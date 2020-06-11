Super Rugby AU draw released - Green and Gold Rugby

Super Rugby AU draw released

The draw for the rebooted Super Rugby Australia competition was released today. The new look competition involving the Brumbies, Reds, Waratahs, Rebels and the Western Force will take in 10 home and away rounds, with each team having 2 bye rounds, followed by a 2 week finals series.

The first round sees the Queensland Reds host the Waratahs in Brisbane in Friday 3 July and the Brumbies hosting the Rebels in Canberra on 4 July with the Force having the bye in the opening round.

At this stage there won’t any crowds to be in attendance, however there will be a review with the relevant state and territory authorities for restrictions to be relaxed so that fans can attend games.

Round 1

Friday 3 July – Reds v Waratahs, Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane – 7.05pm AEST

Saturday 4 July – Brumbies v Rebels, GIO Stadium, Canberra – 7.15pm AEST

Western Force Bye

Round 2

Friday 10 July – Rebels v Reds, AAMI Park, Melbourne – 7.05pm AEST

Saturday 11 July – Waratahs v Western Force, TBC, Sydney – 7.15pm AEST

Brumbies Bye

Round 3

Friday 17 July – Reds v Western Force, Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane – 7.05pm AEST

Saturday 18 July – Waratahs v Brumbies, TBC, Sydney – 7.15pm AEST

Rebels Bye

Round 4

Friday 24 July – Rebels v Waratahs, AAMI Park, Melbourne – 7.05pm AEST

Saturday 25 July – Western Force v Brumbies, TBC – 7.15pm AEST

Reds Bye

Round 5

Friday 31 July – Western Force v Rebels, HBF Park, Perth* – 7.05pm AEST (5.05pm local)

Saturday 1 August – Brumbies v Reds, GIO Stadium, Canberra – 7.15pm AEST

Waratahs Bye

Round 6

Friday 7 August – Rebels v Brumbies, AAMI Park, Melbourne – 7.05pm AEST

Saturday 8 August – Waratahs v Reds, TBC, Sydney – 7.15pm AEST

Western Force Bye

Round 7

Friday 14 August – Western Force v Waratahs, HBF Park, Perth* – 7.05pm AEST (5.05pm local)

Saturday 15 August – Reds v Rebels, Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane – 7.15pm AEST

Brumbies Bye

Round 8

Friday 21 August – Western Force v Reds, HBF Park, Perth* – 7.05pm AEST (5.05pm local)

Saturday 22 August – Brumbies v Waratahs, GIO Stadium, Canberra – 7.15pm AEST

Rebels Bye

Round 9

Friday 28 August – Brumbies v Western Force, GIO Stadium, Canberra – 7.05pm AEST

Saturday 29 August – Waratahs v Rebels, TBC, Sydney – 7.15pm AEST

Reds Bye

Round 10

Friday 4 September – Rebels v Western Force, AAMI Park, Melbourne – 7.05pm AEST

Saturday 5 September – Reds v Brumbies, Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane – 7.15pm AEST

Waratahs Bye

Qualifying Final (2 v 3)

Saturday 12 September

Final (1 v winner of Qualifying Final)

Saturday 19 September

*Western Force home matches subject to WA Govt guidelines