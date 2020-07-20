Super Rugby Au - Round 3 - Team of the Week - Green and Gold Rugby

Super Rugby Au – Round 3 – Team of the Week

Jack O’Rourke picks G&GR’s Team of the Week for Round 3

1. Angus Wagner – Force Bit of a smokey for this week’s loosehead position. Got around the park well and didn’t take a backward step against Tupou. Shoutout to Tom Robertson who made a return from injury for his first Super Rugby AU game.

2. Tom Horton – Tahs Impressive on debut, and managed to nab a try for his efforts. A part of a Tahs scrum that stuck it to the Brumbies pack.

3. Taniela Tupou – Reds Another strong performance from the Tongan Thor. Got on the highlight reel again for some big hits and a close-range try, and managed 6 runs for 29 metres and 3 tackle busts.

4. Ned Hannigan – Tahs Had a much better game in the lock position. Was a part of a Tahs lineout that troubled the Brumbies all night, and stepped up the aggression in both defence and attack.

5. Lukhan Salakaia-Loto – Reds Looks to be taking on a leadership role in the Reds pack, and definitely put in the hard yards with 13 carries for 70 metres, and 12 tackles.

6. Rob Valetini – Brumbies Looking very impressive in the no.6 jersey. Bent the advantage line on numerous occasions and scored a very important try for the Brumbies. Wallabies stocks are looking good in the blindside department.

7. Tom Cusack – Brumbies Tireless work rate from the backrower. Scored a try, had 14 carries and 12 tackles, and won a couple of turnovers to boot.

8. Brynard Stander – Force The Bull gets through some work, and was a part of an impressive backrow that kept the Reds young trio honest. A determined defensive effort cemented him as the G&GR POTW.

9. Tate McDermott – Reds Arguably the form halfback in the Super Rugby AU competition. Looked good with ball in hand sniping off the ruck, and is forming a nice partnership with James O’Connor.



View this post on Instagram A post shared by NSW Waratahs (@nswwaratahs) on Jul 18, 2020 at 11:32pm PDT





10. Will Harrison – Tahs Solid performance in a losing side. controlled the game well, and had some touches of brilliance, including a great cross-field kick for the James Ramm try. Scored 13 points off the boot.

11. Filipo Daugunu – Reds The Fijian flyer was a walking highlight reel with some tackle busts, try scoring and some impressive defensive hits. Busted out the goosey for his 45th minute try. To cap it off, he charged down a Jono Lance conversion in a critical moment in the game.

12. Irae Simone – Brumbies Took on the playmaking role when Lolesio limped off with a hamstring injury in the 33 minute mark. Was solid in defence with 12 tackles, and is putting his hand up as the front runner in the inside centre position.



13. Joey Walton – Tahs Shifting to outside centre, Walton looked unfazed, making 17 tackles, and only missing one. Kept the K-Train relatively quiet.



14. Byron Ralston – Force The kid has some serious jets. he is on a try-scoring tear at the moment, with another two tries this week, including a 80-metre intercept where he skinned Daugunu. I’m not saying he should be a Wallabies bolter but … well, yes, I am.



15. Jock Campbell – Reds Took over the starting fullback jersey from Bryce Hegarty and made it count. On a weekend when all the Super Rugby AU fullbacks played pretty well, Campbell nabbed a try, was solid under the high ball and put in a good defensive shift.

Thoughts? Opinions? Derisive comments?