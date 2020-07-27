Super Rugby Au - Round 4 - Team of the Week - Green and Gold Rugby

Super Rugby Au – Round 4 – Team of the Week

1. Cameron Orr – Rebels

Orr had the best game in front of every other loosehead on the weekend, not missing a tackle (4/4), contributing well in attack and only giving away one penalty from a fairly successful scrum.

2. Jordan Uelese – Rebels

Big part of a pack that bossed the Waratahs at scrum time and also lineout time. The Rebels won more than twice as many lineouts at the Tahs.

3. Pone Fa’aumasili – Rebels

The Rebels’ own one man road train ran through the Waratahs on the weekend…and yeah did some other cool things. Mainly in the team because he’s becoming a meme (32m, 6 carries, 7 defenders beaten).

4. Matt Philip – Rebels

Hard to not put Philip and Hosea in after such a dominant performance, the likes of which have not been seen since me against the pie I had for lunch today.

5. Trevor Hosea – Rebels

Will he be a Wallaby this season? Rugby Reg thinks so. With half of the Wallabies locks out of the country (if not all), and when he shows potential like he did against the Tahs, he might be in with a shout.

6. Rob Valetini – Brumbies

Valetini put in another fighting display on the weekend, and surely must be shoring up for a Wallabies spot this spring/summer. Loves belting the living daylights out of other blokes, whether that be with his ball carrying or defence.

7. Will Miller – Brumbies

While Tevin Ferris put in an impressive shift for the Force, it’s hard to go past Miller Time. Scored a try, performed well in attack, and while he didn’t pilfer anything he contributed superbly in defence with a perfect 16/16. Conceded two turnovers though.

8. Pete Samu – Brumbies GAGR POTW & Best Dressed

Tackles: 5. Missed: 0. Turnovers Won: 1. Clean Breaks: 2. Offloads: 2. Shirt: Tucked In

9. Ryan Louwrens – Rebels

Local dreamboat Louwrens ponced around superbly well against the Waratahs, working in tandem with Toomua to dominate the Waratahs – all the while keeping that hair in perfect shape. Also scored a try for his efforts.

10. Matt Toomua – Rebels

Toomua had an impressive game against the Waratahs, controlling the game and keeping the Tahs locked away in their own 22. Interesting to see where this flyhalf battle heats up as the internationals come closer and closer (if they’re still on, of course)

11. Tom Wright – Brumbies

The Brumbies winger has found himself caught in the confusing Joseph Suali’i non-story, but he should be in the headlines for his dominant performance on the wing on Saturday – capped at the very start with his lightning quick try. Made an amazing 131m.

12. Irae Simone – Brumbies

Simone came up playing for Norths in the Shute Shield, before following Simon Cron to the Tahs. Simone floundered at the Tahs, but since being at the Brumbies has lived up to the potential that he showed at Norths. Another great game for the centre, in a great 2020 season either side of the split.

13. Reece Hodge – Rebels

The Shoe was a constant threat in his game, although the main danger game not from his golden socks but instead his running game, as he made 72 metres and 11 carries. Not very good in defence, though that didn’t matter because the Waratahs sucked.

14. Marika Koroibete – Rebels

Koroibete killed it again, doing that headless-chook thing that he does so well. Scored a great try to seal it at the end, all of one those pecking darts that he does.

15. Tom Banks – Brumbies

Really doesn’t deserve anything until he rolls up his socks, but Banks – who always looks confused when the camera cuts to him – was a constant threat against the Force’s defence.