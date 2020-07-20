 Super Rugby Au - Round 3 - Team of the Week - Green and Gold Rugby
Rugby

Super Rugby Au – Round 3 – Team of the Week

Super Rugby Au – Round 3 – Team of the Week

Jack O’Rourke picks G&GR’s Team of the Week for Round 3

1. Angus Wagner – Force

Bit of a smokey for this week’s loosehead position. Got around the park well and didn’t take a backward step against Tupou. Shoutout to Tom Robertson who made a return from injury for his first Super Rugby AU game.

2. Tom Horton – Tahs

Impressive on debut, and managed to nab a try for his efforts. A part of a Tahs scrum that stuck it to the Brumbies pack.

3. Taniela Tupou – Reds

Another strong performance from the Tongan Thor. Got on the highlight reel again for some big hits and a close-range try, and managed 6 runs for 29 metres and 3 tackle busts.

4. Ned Hannigan – Tahs

Had a much better game in the lock position. Was a part of a Tahs lineout that troubled the Brumbies all night, and stepped up the aggression in both defence and attack.

5. Lukhan Salakaia-Loto – Reds

Looks to be taking on a leadership role in the Reds pack, and definitely put in the hard yards with 13 carries for 70 metres, and 12 tackles.

6. Rob Valetini – Brumbies 

Looking very impressive in the no.6 jersey. Bent the advantage line on numerous occasions and scored a very important try for the Brumbies. Wallabies stocks are looking good in the blindside department.

7. Tom Cusack – Brumbies 

Tireless work rate from the backrower. Scored a try, had 14 carries and 12 tackles, and won a couple of turnovers to boot.

8. Brynard Stander – Force

The Bull gets through some work, and was a part of an impressive backrow that kept the Reds young trio honest. A determined defensive effort cemented him as the G&GR POTW.

9. Tate McDermott – Reds 

Arguably the form halfback in the Super Rugby AU competition. Looked good with ball in hand sniping off the ruck, and is forming a nice partnership with James O’Connor.


View this post on Instagram

A post shared by NSW Waratahs (@nswwaratahs) on


10.  Will Harrison – Tahs

Solid performance in a losing side. controlled the game well, and had some touches of brilliance, including a great cross-field kick for the James Ramm try. Scored 13 points off the boot.

11. Filipo Daugunu – Reds

The Fijian flyer was a walking highlight reel with some tackle busts, try scoring and some impressive defensive hits. Busted out the goosey for his 45th minute try. To cap it off, he charged down a Jono Lance conversion in a critical moment in the game.

 

12. Irae Simone – Brumbies 

Took on the playmaking role when Lolesio limped off with a hamstring injury in the 33 minute mark. Was solid in defence with 12 tackles, and is putting his hand up as the front runner in the inside centre position.


13. Joey Walton – Tahs

Shifting to outside centre, Walton looked unfazed, making 17 tackles, and only missing one. Kept the K-Train relatively quiet.


14. Byron Ralston – Force

The kid has some serious jets. he is on a try-scoring tear at the moment, with another two tries this week, including a 80-metre intercept where he skinned Daugunu. I’m not saying he should be a Wallabies bolter but … well, yes, I am.


15. Jock Campbell – Reds 

Took over the starting fullback jersey from Bryce Hegarty and made it count. On a weekend when all the Super Rugby AU fullbacks played pretty well, Campbell nabbed a try, was solid under the high ball and put in a good defensive shift.

 

Thoughts? Opinions? Derisive comments?

 

Brynard Stander – Player Of the Week

Related Items
  • McWarren

    Good calls all round. With all teams putting good games it’s a tough team too pick this week. I think Tate M is lucky to get picked over any of the others this week. The kid is class but needs to show more urgency at the start of each game. It seems he needs to be kick started into gear.

    I think O’Connor could have pipped Houng Will H for 10. That 50/22 kick resulted in a try, and showed he has great vision And ability too read the game.

    Honestly though each position this week had at least two hands in the air looking for selection.

  • KwAussie Rugby Lover

    Nice work Jack and for me the really pleasing thing is that there’s probably at least 2 putting their hands up for each position. Almost can’t believe I’m saying this but I think Hooper is playing some of the best rugby I’ve seen although I think he still doesn’t dominate enough and so you need a really dominating 6 and 8 to add the mettle to the clean outs. I like Tate but he needs to stop the delay at the ruck and just get the ball out. Not sure why so many 9’s do that here and all I see it doing is helping the defence get set. Agree on Harrison and I’d love to see him behind a good pack going forward.

  • Steve

    it’s Rob Valetini* not Valentini, Jack.

    Other than that good team, I thought Andy Muirhead played a great game as well, yellow card notwithstanding.

  • Reds Revival

    I don’t envoy your job having to pick this week’s team Jack. Good options in almost every position, and quite a few from losing teams. It certainly bodes well for the talent coming through, but it must be making Dave Rennie’s job that much harder to nail down his squad.

  • Huw Tindall

    For the first time in a long time there is genuine contention about who gets the biccies in each position for the TOTW. A sign of long sought after depth if I dare say it! Saying that no violent disagreements from the team. Just great to see players improving and standing out for the first time e.g. The Chippie from Mosmon and much maligned Ned Hanigan, and Wagner at the Force showing our prop depth is real.

  • fatprop

    Simmons was very unlucky not to be selected, he was the dominating lock on the field and totally bossed the lineout

    • Hoppy

      Agree. Not sure how Hannigan got the nod over Simmons or SSY or the Force guys for that matter

  • Nutta

    Many Thanks Jack.

    Only x2 disagreements for me with Holmes for Tupou and Thrush for Flanders.

Rugby

Mad rugby supporter from Newcastle. Offering unbiased takes on why the Brumbies are the best team in Super Rugby.

Related Items

More in Rugby