to seperate. Isi Naisarani had a solid work-rate at #8, and was a good line-out option. Darcy Swain put in a full 80 minutes, and spoiled the final French maul, to end the game

The Details

Crowd: 34,164
Score & Scorers

Australia: 33
Tries: Tate McDermott, Noah Lolesio, Taniela Tupou
Conversions: Noah Lolesio 3
Penalties: Noah Lolesio 4

France: 30
Tries: Baptise Couilloud, Cameron Woki, Pierre-Louis Barassi
Conversions: Melvyn Jaminet 3
Penalties:  Melvyn Jaminet 3

Cards & citings

Marika Koroibete  Red Card (5th Minute)

 

Gallery

  • Dally M

    Hold your heads high young Wallabies!

    Overcame a shockingly rubbish decision to rise above and do us proud.

    Report
  • Yowie

    Great game.

    The French section of the crowd were great fun, very noisy and in great spirit. They broke out into singing the national anthem at one point when the French were defending their line.
    Honorable mention to the chap dressed up like Obelix (from the Asterix comic book series).

    Report
  • Pedro
    • Yowie

      Yeah, as Hoss pointed out at the time – his head gets jolted in the opposite direction of the tackler’s hit. Paging Dr Newton to the match officials’ huddle.

      The hands-to-face was award-winning stuff.

      Report
    • KwAussie Rugby Lover

      Hahaha love it. He’s going to cop shit for years for this. And he deserved all he gets

      Report
  • Nutta

    Plenty more to come later, but for now, just for a moment imagine if Anthony Jelonch was our Capt, had done THAT as our Capt and STILL lost the Test and the serise?

    Report
    • Pedro

      The only way it would be forgiven was if he was actually concussed and sat out the humiliation.

      Report
      • Nutta

        Even then…

        Report
        • Greg

          at least if he was concussed… he wouldn’t remember it.

          Report
    • UTG

      Killed his image for absolutely nothing.

      Report
    • Tim

      When we lost both our wingers within 5 minutes I thought we would get spanked. It was a very exciting game yet I thought the ref only targeted us at the break down go watch the first french 3 points 2 french literally dive in from the side of the ruck right in front of the ref. Again we had a try taken off us that is 5 tries in three games. It does show we have the potential to score tries. I thought our forwards played a lot better but still unsure about the tight 5. Noah still has a lot of learning. I am not sure why we keep doing cut out passes when simply a draw and pass we score. Toomau has done it, Hunter has done it and now Noah. Overall a lot of positives we have had a lot of injuries and have heaps of our players in Europe. This is a very young team that just needs more time to gel.

      Report
      • Mike D

        They’re going to have that intercepted when they try it against the ABs. Hopefully it will take only one intercept try to stop that.

        Report
        • Reds Revival

          What about the 5 intercepts the ABs have already scored against us? Didn’t they learn from those?

          Report
        • Mike D

          Everything old is new again. New backline, will have to learn some of those lessons the hard way. Maybe they have learnt and will adapt the game plan and eliminate them from general play.

          Report
        • Brumby Runner

          They are a bit slow in learning as a rule Mike. Toomua’s cut out passes have been intercepted by the Blacks for years and they haven’t learnt. Expect to see a few in TRC.

          Report
      • Patrick

        We got away with going very clearly off feet a few times too, can’t see everything nor even call everything you see.

        Report
    • Geoffro

      Imagine if our captain was best on paddock (again) , made all the right calls and led us to a series win but was lambasted by multiple armchair critics as a pretender…….oh,hang on.

      Report
      • Yowie

        It was pleasing to see the 3-points option taken.

        Report
        • UTG

          Yes, Rennie must have changed his view on that.

          Report
        • Geoffro

          yep,seems he’s listening.Luckily he doesn’t listen to all the rubbish spouted about that he’s a shit player

          Report
        • UTG

          I meant Rennie was the one calling the shots when it came to 3s (all coaches plan out what areas of the field/what stage of the game they go for points vs touch in) and he may have changed his directives but agree with your second sentence no end.

          Report
        • Mike D

          I don’t hear many people saying he’s a poor player, just not our best captain. Is he our best 7? Maybe. If he played like last night every match then yes.

          Report
        • Geoffro

          Various comments putting him down for multiple reasons just keep coming along including that he should not have been selected for this series.As usual he was our most consistent (ly good) player over the three games and made no real clangers in the captaincy role.It has been going on for years and is a bit old imhop

          Report
        • Mike D

          Agree that as a player he is good. I don’t agree he had quite the level of consistency you saw and that this third game was by far his best.
          I think that captaincy is more than, “not making clangers”. I agree he made the right calls in this game, but there are also things like keeping a cool head, communication with the ref, communication with his team, that can all be done better. Is he a bad captain? No, but I think we can do better.
          Yes there will be various comments putting him down. We’re human and once we form a view it tends to stick, we get confirmation bias etc. That doesn’t mean the criticism is never warranted though.

          Report
        • UTG

          The “if he played like that every match” line has been trotted out after every match this series. So he is in fact playing like that every match.

          Man of the series with daylight second. Should be absolutely zero negatives said about him.

          Report
        • Greg

          Is that you Mum?

          He doesn’t always play like that every match. He worked hard over the ball last night. That normally just doesn’t happen. He takes excited, but poorly thought out decisions in many games. Last night he was good. He didn’t even upset the ref!

          The Kiwi’s must laugh. When you put them under pressure they always cynically infringe. Then we kick to the corner and lose the lineout. They get no-risk cynical play. What a bonus.

          Report
        • UTG

          Ugh, he’s made a number of crucial turnovers every match this series. The decision of when/where to go for points is made largely by the coach, if you won’t take if from me take it from Nick Bishop.

          Report
        • Mike D

          Has it? I didn’t. I thought his first game was a bit average, his second game was good, and this third game was excellent. I have always rated him as a player, acknowledging his deficiencies, because he is like everyone imperfect, but I don’t think he should be captain. I think his play could improve that 2% without the added burden of captaincy and then we’re seeing something truly exceptional, a la George Smith, Ritchie McCaw, etc. I do note that he almost always seems to be in the right spot at the right time in broken play, but sometimes his tight work is less effective.

          Report
        • UTG

          Go back and look at the comments after each game. I can’t be arsed to dredge them up. The pivot has been so quick from “bad player” to “bad captain” as even those the most ardent hatred can’t fault his game anymore. And, after last night, there’s no question about who the better captain was.

          Report
        • Mike D

          Fair enough, you’re seeing them, I’m not. And I’m not bagging him as captain, except when I think he actually makes the wrong call. But I do think we can expect better captaincy than he currently provides.

          Report
        • UTG

          What was so severely wrong with his captaincy this series that someone is going to come in and improve it?

          Listen to the way McDermott speaks about him after the game, clearly a man who the players are willing to get behind.

          Report
        • Mike D

          Ok, his captaincy, as I see it, is based around his leading by example, which is not in itself bad. But I think he lacks the ability to communicate with his own people and the ref to just settle things down. I think he is partially a casualty of MC’s coaching style which over-emphasised aggression and consequently failed to value collaboration and some of the softer skills that come with high level leadership. And he’s not alone there, those are really hard skills to master.

          As a consequence his example, while excellent for a player, does not generate cohesion within the team as a whole. Yes it’s great that he’s always chasing and working etc. and seems to know where to be. But why isn’t there someone else there with him? I think it’s because he hasn’t brought them on the journey with him. This is hard to do, but the best captains do it.

          Am I expecting a lot? Yes. The bloke’s on over half a million bucks a year, and that’s a shedload of cash.

          Who else can do it? Well I asked that question previously and at the moment is probably no-one, though I’d like to see Slips have a go at Super level and Toomua shows glimpses of it. I hope that changes and that either Hooper learns those higher level leadership skills or that JOC can show them at the highest level. Or both.

          Eventually I think Wilson will, and Tate looks like he could – though he might be more vice captain.

          Report
        • UTG

          So where are the examples of any of that in this series? Are there any? It’s nice to have a general treatise on what a good captain is but it’s totally meaningless if you can’t point to any explicit failings. Really, if the only criticism we can muster is “he was the one who made a lot of effort plays,” then perhaps we really don’t have much to criticise at all. And, while I’m sure you can manufacture some tepid examples if it comes to it, the fact that nothing immediately sprang to mind is telling.

          Report
        • Jason

          My best friend (who blindly hates Hooper), thinks he looks like ‘that guy who’s read all the books and knows everything on the topic but has never done it before’, and watching him I do kind of agree, so often he looks like he just doesn’t have that feel for the game that someone like a JOC has.

          Report
        • UTG

          (who blindly hates Hooper) Glad you brought this out nice and early so we knew to ignore whatever your mate’s opinion is.

          Hmm, who is more likely to be a better judge of a player’s feel for the game a decorated, impartial Kiwi international coach or some guy’s mate with a blind hatred of the player in question?

          Report
        • Who?

          He had captain’s moments in every game this series. Like the turnovers in Brisbane (both games). I don’t know that he wouldn’t improve without the responsibility, but I also can’t see anyone who’s a clear first choice 80 minute player who’s better situated to do the job right now.

          He sure enjoyed thanking the crowd after the game last night, though, and good on him for that. :-)

          Report
      • Mike D

        That was by far Hooper’s best captaincy of the series. Kept taking the 3 on offer and maintained score board pressure. And a smart scrum call from the penalty as well when we had scrum dominance.

        Report
      • Jason

        He did not make all the right calls. And I think he could have gone harder on the Ref especially in that game where the reffing was fucking awful.

        He’s playing very well right now. But I still think O’Connor would be a better captain.

        Report
    • Greg

      It is a shame really that the blue 8 carried on like a pork chop.

      I saw the Puma 10 (or 12?) do the same against Wales later in the evening. He ducked into a tackle of two players and was wrapped up. He went down like a sack of potatoes, stopped the game for 5 minutes and then jogged back into position. No Penalty.

      We absolutely need to protect players. I don’t think the officials got it right, but whether it was right or wrong, the blue player was pathetic.If the player was in gold my view would be the same.

      Go and play soccer where you can man-handle the ref and get acting awards.

      Report
      • Reds Revival

        Argentinians do have form for that sort of behaviour in their national sport. It wouldn’t be surprising if some of the theatrics leached across.

        Report
      • Who?

        I was happy that Hoops, when Bin was sending Marika, was smart enough to ask, “So is he going off, too?” Bin’s reply was, “That’s up to their medical staff.” Can’t help but wonder if Hooper pointing at them made the medical staff think, “Well, we’d better take him off and do an HIA…”

        Report
        • Brisneyland Local

          I have no doubt that is what drove it.

          Report
        • UTG

          In League (and I assume it is the same in Union), there are certain player responses after being hit that trigger an instant HIA no matter how they respond to the initial assessment by the trainer on field. Surely, falling dead to the ground is one of them.

          Report
        • Who?

          Maybe, but it’s all down to the doctors, not the refs.

          Report
        • UTG

          Yes, although felt like there was room for Hooper to make a crack about BOK being a doctor.

          Report
        • Greg

          I think the Blue 8 needed his head read….. but that is something else. I look forward to seeing him as a striker in a soccer team

          Report
      • Huw Tindall

        SBW doesn’t make many salient comments on Stan but he was bang on when he said we need to protect the players but more so we need to protect the game. WR have to get on top of this sh!t. They’ve painted themselves into a bit of a corner with the high contact framework so good luck to them. Easy solution is 20 minute red. Reduces impact of referee howlers, even if it doesn’t address the route cause of inconsistent/confusing application of the laws.

        Report
    • Huw Tindall

      If Hooper had done that and we’d lost then the forums would have lit up almost as much as if it was Quade Cooper with the (c) and Oscar winning performance.

      Report
    • KwAussie Rugby Lover

      I can’t see a Wallaby captain ever doing THAT. He’d be ostracised by everyone forever even if it won the game

      Report
  • UTG

    French gameplan of kicking away possession and awaiting mistakes comes back to bite them in the arse. Ball in hand was exactly what the Wallabies wanted. Need to be able to vary your tactics at international level, something Wallabies supporters know all too well and NZers learnt a painful lesson about last year against Argentina. Coaching staff will need to improve if they are to live up to the hype in 2023.

    Report
    • Who?

      Given it’s off the end of a long season, after quarantine, and with very inexperienced players (their 15 had played neither Test Rugby not Top 14 before – his team won promotion to Top 14 at the end of the season, and he kicked how many goals?), that may be a little harsh?

      Report
      • UTG

        Might be harsh if they had just collapsed in a heap and gone down by 20+ in a regular 15 on 15 but this was 75 minutes of 14 on 15.

        The French supporters aren’t too happy the coaching staff. This tour and the 6 nations are being seen as a failure.

        Report
        • Patrick

          Not the French people I work with, live with and see every day. They know full well that this is basically a B team. Literally the third choice 7, 9, 10, 15, none of the starting backline at all (except arguably Teddy Thomas in this last test) none of the Toulousians or Stade Rochelais and yet they held us, at our home, to a tight series.

          Report
  • Greg

    Unfortunately the conversation is all going to be about the red card. that is disappointing.

    I thought Hooper had a very good game. Someone has told him he is a 7 and should play like that! Our breakdown work was dramatically better. We were schooled in the last two tests. The back row stepped up and generally w were more urgent, forceful (and probably illegal) at the breakdown.

    Not sure about the somewhat aimless wide passes when, in general, we should be outnumbered out wide. Perhaps to many NRL replays?

    I thought our 10 did well. Lots to learn, but kept a cool head and kicked well off the tee. Assuming JOC2.0 is fit, I would start him against NZ… but we have some talent coming through. Sadly for 2cows, I don’t think he was missed that much. Lolesio did well enough steering them around the park… but I think we benefit more from JOC2.0 than 2cows to get some experience in the backs.

    Report
    • Mike D

      2Cows value might just be in mentoring younger players. Might be Lolo is learning a fair bit off him.

      Report

      • Valid point. Mentoring often teaches you about your own poorer decisions too.

        Report
      • Huw Tindall

        Two Cows is almost the definition of a good squad player. Like Simmo in the last couple of years. So much to pass on to the kids.

        Report
    • Fatflanker

      Isn’t it wonderful to have a genuine 90% kicker on the field?!

      Report
      • Who?

        The difference in the series was 3 points. Or, written another way, the difference was that France missed two kicks across the series and Noah missed only one.
        Big credit to him for that.

        Report
    • Who?

      Agree on the wide balls – both Paisami and Lolesio threw a dud long ball left to right. It wasn’t that the passes themselves were bad, it’s that they were the wrong option, and one of them was completely misunderstood by the winger. Lolesio’s long pass, if he’d dummied and run, I think he’d have scored himself.

      Report
  • Hoss

    What can you say but simply the heart and soul are back in spades in the Gold Jersey.

    Bravery, heart, scintillating French play, controversial calls (having watched the replay I now know the AR’s were really pushing for the Red) – nothing I saw at the ground or since can convince me there was ANY high contact. Other than the reactions of the hit were both MK and Feog skippers heads jolt forward onto each other from the impact.

    Naisarani was epic. Swinton was relentless, all our forwards were just, well, so damn good.

    12 hours later I feel like I did last night – immensely proud.

    Report
    • UTG

      Yep, it was that clown Fraser pushing for the red. So good panning to the crowd and seeing thousands of you berating them. Really lifted the boys.

      Swinton and Swain were the perfect pair of mongrels to ignite the anger that eventually carried us home. The moment the 8 returned to the field big Lachie pointed to him and called him out. You love to see it.

      Report
      • Hoss

        Morning mate – the roar at the ground to both #8’s ‘reaction’ and the seemingly endless focus to actually find something in the tackle that was never there – it was never high, the head contact is incidental to the impact and only occurred AFTER the impact (as a reaction to the collision – both there heads ‘jolt’ forward – was a noise I haven’t heard at an Oz stadium in over 20 years.

        Watching the game today over a cuppa, BOK actually had a pretty fair game,. I am sure there will be a lot of chatter re the red, but my line in the sand is drawn, it was not even a penalty and should have been ruled a knock-on and play on. That aside. That decision and the bravery of 14 men of gold will now steel this team for many a tear. From adversity great things grow – watch these golden ‘boys’ become men now, based on one red card and 75 minutes of steel and heart.

        Report
        • Keith Butler

          Surely you mean year Hoss. Tear carries a feeling of foreboding. Having a coffee at the airport opposite the Rip Curl shop if you’re around. Plenty of glum looking Frenchies at the hotel this morning.

          Report
        • Yowie

          plenty of glum looking Frenchies at the hotel this morning

          The trouble with the Germans is that they don’t have their own word for schadenfreude.

          Report
        • UTG

          Yep, the card was a shame because BOK’s officiating of the breakdown was so much better than the first two games.

          It might also get lost in the talk of the red card but the value of a strong setpiece really came to fruition. Being able to force a penalty in most scrums and disrupt their lineout gave us so many easy metres and points.

          Report
        • Mike D

          I do wonder if the red card didn’t end up working against the French. Maybe just ticked the Wallabies off so they all worked harder.

          Report
        • Who?

          I think BOK could’ve improved with timing of the formation of the ruck and supporting body weight, but he was equal handed in that.
          But it’s very, very noteworthy that Rennie’s statements about lazy French players lying on our side of the ruck saw a MUCH cleaner gate for our forwards to enter. And the one time the French were penalized for failing to roll, it’s also arguable that our cleanout forward simply picked the wrong target, which made it look like they weren’t rolling (when they were) – so much so that the French were penalized, because otherwise BOK would’ve had to penalize us for not releasing (there was a French player on the ball).

          Report
        • Huw Tindall

          BOK was fair at least but the ruck was still a schemozzle, like it has been all year with the Kiwi refs. Can we send Katie Hopkins home and get an English ref out here for TRC? Fair play to the NH refs but they’ve been making sure ruck ball is fast and the Premiership comp up here has been as entertaining as any Super season.

          Report
        • KwAussie Rugby Lover

          Love your passionate obstinance mate. Must admit I really enjoyed that game. Hooper had the best game I’ve seen him play ever. I wonder how much of his previous poor play was because of Cheika. Darcy Swain MOTM for me. He was immense

          Report

    • Agree with you 100%.

      Question is will we retain and improve this young side for the 2023 Rugby World Cup or stick with White and O’Connor. White will surely be too old.

      Report
  • Greg

    Well done to Swinton.

    I thought he played well….. and although he left the field before the end of the match, this time we were allowed to replace him.

    Report
    • Keith Butler

      He had a good’un.

      Report
    • Brisneyland Local

      I admit I have been a Swinton detractor. But he had a great game last night, worked hard in the contact area. Did lots of grunt work and is also a genuine line out option.

      Report
  • Keith Butler

    Was O’Keefe the ref when Kurtley had the temerity to throat butt ‘Mad Dog’ Moody’s forearm or was it Fraser? Anyhow no way a card of any sort and the Frog should be cited for brining the game into disrepute. fantastic effort from the G&G, guts, determination and mongrel. One swallow does not a summer make but we’re on the up. Have to say the French try even against 14 was a beauty to behold pure simple rugby perfectly executed.Finally a big up tick to BL, Hoss and Yowie. Great company guys, can’t wait to do it again.

    Report
    • Mike D

      Notably Tate also did a bit of a throat butt when the French scored off the back of the scrum. Not as obvious as Moody’s elbow, but he does lead with the forearm and it slides up to Tate’s neck. I think that was Rennie’s comment about, “There were a couple of head contacts out there by the French but our boys just got up and kept playing.”

      Report
      • Brumby Runner

        Looked like a replay of the Kerevi incident which cost us a try a couple of years ago. Should have been looked at, at the very least.

        Report
        • Who?

          Crowd certainly thought so… I didn’t think it was a penalty (first contact wasn’t high, the arm angled up over time), but not hard to check it.
          Tate wouldn’t be happy that both the tries off the scrum were down the short side taking him out.

          Report
    • RedAnt

      Which one of you guys chartered the super yacht?

      Report
  • Mike D

    Very happy with some of the replacements. Hodge made a big impact relative to the time he was out there. His kick-chase to tackle the player, then step over and reclaim the ball for the Wallabies should be shown to all junior wingers and fullbacks – the chase isn’t done until you’ve either got the ball or are at least making it more difficult for the opposition forwards.

    Report
    • UTG

      I don’t think Hodge has ever had a genuinely shocking game in gold. He even managed to beat the ABs as flyhalf.

      Report
      • Geoffro

        he’s a very good player whose utility value has held him back a bit eh ? His being played over the years as a wing has been a disservice to him (he just doesn’t have pace) and having been turned inside out a few times by speedy blokes,but I’m sure he’s one of those guys who doesn’t care where he plays as long as he can pull on the shirt.Bit of a warrior I reckon.

        Report
        • Mike D

          Agree with that. He’s actually one of my favourite players because it seems like he doesn’t care what people think of how he looks or his highlights reel or any of that crap. He just wants to be a good rugby player and for his team to win. And he gets in and works his arse off to achieve it.

          Report
        • Patrick

          Agree. Whilst not convinced that he is in our best backline I would always have him on the bench at least.

          Report
        • Who?

          I think Hodge has the pace to play on the wing, he just doesn’t have the acceleration. With his long legs, provided he doesn’t drop into his ‘limping stride’ (usually a longer step off the right foot), he actually has pretty decent top end speed. Just takes a little bit to reach it.

          Report
      • Huw Tindall

        Mr Fixt It and Mr Consistent. With Daugunu breaking his arm, Wright out of form, and Vunivalue a long road back to match fit Hodge has rocketed back into contention to start. If not he’ll have a lock on 23.

        Report
        • Reds Revival

          Does that bring Andy Muirhead into the equation then?

          Report
    • Ads

      Brisney had said he should go to 15 I think. I’d support that after last night. Game answered some questions which was good.

      Report
      • Mike D

        I like him as the super sub. Would always have him on the bench because he can play 10 – 15. And he is also a substitute goal kicker who is prepared to have a go at clutch penalties (damn the left hand post in Dunedin!). Obviously have to start him some times for his own personal development and mental well-being and would swap him in for Banks; no-one wants to be thought of as the add-on, and full games help with mental and physical resilience.

        Report
      • Brisneyland Local

        Yep. I did. I know Banks is a reasonable kicker, but I keep asking when we have penalty kicks i.e. kick for touch, why is the guy with a howitzer for a boot not taking. But intead with give it to the guy with .357?

        Report
        • UTG

          Think Banks is better at chewing off metres on the angle even if Hodge can punt it further than him.

          Report
        • Mike D

          I like Banks’ accuracy. Yes Hodge gets more distance, but Banks puts it right there for the forwards.

          Report
        • Brisneyland Local

          Yes he does, but when kicking for touch, another 10 yards is another 10 yards you dont have to fight for in blood sweat and tears.

          Report
  • HK Red

    The BPA disallowed try: BPA scored off the 3rd phase from the short-arm, Paisami knocked the ball on in the 1st phase. Two more phases and then score, pretty sure that means it’s too late to rule on the knock-on. Maybe I’m totally wrong on that, but seems like another shocker from the TMO and the officials.

    Report
    • Mike D

      Hooper actually asked the ref that very question. Thought it one of his better captaincy moments because he simply asked and then accepted the ref’s judgement. And I think his tone of questioning has improved – could be getting some coaching in communication?

      Report
    • Paul Wilson

      That’s my understanding as well.

      Report
  • Brisneyland Local

    Afternoon GAGR’s. well what can I say, I went to that match with a fare amount of foreboding, and walked away happy and relieved, after a very stressful game. Big thanks to Hoss, KB and Yowie, a great night had. My mad ramblings in particular order.
    – Firstly to the French, thanks for a great series. You guys will absolutely be a formidable threat at the coming world cup. You have now a 50 man deep squad. Very scary.
    – To the crowd at Suncorp, you proved why it is a fortress for the Wallabies. I was sitting next to Hoss and could barely hear him. The crowd was deafening.
    – Re the Red card, not a red in my book. But you play what you are dealt and get on with the game. Les see what the Tribunal says.
    – The Wallas played some of their smartest, least error rugby. Maybe we need to play with 14 all of the time.
    – I will eat my hat on Swinton, he had a good game. Absolutely well done.
    – Tate Mc was great at 9. Loseio was above par at 10 but still some silly plays. Tupou of the bench was devastating. You should have heard the crowd when he came on.
    – The forwards were immense and won us the game. It took two games for us to work out the breakdown. We did really well. But have to learn to adapt quicker.
    – Still some work with our backs.
    – Am devastated for Dangunu. we could see the Dr mouth the words “its broken” to the other medic, and we knew it was all over then.
    Over all a good series, with lots of learnings. Now lets go away, keep training hard, work on those issues, and keep getting better for our next game.
    Over to you GAGR’s!

    Report
    • Ads

      You forgot to say how good Hoops was mate. ;)

      Report
      • Brisneyland Local

        YEah I did. NOt only did he play well, he Captained well. It is almost like the things I have been complaining about in this blog were read.
        He took the three. He spoke with Referumos in a way that didnt piss them off. And he actually played like a 7 for once. I was impressed. I just wish he had been doing that for the other 80 odd games. But credit where credit is due.

        Report
    • Yowie

      Tupou of the bench was devastating. You should have heard the crowd when he came on.

      That was a bl00dy good moment. It felt like Churchill must have felt after Pearl Harbour when the Americans joined the war.

      Haha the opposition is f*cked now!**

      (**genuine Churchill quote – look it up)

      Report
      • Brisneyland Local

        Yes I remember reading that in a biography about old Winston.

        Report
      • Minz

        Tupou’s subtle separation of the French tighthead from the hooker, without boring in in a way that could be called, was masterful. It may not last for long, but seeing the Wallabies scrummaging like that makes my old front-rower’s heart feel all warm and squishy.

        Report
        • sambo6

          I agree. But I will not be satisfied until we scrum like this against England. They’ve embarrassed us far too many times in that area. And living over here (in UK) I still sense the general rugby public see us as a soft touch in at the scrum. I think Tupou may have only played against them once off the bench, and a couple of years ago when still finding his feet at this level.

          Report
    • Keith Butler

      As we said at the time DR chose to put Tupou and Bell on at exactly the right time. Scrum in the French red zone and they, the French that is, cacked it.

      Report
      • Brisneyland Local

        Yeah they certainly devoured their counterparts! Feasted on them, particularly Tupou

        Report
    • Steve

      I’m going to call everyone out on their tempered enthusiasm again.

      I said everyone here felt a bit too negative before this game while the team was improving incrementally, and still feels like we all have a fear of optimism with the Bled coming up.

      Hooper had a game for the ages.
      Noah had the performance to show he’s an intl 10 and shouldn’t be dropped regardless of JOC fitness.
      Swinton and Valetini were a great tag team at 6.
      Every single front rower was fkn dominant.
      And Darcy Swain was an absolute pest at every set piece.

      There I said it.

      Report
      • Brisneyland Local

        Ah yes, but as the Hoss Man says:
        “One swallow does not a summer make………….but it is agreat start to a first date!”

        Report
  • Fatflanker

    Well done Wallabies – such a gutsy effort.

    Fair dinkum, we would have to be the only host country in world rugby that spends 5 minutes searching for the worst possible TV angle to show the refs penalising our OWN team!

    Report
    • Timbo

      It’s a Kiwi/South African conspiracy. They’ve all learned how to be TV producers and then emigrated here.

      Probably

      Report
    • Brisneyland Local

      Except the Referump was a sheep rooter.

      Report
  • mortlucky

    I was impressed by the skill level and decision-making of “the 75ers”. It took being a man down for the team to really value possession more than I’ve seen in many a year. Passes (mostly) stuck and hero short balls and kicks were (mostly) shelved.

    Report
    • Brisneyland Local

      Yeah I know. I dont know if this is omething to worry about or be happy about. But infuture they should play with 14 so they are like that all the time. ;-)

      Report
  • Reds Revival

    So glad that we have had the three tests against the French before the ABs. If we can take that sort of intensity into securing our own ball against the Darkness, we will be in with a much better chance,
    Having said that, the ABs did look pretty clinical against a big Fijian side.

    Report
    • Brisneyland Local

      Yep me Hoss, Yowie and KB were watching that at the Pub before walking over to Suncorp. It was really tight and competitive up until 20 mins , then the AB’s flicked a switch and did what they do best by putting another team to the sword. Mind you I think aginst any other country the Flying Fijian’s are going to be very competitive.

      Report
      • KwAussie Rugby Lover

        Imagine how good they’ll be after a season or so in Super rugby

        Report
        • Yowie

          The ABs all ready play Super Rugby KARL. Try to keep up.

          Report
  • Crescent

    After lamenting the lack of match smarts – we finally start to show some! Maybe the quick turnaround gives less time to “train well” and more time getting on with it. The breakdown was a zoo, and we finally got involved and played to what was being enforced. Made a hell of a difference.

    Credit to France, great performance with three points the difference across three tests, it was a series the game needed in many respects.

    Except for the soccer player. Got his come uppance after blowing kisses to the boys after the send off – went home empty handed.

    Swinton lived up to his potential by playing the game instead of the hard man, Hooper had a belter, the decision making as a team was much better. As noted the other day by BLL, the backline could do with some adult supervision but acquitted themselves very well.

    Finally feel like there is a foundation to build on. We won’t necessarily trouble the AB’s in the RC, but we may have arrested the slide.

    Report
    • Brisneyland Local

      Thanks Crescent. Yes the back line still needs a guider! Whilst Lolo is a good ten he doesnt steer the backline like JOC, maybe it is a confidence thing or an experience thing. It will come in time. A bit more Adult supervision. Whether that is coming off the bench, or JOC slotting in at 12 to help. Doesnt matter to me as long as it happens.
      Re the AB’s, I still think that they will beat us, but I want us to be more competitive against them and learn form each match aginst them.

      Report
      • Reds Revival

        I have to say BL, that is what I am liking about The Messiah. He changes his game plan based on what the opposition are doing. Look to undermine their strengths and play the game a bit more on our terms. The improvement in the forward pack across the three tests was immense. It is a refreshing change to have a coaching group that can put a strategy into action!.

        Report
        • Brisneyland Local

          Yep. and his ability to change players when needed. I thought Tate was pretty Good and deserves the 9 slot moving forward.

          Report
        • Who?

          The change in attacking strategy from Game 1 to 2 to 3 was quite significant, and very noteworthy.

          It was also interesting that the French started the game by kicking to the left wing. Wright wasn’t there anymore, and then Daugunu wasn’t there, either. After 10 minutes, they stopped.

          Report
  • skip

    Mark my words. Some All Black will hit someone like a missile exactly like that and it will barely be a penalty.

    That was the smartest I’ve seen the wallabies play since they beat England in 2015 and the most guts since they beat Wales next up. Fantastic.

    I’m bothered by the really bad kicking still. It wasn’t so bad this time but, like a long delayed turd, it poked through again. It goes like this: score and then receive kick off in 22m, pick & drive forward out of 22 (so you can’t kick directly out). Run a few out the back phases from back inside your 22 before being charged down & conceding a try/penalty right after your score that caused the kick off . Happened today and while we got away with it but it’s been such a common thing since 2016, I’m beyond frustrated with it.

    The other variation is to kick out with such distance the ball barely squeaks over touch allowing them a quick throw in to run back at an unstructured defense. NZ sides shape to have us kick at them at Super and NZ bloody love it. Always means a try/great field position & penalty. Too easy. Watch the French kick and the ball goes right out, though not as far, however it gives a line out and a structured defense. Test match rugby.

    These two events are why my bi-lingual kid looked at me during a game earlier this year and said with innocence and real concern ‘dad, you’re not gonna get mad and started shouting “Oh for fuck’s sake” all the time at the TV again, are you?”. The long haired lord high admiral nearly died laughing but still gave Skip a citing, firm talking to and suspended 3 match ban for that so if we could clean up the shite kicking, it’d help on a few fronts.

    Report
    • Brisneyland Local

      Dont you love the way they deliver in perfect context too! Out of the mouth of babes. My children when ever the Wallabies play go and get the number for the plasterer off the speed dial. Usually from me have thrown something at the wall.

      Report
    • Huw Tindall

      We saw something similar with the cards the other week with the Fiji 13 (I think) mowing down DMac with a shoulder to his head and nothing. Crickets.

      Report
      • Reds Revival

        Refs don’t carry red cards in NZ. It’s only when they’re on “foreign assignment”.

        Report
  • Adrian

    Thanks HJ

    The other day I said that with the team selected they’d play no wider than 12 for 60 minutes, then go wide. Without wingers they stayed tight for 80, and had the team to do it.

    Tons of grit and determination.

    Even though it might not be the 100% best available team by the time they play NZ in Auckland, I’d stick with this exact team as a “thank you”.

    Good for morale, and unlikely to be thrashed if they stay in the mood.

    Report
    • Brisneyland Local

      If our injuries are the way the are I think it will be.

      Report
    • Huw Tindall

      Daugunu only forced change with a broken wrist. Expect Hodge to start and Kellaway on the pine. Vunivalu still a way back to match fitness. Better balance in the back row too IMO. Isi genuine gain line and work in tight, Swinton agro and genuine lineout option, Hooper his usual self. Valetini hasn’t taken his Super form into Tests and Wilson still plays very wide when we need more impact in tight.

      Report
  • Minz

    Watching the game, I thought that the card had the potential to be the making of this Wallabies side… and the way they responded, it might well be. Some good performances from the youngsters; now the question is, can they take that experience and build on it? I sure hope so.

    The red card…. well, I wasn’t sure where the contact was watching the replays (which were not at an ideal angle). However, I’d suggest that simple physics rules out direct head contact, as a head just can’t go forward immediately upon being hit by a force pushing it backwards. And the diving makes me embarrassed to have played as a forward. Was a bit miffed at the crowd booing the French skipper after what was a very spirited game and series, until I realised he was the diver in question! Should’ve been cheering him, as he really galvanised a Wallabies team that seems to have a tendency towards slow starts.

    Report
  • Jason

    I think Tupou’s entry was really the turning point to where the Wallabies were just hanging in and started to actually attack and try to win the test match.

    & I’d have had Tate as MOTM, Hooper should be that good week in week out, Tate has no business being THAT good.

    Report
    • Brisneyland Local

      Concur

      Report
    • Patrick

      Concur. I was so glad he started. I also thought that Isi was enormous.

      Report
  • Huw Tindall

    If this Wallabies vs Les Bleus test series has taught me anything it’s that our pro players need to play more games each season. In the Top 14, ProD2, and Premiership play circa 40 games a year. Super is about 18. No wonder they have such depth in NH when they literally play 2x as many pro games as our guys. NZ gets over 30 by having a full NPC season after Super. In AU we have nothing to compare. Even the NRC was a bit of a short season. Shute and Hospital are just not good enough standard and the players are too spread out to continue developing combinations. A proper NRC to add at least 12 more “pro” games per year is essential for our development.

    Report
  • Greg

    After all that…. it will be very interesting to see what happens at the judiciary.

    Report
  • KwAussie Rugby Lover

    Thanks HJ. Nice write up. That was a fantastic game. The Wallabies all played well and showed a lot of heart. I thought Lolesio was great all night with some really good options (that pass to Hooper was sublime) Hooper had the best game I’ve seen him play ever but for me Darcy Swain was MOTM. I thought he was immense all night.
    Going to upset a few but I had no issue with the RC. People who didn’t see it that way are never going to agree on this so not interested in discussing it. Just thought it was correct.

    Report
