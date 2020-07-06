Rugby Report Card 107 - It's Kearns, Stupid! - Green and Gold Rugby

The boys chat about the first round of Super Rugby Au, NZ and more.
Podcast
Rugby Report Card 107 – It’s Kearns, Stupid!
Podcast
The boys chat about the first round of Super Rugby Au, NZ and more.
Hopes to play David Pocock in the inevitable biopic. Lifelong fan of whoever Jarrad Hayne is currently playing for.
Do feel it in the air? Do you smell the fresh cut grass? Do you hear that...
While the rugby has been off the boys have been lost. During iso Blake and Richard (newborn...
Head to our Twitter page if you need to consult the GAGR hotline after this episode. Where...
Yep, they’ve given us another crack. The Dropped Kick-Off is back for the first time in 2020,...
Google+
YouTube
RSS