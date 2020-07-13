Super Rugby Au - Round 2 - Team of the Week - Green and Gold Rugby

Super Rugby Au – Round 2 – Team of the Week

1.Harry Hoopert – Reds Part of another dominant scrum, Hoopert takes out his second #1 Jersey from GAGR’s TOTW.

2. Robbie Abel – Tahs The only standout hooker performance on the weekend, the journeyman hooker kept his team’s lineouts ticking along – a far cry from the Brookvale mess.

3. Pone Fa’amausili – Rebels Despite being part of a losing scrum, Fa’amausili shook the Reds attack with a few big tackles as well as scaring the living daylights with Martin Lang-esque tap-ball run-up. 4.Jeremy Thrush – Force Strong in the lineout, strong in defence (15 tackles) and in attack (18 runs), the former All Black showed his class against the Tahs.

5. Lukhan Salakaia-Loto – Reds Another solid display from LSL at lock, where he looks at home. Twice picked in GAGR’s Team o’ the Week.

6. Lachie Swinton Swinton turned in another solid performance to nab himself a second pick in the GAGR Team. Faced off a strong opponent in the Force’s Samoan Henry Stowers.

7. Michael Hooper – Tahs Single-handedly turned the game around on Saturday night. Just keeps going and going G&GR POTW

8. Harry Wilson – Reds Made the most runs in match by any player since 2002 (34!!) and the most by a Reds forward (134m)

9. Ian Prior – Force Seemingly being around for about 40 years, the 29-year-old Force scrumhalf put in an assured display in an otherwise disappointing round for scrumhalves.

10. Will Harrison – Tahs Nominated by Nick as his MOTM, Harrison is growing into his role more every game. Might have faced competition for his spot in the TOTW if the experienced 10s at Brookvale weren’t such bums. Good to also see Jono Lance back in Australia.

11. Marika Koroibete – Rebels Still looking weird without a beard, Koro was a consistent threat on a wet and windy Friday night at Brookvale. Made 46 runs from 8 runs.

12. Karmichael Hunt – Tahs Despite the weird bum hair, and starting the game from the mahogany, Hunt came on and steered the Tahs, with Hooper, to victory with commandeering playmaking and a steady hand.



13.Marcel Brache – Force The 32-year-old American international impressed in defence for the Force, making 6 tackles, while also managing to make about 10m run in attack.



14. James Ramm – Tahs The Randwick Racer, unheralded before the start of this season, put in another strong performance, making 85m and 4 tackle busts.