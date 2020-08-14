 Super Rugby Preview: Force v Waratahs - Green and Gold Rugby
Super Rugby

Super Rugby Preview: Force v Waratahs

When I put my hand up to write the Preview for the Western Force V The NSW Waratahs I thought I had it covered. Then the Waratahs went out and in 30 minutes demolished the Reds and everything I was going to write went out the window.

So lets break it down

Preview

  1. The battle of the half backs and a new starting centre pairing for the Force
  2. Western Force Defence and Lineouts
  3. Please no kicking game between Jack Maddocks and Jono Lance
  4. Can the Force get that first win?

The battle of the half backs.

Jake Gordon had his first start in Super Rugby AU after recovering from a hamstring injury. Let’s be honest, with a hat trick of tries and improved speed of delivery, he made life so much easier for the young Will Harrison and his back line. Harrison has been great so far this season, a good kicker and a deceptively elusive ball runner but with Gordon the backs just all clicked.

V

Ian Prior is back, Captain Fantastic is ready to steer the ship for the first win and also hook up with Jono Lance again now that Jono has settled back into southern hemisphere rugby. Also Prior will relieve Lance of kicking duties as he has struggled of late and these points on the board are going to be very important like we saw against the Rebels. Prior brings the experience, knowledge and game awareness of the Western Force game plan and box kicking. Smile

Ian Prior clears

Ian Prior clears

Centre Pairing

This will be an interesting match up,  we now have Richard Kahui, former All Black, and Kyle Godwin former Force and Brumbies player before he headed off to Ireland and played under Andy Friend’s Connacht side. This centre partnership is physically stronger than the last game of Brache and Jooste so will be interesting to see how we go against Karmichael Hunt and Lalakai Foketi. Watch out for the Kahui Stander connections.

Please no kicking game between Jack Maddocks and Jono Lance.

So the Force stretched to a 14 – 0 lead in the game at Sydney cricket ground then just before halftime conceded a try that let the Tahs back into the game with momentum. But they also realised that a kicking territory game was the way to go and the game descended to a northern hemisphere style territory game. Please for the viewing public don’t let this happen again.

Jack Maddocks runs it.

Jack Maddocks runs it.

Force Defence

I don’t think that you can turn around and say the WF defence has been poor. I think what it comes down to is the Force been out of Super Rugby for the last three years and they have not been challenged much in GRR. So defensive fitness for Super Rugby and matchday experience has been lacking. Holding the oppositions off on the line after numerous phases is something that is learned. If the Force want to get that first win, we need to improve on the above.

Western Force Forwards and Lineout

This game will be won and lost in the forwards. So  I don’t know stats but the Tahs had an extra 70 kg on the Reds pack. Their rucking and clearing out was on the ball. They looked well drilled. Looked like a team that as Hooper says “ In training we are working in pods of 9 with the younger players” well drilled, urgency and hungry. Can the Waratahs put that performance back to back?

Who can stop Hooper at the break down is the next questions? Will it be Stander, Thrush, Stowers or all three.

The Force lineout in the Tahs game was just a bit off the mark. Was it the thrower was it the jumper the age-old question? It was an issue and gave away a lot of possession to the Waratahs. The Force have to find a way to improve the lineouts.

 Summary:

Can the Force get that elusive Super Rugby Au win against the Tahs?

Yes we can.

In Summary for the Force to win:

Win the lineouts

Clear out Hooper

No stupid mistakes

Get the ball to Ralston

Don’t kick the ball away and

Score more than the Waratahs Woohooooooooo

107897316_3173451912693536_2462267372916862805_o

Get the ball to Ralston

Western Force: 15 Jake Strachan, 14 Byron Ralston, 13 Kyle Godwin, 12 Richard Kahui, 11 Brad Lacey, 10 Jono Lance, 9 Ian Prior (c), 8 Brynard Stander, 7 Kane Koteka, 6 Henry Stowers, 5 Fergus Lee Warner, 4 Jeremy Thrush, 3 Kieran Longbottom, 2 Feleti Kaitu’u, 1 Pek Cowan
Replacements: 16 Andrew Ready, 17 Chris Heiberg, 18 Tom Sheminant, 19 Johan Bardoul, 20 Ollie Atkins, 21 Nick Frisby, 22 Nick Jooste, 23 Jack McGregor

Waratahs: 15 Jack Maddocks, 14 James Ramm, 13 Lalakai Foketi, 12 Karmichael Hunt, 11 Alex Newsome, 10 Will Harrison, 9 Jake Gordon, 8 Jack Dempsey, 7 Michael Hooper, 6 Lachie Swinton, 5 Rob Simmons (c), 4 Tom Staniforth, 3 Tetera Faulkner, 2 Tom Horton, 1 Tom Robertson
Replacements: 16 Robbie Abel, 17 Angus Bell, 18 Harry Johnson-Holmes, 19 Ned Hanigan, 20 Hugh Sinclair, 21 Mitch Short, 22 Ben Donaldson, 23 Joey Walton

Venue:  CBUS Stadium, Gold Coast
Date Friday 14 August
Kick-off 19:05 local
Referee Nic Berry
AR1 Graham Cooper
AR2 Amy Perrett
TMO Brett Cronan

  • Dally M

    Thanks for the write up Karen.

    I love your optimism!

  • Gun

    Thanks for the write up Karen.

  • KwAussie Rugby Lover

    Nice Write up Karen and some big calls there. I certainly agree that their game will be helped by less kicking BUT, and yes a big BUT, if the kicking is accurate and planed well rather than the normal “kick and hope” then it can be a very good weapon. I think last time the issue was more that the kicks were not accurate and did not add to the tactical game. I was very impressed with Gordon last week and if he fires again this week I think the Tahs will again go very well. I do think Kahui will bring a defensive plan that the Reds never seemed to have last week though so that will help. Not so sure on the lineouts. For all his faults Simmons does a good job there and I think the Force will get parity at best. I am certainly hoping for a Force win but while my heart cries out for this, my head is saying Tahs by 8

  • UTG

    ‘Grats Hoops on 150 Super appearances at just 28. One of the greats.

  • Timbo

    As much as i really want the Force to win a game in SRA, I don’t want it to be against the Tahs.
    After their showing last week, Maddocks will be playing with confidence, Gordon will be hard to contain and the back row will be pests. Dempsey was gagging for a try last week so he will be frothing to get over the chalk.
    Staniforth is going to starch up the scrum over Hanigan who will come on early in the second half.

    Think the Tahs will have this but The Force will push them. Moreso than the Red last week…

  • Reds Revival

    I think the elephant in the room is the ‘Tahs consistency. They looked like world beaters against a very poor Reds, but as we have seen a few times now, the team coming out of the bye has a definite advantage.
    Considering the improvements the Force have made in recent weeks, I’m tipping an upset in a closely fought contest.

  • JJ

    Great write-up Karen. The Force have been close in 3 out of 4 games, so I think they are overdue for a win. The Tahs dont travel well in away games and they have to fly up from Sydney, while the Force have a short ride on a team bus.

Physical Education teacher, fan engagement enthusiast, Western Force and Leinster Rugby fan and also an advocate for women in sport.

