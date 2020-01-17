 Reds Rout Rebels in Regional Romp - Green and Gold Rugby
Reds Rout Rebels in Regional Romp

The Queensland Reds will take away no Super Rugby Competition points from their 57-5 win over the Melbourne Rebels in a trial game in Gladstone today, but Coach Brad Thorn will be reasonably happy with their performance

The Reds were dominant throughout the game, particularly in the first half, against an under-strength Rebels team testing out the strength of their extended squad.

Reds v Rebels Trial, Gladstone, 17/1/2020

Score

Queensland Reds 57 (Tries: Daugunu 5, Paenga-Amosa, Hegarty, Mafi, Sorovi, Cons: Hegarty 6) def Melbourne Rebels 5 (Tries: Gicquel) at Marley Brown Oval, Gladstone on Friday, January 17, 2020

 

Takeaways

 

1. Queensland were Red Hot in the first half.

Isaac Lucas. Photo credit: Reds Rugby / Brendan Hertel

The Reds ran  in 5 converted tries in a dominant 1st Half. Coach Thorn showed his hand, with a 1st Half team that most people are picking as his Round 1 starting side – with a few exceptions being rested (Rodda, Petaia and Speight for example). Isaac Lucas at fly-half was dangerous with the ball in hand, and James O’Connor show slick hands and feet. The scrum was also dominant, with rookie Dane Zander putting in a strong showing. The second half saw the Coach make plenty of changes, with a subsequent drop in tempo.

2. No much to go on for Rebels fans.

Theo Strang. Photo credit: Reds Rugby / Brendan Hertel

Melbourne Rebels fans will be cooking dinner at home tonight, as they will have no takeaways from watching the Gladstone trial. Coach Wessels elected to rest most of his squad – with experienced names such as Rangi, Uelese, Philip, Cottrell, Hardwick, Jones, Leota, Wells, Naisarani, Lomani, Tuttle, Toomua, Meakes, Hodge, Magnay, Kellaway, Koroibete and Haylett-Petty left out. The majority of the Rebels side coming from wider training squad members such as former Queenslanders Matt Gicquel and Pat Morrey. Rebels fans will have to wait for next weeks trial against the Brumbies in Albury to get a better idea of what their Round 1 starting side will look like.

3. Daugunu is an attacking Weapon.

Filipo Daugunu. Photo credit: Reds Rugby / Brendan Hertel

Filipo Daugunu was unstoppable running in 5 tries. He will need to work on his discipline and decision making though, if he wants to become a regular Super Rugby starter, after bombing one try and getting a Red card in the 75th minute for an ugly tip tackle. Not sure how the judiciary will look at the incident, but he could be spending a few weeks on the side-line.

4. Deegan was composed.

Cameron Orr. Photo credit: Reds Rugby / Brendan Hertel

Andrew Deegan put in a composed and solid performance at fly-half. The highlight being an attacking cross-field kick taken by full-back Harry Jones. His defence was good as well. Deegan won’t let his side down if he is the starting fly-half for the Rebels, but Coach Wessels may still be looking at alternatives

5. Kudos to the Reds for taking the game to Gladstone.

James O'Connor. Photo credit: Reds Rugby / Brendan Hertel

Taking the trial game to Gladstone was a good follow-up to the Reds to Regions initiative earlier in the off-season. There looked to be a good crowd as well, at least on the Grandstand side, and fund-raising on the day going to local drought and bushfire affected famers. Streaming of the game was also good quality with commentary by Jaybor Staunton and Dallan Murphy and video from Double Take Sports

 

Teams

 

Reds v Rebels Trial, Gladstone, 17/1/2020

Queensland
1. Dane Zander 2. Brandon Paenga-Amosa 3. Taniela Tupou 4. Angus Blyth 5. Lukhan Salakai-Loto 6. Angus Scott-Young 7. Liam Wright 8. Harry Wilson 9. Tate McDermott 10. Isaac Lucas 11. Filipo Daugunu 12. James O’Connor 13. Hunter Paisami 14. Jock Campbell 15. Bryce Hegarty

Reserves: Efi Ma’afu, Sean Farrell Dave Feao, Josh Nasser, Ryan Smith, Tuaina Tali Tualıma, Seru Uru, Moses Sorovi, Hamish Stewart, Chris Feauai-Sautia, Ilaisa Droasese, Lawson Creighton

Rebels
1. Cameron Orr 2. Declan Moore 3. Fereti Sa’aga 4. Esei Ha’angana 5. Trevor Hosea 6. Matt Gicquel 7. Make Vailanu 8. Patt Mores 9. Theo Strang 11. Glen Vaihu 12 Ben Hughes 13. Ben Wolltet 14. Harry Potter 15. Harry Jones

Reserves: Mees Erasmus, Matt Gibbon, Cabous Eloff, Matt Wilshire, Gideon Koegelenberg, Isaac Kailea, James So’oialo, Reece Fuller, Jamie Glynn, Will Lewesi, Mosese Tuipulotu, Siaosi Asofolau

  • Luckyred28

    I know it’s only a trial but I cannot remember the last time the reds put 50 on anyone! Goes to show you what happens when you dont have an inside centre who hogs good opportunities – the wings run in tries! (Sorry kerevi)

  • Dally M

    Woohoo, the site is up and pumping for 2020!

    The dawning of a new era for Australian Rugby!

    • Brisneyland Local

      Yep. Lets hope so. I dont think I can cope with another year of the same.

  • idiot savant

    Thanks for kicking off the rugby year HJ. The live stream was great quality. Im not sure many conclusions can be drawn as the difference in quality and experience was so great. The Rebels brought a young inexperienced side and really didn’t turn up in the first half.

    The Reds really dominated set piece and possession. The Rebels line out tried hard and Hosea put in but their scrum got monstered. Morrey had a Barry Crocker with his handling dropping the ball on 3 occasions when they looked to mount some pressure. Gicquel showed a bit. Deegan stood very deep which might have been the Reds pressure. His tactical kicking was good but missed a few tackles. Im not sure his defence is super rugby standard and he might have to be hidden if he plays at the top level. It looked like the Rebels might have got a well deserved spray at half time and their defensive pressure was much better in the second term. They still leaked 4 tries though.

    What did we learn from the Reds? Of the 10s, Lucas reminded us he is a running threat, O’Connor is deft in heavy traffic, but Hegarty looks like the better and smarter general. Both McDermott and Sorovi were good. Daugunu is worth the price of a ticket. He bombed one try by not passing but it was worth it to see his hip fend which remained me of Perese. I dont want to say too much about Wilson as he is so young but goddamnit he has got some ability.

    One thing that has worried me about the Reds for the last 2 years is the slowness of their forward pack. I still think that may be an issue when you consider 4th string hooker Farrell is their quickest forward. Its not so much of an issue if the Reds can win 60 percent plus possession as they can grind it out but as we saw when they were flogged by the Sunwolves and repeatedly beaten by the Tahs if they dont win and maintain enough possession their big forwards struggle over 80 minutes. The fact they used the ball in their backs a lot is a very good sign.

  • Reds Revival

    I’m really looking forward to this season for the Reds. If Petaia can stay fit, then we will have multiple attacking weapons across the back line. I hope that Lucas gets to start at 10, as I think that he has earned it.
    Next week’s game against the Tahs in Dalby should be a cracker. I think that Thorn will target it as a “must win” game for the young Reds, to help get the monkey off their back, and finally get a win over the old rival.

  • Jason

    Do we think it’s poor form from the Rebels to basically not play the trial game? (I think it was like 18 players left out.) Will that cost them? Obviously the Reds didn’t play a number of their players too but nothing like the whole starting XV.)

  • LED

    Can someone help me understand the Rebels objective in playing a total second string side? When you only have 2 trials to get things set, what is the reason a coach would waste an opportunity like that? Is it that he wanted to see if any of his 2nd XV has what it takes to be in the firsts?

  • John Tynan

    I’ve seen us beat the ‘Saders in pre-season as well, so do…..not…let…..self…get……….excited……….

    I still don’t like the jersey hybrid Tah’s look, regardless of how many times they tell me it’s grey.

    • Yowie

      The “hybrid Tah’s look” is to improve Reds players’ chances of Wallabies selection under usual Rugby Australia guidelines.

      • John Tynan

        Haha, yep, copy that! Very strategic

