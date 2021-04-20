 Seven half-baked observations from Super Rugby so far - Green and Gold Rugby
Seven half-baked observations from Super Rugby so far

It’s late April and we are entering the 10th round of Super Rugby AU, on the precipice of a couple of great months for rugby.

I’ve decided to dust off my keyboard (and this website) and punch out some half-arsed observations in the hope that I can hear some of yours as well in the comments. I’m sick of the informed punditry of Stan Sport and the Sydney Morning Herald, the keyboard warriors must have their day. So without further ado, here are the seven things I’ve seen in the season so far:

The New Structure

I admit to being a bit skeptical about the Super Rugby AU format when it was first announced. I was hardly mourning the death of Super Rugby, but I was unsure we could sustain interest in round after round of derby games. After all, Aussie derbies in Super Rugby were normally low-scoring, error-filled games that always suffered by comparison to the Kiwi derby that preceded it.

But by God I think it’s worked. There’s been enough competition at the top (and bottom) for each game to have meaning and intensity, while the law variations have allowed the game to speed up and show the skill of our players. There have been a couple of genuine classic matches in the past year, and there’s only been a couple of stinkers.

And now we’ve set up a really interesting month of Trans-Tasman footy. I’ve got no idea how each Aussie team is going to fare, but I am counting down the days until we find out. The Reds play the Crusaders at Suncorp on 22 May, and it may as well be a Bledisloe.  Somehow being deprived of games against the Kiwis have only enhanced my desire to play them.

I’d watch just Tupou vs the Crusaders

Our new wife Stan

We finally divorced Fox and fallen head over heels for our second wife, Stan Sports. She’s younger, more vibrant and her actions have only exposed how our first wife stopped putting any effort in years ago. It’s a fresh new world and I’m loving it.

Some of the stuff is as simple as a fresh coat of paint on the way we watch coverage, like new voices in the commentary box. Sean Maloney has been outstanding in providing up-tempo play calling that still never veers into Daryl Eastlake territory. I love hearing a Kiwi perspective from Andrew Mehrtens, the analysis of Morgan Turinui, and the biggest shock of all – how good Michael Cheika is when he comes off the bench to provide insight.

But it’s more than that. It’s the enormous back catalogue of games available to watch on demand. It’s new camera angles, like using Spidercam to hover over a set piece backline move. And it’s just a general feeling that the production team aren’t just going through the motions.

I really can’t find much of a negative. I’d love to hear a female voice in commentary from time to time, though Roz Kelly and Allana Ferguson are both used well in the coverage. The functionality of the app could be a little better but now I’m splitting hairs. It’s bloody great and I hope it continues into the international season.

The Hunter and the Hunted

The Wallaby backline looks relatively settled, with one of the remaining questions being whether you play Hunter Paisami at 12 or 13. Because you have to play him somewhere, he’s that good.

He’d be in my top three players of the season so far. A hammer in defence and attack, but capable of skilful touches that set him apart from the rest, like the grubber kick in the 78th in Canberra that put Jordan Petaia over the line.

For the first time in a very long time, I think we’ve got a centre who can achieve the pinnacle of the craft – the full Nonu. Ma’a Nonu walks into the best team of the century at 12, and I won’t hear anyone who disagrees. At his best he was the complete package: he could run through a brick wall, but throw a deft cutout or kick a clearance under pressure. He defended solidly and chose his moments perfectly.

Hunter Paisami has all the ingredients to go full Nonu, and that is bloody exciting. Do you play him at 12 or 13 for the Wallabies? I think that depends on the form of Matt Toomua. If he’s fit and firing, I think he’s the experienced head we need at inside centre. The glimpse of the White-JOC-Toomua-Paisami combination we saw in Wellington last year was enticing, and though Toomua has been a bit up and down for the Rebels he’s a proven performer and I’d have him in my XV. It gives Paisami a great platform to unleash mayhem in the wider channels.

More of this in 2021 please

The Lock Battle

When was the last time we entered a Wallaby season confident in our locks? It could be over a decade ago, when Sharpie and Vicks were in their prime. Since then it’s been a merry-go-round of options to partner the evergreen Rob Simmons, with plenty showing flashes of brilliance before departing for one reason or another. We had the summer of Will Skelton, a few months of Rory Arnold, a dalliance with Adam Coleman. Lately it’s been Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, IzackRodda and even more lately Matt Philip. So what’s it to be in 2021?

The answer to that may depend on how happy Dave Rennie is to let Izack Rodda return to the fold. His stint in the gold jersey was a pretty good one and he seems built for test rugby. But the circumstances of his departure still leave a bitter taste in the mouth. Besides him, we’ll see Philip and LSL, but then you have Caderyn Neville and Trevor Hosea waiting in the wings, both of whom have been in great form in SuperAU. And the old stager in Sitaleki Timani, who could wind back the clock to 2014 and play like he did back then – below his weight, to the chagrin of local fans.

I’m rolling with Philip and LSL, but looking to give Trevor Hosea his chance this year. Isaac Rodda can wait his turn.

My Bloody Valetini

Rob Valetini may well be my favourite player this year. I love the hair, I love the game, I love the attitude. He defends as if the opposition killed his father, and runs as if they killed his…other father. (OK my metaphor skills aren’t what they were, it’s been years since I’ve written here. They can’t all be gold).

He was good off the bench for the Wallabies in the Tri-Nations, and surely this is the year big Dave Rennie throws him the 6 jersey and tells him to unleash the fury. He’s built for test footy and will add a physicality that we lacked at times in 2020.

We all fell in love with Lachie Swinton for those 20 minutes in Brisbane last year. And he’ll get a turn at some point this year I’m sure. But he’s not polished enough for prime time yet. He hasn’t shown me enough to suggest he’s eliminated the brain snap play from his game. We all love a bruiser, but there’s a way to go about it and Swinton has yet to master that – as evidenced by his yellow card in the opening minutes of the game against the Force last weekend. He’s too big a risk to start in a test match right now.

Rob Valetini in the NRC... remember that? Simple times.

Rob Valetini in the NRC… remember that? Simpler times.

The Tahs

It’s been a tough year as a Tahs fan. Although I’d argue not as tough as the years in the 2000s where we fielded an all-star lineup but couldn’t convert that to wins on the field. This year is what it was always going to be: a slog, with a budget squad battling along as best they could.

I’m not going to re-litigate the decisions that led to this scenario, except to say that Rob Penney was treated poorly and didn’t deserve his fate.

What is clear now is that there are some signs of life in this Waratah team, and it’s been pleasing to see. Their performances for the past three weeks have been meritorious. Getting Jake Gordon back was a huge part of that, and the returns of Will Harris and Izzy Perese have also been important. Their aim now needs to be a victory against a Kiwi side, and I think if their current trajectory continues that is very possible.

And they need one more big signing for 2022 to get the fans to believe there are better days coming. There aren’t many available names floating around, but nab a bloke like Adam Coleman and you have my attention.

The death of tribalism

Look at what I’ve become. I’ve just reread this article and it sickens me. You know what game I said I’m excited for? Reds vs Crusaders. I said Rob Valetini was my favourite player. I’m a Waratahs fan, or at least I thought I was.

Thank God I didn’t talk about the Force. Although I thought about it… until my East Coast Elite instincts kicked in and I rightfully went in another direction.

What happened to me? What happened to us? Sure I like seeing Aussie rugby do well, but that can wait for when we start playing the Kiwi teams.

So go to hell, the lot of you. Except for the Tahs fans, who I welcome to this article with open arms. 2022 will be our year, comrades.

That’s enough I think, for now. Over to you, my beloved peanut gallery. Give me some thoughts and observations, the more half-baked the better.

 

  • Hoss

    Welcome back Hugh – long time no read by Blue-blood brother

    My thoughts in same order as you put forward.

    1. I like the new comp, like all great inventions it was born of necessity. To some extent our teams, skills and general play have blossomed somewhat because of our isolation from the sheep lovers for near two seasons and the demise of SR. SR, as it was, could not survive, broken template, who give a rats-arse about playing some Dutch Dirt Digger sides at 3am in the morning. Not taking the Wuhan Wonder Bug and it’s impacts to people lightly, but it (C-19 and the knock-on effects) offered a chance of a reset, a rethink and to an extent a ‘relaunch’ of Rugby in Oz and largely i think all have done well.

    2. Stan – yeah, i suppose there’s a new energy and i too have been refreshed by Segall’s insights. The guy who ate Morgan Turinui is painful, Mitchells alright, but not his fashion sense – looks like the ageing boy-band member who just wont let his youth go. For mine Allana Ferguson has been the revelation and a real point of difference. As to have ‘Uncle Nick’ back as the chair – makes the rugby universe feel right again. Don’t like the mid-week show, it has Loig’s ‘Footy Show’ moronic feel to it – not a fan. Marinos quoted some figures the other day to say viewing and engagement are up over 100% v 2020 – admittedly off a shit base – but that’s still good news for the code and it was great to FUX off FUX.

    3. First world problems for the gold selectors. The Squatter has to start and for mine it’s 12. Two-Cows, IMO, has been shite of late and gets a pine-riders gig due to versatility – maybe at the expense of Lolesio. 13 is up for grabs. Not Jordan of Nazareth though – he might squeak a wing spot – or even 15 as a smokey (Bastards just isnt a test player for mine-good at SR, but seems to lack something to take the step up – me thinks its his confidence / self-belief or grey matter) – put it this way, if i am a test opponent i’d kick to Bastards all day long and pound him, if I were kicking to Jordan of Nazareth I’d think long and hard given how dangerous he is with time and space – just a thought) Wright , The Exocet, Daugunu, Muir – plenty putting there hand u for the Wing roles. On form now I’d pick Wright & Daugunu.

    4. Disagree 100% here. For me C Neville is the form lock of the comp and maybe LSL alongside him. The pine I would have Timani (love your reference to his 2014 reputation – yep, looked like Tarzan, played like Jane) but his French work-experience gig see him a more complete player. Maybe Phillips also on the pine. But Neville’s grunt work, link work, motor, skills and attitude see him first picked for me. Rodda can fuck right off.

    5. I have a man crush on Dirty Harry – the Red #8, but Sideshow Bob’s form for the Ponies has been imperious and maybe he gets the Gold #8 with harry at 6. Bob’s not just hitting people he is creasing them – he’s finally injury free, strung games together to get confidence in his frame and is in electric form. How does a 6,7,8 of Wilson, Son-of-Pocock and Sideshow Bob sound – bloody A-grade for mine

    6. The Tah’s – i’ve said it all previous about how, what, why and when. Never easy to travel to 1985 and get the win over there. and the boys had a dig and played well – no embarrassment there. ‘home Game Amy’ didn’t help, but yes, we will claim a NZ scalp or two, after we burn the Frebels this weekend. Bye-bye Keppler.

    7. Tribalism – i go back to what i said about necessity and the growth in all aspects of SRA. Doesn’t mean we are better than the NZ’s, but by not getting handed our taints every other week by the professional cheats, sorry, NZ sides it has also provided some ‘clean air’ for confidence to grow, skills and fitness to grow and introduce a swathe of new young talent through SRA. Put it this way, i dont watch the kiwi v kiwi derby’s as i have no ‘skin in the game’ – couldn’t care less if Whykickamoocow South beat Whykickamoocow north by 1 point in the 121st minute in a 15 try classic. But if an Aussie sides involved (and the time-zones friendly) then BRING IT ON.

    Other than that – thank you for the article, i feared GAGR had gone the way of the Dodo – my fears have been allayed.

    • Keith Butler

      You beat me too it by seconds.

      • Hoss

        No surprise that a proud NSWelshman ahead of a Taswegian in all facets. Its yet more compelling evidence for evidence of Darwenism.

        • Keith Butler

          Get Sideshow Bob but who is Son of Pocock, Wright, McReight or neither?

        • Hoss

          Mc R.

        • Yowie

          I take it that the spelling errors in a post claiming superior breeding are deliberate irony?

        • Hoss

          The problem with being the smartest person I know is trying to get the 13 voices inside me, ideas onto the page as quickly as possible before a fight ensues and everybody wakes mother. Cause if that happens it gets messy

        • Yowie

          13 not 15 voices?

          Sounds a bit too League-ish to me.

    • Hugh Cavill

      Love it Hoss, but will fight you on Timani. Haven’t seen anything to suggest he’s any different to the 2014 model. But still time for him to show it, with big kiwi games on the horizon. To me he’s still just a bit of a lumberer.

    • From the little I’ve seen, and it is only highlights still, TwoCows is ill-served by being played at 10. I don’t really get to see enough to work out if he just needs to play at 12, or if the 8, 9 combination isn’t working to get him the ball cleanly enough, reliably enough – but other 10’s have to put up with bad ball and look good enough on it.

      Does that mean I’d pick him at 12 in the G&G jersey? Not sure. Again, I’m going off highlights only, but I think he might be a benchwarmer for me this year, at least at first. I guess the Reds midfield combo has to be first in line from what I’ve seen but I don’t have strong feelings for who the other one is, beside Paisami.

      I think it’s great to see that there’s a real conversation about who should be playing in the back five of the scrum. Not in a “whose not too shit” way, but in a way that if your combination of players don’t get picked, you might still grudgingly admit Rennie knows a thing or two about rugby. I’m sure he can still pick a pack that will make everyone go “wtf?” but he can certainly pick several combinations that are justifiable, even if they’re not yours. Selection is starting to become a good sort of headache at last.

  • Crescent

    Yowie – this is your time to shine! An open invitation to get as wild as you like!

    • Hoss

      What time do parole offices close in Qld ? He’d better be quick, the diesel generators are only good till 6-ish up that way.

      • Yowie

        All good. Up here we’re used to escaping from the corrupt Sherriff (who is always looking to stitch-up Uncle Jesse for makin’ moonshine).

    • Yowie

      Cheers, but anything except the briefest attempt at rugby analysis from me is going to be disappointing. Who would have thought that only playing the game to a high-school level would leave a person with stuff-all rugby brain style analytical skills (shouting “Smash-em Tupou!” or “take the f***ing points!” at my TV notwithstanding).

      Off the field, I am really happy with the Stan side of things. I never got Foxtel due to anti-Murdoch reasons, so it’s brilliant that I can see Super games at home now.

      Even Cheika’s comments are fine, despite some early misgivings. I find it interesting that they bring him out to comment in very deliberate small doses, like Hannibal Lecter being wheeled out on that hand trolley when he might have some input on finding the senator’s daughter.

  • skip

    Bring back the pod. Even once a month.

  • Hugh Cavill

    Yeah, let’s hope my wife doesn’t read this!

  • Happyman

    Thanks Hugh

    I for one am loving the coverage on Stan and it looks like they are sweeping up a fair bit of the euro coverage now. I actually like the club games even when mine is not playing.

    I totally agree on Timani

    Give it up until the Wallabies are picked and there are few Tahs then tribalism will re-emerge in full force.

    Got to be honest I don’t even care if the kiwis hand it to us this year but we are coming for them and they know it.

  • Who?

    I’m still far from sold on the law changes. Scrum time frames aren’t law changes – they’re game management guideline changes, and they’re something that could have been implemented years ago. But the law changes around kicking (50/22) and in goal (drop outs) are, for mine, negatives.

    I think that RA got the scheduling wrong. We saw lots of complaints about the Tahs’ first few games on FTA TV. But RA should’ve known they were going to be debacles – we all knew the Tahs had no depth. Whereas the game on the weekend against the Force – how do you top that? It’s exactly what we want from a game on FTA.

    Anyone who thinks Nonu isn’t the greatest 12 of the 21st century is a fool, and shouldn’t be given any credence. On any topic. And it’s exciting to see that Paisami has wide ranging potential… Will he be Nonu? Let’s not even go there – that’s too big an ask. But can he follow that path? One can only dream.

    Valetini… So many times, they tried to rush him through. But, unlike Uelese, after each ‘young body’ injury, he was required to work his way back through the levels to the top. And, given all that time working back, his body has hardened. We’ve heard about him for years, and now he’s finally arrived, ready to fulfill his potential. A backrow with Valetini and Wilson – how exciting is that?!

