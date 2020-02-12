 Rugby Report Card 102 - Version Seven - Green and Gold Rugby
Podcast

Rugby Report Card 102 – Version Seven

Rugby Report Card 102 – Version Seven

The Rugby Report Card boys dissect this week’s Super Rugby Round, and chat bin juice.

Related Items
Podcast

Hopes to play David Pocock in the inevitable biopic. Lifelong fan of whoever Jarrad Hayne is currently playing for.

Related Items

More in Podcast