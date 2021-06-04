 Reds v Blues - Green and Gold Rugby
The late injury to James O’Connor threw the Reds back line into disarray. Bryce Hegarty moved into Fly half and the rumour was Hamish Stewart would trot out in the 15 jersey. But wait, there’s more. Bryce Hegarty did his hammy and Hamish Stewart was the new, new fly half while, 19-year-old, Mac Grealy debuted at fullback.

The Match

2021-reds-v-blues-4

Despite the disruptions, the Reds were surprisingly coherent for most of the opening stanza. I guess it’s a sign of a good coaching set up when players slot in without much problem.

The blues kicked an early penalty, but the Reds scored the first try when Hunter Paisami threw a beautiful short pass, that was probably forward, to Harry Wilson who hit the gap at speed and scored close to the posts.

The blues used their power and size to score next. Brandon Paenga-Amosa was sin binned for dropping a maul, and it played a part in both of the Blues tries. For the first try, Dalton Papalii dived over after sustained pressure off a lineout drive. For the second BPA’s replacement Josh Nasser misread the play and Blues winger Mark Telea strolled through for the seven pointer. The score at half-time was 17-7 to the Blues

The Reds started the second half badly, losing their first two linouts and gifted the Blues possession and territory. They used it to score almost immediately.

BPA was having a Jekyll and Hyde night. One second doing something brilliant and next something terrible. His try got the Reds back within striking distance, but the blues struck straight back to lead 31-14.

At the 70th minutes the Reds scored again through a cross field kick to Filipo Daugunu who despite the close marking of three Blues players, somehow went over untouched to give the Reds a sniff at 31-21.

The Reds kicked a long range penalty to get within seven points, but neither team threatened the line again.

2021-reds-v-blues-2

The Game Changer

BPA’s yellow card was definitely changed the game. The 14 points scored while he was off was more than the difference in the final scores.

The G&GR MOTM

Harry Wilson is in rare form. He gets the gong.

Wallaby watch

Lukhan Salakaia-Loto put in a huge effort once again. Liam Wright was good. Isaac Henry made metres constantly, he’s one to watch. Hunter Paisami is a wallaby centre, not a doubt in my mind.

2021-reds-v-blues-14

The Details

Crowd:???
Score & Scorers

Reds: 24
Tries: Harry Wilson, Brandon Paenga-Amosa, Filipo Daugunu
Conversions: Isaac Henry 3
Penalties: Filipo Daugunu

Blues: 31
Tries: Dalton Papalii, Mark Telea, Patrick Tuipulotu, Finlay Christie
Conversions: Otere Black 4
Penalties: Otere Black


Cards & citings

None

 

 

  • idiot savant

    Thanks Sully for getting the report up so quickly. I was pleased with the Reds performance tonight and strangely for me pleased with a kiwi referee’s performance. A 7 point victory to the Blues was fair. Unlike the ridiculous 40 point drubbing Fraser allowed last time at Suncorp. (I still maintain that kiwi refs reward kiwi turnovers almost instantly they get their hands on the ball but mostly make Australians survive the clean out)

    The Blues forwards won that backed up by great defence. The Reds forwards took a beating tonight. The line out, coached by Thorn, took yet another beating. When will he get a proper line out coach? But for a 6 day turnaround, last minute injuries, all the handling errors, lost line outs, playing the top kiwi side in form, and a kiwi ref, to only lose by 7 points was a bloody good showing.

    I thought the Reds backs were bloody good. I have long advocated that Stewart is a good 10 and saw no evidence to dispute that tonight. To run out against the top kiwi side with your forward pack going backwards having not played a millisecond at 10 at any level for more than 2 years and on 5 hours preparation which probably meant not a single training run, that was a standout performance. And lets not forget Tate’s slow and often high passing (like the first pass he threw to Stewart in the game!).

    Stewart’s long passing is faster and better than JOC or Hegarty. He didnt kick away as much ball as they have both done and when he did the kicks were better. Sure he’s not a runner which is the skill that McKay values over everything else but when you look at the way his pack was getting smashed the fact the Reds were in that game till the end against the toughest of opponents Id say the boy can play 10.

    I also liked the way both Henry and Paisami took ball at first receiver occasionally (mostly because Stewart has had to secure ruck ball to keep possession) which mixed things up and gave the Reds variation that hasnt been happening with JOC. Vunivalu, Daugunu, Grealey, and Sorovi all good. Why the hell has Moses been excluded for so long? Didnt the Reds score more points than the Blues when he was on?

    • Onside

      Great observations regarding the Sorovi.
      Would like to see Daugunu kick more for goal.
      His kicking style seems so relaxed and confident

    • Alister Smith

      Fair call on the ref.

      I think the fact that JOC has a running option gives him an extra few milliseconds and makes the defence hang back a little bit and that can create little chances for both himself and others. Stewart is just that little bit easier to read. I also thought, but am not certain, that he might sit back a little deeper than JOC and Hegarty or at least sit deeper more often than either of those two. Great passing game though I wonder if he is more suited to a playmaking 12.

      My other point would be support play, and it is something that all the NZ teams seem to be doing better than our blokes. When someone makes a break there is always someone in support and the ball runner knows how to find them. In comparison, when we make line breaks there doesn’t seem to be as much support and the support that is there don’t seem to position themselves as well and the ball runner has more trouble finding them – they don’t seem to know when to come in off a side line and they run out of space etc. From watching the games I am convinced that the NZ teams are training specifically for it and have made it a big focus.

      And errors. If a defensive side is patient enough our sides will make a mistake or get frustrated and kick (sometimes aimlessly). And the kick then, becomes something that is just done because nothing else is working rather than something with a specific aim. Hoss wrote well about this yesterday.

  • Happyman

    Thanks Sully

    Just watched the five minutes before BPA yellow. The penalty was marginal at best an with no team warning goes straight to the pocket so was a game changer.

    There is a reason the Kiwi refs have an all blacks emblem on there chest when in NZ.

    Just sayin.

    • Keith Butler

      BPAs card came on the end of a string of penalties. It’s one of those weird things but I don’t think it’s in the rule book that refs have to issue final warnings before cards. Maybe it’s time for the captains to take more responsibility for their teams on field actions.

      • AndrewG

        I was listening to the Referee commentary and he was calling it “cynical “ and that was the reasoning for the card. He was certainly warning the Blues about getting a card after their string of penalties defending on the line later in the game.

        • formerflanker

          As I yelled at the TV last night, why isn’t a “string of penalties” cynical?
          We attack the line with phase after phase, the ref calls “penalty advantage” repeatedly, only for NZ to teams keep infringing. Only when the attack breaks down does the ref warn the offending team.
          Multiple offsides inside the 22 during an attacking sequence is definitely cynical and deserves a yellow as much as BPAs actions.

        • AndrewG

          You could argue the penalty on halftime was cynical – Reds on the attack,Blue player lies all over the ball without the slightest attempt to roll away. You can grudgingly admire the gamesmanship I suppose. Another thing I picked up via the ref comms was the constant wingeing from the Blues about everything. It’s lucky the Reds managed to keep a team on the field! Maybe Liam should have talked more.

      • Happyman

        Mate as I said I rewatched it as I am in the moment when the game is on. read a bottle of Red so not at my most objective.

        The string was a pen from the kick off and the yellow.

        Not exectly a crusader like string.

  • Yowie

    Cheers Sully.
    Quite a satisfactory game despite the result.

  • Hoss

    Alright, I’ll be the contrarian.

    I thought the reds were poo.

    Dirty Harry ran two majestic lines and I am a fan of the kid, but he completely overplayed his hand all night with dumb passes and wait for it – a 2 v 1 overlap and what did he do again? Oh that’s right, he kicked!

    Now where did I read a sublime article about Oz teams and shite kicking recently – it’ll come to me I am sue.

    The Abattoir must have grown flippers during the week and was dreadful and lazy.

    BPA, let’s be frank – the guys a tool. He is a 9 in a 2s body. Loud mouthed, good for a stupid penalty or 3 and his line out throwing is like ‘lightning’ – never hits the same spot twice.

    I can kick a cat sweeter than Henry kicks a ball – possibly the worst display of kicking of all forms I’ve seen at SR level ever. Why wasn’t Stewart the kicker and Roosevelt as an option (ex international soccer goal keeper, I’d imagine he would know a thing or two Re kicking) .

    I accept Joc & Hager were late scratching sand there’d be clunkiness in the reds, but their senior players were crap.

    The positive ? The young fullback looked assured and a real player of the future and is I t just me or does the Squatter have the makings of a brilliant 10? His passing is excellent, he has developed his kicking and he doesn’t half mind a collision or two both sides of the ball. Sorovi, I’ve been banging in for ages why he doesn’t get more game time – quick, great pass, helps at rucks and lifts the energy and tempo.

    Lastly, what the fark are they feeding these NZ teams? They looked like men against boys at times. Check out Sullys photo of Tuipulotu and FKA as ‘exhibit 1’. I would consider FKA a big guy – but……Then we tad Sotuto picking up and throwing around The Abattoir like he was a kids duvet.

    I am a Reds fan, love the side, but take the blinkers off and look at the match again in the cold light of day and they were, well, poo.

    • KwAussie Rugby Lover

      You’re not allowed to let reality creep in mate. Don’t you know it’s all about the kiwi referees?

    • Alister Smith

      I think that is probably a fair assessment Hoss.

      It seems we are now looking at 10 point losses rather than 20 point losses but, even with all their personnel changes the Reds had opportunities to win that. I think the shock of getting tailed up by 20 points a game has tricked us into having lower expectations of our own performances.

      A lot of it is training and skills, I made my points above. We have to look at our strength and conditioning again too. As you say, they were throwing about 140kg players like beach balls. Now we are basically drawing from the same genetic pool. 50% plus of the most of these teams are islander and some of the blokes on either side of the ditch went to school together.

      We are catching up though. Thorn has to sort that lineout out as RR says. It has gone on for too long and, if they want to be a champion team, they cannot have such an obvious flaw in such a basic skill set. I am not sure it is all BPA but it needs to be identified and fixed.

    • Yowie

      They looked like men against boys at times.

      Have you seen the GAGR website back end this morning? Web traffic from the Vatican is through the roof!

      Report
    • Keith Butler

      A fair assessment Hoss. Still like Dirty Harry though who should be 8 for the G&G. One of those games where the Abattoir go found out. He did a lot of walking and scrum technique again suspect. I was actually very impressed by Grealey. Called in at the 11hr so didn’t have time to think about selection just played his game and looked one for the future.

      • Alister Smith

        I wonder if he knew he wasn’t going to be replaced. Sometimes, if you know you are going to play for a certain amount of time the brain tells you to save a bit for the end of the game. I reckon they might be better telling him, we are going to replace you to at 60 min and then just leave him on???

    • Crescent

      Not unfair. Had big wraps on Harry, but he wasn’t at his best last night. The TV nearly didn’t survive after the kick through with an overlap available. Like every Aus team, Reds struggled in the face of the relentless rush defence, and there were some awful passes under pressure that did the outside backs no favors.

      Losing the set piece plays hurt – wallabies hooker slot is wide open, no one is a stand out to lock it down right now.

      In the face of all of that, credit where credit is due, they fought their way into the game and will rue that one as a game that potentially got away having left points on the paddock. Henry continued with some good carries, and helped to create some space for Paisami as the defence had to honour the threat of Henry with ball in hand.

      Piggies still too slow to the breakdown, but Reds aren’t Robinson Crusoe there.

      Thorn is a realist – he won’t be satisfied with that one.

    • donktec

      “it’ll come to me I am sue”
      life ain’t easy for a boy named Sue, could explain a few things about you Hoss.

  • KwAussie Rugby Lover

    Thanks Sully, was always going to be hard with those changes but I thought some of the players stepped up well and out shone their more established team mates. I thought some of the Reds players looked like they’d had enough of this season and were making up numbers.

    I must admit I like Wilson but a couple of dumb decisions at critical times. Needs to be slapped and reminded he’s not a 10 and should never ever kick again.

    Not sure what BT has against Sorovi, he’s the most Aaron Smith 9 in Australia with a beautiful quick pass off the ground on both sides and a dangerous running game. I guess he stays out of toilets too.

  • Alister Smith

    Just one small comment about the refereeing. After having read KARL’s notes in one of yesterday’s comments I watched the ruck a little closer and, while it’s easy to find fault with a ref getting the timing of some of those decisions is extremely difficult. The point about when the ruck is formed for instance. I had problems with one of the penalties against the Reds when I watched it first time at full speed. They ran it two or three times in slow mo and I watched for the key points that KARL had made and, to be honest, I ended up not knowing if it was a penalty or not. I went from dead certain, to unsure to almost, yeah he got that right.

    Watching a game after reading the Friday comments is a little like drinking whisky with the tasting notes. Thanks fellas, it has improved my enjoyment of the game (though not as much as an extra 11 points from the Reds would have).

    • KwAussie Rugby Lover

      Mate, sorry i made it more confusing for you

  • I guess it was an encouraging loss, Lots of hypotheticals – what if JOC had been fit, what if Hegarty had played and more importantly, what if BPA had not been yellow-carded. Anyway it was encouraging. I guess like it is for The Force. Luck has not gone with them.

  • Reds Revival

    A bit harsh Hoss. With the last minute changes, I had the Blues winning it by 15 – 20 points. The fact that they were able to make a game of it shows that there are good systems in place at the Reds.
    Harry had another barnstorming game, and while he would be the first to admit that the kick was the wrong option, he did plenty of other stuff bloody well. I can’t help thinking that somewhere along the line a Kiwi has done something really bad to his family. He plays okay against Aussie teams, but plays like a beast against the Kiwis. He obviously has a deep seated hatred.
    I agree with everyone’s comments about Sorovi. Thomas is a shoveller, while Moses creates genuine threats and opportunities.
    I think one of the other positives was how well they contained Dalton Papalii. This is a guy who has been earmarked for the AB’s, and that was the quietest game I have seen from him in some time.
    In the end, I guess it’s true what they say about the primary colours – Red is passion, and Blue is power.

