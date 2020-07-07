Super Rugby Au - Round 1 - Team of the Week - Green and Gold Rugby

Super Rugby Au – Round 1 – Team of the Week

1.Harry Hoopert – Reds Off the stats, Hoopert wins the #1 jersey this week. Part of the dominant scrum from the weekend.

2. Jordan Uelese – Rebels The one-time Wallaby starter put a marker on counterpart and Wallaby rival Folau Fainga’a.

3. Harry Johnson-Holmes – Tahs HJH had an impressive game on Friday, despite the loss. Slowly edging his way to Wallabies consideration

4.Lukhan Salakaia-Loto – Reds I’ll be honest, I can’t see any useful stats to compare locks so I’ll just go off what Rugby Reg said.

5. Murray Douglas – Brums Was a big reason the Brumbies line out was so effective. Also made 15 tackles on defence

6. Lachie Swinton – Tahs I’ll concede several good reasons why Wright should be here. He brought grubbiness, cheek and most of all, he brought life to the State of the Union. Australian rugby is suffering from apathy, self-interest, Phil Kearns’ commentary and an oversaturation of News Corp. It was inspiring to see his passion and heeeeeeeart on Friday. G&GR POTW

7. Liam Wright – Reds To satiate the Queensland fans, and I know he didn’t technically play at 7, here is Liam Wright. Made some critical pilfers and led from the front.

8. Harry Wilson – Reds Thought he had a great game on Friday. Made 51m, 3 busts, and laid on 11 tackles himself. Also he scored a try

9. Tate McDermott – Reds Tate curated a promising scrumhalf exhibition, including the classics of clean, crisp passing, as well as some more avant-garde flourishes. Set up a try, scored one himself and put a marker down as the Wallabies #9.

10. Noah Lolesio – Brums The most promising of the new generation of flyhalfs – which I think might just be him and Harrison – Lolesio put in another encouraging display for the Brumbies.

11. Marika Koroibete – Rebels From a week of so-so winger performances, Koro got himself up to 84 run metres off 10 runs despite his – and the Rebels – rocky start.

12. Irae Simone – Brums What is wrong with the Waratahs? Simone is beginning to look like the footballer he can be every game he spends with the Brumbies.



13. Hunter Paisami – Reds Paisami put on a deadly display against the Waratahs, crushing several spines in a dominant defensive display.



14. James Ramm – Tahs Put in the best winger performance of the weekend, making almost 100 metres with his 5 runs. Generally threatened whenever he touched the ball.