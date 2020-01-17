Reds Rout Rebels in Regional Romp - Green and Gold Rugby

Reds Rout Rebels in Regional Romp

The Queensland Reds will take away no Super Rugby Competition points from their 57-5 win over the Melbourne Rebels in a trial game in Gladstone today, but Coach Brad Thorn will be reasonably happy with their performance

The Reds were dominant throughout the game, particularly in the first half, against an under-strength Rebels team testing out the strength of their extended squad.

Score

Queensland Reds 57 (Tries: Daugunu 5, Paenga-Amosa, Hegarty, Mafi, Sorovi, Cons: Hegarty 6) def Melbourne Rebels 5 (Tries: Gicquel) at Marley Brown Oval, Gladstone on Friday, January 17, 2020

Takeaways

1. Queensland were Red Hot in the first half.

The Reds ran in 5 converted tries in a dominant 1st Half. Coach Thorn showed his hand, with a 1st Half team that most people are picking as his Round 1 starting side – with a few exceptions being rested (Rodda, Petaia and Speight for example). Isaac Lucas at fly-half was dangerous with the ball in hand, and James O’Connor show slick hands and feet. The scrum was also dominant, with rookie Dane Zander putting in a strong showing. The second half saw the Coach make plenty of changes, with a subsequent drop in tempo.

2. No much to go on for Rebels fans.

Melbourne Rebels fans will be cooking dinner at home tonight, as they will have no takeaways from watching the Gladstone trial. Coach Wessels elected to rest most of his squad – with experienced names such as Rangi, Uelese, Philip, Cottrell, Hardwick, Jones, Leota, Wells, Naisarani, Lomani, Tuttle, Toomua, Meakes, Hodge, Magnay, Kellaway, Koroibete and Haylett-Petty left out. The majority of the Rebels side coming from wider training squad members such as former Queenslanders Matt Gicquel and Pat Morrey. Rebels fans will have to wait for next weeks trial against the Brumbies in Albury to get a better idea of what their Round 1 starting side will look like.

3. Daugunu is an attacking Weapon.

Filipo Daugunu was unstoppable running in 5 tries. He will need to work on his discipline and decision making though, if he wants to become a regular Super Rugby starter, after bombing one try and getting a Red card in the 75th minute for an ugly tip tackle. Not sure how the judiciary will look at the incident, but he could be spending a few weeks on the side-line.

4. Deegan was composed.

Andrew Deegan put in a composed and solid performance at fly-half. The highlight being an attacking cross-field kick taken by full-back Harry Jones. His defence was good as well. Deegan won’t let his side down if he is the starting fly-half for the Rebels, but Coach Wessels may still be looking at alternatives

5. Kudos to the Reds for taking the game to Gladstone.

Taking the trial game to Gladstone was a good follow-up to the Reds to Regions initiative earlier in the off-season. There looked to be a good crowd as well, at least on the Grandstand side, and fund-raising on the day going to local drought and bushfire affected famers. Streaming of the game was also good quality with commentary by Jaybor Staunton and Dallan Murphy and video from Double Take Sports

Teams

Queensland

1. Dane Zander 2. Brandon Paenga-Amosa 3. Taniela Tupou 4. Angus Blyth 5. Lukhan Salakai-Loto 6. Angus Scott-Young 7. Liam Wright 8. Harry Wilson 9. Tate McDermott 10. Isaac Lucas 11. Filipo Daugunu 12. James O’Connor 13. Hunter Paisami 14. Jock Campbell 15. Bryce Hegarty

Reserves: Efi Ma’afu, Sean Farrell Dave Feao, Josh Nasser, Ryan Smith, Tuaina Tali Tualıma, Seru Uru, Moses Sorovi, Hamish Stewart, Chris Feauai-Sautia, Ilaisa Droasese, Lawson Creighton

Rebels

1. Cameron Orr 2. Declan Moore 3. Fereti Sa’aga 4. Esei Ha’angana 5. Trevor Hosea 6. Matt Gicquel 7. Make Vailanu 8. Patt Mores 9. Theo Strang 11. Glen Vaihu 12 Ben Hughes 13. Ben Wolltet 14. Harry Potter 15. Harry Jones

Reserves: Mees Erasmus, Matt Gibbon, Cabous Eloff, Matt Wilshire, Gideon Koegelenberg, Isaac Kailea, James So’oialo, Reece Fuller, Jamie Glynn, Will Lewesi, Mosese Tuipulotu, Siaosi Asofolau